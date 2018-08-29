Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$10,525,000 Bradenton City Of to Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc; 0; Aug. 21.
$5,000,000 Bordenave Anne Marie, Bordenave Anne Marie C to Fourty Seven Street LLC; Blk 17 Jones; Aug. 23.
$3,800,000 Blalock Landers Walters and Vogler P A, Blalock Walters Held and Johnson P A, Blalock Walters P A to Mambo Properties L P; Pelots Addition to Bradenton; Aug. 21.
$1,740,000 Crescent Cottages Ii LLC to Palmer Bobbi Jean, Palmer Christopher A; Lot 55 Lake La Vista; Aug. 21.
$1,288,559 Serrano George, Serrano Silvia to Manise Rebecca L, Manise William A; Lot 20 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 23.
$1,100,000 Barnes Daniel Ray, Barnes Frances Adele, Daniel Ray Barnes and Frances Adele Barnes Revocable Living Trust to Chiles Edward G; Lot 7 Coconut Bayou; Aug. 22.
$799,000 Shay Joyce A, Shay Lawrence F to Mckinnon Lori S, Mckinnon Shawn M; Blk 4 Holmes Beach; Aug. 20.
$785,000 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to Tb Sr 70 LLC; Lot 4 Lorraine Corners Northeast; Aug. 21.
$775,000 David J Noble Revocable Trust, Noble David J Revocable Trust, Richardson Debra J, West Bank to Holmes Paul B, Paul B Holmes Revocable Trust; Longboat Cove Unit 203; Aug. 21.
$765,000 Benedict James S, Benedict Linda M to Lee Kari J, Shaffer Lee W; Lot 1 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 23.
$725,000 Amj Joint Revocable Trust, Bray Cynthia Jane, Bray John Robert to Rabbitt Stephen Elizabeth L, Stephen Tyler W; Lot 128 River Club North; Aug. 22.
$715,000 Touch Phala, Touch Sophorn H to Wick Family Trust, Wick John C, Wick Rebecca S; Blk A Riverdale; Aug. 22.
$690,000 Pantoja Edgardo, Pantoja Megan E to Yockel Kurt A, Yockel Lisa A; Lot 32 Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 21.
$650,000 B and J Citrus Groves Inc to 6012 28Th St E LLC; Lot 9 Saunders Road Industrial Park; Aug. 21.
$642,500 Kopel Paul H to Routh James Ryan; Lot 1 Denison; Aug. 22.
$627,982 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Grossman Donna T, Grossman Phillip L; Lot 28 Estuary; Aug. 23.
$559,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Matarazzo Colleen B, Matarazzo Mark G; Lot 94 Lakewood National Golf Club; Aug. 21.
$550,000 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Hunt Mercedes, Hunt Michael; Lot 113 Legends Bay; Aug. 23.
$540,000 Comings Jane R to Grigson Ryan; Lot 10 Blk A Luana Isles; Aug. 22.
$540,000 Drach Omer Leo Jr, Drach Sandra K to Glaser Claudia, Glaser Edward S; Lot 32 River Wilderness; Aug. 21.
$535,000 Craig Rodriguez Alicia A, Rodriguez David A to Stafford Brian Craig, Wyskida Stafford Carol; Lot 1065 River Club South; Aug. 21.
$532,500 Lucas Donald R, Lucas Donna B to Manatee Rv Inc; Pt 14-34-17; Aug. 21.
$513,208 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Stucchi Dario A, Stucchi Linda H; Lot 329 Del Webb; Aug. 22.
$510,000 Smith Lorraine C, Smith Steven K to Franklin John O, Franklin Karla J; Lot 4053 Mill Creek; Aug. 23.
$499,000 Ariyana J Saint Jennings Trust Agreement, Jennings Ariyana J Saint, Saint Jennings Ariyana J to Jimenez Christy Renee, Jimenez Luke David; Pt 2-34-19; Aug. 21.
$495,830 Minto Bradenton LLC to Pbp LLC; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Aug. 23.
$490,000 Carter Blair W to Ta My Huong; Arbomar Unit 204; Aug. 22.
$490,000 Delperdang Leslie A, Dodge N P Jr, National Equity Inc to Allen Charles, Allen Mellisa; Lot 73 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 21.
$490,000 Mika Florida LLC to Ousley Gayleen, Ousley George H; Lot 4096 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 21.
$490,000 Steinhoff Christian, Steinhoff Kimberly Renee to Delperdang Leslie A, Dodge N P Jr, National Equity Inc; Lot 73 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 21.
$485,500 Colman Helen C, Colman James M to Ewert Cory R, Ewert Mary N; Lot 62 River Wilderness; Aug. 22.
$485,000 Wci Communities LLC to Pereira Ana P, Pereira Julio; Lot 11 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 23.
$460,264 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Boyd Janice; Lot 498 Del Webb; Aug. 23.
$455,000 Lee Kari J, Shaffer Lee W to Wughalter Eric A, Wughalter Janis Lopez; Lot 16 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 21.
$453,900 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Katz Beth M, Katz Stuart J; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 305; Aug. 21.
$445,000 Valentine Kimberly Rae, Valentine Richard H to Watson Carl, Watson Wendy; Lot 103 San Remo Shores; Aug. 20.
$440,000 Defreitas Edward A, Defreitas Patricia M to Howell Debbie L, Howell Richard O; Lot 130 Palma Sola Trace; Aug. 20.
$430,000 Ferrara Frederick S, Ferrara Pamela J to Qalliu Janel L, Qalliu Saimir; Lot 22 Ashley Trace at University Place; Aug. 22.
$430,000 Goode Carolyn F, Goode Donald G to Donhardt Gary; Lot 68 Twin Rivers; Aug. 20.
$428,100 Stines Angela Lorene, Stines Randy Scott to Calovich Elizabeth, Calovich John; Lot 39 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 21.
$422,482 Empire State Holding Group LLC to De Marco Hanna; Lot 303 Indigo; Aug. 21.
$416,161 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Winkler Ronald Joseph; Lot 179 Indigo; Aug. 23.
$410,000 Ciasullo Ralph A to Huffman Erin R, Huffman Matthew D; Lot 11 Laurel Oak Park; Aug. 21.
$410,000 Fitzgerald J Eric, Fitzgerald Mimi Shawn, Fitzgerald Mimmi Shawn to Long Evelyn, Long Zachary; Blk 4 Palma Sola Park; Aug. 22.
