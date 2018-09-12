Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$7,400,000 Tca12 LLC to Lawrence Capital Holdings LLC; Lot 12 Lakewood Ranch Town Center; Aug. 31.
$5,300,000 Pinzon LLC to Bacc Hotel LLC; Pt 13-34-17; Sept. 5.
$2,790,000 Forestar Usa Real Estate Group Inc to D R Horton Inc; Palisades; Aug. 31.
$1,845,000 Pink House Company Ltd to Kimball Michael S; Longbeach On Longboat Key; Aug. 30.
$1,750,000 212 72Nd Street LLC to 72 Street LLC; Lot 16 Blk 21 West Wind Shores; Sept. 4.
$1,655,000 Longboat Court Holdings Limited, Pink House Company Ltd to Island Cottages Invest LLC; Longbeach On Longboat Key; Aug. 30.
$1,250,000 Bruce and Karen Claflin Family Trust, Clafin Bruce L, Claflin Karen C to Barbush Pamela J, Colaluca Joseph C; Lot 1 Knightsbridge; Aug. 29.
$1,120,000 Buckley Brigeen, Buckley Charles, Buckley Leo, Buckley Michael, Buckley Peter to Allan Lee, Hodgson Carolyn; 0; Aug. 29.
$1,016,370 Sun Protection Of Florida LLC to Premier Land Holdings Ii LLC; Solomon Industrial Park Unit A; Sept. 5.
$895,000 Bankunited Trust 2005 1, U S National Association to Porter Investment Holdings LLC; Lot 31 Key Royale; Sept. 4.
$870,000 1935 Partners LLC to 4854 Holdings LLC; Pt 30-34-18; Sept. 5.
$852,075 Sd Tlc LLC to Elizabeth Ann Noppenberger Revocable Trust, Noppenberger Elizabeth A, Noppenberger Thomas A Sr, Thomas Albert Noppenberger Sr Revocable Trust; Lot 40 Lake Club; Aug. 30.
$838,476 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Newman Arthur E, Newman Karen A; Lot 806 Esplanade; Sept. 4.
$835,000 Ercoli Alan D, Ercoli Eileen B to Cold Moon Properties LLC; Lot 7 Blk 21 Anna Maria Beach; Sept. 5.
$799,500 Alternative Loan Trust 2005 62 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 62, Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon to Inlet Hg LLC; Riverdale Revised; Sept. 5.
$798,190 Minto Bradenton LLC to Hamlin Hailey M, Zellner Christian Alexander; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Sept. 6.
$766,330 Minto Bradenton LLC to Lucaso Properties LLC; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour Unit 384 302; Sept. 5.
$750,000 Agosti Barry J, Agosti Robin R, Robin R Agosti Revocable Trust to Bosko Andrew, Bosko Judy; Sound at Waterlefe Unit 3; Sept. 4.
$745,000 Dunkelberger Cynthia, Dunkelberger Douglas S to Thomas Allison B, Thomas James C; Blk 6 Gulf and Bay Estates; Sept. 6.
$725,000 Johnson Kaththea D, Johnson Nathan P to Stanko Christi J; Lot 3139 Twin Rivers; Sept. 5.
$666,854 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Lefland Andrea, Lefland Mitchell; Lot 1102 Esplanade; Aug. 30.
$660,000 Funding Management Corporation to Schindel Alan, Schindel Madeline; Pt 32-34-17; Aug. 29.
$660,000 Schatz Catherine, Schatz Robert to Dunn John D, Dunn Shannon M; Lot 98 Braden Oaks; Sept. 4.
$650,000 Charles Jennifer, Gunn Jennifer, Gunn Jennifer C, Gunn Jennifer Charles to Cenin Joseph, Cenin Zeljka; Lot 14 Flamingo Cay; Aug. 30.
$650,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Williams Jeremy, Williams Tali; Lot 777 Esplanade; Aug. 30.
$648,742 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Schloss Deborah Sue; Lot 18 Estuary; Sept. 5.
$620,000 Wyatt David, Wyatt Diane to Burke Leo J, Burke Shelly K; Lot 14 Blk 2 Holmes Beach; Sept. 4.
$619,000 Binder Brenda Sue, Binder James P to Mccann Mark L, Mccann Susan A; Lot 22 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 29.
$615,000 Symes J Dustin, Symes Olivia to Grant Family Revocable Trust, Grant Linda Ann, Grant Robert Lucas Jr; Lot 29 Broadmoor Pines; Sept. 4.
$590,000 Glismann Michael, Glismann Stephanie to Decelestino Cristina M, Grinnell Jeffrey W; Lot 38 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 5.
$580,000 Lane Robert to Loucks Jennifer; Lot 29 Eaton Place; Aug. 30.
$568,441 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Stupiello Erika Nogueira De Andrade, Stupiello Jaime Jose; Lot 195 Indigo; Aug. 31.
$567,350 Elkins Mary M, Maha Mary R Living Trust, Mary R Maha Living Trust to Damron Charles David Jr, Damron Rodney W; Lot B 12 Rosedale Highlands; Aug. 29.
$562,500 Naples Donna L, Naples Jeffery P, Naples Jeffrey P to Collins William, Harrigan Kenneth M; Longboat Harbour Towers Unit 706; Sept. 6.
$555,000 Kolbas John W, Kolbas Lydia J to Towe Deborah M, Towe Michael W; Lot 157 Esplanade; Sept. 5.
$532,950 D R Horton Inc to Nguyen Minh Thu Thi, Velasquez John Thomas; Lot 36 Rye Wilderness Estates; Sept. 6.
$524,990 D R Horton Inc to Parker Matthew Robert, Parker Stacy Marie; Lot 109 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 29.
$522,565 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Fiske Catherine E, Fiske Ronald T; Lot 639 Del Webb; Sept. 5.
$520,000 Christy Kelley L, Christy Todd D to Harbour Deborah Sloan, Harbour Gregory S; Lot 109 Riverdale Revised; Sept. 5.
$506,429 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Knowlton Lisa, Lefebvre Dennis; Lot 134 Mirabella at Village Green; Sept. 5.
$492,000 Cook Linda L, Cook Thomas R to Lengyel Carolynn Rae, Lengyel Joel Steven; 0; Sept. 5.
$490,621 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Ercoli Alan D, Ercoli Eileen B; Lot 121 Mirabella at Village Green; Sept. 4.
$485,000 Elizabeth Ann Noppenberger Revocable Trust, Noppenberger Elizabeth Ann, Noppenberger Thomas Albert, Noppenberger Thomas Albert Sr, Thomas Albert Noppenberger Sr Revocable Trust to Najjar Daniel R, Najjar Joanne; Lot 86 Riva Trace; Aug. 30.
$483,250 D R Horton Inc to Ngo Thien Kim, Phan Van Tuan; Lot 40 Rye Wilderness Estates; Sept. 5.
$480,000 Ball Hazel Ann, Hazel Ann Ball Revocable Trust to Jsl LLC; River Preserve; Aug. 29.
$480,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Walker Kevin, Walker Michelle; Lot 73 Polo Run; Aug. 30.
$475,000 Palma Sola Realty LLC to Waz Agnieszka Katarzyna; Lot 81 Legends Bay; Aug. 29.
$475,000 Thompson Andrew R, Thompson April C to Shetina Richard, Shetina Roxanne; Lot 456 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Sept. 6.
$474,130 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Beatrice Paul R, Lehrer Linda L; Lot 698 Del Webb; Sept. 5.
$473,177 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Grevstad Eric P, Rup Patricia R; Lot 122 Mirabella at Village Green; Aug. 29.
$458,335 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Unger Ashley, Unger Gregory; Lot 262 Indigo; Sept. 4.
$455,000 Albero Michael W, Albero Paula C to Prater Bonnie C, Prater Robert M; Lot 63 Esplanade; Sept. 6.
$449,900 Acosta Jesus Lopez to Iglesia Pentecostes Cristo Viene Inc; Pt 35-34-17; Sept. 5.
$444,209 Divosta Homes L P to Benimeli Judith A, Benimeli Ricardo J; Lot 191 Mallory Park; Sept. 5.
$438,900 Luciani Lance J Jr, Mowery Anne M to Cong Mei, Hui James Mengjun; Lot 53 Residences at University Groves; Sept. 5.
$432,769 Selah Freedom Inc to Mle Florida LLC; Pt 35-34-18; Sept. 5.
$430,000 Weiss Eleanor J, Weiss Roger M to Chirlian Robert S, Pudaloff Gail R; Lot 21 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 5.
$425,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hillyard Christine Lynn; Lot 149 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$420,000 Chapman Ann L, Chapman John S to Connolly Thomas J; Lot 64 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 31.
$420,000 Shaw Candayce P, Shaw Gary D to Scarmato John P, Scarmato Kathryn F; Lot 83 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 30.
$418,100 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Chen Hejia, Zhang Hua; Lot 166 Legends Bay; Sept. 4.
$414,700 Lennar Homes LLC to Kowalska Janina, Kowalski Wojciech; Lot 56 Polo Run; Aug. 30.
$411,410 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Joyce C Woodburn Trust, Woodburn Joyce C; Lot 12 Arbor Grande; Aug. 29.
$411,000 Norden Bari L, Norden John A to Rozin Larisa; Lot 58 Water Oak; Sept. 6.
$409,240 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Macmac Denise Smith, Macmac George Patrick; Lot 8 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 29.
$407,000 Seth Claes Martin, Seth Elise Sofie Victoria to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 43 Greyhawk Landing; Sept. 4.
$400,000 Kermode Delores F, Kermode Fred M to Mcclain Logan D, Mcclain Mareth; Lot 6 Winella Park; Sept. 5.
$397,774 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bossard Christopher W; Lot 241 Eagle Trace; Sept. 5.
$395,000 Rametta Joni Leetzow to Maslar Richard; Lot 85 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; Aug. 30.
$390,000 Luce Amy F, Luce Vernon G to Moskowitz Christopher, Smith Amelia B, Smith Charles S; Lot 7 Mote Ranch; Sept. 5.
$386,500 Brezic Bryan R, Brezic Kimberly A Leon to Hume Trevor, Margolies Lisa; Lot B 24 Rosedale 3; Sept. 5.
$382,000 Wci Communities LLC to Funk Robert Edward Jr, Hamill Janet Marie; Clubside at Country Club East Unit C; Aug. 30.
$378,747 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Joni Leetzow Rametta Revocable Living Trust, Rametta Joni Leetzow; Lot 4 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$376,461 Wci Communities LLC to Vancleave Jason Paul, Vancleave Purita Marie; Lot 91 Copperlefe; Aug. 29.
$375,090 Divosta Homes L P to Seitman Joan Ilene, Seitman Sheldon Paul; Lot 206 Mallory Park; Aug. 31.
$374,045 D R Horton Inc to Kolokythas Ana Paula Pires, Kolokythas Konstantinos H; Lot 297 Trevesta; Aug. 29.
$362,000 Ferraro Jessica, Ferraro Robert P to Britt Barbara A, Britt Clyde C, Britt Jeanne R, Britt William R; Lot 4014 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 30.
$360,000 Charles Gilbert Shaw Sr and Florence Randolph Shaw Revocable Living Trust, Shaw Charles Gilbert Sr, Shaw Florence Randolph Revocable Living Trust to Kramer Lynne, Wilcox Dale H; Lot 78 Palmetto Skyway; Sept. 4.
$360,000 Pukajlo Julie, Pukajlo Julie M, Pukajlo Sean to Verhulst Barney, Verhulst Kari; Lot 36 Crossing Creek Village; Sept. 6.
$359,900 Hunefeld Allison M, Hunefeld Justin E to Shaff Vernon Mitchell, Xu Yafen; Lot 65 Greyhawk Landing; Aug. 30.
$355,200 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Rahn Pamela J; Lot 17 Blk 36 Crosscreek; Sept. 4.
$355,000 Solano Giustina, Solano Joseph M to Colombo Jennifer E, Colombo Raphael C Jr; Lot 43 Blk C 3 Summerfield Village; Aug. 29.
$352,995 D R Horton Inc to Lilja Brian K, Lilja Nicole Katherine; Lot 301 Trevesta; Sept. 5.
$352,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Vanskiver Roland Edward Jr, Vanskiver Wendy Jeanne; Lot 147 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 6.
$350,365 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Herrera Alexandrea D, Herrera Jacinto; Lot 449 Del Webb; Sept. 6.
$350,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kiblin Christopher, Kiblin Deborah; Lot 151 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$348,807 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Bowron Ardene, Bowron Donald; Lot 79 Mirabella at Village Green; Aug. 29.
$348,660 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gail P Mahoney Revocable Living Trust, Mahoney Gail P; Lot 450 Del Webb; Aug. 30.
$347,000 Mateer Patricia Ashley, Piercy Jason Ray to Anthony R Robbins Revocable Living Trust, Robbins Anthony R; Lot 83 Crossing Creek Village; Aug. 29.
$345,000 Maus Richard, Maus Richard W to Garrabrant Susan Boothby, Garrabrant Timothy; Lot 83 Sonoma; Sept. 5.
$344,366 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Barr Beverly; Lot 452 Del Webb; Sept. 5.
$343,730 Divosta Homes L P to King Lisa; Lot 221 Mallory Park; Aug. 31.
$341,400 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Dillon Elaine M, Dillon William P; Lot 448 Del Webb; Sept. 6.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Estes Daniel, Estes Lyndsey; Lot 148 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Durham Barry D, Durham Elizabeth N; Lot 150 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$339,000 Guilinger Jennifer E, Guilinger Kent to Bolvin Glenn R, Bolvin Linda Lee; Lot 227 Ancient Oaks; Sept. 6.
$335,019 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bautista Jillian, Bautista Ruben; Lot 124 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Sept. 5.
$335,000 J Garback Home Restorations Inc, Mark Heller Inc to Maldonado Orlando; Pt 12-34-18; Aug. 29.
$335,000 Lucciola Roach Vanessa, Roach Michael to Chappell Danny J, Chappell Elizabeth M Curll; Blk 26 Pomello City; Aug. 29.
$335,000 Reid Julie Anne to Passantino Joseph Michael Sr, Passantino Linda Mcelwain; Lot 243 Ancient Oaks; Sept. 5.
$335,000 Williams Patsy R to Abraham Cynthia, Abraham Norman A; Lot 167 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Sept. 6.
$332,000 Olah Joseph E, Olah Karen S to Bryant Brenda, Bryant Steven; Lot 17 Water Oak; Sept. 6.
$328,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Castellano Nicholas, Castellano Sharon; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1522; Sept. 5.
$327,500 Mcconnell James D, Mcconnell Jane L to Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith; Tortuga Unit 137; Aug. 31.
$325,000 Wci Communities LLC to Rayner Earl M Jr, Rayner Suzette J; Lot 199 Rosedale Addition; Sept. 5.
$320,000 Gerrit Swart and Ruth Burton Swart Living Trust, Peterson Betty Jean, Swart Gerrit Living Trust, Swart Ruth Burton Living Trust to Voss Mark S, Voss Vicki C; Pt 35-34-18; Sept. 6.
$320,000 Gossic Randal J to Cordova Martinez Lucia, Martinez Porfirio Jr; Lot 7 Blk 8 South Fork; Aug. 29.
$320,000 Pollock Veronica to Mcmaster Family Trust; Westbay Cove Ii Unit 135; Aug. 29.
$319,455 D R Horton Inc to Hoyt David P, Hoyt Teresa Jendrisak; Lot 179 Blk C Trevesta; Sept. 5.
$317,500 Cen Kai, Yu Wen to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 42 Edgewater Village; Aug. 30.
$315,000 Gill Arthur A, Gill Melody K to Moise Dana, Moise Vlad; Lot 14 Blk B Fairfax; Sept. 5.
$314,604 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Swan Jennifer L; Lot 261 Eagle Trace; Sept. 4.
$313,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Tystad Brian, Zhang Juan; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1421; Sept. 6.
$312,000 Nicolson Joyce, Nicolson Page to Parsons Margaret, Parsons William; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 53; Aug. 29.
$311,000 Brown David, Brown Edward Douglas Living Trust, Edward Douglas Brown Living Trust to Florida Design Build Partners LLC; Lot 248 River Wilderness; Aug. 31.
$310,000 Alexander Bonnie, Alexander Jeffrey L to Tucker Trust; Lot 456 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 29.
$310,000 Tilelli Valerie A to Heeringa Marianne, Heeringa Michael; Shell Point Unit 99; Aug. 31.
$306,995 Lennar Homes LLC to Maddox Angus Wayne, Maddox Kathryn Sue; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1512; Sept. 5.
$304,857 Stankic Ashley, Stankic Igor to Igor Stankic Revocable Trust, Stankic Igor; Lot 60 Coral Shores East; Aug. 29.
$304,855 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Felice John T, Felice Makiko J; Lot 96 Creekwood Townhomes; Aug. 29.
$303,620 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Miller James A Jr, Miller Nancy A; Lot 2 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 6.
$300,000 Altman Eleanor, Altman Louis to Verycken Joseph Jr, Verycken Juana; Lot 30 Blk 2 Braden Woods; Aug. 31.
$300,000 Girgis Bassem S, Tawil Nisrin G to Pope Edward P, Pope Sally J; Lot 391 Copperstone; Aug. 30.
$300,000 Hamilton William, William Hamilton Revocable Trust to Blankenbecler Kelly, Blankenbecler Michael W; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 7; Sept. 5.
$300,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mandarino Shirley Misako; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1511; Sept. 5.
$300,000 Maynard V Pinkham and Linda A Pinkham Revocable Grantor Trust, Pinkham Linda A, Pinkham Maynard V Revocable Grantor Trust to Aubry Janet C, Janet C Aubry Revocable Trust; 598 Unit B; Sept. 6.
$300,000 Maynard V Pinkham and Linda A Pinkham Revocable Grantor Trust, Pinkham Linda A, Pinkham Maynard V Revocable Grantor Trust to Kolojeski John; 598 Condominium Unit A; Sept. 6.
$300,000 Stanley David Ii, Stanley Kari A to Discala Mark Duane, Discala Selina Robin; Lot 25 Blk D River Landing Bluffs; Sept. 5.
$299,990 D R Horton Inc to Torres Dahiana, Torres Richard; Lot 602 Del Tierra; Sept. 4.
$299,000 Batp Properties LLC to Claridge Heather D, Claridge Jeffrey; Lot 25 Highlands Ridge; Sept. 4.
$299,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc A to Napolitano Joseph Frederick, Napolitano Michiko; Lot 86 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 4.
$299,000 Gordon Maria S to Brenner Kate Erin, Hanley Matthew; Pt 32-35-18; Sept. 5.
$291,460 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Foscoe Lawrence G Jr, Foscoe Teena L; Lot 229 Eagle Trace; Aug. 31.
$290,000 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Guindo Angel Luis; Lot 43 Manatee Oaks Iii; Sept. 5.
$290,000 Ford Michael Sean to Raynor Daryl J, Roberts Veronica; Lot 19 Flagstone Acres; Aug. 29.
$289,990 D R Horton Inc to Clark Garet Kyle, Clark Sarah Peggy Nan; Lot 176 Trevesta; Sept. 5.