$405,315 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Dufek Catherine J, Dufek Colleen A, Dufek Donald T; Lot 477 Del Webb; Aug. 21.
$405,000 Blackwolff Homes LLC to Corbino Michael Jon, Michael Jon Corbino Revocable Trust; Sleepy Lagoon; Aug. 20.
$402,600 D R Horton Inc to Hottman Brindy Leigh, Hottman Jason David; Lot 103 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 22.
$400,000 American Torch Tip Ltd, Walters Family Partnership Llp to Fleet Tec LLC; Lot 14 Blk Ii Saunders Road Industrial Park Ad; Aug. 22.
$400,000 Power Properties Inc to Smithhill Holdings LLC; Gilley and Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradentown Florida; Aug. 20.
$399,740 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Gonnello Carol J, Gonnello Michael J; Lot 306 Indigo; Aug. 23.
$395,200 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Boudreau Diane M, Mcdonough Kevin P; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 204; Aug. 23.
$390,000 Rogulski Adolf to Vos Babette; Lot 2112 Mill Creek; Aug. 23.
$381,460 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to May Lauren M, May Mary E; Lot 713 Esplanade; Aug. 21.
$380,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Plasencia Douglas K, Plasencia Melissa M; Lot 64 Polo Run; Aug. 21.
$380,000 Titmuss Graham Stanley, Titmuss Margaret Elizabeth to Pantoja Edgardo, Pantoja Megan E; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit C; Aug. 22.
$375,000 Buhler Elizabeth A, Buhler John A, John A Buhler and Elizabeth A Buhler Revocable Trust to Nason Diane, Nason George; Braden River Ranchettes; Aug. 21.
$375,000 Gdv Real Estate LLC to Bencini Michelle, Bencini Morris; Bel Mare Unit 202; Aug. 22.
$375,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Daniel Tracy; Lot 152 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 21.
$374,362 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Long Ricky Leo; Lot 107 Magnolia Point Ii; Aug. 21.
$370,000 Desautels Jean to Fry Evelyn Judy, Fry Robert; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit C; Aug. 23.
$369,000 Borland Bruce F, Borland Robin E to Covey Becky J; River Dance Unit 514; Aug. 21.
$366,880 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Specht Beverly A, Specht George H Jr; Lot 451 Del Webb; Aug. 23.
$365,000 Czech Joseph E, Joseph E Czech Trust to Zavolta Jill A, Zavolta Michael P; Lot 169 Carlyle Villages Of Palm Aire; Aug. 21.
$363,857 Divosta Homes L P to Kudelko David M, Kudelko Jodi V; Lot 185 Mallory Park; Aug. 21.
$360,000 Lake Club Investors LLC to Blakely B Williams Living Trust, Richard T Williams Living Trust, Williams Blakely B, Williams Richard T; Lot 103 Lake Club; Aug. 21.
$360,000 Morel Venecia to Pennings Carol; Anna Maria Beach Place Unit 5; Aug. 21.
$360,000 Rudnik Robert M to Beer William C Sr, Close Lisa Ann; Lot 28 Woodridge Oaks; Aug. 21.
$359,000 Richardson Meshia A, Richardson Ronald to Becker Steven E; Lot 80 River Plantation; Aug. 23.
$350,000 Clark Martha J, Martha J Clark Trust to Ohlstrom Marsha R; Lot 14 Blk A Central Park; Aug. 23.
$346,278 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Carey Michael M Iv, Carey Michele M; Lot 717 Esplanade; Aug. 23.
$345,000 Dawson Brooke Pelsh, Dawson Clifford B Iii, Pelsh Brooke Stacie to Mazzella Philip Jr; Lot 4 Indigo; Aug. 23.
$341,270 D R Horton Inc to Hansen Jeanine Nicole, Hansen Trey Lewis Edward; Lot 531 Del Tierra; Aug. 21.
$340,000 Anderson Robert J, Penny Wayne P to Morrow Nancy L, Morrow Robert R; Longboat Harbour Unit 105; Aug. 22.
$337,425 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Lapaglia Michele, Smith Garry J; Lot 480 Del Webb; Aug. 22.
$335,000 Herr Bryan, Herr Denise R, Martin Guy to Alexander Harry J, Alexander Maribel E; Blk 15 Whitfield Estates; Aug. 23.
$335,000 Monroe Diane Hill to Bowen Frederick, Janocha Wendy; Lot 33 Sunset Estates; Aug. 23.
$330,000 Huffman Erin R, Huffman Matthew D to Clark Kelly, Klotz Alexander; Lot 5 Blk B Indian Springs; Aug. 21.
$330,000 Statz Kaitlin, Vengroff Travis to Wedel Cynthia L Barbanera, Wedel Shane; Lot 99 Cottages at Blu Vista; Aug. 21.
$329,900 Schmidt Dennis Lane, Schmidt Susan A to Lima Laizenith Lisa; Lot 60 Gamble Creek Estates; Aug. 20.
$326,208 Calatlantic Group Inc to Ngo Jacqueline, Ngo Tai; Lot 0095 Old Mill Preserve; Aug. 21.
$325,000 Hoskins Garrett, Hoskins Kalicia to Youngblood Robert; Magnolia Manor Tracts; Aug. 20.
$324,654 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Greaves Kenneth B; Lot 449 Indigo; Aug. 23.
$323,510 D R Horton Inc to Liu Bi Gan, Liu Hui Qin; Lot 195 Trevesta; Aug. 21.
$323,000 Urban David, Urbanova Marie to Peters Forrest Jr; Lot 43 Rosedale 2; Aug. 22.
$319,501 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Inmon Aaron, Inmon Brandi Lynn; Lot 262 Eagle Trace; Aug. 23.
$317,450 Bradley E Smith and Kirsten Smith Revocable Living Trust, Smith Bradley E, Smith Kirsten to Mccallister Ewelina, Mccallister Patrick; Lot 3 Palma Sola Gardens; Aug. 20.
$315,000 Barker Brenda G, Barker William J, Becker Brenda Gail to Aylward Dale, Aylward Mabel; Lot 7 Valencia; Aug. 23.
$315,000 Sober Furth W, Sober Revocable Trust, Sober Vivian J to Laduke Sandra L P; Sobers; Aug. 23.