$289,000 Pritchett David M, Pritchett Debra to Crittenden Matthew John, Crittenden Steven; Lot 23 Trails; Sept. 5.
$288,000 Reynolds Larry R, Reynolds Marilou G to Agnew James R; Lot 94 West Glenn; Aug. 29.
$287,500 Beebe Cheryl K, Cheryl K Beebe Revocable Trust to Clark Alissa; Lot 111 Bougainvillea Place; Sept. 6.
$285,583 Pgci Iv LLC to Steelman Josiane; Lot 90 Silverleaf; Aug. 31.
$285,000 Homes By Holmes LLC to Jenkins Alexander Jr, Perez Brenda Isabel; Lot 7 Blk 1 Lake Park; Aug. 29.
$285,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Caviness Christin M, Caviness Tod A; Lot 91 Creekwood Townhomes; Aug. 29.
$282,000 Solari Austin C to Fuller David L; Lot 72 Cottages at San Casciano; Sept. 5.
$281,990 D R Horton Inc to Wu Cheng Wei, Wu Xue Yong; Lot 29 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 5.
$279,000 Whitaker Samuel R to Sims David B, Sims Lindsay C; Lot 26 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Sept. 5.
$278,990 D R Horton Inc to Vivian Glenda I, Vivian Robert T; Lot 168 Del Tierra; Aug. 29.
$278,000 Cutshall David W, Cutshall Janice L to French Diane W; Lot 28 River Wilderness; Aug. 29.
$278,000 D R Horton Inc to Gelhaus Monika, Gelhaus Willy, Weith Hoeinghaus Sandra; Lot 267 Trevesta; Sept. 5.
$277,000 Pharo Jillian N, Pharo Michael A to Blackwell Ronald, Blackwell Susan; Lot 67 Kingsfield Lakes; Aug. 29.
$275,990 D R Horton Inc to Rios Andrew James, Rios Christine Rowena; Lot 174 Del Tierra; Aug. 29.
$275,000 Mameli Daria, Mameli Goffredo to Dansbury Matthew J; Lot 31 Fairfield; Sept. 4.
$275,000 Muligan Robert James, Robert James Mulligan Revocable Living Trust to Riegraf Augustus W Jr, Riegraf Diane; Lot 80 Cordova Lakes; Sept. 4.
$274,990 D R Horton Inc to Osipova Elizaveta Aleksandrovna, Shamiev Renat; Lot 54 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 4.
$270,990 D R Horton Inc to Williams Candace Lataye; Lot 115 Willow Hammock; Sept. 5.
$270,990 D R Horton Inc to Dimas Dubravka Blagojevic, Pacheco Kleber Dimas; Lot 50 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 5.
$270,000 Jodoin Jennifer to Muller Christine Marie, Muller Jason; Lot 140 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 6.
$269,990 D R Horton Inc to Marshall Carlton Amberson Ricardo; Lot 609 Del Tierra; Aug. 29.
$269,900 Kettering Douglas L, Kettering Frances A to Mcfadden Daniel J, Mcfadden Tina M; Sandy Pointe Unit 113; Sept. 5.
$269,000 Nance Janet D, Nance Jerry T to Pac Katie E, Varnadore Ryan D; Lot 7 Blk F Pine Lakes; Aug. 31.
$268,500 Jenkins Nicole, Jenkins Richard A to Mocadlo Brandon, Mocadlo Jessyca; Lot 47 River Plantation; Aug. 29.
$267,000 Lindner Amber S, Lindner Matthew J to Wilcenski Dawn, Wilcenski Joshua S; Lot 24 Creekwood; Aug. 31.
$266,990 D R Horton Inc to Smith Heather Marie, Smith Shane; Lot 186 Del Tierra; Sept. 5.
$265,000 Begley Karen, Johnston Ruth Revocable Trust, Ruth Johnston Revocable Trust to Ritchie Debra A, Verdone Robert V; Lot 2 Blk K Lakeridge Falls; Sept. 6.
$265,000 Briody Family Irrevocable Trust, Briody J Thomas, Petock Ann Briody to Stitt James W, Stitt Susan Fodel; Lot 43 Tara; Aug. 31.
$265,000 Ossolinski Ethel S, Ossolinski Richard J to Holen Deidre K; Lot 90 Central Park; Sept. 6.
$265,000 Ramos Neiva, Soto Carlos Garcia, Soto Neiva Garcia to Rose Nancy; Saddlehorn Estates; Aug. 29.
$265,000 Rezola Inaki A, Rezola Yamila to Lester Jason, Ogle Kimberly; Lot 3 Blk 2 Kingsfield Lakes; Aug. 31.
$264,775 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Gates Eric Chris, Wilson Nancy Jane; Lot 113 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Sept. 5.
$264,700 Iversen Tracy C, Wells Fargo Bank to Suncastle Properties LLC; Lot 17 Quail Run 2013 Ca 002900; Aug. 29.
$263,000 Carol Gartner Sotelo Revocable Trust, Sotelo Carol Gartner Revocable Trust, Sotelo Esparaza Sandra Ann, Sotelo Gomzalez Andrea, Sotelo Margarita Constanza to Warner James H, Warner Theresa R; Lot 2 Tara; Sept. 5.
$263,000 Paton Lydia M, Paton Robert D to Lippert Erich H, Lippert Ingrid G; Lot 2 Blk 4 Lakeridge Falls; Sept. 6.
$261,000 Taggart Heather M, Taggart Howard M to Bologna Carolyn D, Pondillo Frank J Sr, Pondillo Michelle T; Lot 87 Fairfield; Sept. 4.
$260,000 Duignan Nancy, Duignan Paul F to Hitchcock Florence; Lot 156 Peridia; Aug. 29.
$260,000 Lengyel Carolynn R, Lengyel Joel S to Rosiek Michael J; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 10 A; Sept. 5.
$260,000 Ross Jeffrey K, Ross Julia L to Smoot Audrey Gentile, Smoot Ted L Jr; Lot 227 Silverleaf; Aug. 29.
$259,000 Broxson Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Broxson Revocable Living Trust to Young John R; Lot 14 Blk B Woodlawn Lakes; Sept. 5.
$258,990 D R Horton Inc to Del Valle John Nobel; Lot 43 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 6.
$258,000 Distefano John J Iii, Distefano Tammy L to Ladere Brian C, Ladere Valeria; Lot 158 Sugar Mill Lakes; Sept. 6.
$256,925 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Kleinfeldt Daniel Ed, Kleinfeldt Lauren Elizabeth; Lot 38 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Aug. 30.
$255,000 Buehler Phyllis S, Buehler Richard F, Myers Shari E, Richard F Buehler Family Trpst to Peterson Emilie L, Peterson Gary L; Mount Vernon Unit 4505; Sept. 5.
$255,000 Burris Jeffrey R, Obrien David to Fox Heather M, Mcallister Matthew S; Palmetto Point; Sept. 4.
$255,000 Jill Kristine Knoechel Living Trust, Knoechel Jill Kristine, Knoechel Roy to Moore Barbara Ella, Moore Joe Woodside, Moore Kelly Lynn; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 91; Aug. 29.
$255,000 Murdoch Megan to Cochran Michael R; Riverview; Sept. 6.
$255,000 Riley Patricia J to Miller Dawn Marie, Miller Marc Christian; Lot 633 Braden Woods; Sept. 4.
$255,000 Rivera Bernadette, Rivera Rafael Jr to Zelinka Marc H; Lot 244 Trevesta; Sept. 6.
$254,000 Pappas Catherine M, Pappas Living Family Trust to Bates Janelle K, Mertins Enrique; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 403; Aug. 30.
$253,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Ellenwood Lindsey; Lot 37 Creekwood Townhomes; Sept. 5.
$250,000 Dibello Richard, Dibello Rosanne to Ruzgis Ronald J, Ruzgis Stephanie; Lot 115 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; Sept. 5.
$250,000 Faircloth Suzanne to Monhollon John Pylant; Lot 155 Waterford at Imperial Lakewoods; Aug. 31.
$250,000 Huppert Susan M, Huppert Timothy P to Daniel Gilliam Debbie K, Gilliam Terrell E; Shore Acres; Sept. 5.
$250,000 King Joe L, King Marilyn M to Eimer James M, Eimer Rona P; Pinehurst Unit 303; Sept. 6.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Luther Deborah Lynn, Luther Frank Leejenairo; Lot 169 Willow Hammock; Sept. 5.
$249,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Nevins Mary Frances, Nevins Richard Edward; Lot 94 Creekwood Townhomes; Aug. 30.
$249,920 Pulte Home Company LLC to Dorman John Andrew, Dorman Kaitlin Grace; Lot 53 Trevesta; Sept. 5.
$247,000 Mattern Steven, Sullivan James to Maus Richard, Richard Maus Revocable Trust; Las Casas Unit 16; Sept. 5.
$245,500 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Williams Gregory Lee, Williams Jane Lois; Lot 43 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Aug. 29.
$245,000 Yauman Beth to Corder Kimberly S, Corder Todd W; Whitney Beach Unit 146; Sept. 6.
$240,990 D R Horton Inc to White David George, White Mary Ann; Lot 149 Willow Hammock; Sept. 6.
$239,000 Sanders Ronald to Borscevski Slavica, Dilas Nikolina; Lot 71 San Michele at University Commons; Sept. 6.
$235,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Royal View Properties LLC; Lot 11 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 5.
$233,000 Bechler Codi J, Bechler Paul W, Bickett Codi J to Rainey Francine, Rainey Larry E; Ories; Sept. 5.
$230,990 D R Horton Inc to Jones Jonathan D, Losier Anna J; Lot 38 Villages Of Glen Creek; Aug. 31.