$312,500 Fallacaro Vilma Prisila to Mckernan Janet A, Mckernan Scott T; Lot 119 Summerfield Village; Aug. 23.
$311,500 Pamela J Zonca Revocable Living Trust, Stephen A Zonca Revocable Living Trust, Zonca Pamela J, Zonca Stephen A to Salerno Maria C, Seeman Lawrence J Jr; Lot 5012 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 20.
$310,000 Thrasher Elizabeth Vann, Vann Elizabeth to Erb Matthew P, Erb Rebecca C; Bayou Unit 2B; Aug. 23.
$309,947 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Smith Harry A, Smith Karen Z; Lot 162 Eagle Trace; Aug. 23.
$309,540 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Mccarthy Erika L, Mccarthy Ryan J; Lot 45 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 22.
$305,190 Pgci Iv LLC to Polowski Michael H, Polowski Pamela M; Lot 348 Silverleaf; Aug. 21.
$299,900 Hayes Dorothy Dell, Hayes Thomas Calvin to Heacker William Joseph, Kucharski Kathleen Marie; Lot 68 Whitney Meadows; Aug. 21.
$299,900 Sourbeck Donna Mae, Sourbeck Enterprises Inc, Sourbeck Fred H Jr to Konitzer Enterprises LLC; Blk 4 Palmetto Country Club Estates; Aug. 22.
$297,500 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc; Heron Creek; Aug. 22.
$296,541 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Parker Carol Z; Lot 161 Eagle Trace; Aug. 23.
$295,000 Knall Gerald R, Knall Susan L to Miller Julie Kristine; Lot 71 Crossing Creek Village; Aug. 21.
$294,990 D R Horton Inc to Soudijn Brandy Nichole, Soudijn Matthew Ryan; Lot 194 Trevesta; Aug. 21.
$294,000 Ploski Andrew R, Ploski Delilah S to Hepp Franco; Lot 34 Covered Bridge Estates; Aug. 23.
$293,000 Aberle Denise to Malgieri Lewis J, Page Malgieri Kathleen A; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 57; Aug. 22.
$290,000 Realmad Holdings and Investments LLC to Ruggles James M, Ruggles Lynn Marie; Lot 7 Blk 4 Village Green Of Bradenton; Aug. 21.
$290,000 Stalnaker Brenton Kyle, Stalnaker Rudina to Marshall Edward A; Lot 332 River Sound Rivised Portion; Aug. 22.
$285,000 Reid Joan E, Reid Robert M to Mascioli Rocco J; Lot 33 Palma Sola Trace; Aug. 21.
$283,593 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Zettinger Joan; Lot 124 Eagle Trace; Aug. 21.
$280,000 Johnson Robert to Castellani Tara Volkel; Blk A Bissells; Aug. 20.
$280,000 M I Homes Of Tampa LLC to Mccaffrey Charles Michael, Mccaffrey Dana Marie; Lot 51 Creekwood Townhomes; Aug. 21.
$279,990 D R Horton Inc to Yurman Ilanna; Lot 119 Del Tierra; Aug. 22.
$279,547 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bell Paula M; Lot 160 Eagle Trace; Aug. 21.
$279,499 Nalanda Estates LLC to Nayyar Barbara, Nayyar Krishan; Lot 49 Nalanda Estates; Aug. 22.
$277,900 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Fetzer Austin W, Kozak Cassandra; Lot 15 Blk 35 Crosscreek; Aug. 23.
$277,093 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Welsh Francis T, Welsh Jane F; Lot 123 Eagle Trace; Aug. 21.
$276,990 D R Horton Inc to Cabrera Isabela Cristina, Vega David Cabrera; Lot 33 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Aug. 21.
$275,000 Albrandt Donald I, Albrandt Jan M to Hughes Michael C, Whitaker William F; Pt 25-35-17; Aug. 22.
$275,000 Gilbertson C Ralph, Gilbertson Dolores M to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 5 Blk 4 Kingsfield Lakes; Aug. 23.
$275,000 Moorwolf LLC to Parker Dan, Taylor Claudia; Blk J White Bear Park; Aug. 20.
$274,000 Sullivan Carrie N, Sullivan Vincent S to Ah4R Properties LLC; Lot 41 Creekside Oaks; Aug. 22.
$272,500 Rebokus Scott Jennifer, Scott Douglas to Nunez Fernando Arturo; Lot 20 Hammock Place; Aug. 21.
$270,300 Podlasek Tami M to Smith Diane B, Smith James C; Lot 26 Gamble Creek Estates; Aug. 21.
$270,000 Balmer Joan F to Fortuna Joseph A, Fortuna Leslie J; Lot 87 Parkwood Lakes; Aug. 21.
$270,000 Klawitter Jimmie L, Klawitter Karen A to Reed Irma, Reed Larry; Lot 42 River Plantation; Aug. 21.
$270,000 Schuster Lindsey M to Grey Daniel Wayne; Blk 62 Whitfield Estates; Aug. 20.
$270,000 Wilkins Gary D, Wilkins Peggy A to Lewandowski Gregory J, Lewandowski Jerelyn M; Lot 433 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 21.
$268,315 D R Horton Inc to Diaz Alexandra, Diaz Sucre Amaury; Lot 233 Trevesta; Aug. 23.
$268,039 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Oldenski Edmund J Jr, Oldenski Mildred B; Lot 299 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Aug. 21.
$268,000 Weiss Alfred R to Hendrickson George F, Hendrickson Lois J; Coach Homes Ii at River Strand Unit 2904; Aug. 21.
$266,990 D R Horton Inc to Shaw Michelle L, Shaw Robert W Jr; Lot 114 Willow Hammock; Aug. 22.
$265,300 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Myers Sheri M; Lot 9 Blk 34 Crosscreek; Aug. 23.
$265,000 Mcelwaine Denis J, Mcelwaine Sherrill T, Mcelwaine Trust to Kratcha David M, Kratcha Lynn C; Shell Point Unit 106; Aug. 22.
$265,000 Roche Elizabeth, Roche Richard to Nelson William Stephen; Watch Ii at Waterlefe Unit 21 B; Aug. 21.
$265,000 Shelton Eileen M, Shelton Rickey B to Mccauley Linda Searing, Mccauley William A; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 76B; Aug. 22.
$262,000 Critelli Margaret B, Saunders John R Iii to Price Dennis, Price Terry; Lot 207 Silverleaf; Aug. 21.