$230,490 D R Horton Inc to Derilus Gertrude Denostin, Derilus Mackendy; Lot 41 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 5.
$230,000 Shaughnessy John H, Shaughnessy June V to Hahn Kathleen, Hahn Thomas; Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit B 1; Sept. 4.
$225,000 Baldwin Jessica, Harris Jessica R to Hogan Steven Kerry, Taylor Donna Jean; Lechalet; Aug. 29.
$225,000 Cohello Irene, Dulaney Richard S to Owen Thomas R, Reisinger Marsha J; Lot 8 Blk 2 Sunniland; Aug. 29.
$225,000 Hildebrandt Joan, Hildebrandt Mark to Pinkham Holdings LLC; Lot 1 Barnhill Brothers; Sept. 6.
$225,000 Jeffcoat Robert Carl to Pollack James Russell, Pollack Kyndra L; Lot 1 Blk 1 Heather Glen; Sept. 6.
$225,000 Judd Bobbyetta F, Judd John F to Sarson Rick D Jr, Sarson Sarah Ann; Lot 40 Pleasant Oaks Estates; Sept. 5.
$224,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Savona Isidore, Savona Lucy; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 201; Aug. 30.
$222,500 Andrew Swanna N, Yearwood Marvin to Do Tuyet, Tu Lung; Lot 28 Blk 1 Pebblebrook; Sept. 5.
$221,990 D R Horton Inc to Aguila Bianka Rodriguez, Barbosa Raul Rene; Lot 51 Villages Of Glen Creek; Aug. 29.
$220,000 Bishop Donna A, Bishop William C Iii to Yemma Antonio J, Yemma Cheryl; Whitney Beach Unit 191; Aug. 30.
$220,000 Childs Dorothy Weller to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 11 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 5.
$218,500 Verdone Robert to Op Spe Tpa1 LLC; Lot 24 San Michele at University Commons; Sept. 5.
$218,000 Higgins Brian to Hrycyk Gessica N; Lot 5 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 30.
$218,000 Swartz Robert G, Swartz Tusing Phyllis to Colby Thomas, Ledford Carol; Lot 5 Fosters Creek; Aug. 30.
$215,000 Baldassarre Frances, Baldassarre Frank J to Chincharauli Jaba; Hidden Lake Unit 214; Aug. 29.
$215,000 Haller Jamie S to Uzunic Adnan, Uzunic Damir, Uzunic Husein, Uzunic Slavica; Lot 15 Blk E Cape Vista; Sept. 5.
$215,000 Hebert Julie L, Hebert Shane M to Hall Pamela Voncetta; Lot 14 Fosters Creek; Aug. 30.
$215,000 Winn Darryl R, Winn Malinda A to Miller Cathy Anne; Lot 78 Gillette Grove; Sept. 5.
$214,122 Pgci Iv LLC to Cadili Charles V, Cadili Kathleen A; Lot 328 Silverleaf; Sept. 4.
$210,990 D R Horton Inc to White Dwayne; Lot 34 Willow Hammock; Sept. 6.
$210,000 Bethke Lori C, Bethke William A to Hicks Tecumsiah Maurice; Lot 35 Airport; Aug. 30.
$210,000 Burk Jacolyn A to Dlugos Linda; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 404; Aug. 30.
$210,000 Colbert Eddie M, Colbert Maria C to Labor Hans Werner, Pirkle Labor Angela Marie; Lot 97 Fosters Creek; Aug. 29.
$210,000 Hargen Betti G, Hargen Robert E to Sanchez Bienvenida De Jesus; Lot 9 Blk F Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 31.
$208,000 Roach Dale A, Roach Michael S to Dobner Tamarasue M, Dobner Timothy Brendan; Lot 26 Blk A Centre Lake; Sept. 5.
$208,000 Toppan Virginia P to Hall Donna L, Hall Joseph E; Lot 23 Oakmont; Aug. 29.
$207,000 Arnold Brenda Aileen Ellis, Arnold Stephen R, Ellis Brenda A to Malaver Beatriz Helena Gutierrez; Lot 17 Blk A Centre Lake; Aug. 30.
$206,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Alan P Nosey Living Trust, Hosey Alan P, Ioffice360 Holdings LP; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 528; Sept. 6.
$205,490 D R Horton Inc to Yepes Omayra; Lot 44 Willow Hammock; Sept. 6.
$205,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lessard Robert Joseph; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 521; Sept. 5.
$202,900 Offerpad Spvborrower LLC to Humble Amy, Humble Justin; Lot 23 Blk F Palmetto Estates; Sept. 4.
$202,000 Gonzalez Daniel R, Gonzalez Kerry L to Parnell Elizabeth Ann, Parnell John A; Lot 10 Blk D Ida K; Sept. 6.
$202,000 Keene Diane M, Mclean Maryann S, Seiden Virginia T to Netherly Cheryl Ann; Lot 1 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 29.
$200,409 Lennar Homes LLC to Jangi Arvind; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 537; Sept. 5.
$200,000 Fainelli Cheryl, Fainelli Nicholas to Douglas W Fainelli Revocable Living Trust, Fainelli Douglas W; Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire Unit 7145; Sept. 4.
$200,000 Flower Hebeler Linda L, Hebeler Alan H to Rowe Stephen, Rowe Therese; Lot 10 Blk F Sandpointe; Aug. 30.
$200,000 Francois Dale, Francois Marilyn to Manasco James; Sabal Bay Unit 10 2; Aug. 30.
$199,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Robert Ural and Margaret A Ural Family Trust, Ural Margaret A, Ural Robert; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 511; Sept. 6.
$199,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Maglio Rosemary; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 533; Sept. 5.
$198,801 Pgci Iv LLC to Falanga Amanda, Falanga Joseph; Lot 329 Silverleaf; Aug. 31.
$198,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Bauzon Holly Beth, Mclaughlin Sean C; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 518; Sept. 5.
$197,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Barrie Wilkie Revocable Living Trust, Wilkie Barrie; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 522; Sept. 6.
$196,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Cardozo Mercedes Manjarres, Lopez Francisco Ivan Gomez; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 544; Sept. 5.
$195,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Choutka Janet K, Choutka Robert F Jr; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 545; Sept. 5.
$195,000 Faucher Margaret T, Margaret T Faucher Revocable Trust to Jobe Marlene D; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Unit 13A; Aug. 29.
$195,000 Johnson Regina O to Hughes John E Jr, Hughs Terri Ann; Palm Court Villas; Aug. 29.
$194,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Lynch Ethel Y; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 512; Sept. 5.
$193,300 Central Mortgage Company, Dowd Thomas J Jr to Suncastle Properties LLC; Moorings at Edgewater Iv Unit 101 2016 Ca 004252; Aug. 29.
$193,000 Watson Matthew D Sr, Watson Whitney L to Rector Rodney F; Manatee Moorings Unit 6; Sept. 6.
$192,000 Cleveland Sarah, Lozach Irene, Roth Charles, Roth Edwin, Roth Eleanor, Roth Paul, Roth Peter to Brooks Canan; Pt 34-34-17; Aug. 30.
$192,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Cadorin Dianna L, Cadorin John; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 542; Sept. 5.
$192,000 Quick Juanita, Quick Steven to Shelton Hasseena R; Lot 4 Blk B Twenty Sixth Street Addition; Sept. 5.
$190,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Dolgos Kenneth C; Terrace Iii Lakewood National Unit 534; Sept. 6.
$190,000 Caskey Hernandez Debra Sue, Moreland Debra Sue to Cerberus Sfr Holdings Ii L P; Lot 86 Clear View Manor; Sept. 6.
$190,000 Hochgesang Ashley D to Castellanos Jorge, Castellanos Teresa; Lot 94 Braden Crossings; Sept. 5.
$189,000 Barton Byron to Clekis Terry, Terry Clekis Revocable Trust; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 7 A; Sept. 5.
$188,565 Nerad Lucille Jean to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 4 Blk 3 Bells; Sept. 5.
$187,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Nagaitis Gretchen Joan; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 535; Sept. 6.
$185,000 Armstrong Christine Marie, Armstrong Robert William to Hyatt Barbara J, Hyatt Leo G, Mondello Lori; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 406; Aug. 31.
$185,000 Hall Glynn J to Schultz Kimberly E; Lot 546 Copperstone; Sept. 4.
$185,000 Lawrence Karen F, Lawrence Reginald G to Aossey Mary, Aossey Yahya; Serenata Sarasota Unit 305; Aug. 30.
$185,000 Pagliaro Deborah M, Pagliaro Ronald E to Milam Darlene; Lot 341 Lexington; Sept. 6.
$182,499 Lennar Homes LLC to 17006 Vardon Terrace 105 LLC; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 515; Sept. 6.
$181,000 Sewak Manik Singh, Sewak Navneet Kaur to Edgardo Del Valle Rosso Revocable Trust, Rosso Edgardo Del Valle; Roberts Park; Sept. 5.
$180,000 Band David S, Garden William R Cody, William R Garden Revocable Trust to Clifton Gerald Ray, Clifton Patricia Lynn; Cypress Strand Unit 20 102; Aug. 29.
$180,000 Casino Joseph S to Stanley David B Ii; Lot 10 Blk C Braden River City Unit No 1; Sept. 5.
$180,000 Ksiazkiewicz Richard F, Ksiazkiewicz Sonja J to Luevano Denise L, Luevano Henry Jr; Lot 9 Blk B Whitfield Pines; Sept. 5.
$180,000 Lieman Denise M to Moccia Joseph R, Moccia Mary R; Treetops at North Forty St Charles Unit 44; Aug. 29.
$179,500 Jay Ray Capital LLC to Ritchie Kimberly, Ritchie Richard Lee; Lot 3 Blk B Lyonsdale; Sept. 5.