$260,000 Dargenio Irena J to Haremza Elzbieta, Haremza Severyn W; Lot 109 Oakley Place; Aug. 20.
$260,000 Harris Jeannie M, Harris Robert L to Rusinko Michelle Renee; Lot 16 Lakeside Preserve; Aug. 23.
$259,900 Caswell Acquisitions LLC to Hettler Dagmar, Hettler John William; Lot 13 Blk 10 Whitfield Country Club Estates; Aug. 22.
$252,900 Offerpad Spvborrower18 LLC, Spvborrower18 to Leighton Bonnie, Leighton Richard; Lot 32 Oakmont; Aug. 21.
$252,500 Pappas George Christian, Pappas Morgan to Brown Karen Lynn, Pierce Dorothy Ann; Lot 60 Woodbrook; Aug. 20.
$252,000 Howell Cindy L, Howell Richard J to Morell Jay Scott; Lot 92 Waterside Lane Phase 3 at Perico Bay Club; Aug. 22.
$250,000 Cutchen Amy R, Cutchen Kyle to Oropeza Violeta; Lot 28 Blk O Kingsfield; Aug. 20.
$250,000 Wright Christopher L, Wright Danielle R to Strauch Zared, Whitenight Amber; Lot 26 Blk C Kingsfield; Aug. 22.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Sikorski Teresa; Lot 237 Trevesta; Aug. 23.
$247,500 Inverestate LLC to Raedeke Barbara L; Lot 2 Blk A Sarabay Woods; Aug. 20.
$247,000 Foraker Jessica, Mcwhorter Jessica, Mcwhorter Kyle to Sapuppo Daniel P, Sapuppo Sara J; Lot 23 Bayou Vista; Aug. 22.
$246,500 Keskinen Michelle A, Richardson Mark T, Richardson Michelle Anne to Lin Bryan Dale, Lin Therisia Lea; Lot 11 Bayou Estates South; Aug. 20.
$245,000 Eichorn Mark to Cook Tracy Lynn, Knight Jason Kraig; Lot 31 Park Place; Aug. 21.
$240,000 Soudijn Brandy, Soudijn Matthew R to Cross Andrew E, Cross Doris A; Lot 70 Forest Creek; Aug. 22.
$239,900 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC, Spvborrower1 to Eichorn Mark; Garden Lakes Village Unit 74; Aug. 22.
$239,000 Francis Gillian E, Francis Rendle A to Catton Chastain Alasdair; Lot 49 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Aug. 21.
$235,990 D R Horton Inc to Goran Scott G; Lot 150 Willow Hammock; Aug. 20.
$235,000 Approved Constructions Corp to Carralero Walter Velazquez, San Jose Yamisleydis Gonzalez; Lot 56 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; Aug. 22.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Eng Jessica Chai Lin; Lot 72 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Aug. 23.
$234,000 Stallion Kimberley Jean to Malandra Michael; Lot 411 Copperstone; Aug. 21.
$233,000 Jones Kerry to Macaluso Caitlin; Lot 37 Creekwood; Aug. 22.
$232,000 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Aube Heather L, Welch Amber Nicole; Lot 10 Blk 2 Golf Club Gardens; Aug. 21.
$231,500 Heo Chiyoung, Heo Sooa Chon to Holden Gary, Holden Linda S; Lot 10 Blk A Springwood Greenfield Plantation; Aug. 20.
$230,500 Eckert Debra Q, Eckert Thomas Brian to Ferrer Jose Antonio Gonzalez, Romero Belkys Ferrer; Lot 1 Blk B Country Oaks; Aug. 22.
$230,000 Geisler Carolyn E, Geisler Kevin W to Kirkwood Paula, Kirkwood Robert A; Lot 45 Kew Gardens; Aug. 23.
$230,000 Gilbertson Bobbette M, Gilbertson David A to V L A Property Management LLC; Lot 4 Garden Lakes Estates; Aug. 22.
$230,000 Roberts Daniel, Roberts Stacey Wynn, Wynn Stacey to Jarrett John; Lot 69 Sarapalms; Aug. 20.
$229,000 Atv Iii Gp LLC, Crist E Scott, Va Gov Housing LP to Apg Homes LLC; Lot 18 Shore Acres Heights; Aug. 23.
$227,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Yader Mark J, Yader Wendy; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Aug. 23.
$222,900 Colozza Theresa M, Flynn Jeffrey to Nichols Angell, Nichols Steve A; Lot 15 Tara; Aug. 22.
$220,000 Blanker Debra J, Blanker Douglas R to Hasakis Kathryn B, Hasakis Peter, Kandila Family Revocable Trust; Palma Sola Harbour Condomimum Unit V 62; Aug. 23.
$220,000 Floto Anne E, Floto William H to Mummert Robert K, Mummert Rosemary Z; Lot 38 Mackles; Aug. 21.
$220,000 Glandorf Theresa, Thurkettle Brent, Thurkettle Brown Brandi to Cadena Daniel, Cadena Maria L; Lot 5 Blk B Elmco Heights; Aug. 23.
$220,000 Obrien Cheryl W, Obrien Robert G to Post Richard Rankin; Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 28; Aug. 20.
$217,000 Gimenez Rickbell A, Phillips Jefri D to Frame Kenneth, Parker Samantha; Lot 12 Blk I Tangelo Park; Aug. 22.
$216,990 D R Horton Inc to Bloome Austin Kyle, Bloome Michele Jo; Lot 22 Willow Hammock; Aug. 21.
$215,500 Carlson Reid J, Sidner Carlson Annette L to Mccrimmon Adam; Lot 18 Lake Forest Estates; Aug. 22.
$213,000 Berry Michael R, Berry Patricia W to Lesher Kimberly A, Lesher Scott B; Terrace Iii at River Strand Unit 2718; Aug. 22.
$212,000 Vancavage Gerald P, Vancavage Lois L to Mooney Sandra S; Lot 507 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 21.
$210,000 Guidie Norman to Fallacaro Vilma Prisila; Grand Oak at Tara Unit 6 204; Aug. 23.
$210,000 Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC to Mcferrin Blake R; Lot 5 Tara; Aug. 20.
$209,900 Partyka Bronislaw to Nolan Louise Ann; Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1626; Aug. 23.
$207,990 D R Horton Inc to Henry Richards Nailah Sarita, Richards Usie R; Lot 46 Willow Hammock; Aug. 23.
$205,000 Blumberg Matthew Yavner, Leonard Schlain Declaration Of Trust, Schlain Leonard Declaration Of Trust to Quade Theresa Ann; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 125; Aug. 22.
$204,990 D R Horton Inc to Kersey Alyssa Marie; Lot 40 Willow Hammock; Aug. 20.
$203,500 Ganos Gaye Rosemary Revocable Trust, Gaye Rosemary Ganos Revocable Trust, Hammond Linda to Huls Jack E, Huls Living Trust, Huls Marlene J; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6025; Aug. 22.
$203,000 Payne Ruth, Switzer Ruth to Arista Maribel, Grant Richard Anthony; Lot 27 Mamie G; Aug. 20.
$202,500 Joyce M Decker Trust, Ohlman Todd R to Young Loretta G, Young Shellie; Perico Bay Village Unit 731; Aug. 22.
$200,000 Balestrieri Marie to Chenowith Charles L, Chenowith Cynthia, Simms Tommy Edward Jr; Lot 10 Blk 1 Casa Del Sol; Aug. 21.
$200,000 Beck Charles W, Beck Marie to Barnes Steven C; Pt 22-33-21; Aug. 23.
$200,000 Church Jerome M, Church Stella M, Jerome M Church and Stella M Church Revocable Living Trust to Nunemaker Courtney A, Nunemaker Walter D; Lot 3 Blk B Paradise Gardens; Aug. 23.
$199,000 Buenrostro Juan Jose, Garcia Ma De Jesus to Aguilar Isabel Trejo; Lot 4 Wood Estates; Aug. 22.
$197,000 Hodge Shelene S to Morton Laurie N, Morton Orion H, Morton Thomas K; Lot 43 Woods Of Whitfield; Aug. 21.
$195,000 Dalessio Dominic J to Garcia Naomi; Forest Creek; Aug. 22.
$190,000 Phillips Cory, Phillips Kristen to Cruz Monica T, Soto Reinaldo; Pt 32-35-21; Aug. 21.
$187,500 Dillender Cherlyn, Dillender Drake to Hunter John, Hunter John A, Rifner Harloe, Rifner Justin L; Lot 26 Blk G Windsor Park; Aug. 21.
$187,000 Faith N Peterson Trust, Peterson Faith N to Pashinin Vladimir, Pashinina Vera; Summerfield Hollow Unit 103; Aug. 20.
$185,000 Berg Uhrman Michelle E, Uhrman David A to Smithson Neil B Jr; Rosedale Manor; Aug. 22.
$185,000 Mcgowan Trust, Mcgowan Virginia A to King Donald, Meyer Meghan; Valencia Garden Condominium Iii Unit 348; Aug. 20.
$184,000 Tahir Mahmood A to Fiddelke Susan B, Fiddelke Terrence A; Cypress Strand Unit 1 101; Aug. 22.
$182,000 Van Winkle Marian G to Bauermeister Rolf, Bauermeister Teresa; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 524; Aug. 20.
$180,000 Brown David C, David C Brown Revocable Trust to Iturmendi Miguel; Whitfield Center Unit D; Aug. 23.
$180,000 Chancey Anthony Keith, Chancey Sasha Michelle to Chancey Savannah L, Chancey William D; Lot 3 Blk B Gateway East; Aug. 20.
$178,000 Rozier Trina M to Calderon Evangelina Castillo; Booker T Washington Homesteads; Aug. 22.
$177,000 Burstyn Donna A, Burstyn Richard B to Podolan Megan; Lot 588 Copperstone; Aug. 22.
$176,000 Barkowski Michael S, Goehle Daniel P to Brewer Thomas P; Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 723; Aug. 22.
$175,000 Christopher S Milonas Living Trust, Milonas Christopher S, Milonas Marc M, Troxell Elaine to Christopher S Milonas Living Trust, Milonas Christopher S, Troxell Elaine; Lot 1 Holmes Beach; Aug. 23.
$175,000 Williams Pamela M, Williams William P Jr to Oyola Elvin, Oyola Julieta; Lot 37 Magnolia Manor River; Aug. 22.
$174,500 Carducci Justin, Carducci Teres L to Wagner Barbara R, Wagner Rodney A; Blk A Bissell; Aug. 23.
$173,000 Engstrom John, Engstrom John E to Leavett Steggles Claire, Steggles Martin; Willowbrook Unit 1203; Aug. 20.
$165,000 Chan Man M to Bowker Darlene D; Lot 6 Blk B Sandpointe; Aug. 21.
$165,000 Dazey Dawn Marie, Dazey Mary, Mclea Dawn Marie, Mclea Peter A to Balandra Enriqueta; Lot 6 Blk 14 Holiday Heights; Aug. 21.
$165,000 Felico Daniel, Felico Lauren to Velardi Adriane; Summerfield Hollow Unit 201; Aug. 21.
$165,000 King Diane B, King Kevin W to Sweeting Robert; Lot 15 Blk E Revised Villages Of Lakeside South; Aug. 22.
$165,000 Tropical Family Holdings LLC to Costes Carina; Lot 17 Wanners Elroad Park; Aug. 21.
$164,900 L B Properties West Incorporated to Fatal Antoinette; Blk O Bears; Aug. 23.
$164,500 Dipsiner Gail, Dipsiner Steven, Gottlieb Selma, Selma Gottlieb Rev Tr to Usa Century Property Holdings Lllp; Terrace I at River Strand A Unit 1725; Aug. 22.
$164,000 Williams Kathryn L, Williams Simon G to Brown Stacy L; Lot 8 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 21.
$162,500 Luffman Debra to Ortbach Maryse, Ortbach Roland; Lot 4 Blk K Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 22.
$160,000 Alexeeva Elena, Pudel David to Mayo Walter C, Walter C Mayo Revocable Trust; Timber Creek Unit 1924; Aug. 20.
$160,000 Community Solutions 360 Inc to Alonso Sonya; Lot 16 Oak View; Aug. 22.
$153,979 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Natarajan Changa S, Natarajan Lynne J; Lot 33 Tides End; Aug. 21.
$152,600 Conde Martin to Lugo Ernesto Garcia; Blk D Gates Estate; Aug. 21.
$149,900 Bryant Rachel Natasha, Bryant Scott Ronald to Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc; Blk 8 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto; Aug. 20.