$179,000 Villines Donna J to Mcdonald James J; Forty Three West Palms Unit 32; Aug. 30.
$178,000 Gusie Katherine Lynn to Mcmullen Constance; Wildewood Springs Unit 268; Aug. 29.
$176,000 Rinehart Homes LLC to Meeks Brittany; Lot 27 Cortez Landings; Sept. 4.
$175,000 Prompt Property Solutions LLC to Cepeda Hernandez Maria M; Blk C La Selva Park; Sept. 6.
$175,000 Spires Sports Limited Inc to St John Kevin; Willowbrook Unit 2803; Aug. 30.
$173,000 Hanlon Shawn to Boerger Jonathan Gene, Kathman Brenda Kay; Grand Estuary Ii at River Strand Unit 344; Sept. 5.
$172,392 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Ratz Edward Wayne, Ratz Judith W; Lot 17 Estuary; Sept. 5.
$171,000 Brooks Roosevelt, Brown Robin Michelle to Fernandez Juan Gerardo, Lopez Cleydi Bravo; Blk B Alford Heights; Sept. 6.
$171,000 Pallegar Somashekar to Elliott Suzanne; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7527; Sept. 5.
$170,000 Hodges Michael Wayne, Hodges Rosemarie to Morneau Cynthia L, Morneau Jean H; Lot 31 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 29.
$169,000 Birard Brenda J, Birard George A Iii to Hilliker Joyce D; Cambridge Village Unit 3; Sept. 5.
$167,000 Wendt Cherri L to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 62 Manatee Oaks 2017 Ca 001869; Sept. 5.
$166,000 Weinberg Helene, Weinberg Stephen to Walker Sheila F; Lot 1 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 6.
$164,000 Cooper Charles A, Cooper Michelle J to Waterman Brian, Waterman Rebecca; Greenbrook Walk Unit 3; Sept. 6.
$163,000 Johnson Jeff, Johnson Teresa to Giebelhausen Cynthia A, Giebelhausen Thomas E; Springdale Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 329; Sept. 5.
$163,000 Kessler Bernard R, Kessler Judith E to Asbury Teresa, Linson Kendall; Greenbrook Walk Unit 104; Sept. 5.
$162,000 J7 Investments International LLC to Fitzer Shaun; Stone Harbour Ii Unit 521; Sept. 5.
$161,500 Bronson Lucille Trust, Lucille Bronson Trust, Palumbo Charles to Harris Theodore C; Whitney Beach Unit 164; Aug. 30.
$157,779 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Moore Cheryl E, Moore James J; Lot 24 Tides End; Aug. 29.
$157,500 Harris Mary V, Harris Robert P to Cross Cathy J; Springdale Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 366D; Sept. 5.
$157,200 Vk Trevesta LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Trevesta; Sept. 6.
$155,900 Jonira LLC to Ramirez Amarilis M Albuerne; Lot 24 Blk 9 Cortez Gardens; Aug. 31.
$154,900 Camp Eileen Theresa to Fritz Marcia G; Country Village Unit 2248; Sept. 5.
$154,600 Sauer Jeri L to Koppin David Glenn, Koppin Kerry Odea; Lot 6 Buffalo Park; Sept. 6.
$153,000 Norato Ezequiel Salgado to Alcantar Mayra Yesenia; Orange Park; Aug. 29.
$151,500 Strausser Judith to Zellinger Paula; Woodlawn Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 653D; Aug. 29.
$150,500 Scavone John V to Kenna Karen M; Country Village Unit 2273; Sept. 6.
$150,000 Arctic Palm Company to Lawson Sammy, Lawson Teresa; Waterbury Grape Fruit Tracts; Sept. 5.
$150,000 Erlandson Ruth A Revocable Trust, Hendricks Frances E, Ruth A Erlandson Revocable Trust, Sobel Donna I to Gennett Ronald; Cambridge Village Unit 18; Sept. 6.
$150,000 Henkel Howard G, Henkel Kimberly A to Brott Jeffrey R, Brott Ruth A; Westwinds Village Unit V7; Aug. 29.
$150,000 Hopper Wilbur O, Hopper Will to Panarello Denise M; Village at Townpark Unit 203; Sept. 6.
$149,900 Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, U S Bank National Association to Aguilar Carlos Armando Rivera, Pineda Blanca Margarita Landaverde; Lot 3 Blk 42 Holiday Heights 2Nd Addition; Aug. 30.
$145,000 Davis Donald R Jr to Us Home Services LLC; Fairway Manor; Sept. 4.
$144,000 Titan Realty Group LLC to Dohme Gregory B, Kopchik Carolyn; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 2305; Sept. 5.
$143,599 Carter Christopher R, Carter Sandra H to Specialized Investment Solutions Inc; Lot 66 Cutrona; Aug. 29.
$143,500 Ettinger Hope S, Ettinger Martin S to Cornell Diane S; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 102; Sept. 6.
$143,000 Gt Investments Of Florida LLC to Commercial Residential Investments LLC; Lot 13 Blk H Sandpointe; Sept. 6.
$142,000 Grimes Elizabeth J to Ford Jereme L; Lot 5 Blk 4 Sabal Harbour; Aug. 31.
$140,000 Anthony C Smith Revocable Trust, Browning George Iii, Smith Anthony C Revocable Trust to Alt Barry, Marshall Mendy; Lot 222 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc; Sept. 6.
$139,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Benshoff Kendra; Pt 12-34-17; Sept. 5.
$139,432 Jamro Anita to Jamro Anita, Jamro James Joseph; Lot 14 Blk 1 Whitfield County Club Estate; Sept. 4.
$139,000 Raker Judy, Raker Steve W, Raker Steven W to Shaughnessy John H, Shaughnessy June V; Meadowcroft Unit 1438; Aug. 31.
$138,000 Preservation Trust Services 11 LLC to Malpica Irma, Ortega Vidal Malpica; Lot 7 Valencia Gardens; Aug. 29.
$137,000 Estes Leslie E, Estes Ruth A to Hoskins Dale; Meadowcroft Unit 1419; Sept. 6.
$135,000 John J Mcdonald Trust, Mcdonald John J to Supovitz Timothy M; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park A Cooperative Unit 226; Aug. 29.
$127,000 Hd Saramanasota Holdings LLC to Neill Bradley, Neill Kaleb Claire; Lot 14 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 31.
$127,000 Premo Julie, Silk Julie to Hunt Sydney L; Village at Townpark Unit 202; Sept. 6.
$125,000 Hedinger John L to Beck Charles, Beck Victoria; Pebble Springs Unit 6325; Sept. 5.
$125,000 Lb and 2 LLC to Velasquez Aristeo Florencio Velasquez; Lot 12 Blk D Sharp and Turners Addition to Palmetto; Sept. 5.
$125,000 Wilcenski Dawn M, Wilcenski Josh, Wilcenski Joshua S to Rankin Mary E; Lot 2 Blk D Tylers; Aug. 29.
$124,000 Eckhold Stacie M, Eckhold Stephen E to Pratt David A, Pratt Erin P; Rosedale 9; Sept. 5.
$124,000 Smith Kathy to Kimberly Lynn Martinez LLC, Lepiscopo Joseph A; Parkwood Professional Center Unit 1; Sept. 6.
$123,500 Reisinger Marsha J to Kleinhuizen Christie L; Huntington Woods Unit A; Aug. 29.
$120,000 Chan Tsui Ying to Mclea Dawn Marie, Mclea Peter A Sr; Village Of The Palms Of Cortez Unit 7; Sept. 4.
$120,000 Lawrence Bobby, Realtors Retirement Trust to Mccarty Drew; Blk A Glen Ridge; Aug. 30.
$120,000 Manseau Alain, Ruel Louise to Sewak Donna R, Sewak John; Shadybrook Village Unit 133C; Sept. 5.
$117,500 Ramos Rojelio Jr to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Nick Racanelli 8005886, Racanelli Nick 8005886; Lot 21 Blk M Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 29.
$116,000 Larnia Alvina H, Rita Alvina H to Patchell Shawn M; Blk 31 Onahom Farms; Sept. 5.
$116,000 Lehman Stephen, Obbema Jordan to Lehman Carol M, Lehman Mark W; Huntington Woods Unit D; Sept. 6.
$115,000 Bliss Colleen, Garman Noreen, Kelley Alphonse J Jr, Wilson Christine M to Kubiak Douglas F, Kubiak Douglas F Jr, Kubiak Victoria J; Westwinds Village Unit V 6; Aug. 31.
$115,000 Guy D Mcgahey and Joyce K Mcgahey Trust, Mcgahey Guy D, Mcgahey Joyce K to Butler Adam W, Butler Stacey R; Lot 7 Blk E Lyonsdale; Sept. 6.
$113,000 4412 E Spicewood Drive LLC to Bell Stephen L, Minnich Wanda S; Spicewood Unit 131; Sept. 5.
$112,500 Cona I LLC to Dai Weina; Mirror Lake Unit 4060; Aug. 30.
$105,000 2206 53Rd Avenue East LLC to Dutoit Steven L, Steven L Dutoit Revocable Living Trust; Pt 18-35-18; Sept. 6.
$105,000 Gary M Niemcewicz and Margaret A Niemcewicz Joint Revocable Trust, Niemcewicz Gary M, Niemcewicz Margaret A to Leja Christine, Leja Kenneth P; Lot 19 Blk 59 Trailer Estates Fourth Addition; Sept. 5.
$100,000 B and D Properties Of Manatee LLC to Fink Julia R, Fink Richard V; Pt 22-33-21; Aug. 29.
$100,000 Potter David L, Potter Jason, Potter Joe Bill, Potter Rodney B to Friedman Deborah; Lot 30 Mackles; Sept. 5.