$149,000 Beckermann Roger L, Hartnett Doris E to Brooke Susan M, Susan M Brooke Trust; Cambridge Village Unit 11; Aug. 20.
$135,000 Brooke Susan M, Susan M Brooke Trust to Lincks Donna J; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 105; Aug. 20.
$135,000 Eleanor M Parshall Trust, Gregory Renee M, Parshall Eleanor M Trust, Skufis James N, Xenophon Skufis Trust to Sullivan Pamela E; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 19 F; Aug. 21.
$134,000 Nitzana Feivel LLC to Khoshaba Howaida Isha; Village at Townpark Unit 104; Aug. 21.
$130,000 Olson Dawn E, Olson Harold L to Jecmen Andrew C; Blk B Sunny Shores Trailer Community; Aug. 21.
$130,000 Omar Ruby Investments LLC to Bartra Diego Vega; Lot 20 Blk A Glazier Gallup List; Aug. 22.
$130,000 Watts Michael, Watts Pamela to Motahhary Ramtin; Wildewood Springs Unit 235; Aug. 21.
$127,500 Rivera Carmen Z to Higham Danielle Justine, Velasquez Jimmy; Palms Of Cortez Unit 7; Aug. 23.
$126,000 Jain Rajeev, Jain Rashmi to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 162; Aug. 23.
$125,100 Sharp Ruth M to Medosch Family Trust, Medosch Kathy A, Medosch Mark A; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 5 101; Aug. 22.
$125,000 Albani Melissa R, Gagnier Melissa R, Gagnier Michelle N, Gagnier Monique J to Levasseur Barbara, Taccetti Penni; Heritage Village West Unit 4122; Aug. 22.
$122,000 Baas Jennifer E, Tallberg Julie K to Taylor Kimberly; Blk 39 Trailer Estates; Aug. 21.
$120,100 Hoover Sara L to Rusin Karen A; Horizon Townhouse Unit A 8; Aug. 23.
$120,000 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc to Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc; Lot 10 Blk 6 Tropical Shores; Aug. 23.
$120,000 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007 9 to Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc; Lot 10 Blk 6 Tropical Shores; Aug. 22.
$120,000 Fulcher Judi S, Owens Judi S to Macphee Cary, Macphee Karen; Gold Tree Communities; Aug. 21.
$120,000 Tran Ngoc Dungthi to Glasgow Harris Loyd, Harris Loyd Glasgow Revocable Living Trust; Lot 13 Blk A Braden River City; Aug. 21.
$112,500 Misha Srq LLC to Conde Martin; Lot 6 Blk 5 Lees Addition to Manatee; Aug. 21.
$110,000 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2003 Sdi, Jpmorgan Chase Bank to Wright Earl; 0; Aug. 21.
$105,000 Grant Benjamin, Grant Samantha to Flood Andrew Colin, Mayer Sandra Kay; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 368; Aug. 21.
$105,000 King Katherine, King Vincent D to Pham Thu Ngoc Thien, Vo Tong Dai Thanh; Mirror Lake Unit 4131; Aug. 20.
$105,000 Teed Dawn E to Mulalic Fuad, Mulalic Nedjija; Blk 39 Holiday Heights; Aug. 23.
$105,000 Whidden Carlton E, Whidden Lucinda M to Hesse Janet K, Hesse Stephen R; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 320; Aug. 20.
$102,242 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Aug. 23.
$100,000 On The Hook LLC, On The Hook Of Polk County LLC to S8 Riviera Dunes LLC; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 8; Aug. 22.
$98,000 Emmons Rodney K to Bichus Corp; 0; Aug. 22.
$96,700 Leonard J Quinlan Living Trust, Quinlan Leonard J to Anderson Bonnie L, Anderson Chris W, Holeman Sandi, Holeman Sandra; Lot 4 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Aug. 21.
$95,000 Atkins Robert M, Carter Margaret F to Jordan Aja; Heatherwood Unit 59; Aug. 20.
$92,236 Bippen Shannon M to Savage Brett W, Savage Dea L; Lot 596 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 20.
$90,000 Adams Daniel R, Adams Linda S to Horne Nanette, Horne Nathan; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 198; Aug. 22.
$90,000 Cays Brenda S to Spencer and Drewett LLC; Heritage Pines Unit 5 A; Aug. 23.
$84,000 Blanchard Louise M to Kentula Andrew P, Kentula Christine M; Lot 14 Blk K Heather Hills Estates; Aug. 23.
$80,625 Pgci Iv LLC to Rummel Jeffrey E, Rummel Michelle; Lot 350 Silverleaf; Aug. 21.
$77,500 Guruswamy Madhu, Guruswamy Ramamurthy to Sok Kimleang; Lot 7 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; Aug. 23.
$77,000 Red Calibration Group LLC to Benitez Jose Margarito Flores; Lot 3 Polly Acres; Aug. 21.
$75,000 Doughty Guila E, Doughty Timothy P to Detwiler Linda L, Detwiler Paul R; Pt 6-35-17; Aug. 21.
$75,000 Martin Alan R, Martin Jocelyn, Martin Joclyn to Van Kirk Lewis, Van Kirk Mary Linda; Skyway Village Estates Unit 66; Aug. 21.
$73,000 Mueller Raymond J to Raffin Nancy K; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 314; Aug. 22.
$72,500 Sell Me Dirt LLC to Dorresteyn Elaine, Dorresteyn Vanessa; 0; Aug. 21.
$71,200 Kulikowski Adam, Kulikowski Tomasz to Alikhani Hoda, Vosouli Amin; Garden Walk Unit 703; Aug. 20.
$70,000 Newton Michael Harry to Taylor Vicki Lynn; Meadowcroft Unit 1452; Aug. 20.
$68,827 Thurman David J, Thurman Geraldine A to Thurman David J, Thurman Kristine; Lot 178 Copperstone; Aug. 21.
$65,000 Damery Gregory A, Damery Linda A to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 134; Aug. 23.
$64,900 Wellman Colin Edward, Wellman Linda to Brown Arthur David, Brown Lori Marie; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 8 Wpt; Aug. 21.
$60,000 Allen Robert C, Robert C Allen Revocable Living Trust to Malan William; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 48; Aug. 23.
$55,000 Alewine Larry J, Alewine Mary to Richard Kim R; Lot 6 Blk I Floridana Mobile Homesite; Aug. 21.
$55,000 Root Gary J, Root Patricia M to Ford Kenneth R, Krogstad Stephanie A; Paradise Bay Estates Inc Unit 20 2; Aug. 23.
$53,000 Brooman Andrew C, Brooman Debra K to Cowser Don; Garden Walk Unit 1003; Aug. 23.
$49,500 Stanton John, Stanton Nancy to Chamberlain Marlys, Puro Donna; Lot 6 Blk 16 Trailer Estates; Aug. 22.
$49,000 Little Acorn Properties, Little Acorns Properties LLC to Doleatto Kim; Lot 5 Blk 3 Mrs Emma Harris; Aug. 22.
$48,000 Kelley Fran Ellen, Philipp Tammy to Guthrie Connie S, Guthrie Marc D; Chateau Village Unit 250; Aug. 23.
$48,000 Sabb LLC to Ramirez Cinthia Cruz; Pinecrest; Aug. 21.
$46,000 Betty M Parke Trust, Parke Betty M to Mitchell Margaret S; Fourth Bayshore Unit G 25; Aug. 22.
$45,000 Chase Linda K to Magenheimer Debra J, Magenheimer Michael G; Lot 4 Blk 15 Trailer Estates; Aug. 21.
$45,000 Smoljanovich Laurette A to Smoljanovich Laurette A, Smoljanovich Michael; Blk 4 Westfield; Aug. 22.
$39,900 Murray Marlena to Hernz Properties LLC; Lot 8 Blk 3 Loyd Addition to Palmetto; Aug. 20.
$38,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Aug. 20.
$38,000 Biler Ruth M to Meyers Karla Mae; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1405 24 Adw; Aug. 21.
$35,500 Christian William E Iii, Odom John A to Fridley Belinda F, Fridley Delmas S; Lot 26 Gregory Estates; Aug. 22.
$35,000 Koehler Nancy A, Koehler Paul to Fitz Nancy A, Scott George David; Scw Of Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2312; Aug. 20.
$35,000 Rotolo Josephine to Bevan Brian, Norwood Terri Y; Blk D Fair Lane Acres; Aug. 22.
$30,000 Bishop Barbara A, Bishop Earnest G to Sell Me Dirt LLC; Blk 2 Jacksons Factory; Aug. 21.
$25,000 Millington Ruth H, Millington Ruth W to Jansen Jelane, Jansen Russell L; El Rancho Village Unit E 22; Aug. 22.
$15,000 Glaca Property Investments Inc to Manatee County Habitat For Humanity; Lot 12 Blk 1 Lincoln Manor; Aug. 20.
$14,430 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Aug. 23.
$12,050 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Aug. 23.
$10,000 Owens Ann L to Community Baptist Church Of Bradenton Inc; Mrs P Marvins; Aug. 21.
$7,750 Macdonald Angus D, Macdonald Carolyn C to Mary G Szyman Declaration Of Trust, Szyman Mary G Declaration Of Trust; Little Gull Cottages Unit 9; Aug. 21.
$5,000 Isaac Jane E, Isaac Mark J to Schmidt Janet L, Schmidt Steven W; Little Gull Cottages Unit 11; Aug. 21.
$100 James Donna, James Robert, James Robert L to James Donna; Lot 19 Gamble Plantation Shores; Aug. 21.
$44 Bank Of America to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Lot 222 Shadow Brook Mobile Home; Aug. 23.
$10 7349 Black Walnut Way LLC to Mihalik Donald L; Willowbrook Unit 4001; Aug. 23.
$10 912 23Rd LLC to Power Properties Inc; Lot 125 Gilley and Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradentown; Aug. 20.
$10 Alphenaar Betty J, Alphenaar Julie Anne, Alphenaar Stan J, Alphneaar John W to Alphenaar Julie Anne, Alphenaar Stan J; Lot 18 Blk B Tidevue; Aug. 21.
$10 Antonelli Eileen C, Antonelli Joseph T to Antonelli Eileen C, Antonelli Joseph T, Joseph T Antonelli Trust; Lot 1 Blk 17 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Aug. 21.
$10 Antonelli Eileen, Antonelli Eileen C, Antonelli Joseph, Antonelli Joseph T to Antonelli Eileen C, Antonelli Joseph T, Joseph T Antonelli Trust; Lot 62 Briarwood; Aug. 21.
$10 Arlp Trust 4, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Fyr Sfr Borrower LLC; 0; Aug. 20.
$10 Barry Cynthia S to Nugent Kristina Leigh, Nugent Robert A; Blk 50 Whitfield Estates On Sarasota Bay; Aug. 22.
$10 Bertone Ruth to Bertone Ruth, Ruth Bertone Revocable Living Trust; Morton Village Unit L 1; Aug. 21.
$10 Boleska Thomas A to Boleska Danielle C; Lot 574 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 20.
$10 Boyle Josette Dorothy, Krallman Jerry Lee to Boyle Josette Dorothy, Josette Dorothy Boyle Revocable Living Trust; Lot 23 Peridia; Aug. 23.
$10 Cote Brian T, Cote Patricia to Cote Patricia; Lot 89 Wells Bay Harbor; Aug. 21.
$10 Cote Patricia to Positive Choices Fl LLC; Lot 89 Wells Bay Harbor; Aug. 21.
$10 Creed Carmen C, Creed Larry to Lawton Carla B, Lawton Sam E; Or2479 Pg1111; Aug. 23.
$10 Delisa Gloria A, Delisa Ralph N to Boda Dana D, Delisa Gloria A, Delisa Michael A, Delisa Ralph N; Lot 27 Mote Ranch; Aug. 22.
$10 Enneberg Ellen R, Enneberg Harold to Knight Pamela J, Knight Randolph A; Lot 2 Blk 35 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 22.
$10 Feldmar David M, Feldmar Lynda R to Feldmar David M, Feldmar Lynda R; Lot 9 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 21.
$10 Fleetwing Corporation to Ricketts Holdings LLC; Or2736 Pg3656; Aug. 21.
$10 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Stommel Gregory T, Stommel Linda L; Or2719 Pg2949; Aug. 23.
$10 Gonzalez Harriet L, Gonzalez William, Harriet L Gonzalez Revocable Trust to Gonzalez William, William Gonzalez Revocable Trust; Lot 78 Peridia; Aug. 23.