$95,000 David L Morgen Revocable Trust, Morgen David L to Oberg Adrienne M; Morton Village Unit L 4; Sept. 6.
$94,000 Breton Daniel J to Ihde Shirley; Pt 7-35-18; Aug. 29.
$93,776 Bishop Harry E, Bishop Patricia A, Mcintyre Christopher, Mcintyre Colleen M to Bishop Harry E, Bishop Patricia A; Palm Lakes Unit 27; Sept. 5.
$92,476 Agramonte Virginia Diana, Thomas Virginia Diana Agramonte to Dream Homes LLC; Blk D Ardmore; Aug. 29.
$91,500 Fabian Stephanie to Fischer Robert E; Desoto Square Villas Unit 305; Aug. 29.
$90,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Aneja Lalit, Oberoi Megha; Lot 115 Lake Club; Aug. 30.
$89,900 Alberda Beverly to Buxeda Angel O, Buxeda Kristy L; Pt 16-33-21; Sept. 6.
$88,000 Hawker Christy Ogletree to Aubri LLC; Palmetto Point Addition; Sept. 5.
$87,500 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to Varjabedian Garabed, Varjabedian Marylou; Country Village Unit 2037; Aug. 29.
$79,900 Mattingly Kurt E, Mattingly Nichole L to Lozano Dominick F Jr; Heritage Pines Unit 24B; Aug. 31.
$78,000 Williams Suarez Andrea L to Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kent W Geartz Revocable Living Trust; Lot 280 Foxbrook; Aug. 29.
$77,800 Gavin Earnest, Gavin Earnest Sr, Gavin Ernest to Pacific Union Financial LLC; Lot 43 Blk B Oakwood 2016 Ca 004841; Aug. 29.
$75,000 Giddens Randy L Sr to Betancourt Hector; Lot 4 Blk 1 Overstreet Park 4Th Addition; Aug. 30.
$75,000 Melville Thomas to Cooper James Aaron, Melville Thomas; Blk D E W Chaffee; Sept. 4.
$74,795 Lake Club Investors LLC to Nelson Homes Inc; Lot 115 Lake Club; Aug. 30.
$72,900 Yesnick Sandra R to Carnio Eduardo Boaretto; Ironwood Eighth Unit 206J; Aug. 29.
$71,500 American Home Mortgage Investment Trust 2006 2, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Dorsey William, Dorsey William Jr to Christenson LLC; Blk 2 Pleasant Ridge Orange Ridge 2017 Ca 004955; Sept. 4.
$70,000 400 Partners LLC to 4854 Holdings LLC; Pt 30-34-18; Sept. 5.
$69,000 Tricarico Frank, Tricarico Linda to Raso Concetta, Raso Vincenzo; Third Bayshore Unit K 32; Sept. 5.
$68,000 Hesse Hans R, Hesse Janet K to Harris Marilyn D; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 113C; Aug. 31.
$63,500 Bodenschatz Betty A to Vander Meer Fred, Vander Meer Susan E; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 268; Aug. 31.
$60,000 2206 53Rd Avenue East LLC to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Dutoit Steven Ira 8003882, Steven Dutoit Ira 8003882; Pt 18-35-18; Sept. 6.
$60,000 Neri Michael, Robbins Diane to Mcnaughton Alan, Mcnaughton Bart; Pine Villas Unit 10; Sept. 5.
$59,711 Beckerman Cathy S, Heckerman Raymond F, Smith Christopher W, Smith Hilary J to Smith Christopher W, Smith Hilary J; Blk B Bonaire Bayou Replat; Sept. 5.
$54,000 Norton Catherine A to Norton Gerard; Lot 12 Blk H Heather Hills Estates; Aug. 29.
$53,500 Ok Reality Investments LLC to Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 4N, U S Bank National Association; Lot 43 Ancient Oaks 2017 Ca 001872; Aug. 29.
$53,500 Ok Reality Investments LLC to Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 4N, Mr Cooper, U S Bank National Association; Lot 43 Ancient Oaks 2017 Ca 001872; Sept. 5.
$53,000 Simmons Donald L to Mcpherson Forrest Dell; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 50 2; Sept. 5.
$44,900 Plantation Village Co Op Inc to Canning William C, Garcia Lynn; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 11P; Sept. 5.
$44,000 Dennis Alan Liedtka Revocable Trust, Liedtka Dennis Alan to R Sky Investments LLC; Lot 19 Blk I Fair Lane Acres; Sept. 4.
$43,340 Gullickson Sheryl J, Trierweiler Susan J to Stock Charles L, Stock Gail; Bayshore On The Lake Apartments Ii Unit 309; Aug. 30.
$43,100 Kalogeropoulos T, Kalogeropoulos Theofani to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley Home Equity Loan Trust; Lot 13 Blk A North Oaks Estates 2015 Ca 002993; Aug. 29.
$42,340 Pugh Diane S to Pugh Diane S, Pugh Megan; Blk E Riverview; Sept. 6.
$41,000 Gfb Partners Lllp to Brock Ronald K, Garrison Gail David; Lot 31 North River Estates; Sept. 5.
$40,000 Watts Michael J, Watts Pamela G to Place Eric L, Place Holly D; Lough Erne Section One Unit B 205; Sept. 4.
$37,000 Manning Rick P to Hernz Properties LLC; Blk 3 Parrish; Aug. 29.
$30,000 Keen Heather Yvonne to Fayad Nabil; Lot 196 Ancient Oaks; Aug. 31.
$30,000 Nafziger Christie, Nafziger Tyler to Country Retreat Mobile Homeownersassn Inc; Country Retreat Unit 53; Sept. 4.
$29,000 Eaton George, Eaton Nancy to Eaton George, Hooley Mary F; Fairway Oaks Unit 24 C; Aug. 30.
$27,700 Carpenter Benjamin C, Carpenter Marisa M, Circharo Marisa to Carpenter Benjamin C, Carpenter Marisa M; Lot 1 Pine Heights Court; Sept. 5.
$27,600 Dahlquist Sean, Dahlquist Sean H, Dahlquist Wendy, Dahlquist Wendy H, Wilson Wendy to Wells Fargo Bank; Pt 3-33-19 2017 Ca 000942; Sept. 4.
$27,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Sept. 4.
$27,000 Fink Nancy L, Fink Robert E to Maheu Frank Jr; Blk G Floridana Mobile Homesite; Sept. 5.
$26,541 Bishop Harry E, Bishop Patricia A, Mcintyre Christopher, Mcintyre Colleen M to Bishop Harry E, Bishop Patricia A; Palm Lakes Unit 81; Sept. 5.
$25,000 Bravo Hilda, Torres Hilda, Torres Ramon to Torres Elizabeth, Torres Ramon, Torres Ramon Jr; Lot 8 Blk L Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 6.
$16,000 Gilmore Elaine E, Gilmore Trust No 1 to Harnisch Phillip C; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 65; Aug. 29.
$15,000 Cove Marina LLC to Christy Kelley, Christy Todd; Cove Docks at Waterlefe Unit 6; Aug. 31.
$11,000 Albert James Miller Iii Trust, Kushmer C Dean, Miller Albert James Iii Trust, Miller Albert James Iv, Step Properties Inc to Hernandez Daena, Herrera Rico Noel; Lot 11 Blk 18 Rubonia; Sept. 6.
$6,400 Mckee David L, Mckee Erika K to Manzella Catherine Ann G, Manzella Raymond P; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 15; Aug. 30.
$3,400 Johnson Sean to Holt Kerry J, Holt Wallace L Jr; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B 2; Aug. 30.
$3,200 Mitchell James E, Mitchell James L, Mitchell Martha J to Ampthor Elisabeth M, Ampthor Mette E; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 3; Sept. 5.
$3,000 Aiello Helen M, Aiello Joseph P to Rochte Deborah A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 108; Sept. 5.
$3,000 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Peters Kendrah, Wink Kaleigh, Wink Kent J, Wink Tamarah S; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; Aug. 30.
$2,500 Visser Arvin, Visser Mary Kay, Visser Mathew, Visser Todd to Bachman Christine, Kleinschmidt Jennifer, Lock Susan, Lock William J; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 108; Aug. 30.
$2,500 Visser Arvin, Visser Mary Kay, Visser Mathew, Visser Todd to Bachman Christine, Kleinschmidt Jennifer, Lock Susan, Lock William J; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 108; Aug. 30.
$1,895 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Dykstra Alice B, Dykstra Louis Jack, Guernsey Carey; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 205; Sept. 6.
$500 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Peters Kendrah, Wink Kaleigh, Wink Kent J, Wink Tamarah S; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; Aug. 30.
$100 Suwaity Abed H to Bank Of America, Lasalle Bank National Association, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 Sdi, U S Bank National Association; Lot 21 River Plantation 2016 Ca 004033; Aug. 29.
$100 Wang Hongjun to Riversea Trade LLC; Lot 80 Legends Bay; Aug. 31.
$20 Reynolds Anthony W, Reynolds Elizabeth G to Reynolds Anthony W, Reynolds Elizabeth G, Reynolds Trust; Lot 602 Esplanade; Sept. 5.
$10 Alberti James, Alberti Marisa to Alberti James, Alberti Marisa L, James and Marisa L Alberti Trust; Lot 16 Wedgewood; Sept. 5.
$10 Allen Anita M, Allen James G to Allen Anita M, Allen Family Trust, Allen James G; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 272; Aug. 30.
$10 Anderson Sharon Y to Anderson Sharon Y; Washington Park; Aug. 31.
$10 Arkin Michael D to Arkin Michael D, Michael D Arkin Revocable Trust; Lot 53 Blk A Country Oaks; Aug. 31.
$10 Barnhouse Richard Gordon, Barnhouse Tiffany Marie to Barnhouse Richard G, Barnhwe Tiffany M, Richard G Barnhouse and Tiffany M Barnhouse Joint Trust; Lot 304 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 5.
$10 Barrera Platon Jr to Delatorre Maria Elena; Lot 1 Blk A Broberg; Sept. 4.
$10 Bartirome Anthony J, Bartirome Carol P to Bartirome Carol P, Carol P Bartirome Declaration Of Trust; Lot 17 Blk 8 Palma Sola Park; Sept. 5.
$10 Bishop Stanley T, Bishop Susan R to Bishop Family Revocable Trust, Bishop Stanley T, Bishop Susan R; Lot 1058 River Club South; Aug. 30.
$10 Blume Judith C, Blume Neil M, Judith C Blume Trust, Neil M Blume Trust to Blume Judith C, Blume Neil M; Or2718 Pg6858; Aug. 30.
$10 Bock James, Bock James L to Woloszyn Janice F; Lot 102 Creekwood; Sept. 5.
$10 Bonner Theresa A, Bonner Theresa C, Chavous Brian K, Chavous Patrick A, Purvis Shirley C to Bonner Theresa A, Bonner Theresa C, Chavous Brian K, Chavous Patrick A; 0; Aug. 30.
$10 Bopp Jay, Wiscott E Jane to Wiscott E Jane; Lot G 9 Bayshore Windmill Villiage Co Op Inc; Aug. 29.
$10 Bringardner Amy to Mendez Amy; Lot 1 Blk C Country Club Heights; Aug. 31.
$10 Bryant Patrick G to Bryant Patrick G, Patrick G Bryant Trust; Terra Ceia Club Unit 403; Sept. 6.
$10 Burkholder Larry C, Burkholder Norma S to Miller Cassandra, Miller Justin; Or2706 Pg2640; Sept. 6.
$10 Cook Tom D to Cook Tom D, Tom D Cook Revocable Trust; Sarabay Coves Unit A 307; Sept. 6.
$10 Cook Tom D to Cook Tom D, Tom D Cook Revocable Trust; Turnberry Woods at Conquistador Unit 24; Sept. 6.
$10 Coulter Gail L, Coulter James R to Coulter Family Trust, Coulter Gail L, Coulter James R; 0; Aug. 30.
$10 Damore Deborah L, Damore Paul M to Damore Deborah L, Damore Family 2017 Trust, Damore Paul M; Lot 29 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 29.
$10 Dashiell Eugene Victor, Slade Dashiell Jayne E to Jayne Slade Dashiell Revocable Living Trust, Slade Dashiell Jayne; Lot 55 Wells Bay Harbor; Sept. 5.
$10 Davis Seth B to Lukacs Karen Ann; Lot 4 Citrus Acres; Sept. 4.
$10 Day Paula, Day William L to Wall Brenda K, Wall Darcie; Or2635 Pg1566; Aug. 30.
$10 Deane Cathy K, Deane Cathy M, Deane Henry L to Deane Cathy, Deane Family Trust, Deane Henry L; Mount Vernon Unit 4835; Aug. 29.
$10 Delatorre Maria Elena to Barrera Platon Jr; Blk A Osceola Heights; Sept. 4.
$10 Dillon Sean, Wiederkehr Donna to Dillon Sean, Wiederkehr Donna; Pt 20-35-18; Aug. 29.
$10 Dinapoli Joanne G, Dinapoli Thomas J Sr to Di Napoli Family Trust, Dinapoli Joanne G, Dinapoli Thomas J Sr; Terrace Iii at River Strand Unit 2716; Aug. 30.
$10 Edwards Charles R, Edwards Patricia D to Edwards Charles R, Edwards Family Revocable Living Trust, Edwards Patricia D; Sea Pines Condominium Association Inc Unit 23; Aug. 29.
$10 Enerson Barry E, Enerson Janet M to Enerson Barry E, Enerson Janet M; Lot 68 Palmetto Skyway; Sept. 5.
$10 Fahey Kara Ann, Riel George, Riel Kara to Riel George; Lot 19 Copperstone; Aug. 30.
$10 Felty Karen to Buxeda Angel O, Buxeda Kristy L; 0; Sept. 6.
$10 Fullwood Diane, Fullwood James to Fullwood Diane M, Fullwood James N, Fullwood Trust; Lot 24 Blk B Braden River Lakes; Aug. 29.
$10 Furjanic Lucille S, Furjanic Walter M to Furjanic Lucille S, Furjanic Walter M Sr, Walter M Furjanic Sr and Lucille S Furjanic Revocable Living Trust; Palma Sola Shores Unit 63; Sept. 5.
$10 Garner Jeffrey K Sr, Garner Judith R, Jeffrey K and Judith R Garner Living Trust to Roundabout Properties LLC; Sandcastle Beach Resort Unit 6; Aug. 30.
$10 Gibbs Frederick W, Gibbs Helen L to Gibbs Frederick W, Gibbs Helen L, Gibbs Trust; Lot 176 River Place; Aug. 29.
$10 Gilbert Donald E, Gilbert Marcia to Gilbert Marcia S, Marcia S Gilbert Trust; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 429; Sept. 5.
$10 Glorioso Frank, Glorioso Frank A to Frank A Glorioso Revocable Trust, Glorioso Frank A; Lot 982 Riverdale Revised; Sept. 5.
$10 Godwin Robert D to Godwin Robert D, Robert D Godwin Trust; Pt 16-36-21; Aug. 29.
$10 Hamner Della J to Hamner William Dioh; Meadowcroft Unit 1442; Aug. 29.
$10 Harris Nikki A to Erickson Sandra S; Ironwood Sixteenth Unit 403 O; Sept. 6.
$10 Hawker Robert Steven to Hawker Montgomery, Rollins Melissa Lee; 0; Sept. 5.
$10 Hicks Brian, Hicks Siu Yee to Jlc Lbk LLC; Or2741 Pg0322; Aug. 31.
$10 J Bryan Jensen Revocable Trust, Jensen J Bryan, Jensen Linda L to J Bryan Jensen Revocable Trust, Jensen J Bryan, Jensen Linda L, Linda L Jensen Revocable Trust; Pomello Park; Aug. 31.
$10 Janko Gary, Zucker Andrea to Janko Gary S, Janko Zucker Family Trust, Zucker Andrea; Lot 26 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; Sept. 6.
$10 Jlc Lbk LLC to Hicks Brian, Hicks Siu Yee; Lot 4 Sleepy Lagoon Park; Aug. 31.
$10 Jones Clifford C to Clifford C Jones Revocable Living Trust, Jones Clifford C; Blk 33 Trailer Estates; Sept. 4.
$10 Kozaczka Candace A, Nowicki Patricia A to Kozaczka Candace; Lot 22 Quail Run; Sept. 5.
$10 Lack Wanda J to Lack Wanda J, Wanda J Lack Revocable Trust; Lot 5 Blk A Maple Lakes; Sept. 5.
$10 Levy Anna T to Levy Maimon; Lot 27 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$10 Lima Laizenith Lisa to Laizenith Lisa Lima Living Trust, Lima Laizenith Lisa; Lot 60 Gamble Creek Estates; Aug. 30.
$10 Lindsay Dorothy, Lindsay Hugh to Lindsay Dorothy; Lot 105 River Place; Aug. 29.
$10 Louise M Paylor Revocable Living Trust, Paylor Irving T, Paylor Louise M to Routhier Sandra Lee; Lot 3 Blk G Casa Del Sol; Sept. 5.
$10 Louiso L E, Louiso Leta to Leta Louiso Revocable Living Trust, Louiso Leta; Pt 36-35-20; Aug. 31.
$10 Mahoney Julia Ann, Mahoney Mark Ray to Mahoney Julia Ann; Lot 4070 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 4.
$10 Mailek Bethany L, Mallek Gregory S to Mallek Gregory S; Lot 37 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 31.
$10 Makeever Sarah to Makeever Garrett Sanford; Or2743 Pg0001; Sept. 5.
$10 Mancisio Jean M to Mancisio Jean M, Weinland Robert L; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 102; Aug. 30.
$10 Marsh Joseph, Marsh Martha to Marsh Martha, Martha Marsh Declaration Of Trust; Lot 14 Devonshire Place; Aug. 30.
$10 Masselink Dawn to Buxeda Angel, Buxeda Kristy L; 0; Sept. 6.
$10 Masselink James E to Buxeda Angel O, Buxeda Kristy L; 0; Sept. 6.
$10 Matturro Claire H to Hamner William Dioh; Meadowcroft Unit 1442; Aug. 29.
$10 Mazziotti Anthony J Jr to La Vista Road LLC; Academy Resort Lodge Unit 203; Aug. 30.
$10 Morera Jorge R to Jorge R Morera Revocable Living Trust, Morera Jorge R; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 503; Sept. 6.
$10 Nafzinger Douglas, Nafzinger Douglas, Nafzinger Kathy, Nafzinger Kathy to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 208; Aug. 30.
$10 Nairne Terri Rae to Nairne Terri R, Terri R Nairne Trust; Lot 330 Del Tierra; Aug. 30.
$10 Noble Paula Schmidt, Schmidt Family Trust to Noble Fred E, Noble Paula Schmidt; Blk 28 Trailer Estates; Sept. 4.
$10 Ogletree Nellie C, Ogletree Roy B to Hawker Christy Ogletree; Addition to Palmetto Point; Sept. 4.
$10 Ondos Anna Marie, Ondos John Jr to Anna Marie Ondos Trust, Ondos Anna Marie; Lot 10 Tara; Sept. 5.
$10 Osborn Julie A to Allen Patricia Flewellyn; Lofts On Main Unit 310; Sept. 5.
$10 Parente Joyce N, Parente Leo F to Joyce N Parente Family Trust, Parente Joyce N Family Trust, Smith Suzanne; Westwinds Village Unit A 48; Aug. 29.
$10 Patricia G Chavous, Purvis Shirley C to Bonner Theresa A, Bonner Theresa C, Chavous Brian K, Chavous Patrick A, Purvis Shirley C; Pt 28-34-16; Aug. 30.
$10 Patton Debra J, Sweetpea Land Trust to Lack Wanda J; Lot 5 Blk A Maple Lakes; Sept. 5.
$10 Pearson Larry to Larry Dean Pearson Revocable Living Trust, Martino Tobi, Murphy Matthew Cronley Blake, Pearson Larry Dean; Lot 3 Blk 39 Anna Maria Beach; Sept. 4.
$10 Pearson Larry to Larry Dean Pearson Revocable Living Trust, Martino Tobi, Murphy Matthew Cronley Blake, Pearson Larry Dean; Lot 1 Blk 4 Mrs M J Griffin; Sept. 4.
$10 Pearson Larry to Larry Dean Pearson Revocable Living Trust, Martino Tobi, Murphy Matthew Cronley Blake, Pearson Larry Dean; Blk 28 Dr J C Pelots Addition to The Town Of Manatee; Sept. 4.
$10 Peters Charles E to Mcclain James W, Mcclain Stacy Jean; Pt 03-37-21; Sept. 4.
$10 Peterson Frances L to Peterson Frances L, Thompson Susan K; Parkway Villas Unit 173; Aug. 29.
$10 Piccirilli and Riley Joint Living Trust, Piccirilli Robert, Riley Martina to Piccirilli Robert, Riley Martina; Lot 12 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 5.
$10 Pickering James L, Pickering Judith M to Ebler Penny Lynn, Hersberger Patricia Lou, Parker Peggy Jo, Rusher Pamela Lea; Palm Lake Estates Unit 95; Aug. 31.
$10 Pugh Diane S to Pugh Diane S, Pugh Megan; Lot 8 Blk R Highland Shores; Sept. 6.
$10 Ramos Victoriano Jr to Ramos Ester; Blantons Add; Aug. 29.
$10 Rdg Holdings LLC to Godwin Robert D; Pt 16-36-21; Aug. 29.
$10 Roper Ann Carol to Miller Gayle M; Mount Vernon Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4514; Aug. 29.
$10 Rothfeld Jeffrey M, Rothfeld Julie to Rothfeld Julie; Lot 9 Colonial Woods; Aug. 29.
$10 Rowland John A, Rowland Paula S to Rowland Chad A, Rowland John A, Rowland Paula S; Palmetto Point Addition; Aug. 29.
$10 Siwa Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Siwa Revocable Living Trust to Siwa Thomas Michael; Ironwood Third Unit 501 D; Aug. 29.
$10 Smith Miles Justyn to Michael J Smith and Karina Smith Joint Revocable Trust, Smith Karina A, Smith Michael J; Lot 4 River Plantation; Aug. 31.
$10 Spire David L to Brockhoff Molly Noel, Spire David L; Blk 6 Parrish Addition to Palmetto; Aug. 31.
$10 Strong Alonzo, Strong Alonzo Jr to Strong Dwayne A; Washington Park; Sept. 4.
$10 Taylor Judith K to Judith K Taylor Trust, Taylor Judith K; Greenbrook Walk Unit 103; Sept. 5.
$10 Taylor Judith Kay to Judith K Taylor Trust, Taylor Judith K; Miramar Lagoon at Lakewood Ranch Unit 101; Sept. 5.
$10 Theofilos Constantine to Theofilos Constantine, Theofilos George C, Theofilos Peter C; Lot 6 Blk 7 Tropical Shores; Aug. 29.
$10 Thomas Tamla to Douglas Kenya L T, Thomas Tamla; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 111; Aug. 30.
$10 Thompson Carol, Thompson William F to Ssc Bc Properties LLC; Lot 14 Penn Mar Industrial Park; Sept. 5.
$10 Thompson Carol, Thompson William F to Ssc Bc Properties LLC; Pt 19-35-18; Sept. 5.
$10 Toronto Kathryn J to Kathryn J Toronto Living Trust, Toronto Kathryn J; Waterside Lane; Aug. 29.
$10 Tucker Janet H to Melton Janet Rebecca Tucker, Prokuski Elizabeth Tucker, Tucker Robert H; Blk 1 West Wind Shores; Sept. 4.
$10 Turan Halit, Turan Mary to Halit Turan Revocable Trust Of 2018, Turan Halit, Turan Mary; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 007 A; Sept. 4.
$10 Turner Christine L, Turner F Gordon to Gordon and Christine Turner Revocable Joint Trust, Turner Christine Levalley, Turner Christine Revocable Joint Trust, Turner Gordon Revocable Joint Trust; Lot 21 Mrs J N Harris; Sept. 5.
$10 Turner Christine Levalley, Turner F Gordon to Gordon and Christine Turner Revocable Joint Trust, Turner Christine Levalley, Turner Christine Revocable Joint Trust, Turner Gordon Revocable Joint Trust; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 339; Sept. 5.
$10 Turner John A, Turner Margaret R to Turner John Allan, Turner Living Trust, Turner Margaret Rose; Lot 51 Villa Amalfi; Aug. 31.
$10 Van Aller John E to John Van Aller Trust, Van Aller John Trust, Van Aller Shinn Tami; Lot 9 Blk I Tidevue Estates; Sept. 5.
$10 Veitch Catherine M, Veitch Rolland E, Veitch Trust to Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 14; Aug. 30.
$10 Visser Aric to Bachman Christine, Kleinschmidt Jennifer, Lock Susan, Lock William J; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 108; Aug. 30.
$10 Visser Aric to Bachman Christine, Kleinschmidt Jennifer, Lock Susan, Lock William J; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 108; Aug. 30.
$10 Williams Ryan J, Williams Ryan J Sr, Williams Shaquantia to Williams Ryan J Sr; Lot 62 Hibiscus Park; Sept. 5.
$10 Wymer Ronald to Wymer Elizabeth J, Wymer Ronald; Pt 20-33-18; Aug. 29.
$1 Blinn Kathryn W, Blinn Paul Iii to Blinn Kathryn W, Blinn Paul L Iii, Paul and Kathie Blinn Revocable Living Trust; Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 30.
$1 Connolly Sheila K, Eugene H Gabrielson Living Trust, Gabrielson Eugene H, Sheila K Connolly Living Trust to Connolly Sheila K, Sheila K Connolly Living Trust; Lot 450 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 5.
$1 Danielsen Edgar R, Wilson Danielsen Trust, Wilson Wayne W to Danielsen Edgar R, Wilson Danielsen Trust, Wilson June C; Bridgeport Unit 210; Aug. 30.
$1 Heath Gordon, Heath Linda to Little Black Dogs LLC; Lot 23 Harbor Haven; Sept. 6.
$1 Ostrosky Karen, Ostrosky Thomas to Ostrosky Karen Lee, Ostrosky Thomas Joseph, Thomas and Karen Ostrosky Living Trust; Lot 39 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 30.
$1 Tobin Family Trust, Tobin Robert Thomas, Tobin Susan Carol to Tobin Robert Thomas, Tobin Susan Carol; Lot 54 Eaton Place; Sept. 5.
$1 Us Home Services LLC to Trust No 54061034209, Us Home Services LLC; Fairway Manor; Sept. 4.
$1 Woodall Cynthia L to Woodall Takela Chanay; Kingston Estates; Aug. 29.
$0 Applefield Family Trust, Applefield Sandra to Applefield Dean S, Applefield Glenn A, Applefield Janet D, Applefield Sandra, Robinson Debbi L; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 117; Sept. 5.
$0 Boswell Rhonda E to Boswell Rhonda E, Seawell James Chris; Lot 133 Wallingford; Sept. 5.
$0 Butler Jones Faye, Jones Alfred to Jones Alfred, Jones Faye; Lot 4 Blk E Sylvan Oaks; Sept. 5.
$0 Faircloth Dominick N to Faircloth Suzanne; Or2735 Pg7843; Aug. 31.
$0 Forestar Usa Real Estate Group Inc to Palisades Community Association Inc; Palisades; Aug. 31.
$0 Hall Jason William to Rossello Inamaree Diane; Lot 65 Creekside Preserve Ii; Aug. 30.
$0 Hawkey Rhonda to Ka and Associates Realty LLC; Lot 41 Pic Town; Sept. 4.
$0 Howard Bonita M to Preacher Hugh J, Preacher Jean A; Or2718 Pg4000; Sept. 5.
$0 Johnson David E to Johnson David E; Casco Dorado Unit 55 A; Aug. 30.
$0 Longpre Jessica Jean, Longpre Travis, Longpre Travis Lee, Pearson Jessica to Longpre Jessica Jean, Longpre Travis Lee; Lot 1 Grande Villa Estates; Aug. 29.
$0 Manasco James to Manasco Bonnie; Lot 33 Sylvan Woods; Aug. 29.
$0 Osborn Bonnie to Manasco Bonnie; Lot 33 Sylvan Woods; Aug. 29.
$0 Pounds Jack Gordon, Pounds Shirley Benson to Pounds Shirley B, Sb Irrevocable Living Trust; Chateau Village Unit 234; Aug. 29.
$0 Siwa Thomas Michael to Siwa Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Siwa Revocable Living Trust; Ironwood Third Unit 501 D; Sept. 5.
$0 Snyder Beverly J to Mcclean Sharon L Strickler, Snyder Beverly J, Stickler Jay D, Strickler Jeffrey D; Lot 261 River Isles; Sept. 5.