$10 Kaye A Turner Trust Agreement, Turner Kaye A to Turner Kaye A, Turner Richard P; Lot 2027 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 23.
$10 Kaye A Turner Trust, Turner Kaye A, Turner Richard P to Turner Kaye A, Turner Richard P; Lot 6 Blk F Lakeridge Falls; Aug. 23.
$10 Koffman Ruthanne to Koffman Ruthanne R, Koffman Ruthanne R Revocable Trust, Ruthanne R Koffman Revocable Trust; Lot 17 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 21.
$10 Lathrop James C to Lathrop James C, Lathrop Joyce L; Lot 61 Wells Bay Harbor; Aug. 20.
$10 Lewis Maria V, Malesta Family Trust, Malesta Michael S to Lewis Maria V, Malesta Michael S; Lot 5 Blk 8 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates; Aug. 21.
$10 Luffman James to Luffman Debra L; Or2715 Pg6501; Aug. 22.
$10 Manatee County to Palma Sola Botanical Park Foundation Inc; Pt 24-34-16; Aug. 23.
$10 Manatee County School Board to Palmetto City Of; 0; Aug. 21.
$10 Mcgowen James R Jr, Mcgowen Norma Jean to Mcgowen Family Trust, Mcgowen James R Iii, Mcgowen James R Jr; Lot 22 Blk C Crossings; Aug. 23.
$10 Mercier Nadine to Blanchette Anne Marie, Gearheart Philip, Mercier Nadine; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 425; Aug. 23.
$10 Mizell Justin W to Page Brandon Phillip, Page Rachel Lynn; Lot 25 Saddlehorn Estates; Aug. 21.
$10 Moon Stewart James William to Moon Family Trust, Moon Stewart James, Moon Trudy Anne; Pt 24-34-16; Aug. 21.
$10 Nagle Cheryl A, Nagle Cheryl Ann, Nagle Christopher M to Christopher M Nagle and Cheryl A Nagle Joint Trust, Nagle Cheryl A, Nagle Christopher M; Lot 304 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 23.
$10 Owens Ann L to Community Baptist Church Of Bradenton Inc; 0; Aug. 21.
$10 Paris Erin Elizabeth, Paris James R Iii to Point Properties Manatee LLC; Blk 11 Shell Beach Addition; Aug. 22.
$10 Petrin Barbara B, Waite Hill Family Limited Partnership to Petrin Barbara B, Petrin Maurice A; Lot 71 Fairway Acres; Aug. 21.
$10 Pettican Lisa Kay to Hodac Jennifer Ann, Hodac Keith Michael; Or2733 Pg1198; Aug. 20.
$10 Pouncey James C to Foster Michelle, Pouncey James C; Lot 7 Blk 3 Tradewinds; Aug. 22.
$10 Pyle Deann J to Deann J Pyle Trust, Pyle Deann J; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 414; Aug. 22.
$10 Rainer Nellie Jo to Rainer Nellie Jo, Rainer Thom S; Lot 12 Bridgewater Townhomes; Aug. 20.
$10 Reiser Troy to Chili Cove LLC; Lot 28 Palma Sola Bay Homesteads; Aug. 20.
$10 Ricketts David to Ricketts Holdings LLC; Blk 2 Jacksons Railroad Addition; Aug. 21.
$10 Schultz Curtis to Schultz Curtis, Schultz Kimberly Ann; Lot 48 Shaws Point; Aug. 22.
$10 Schwartz Cheri to Mullenex Teri; Pic Town Tropical Mobile Home Estates; Aug. 21.
$10 Seegraves Mary Carlyne to Young Loretta G, Young Shellie; Perico Bay Village Unit 731; Aug. 22.
$10 Settlemire Lee J, Settlemire Ralph D to Ralph D Settlemire and Lee Joyce Settlemire Joint Trust, Settlemire Ralph D, Settlemke Lee Joyce; Cambridge Village West; Aug. 21.
$10 Smith Richard D, W R Family Revocable Trust to Cone Douglas Wayne, Cone Jon Julian, Cone William L Jr, Desear Ida Ruth Cone, Desear Matthew James; 0; Aug. 20.
$10 Stiles Dawn C to Campbell George N Jr, Stiles Dawn C; Runaway Bay Unit 287; Aug. 23.
$10 Stryhas Larry, Stryhas Ruthann to Stryhas Family Revocable Trust, Stryhas Larry S, Stryhas Ruthann; Lot 57 Harbor Woods; Aug. 21.
$10 Taylor Suzanne to Suzanne Taylor Revocable Trust, Taylor Suzanne; Lot 17 Blk 3 Bayou Harbor; Aug. 23.
$10 Terry Wayne, Terry Yvonne to Terry Yvonne; Lot 45 University Pines; Aug. 22.
$10 Thile My to Tran Ngoc Dungthi; Lot 13 Blk A Braden River City; Aug. 21.
$10 Tremaroli Marianne Y, Tremaroli Steven to Marianne Y Tremaroli Revocable Living Trust, Steven Tremaroli Revocable Living Trust, Tremaroli Marianne Y, Tremaroli Steven; Silver Sands Unit 250; Aug. 20.
$10 Turner Richard P to Kaye A Turner Agreement Of Trust, Turner Kaye A; Lot 2027 Cascades at Sarasota Or2231 Pg2178; Aug. 23.
$10 Vogler Lois A to Vogler Debra A, Vogler Edward Ii; Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 102; Aug. 20.
$10 Wall Charles J, Wall Evelyn R to Ohlenburg Susan J, Wall Charles J Jr; Tara Verandas One Unit 101; Aug. 22.
$10 Waters Alan L to Waters Alan L, Waters Elizabeth Moss; Pt 29-34-17; Aug. 23.
$10 Yow David W, Yow Sandra W to Yow David W, Yow Family Trust, Yow Sandra W; Lot 46 Vintage Creek; Aug. 20.
$1 Banning Rachel C, Banning Ryan C to Banning Ryan C; Lot 233 Willow Walk; Aug. 22.
$1 Carl R Wegner Trust, Northern Trust Company, Wegner Carl R Trust to Rumsey Karen L, Wegner John F; Lot 76 River Woods; Aug. 23.
$1 Donald A Rogers and Reba C Rogers Revocable Living Trust, Rogers Donald A, Rogers Reba C to Rogers Donald A, Rogers Reba C; Lot 54 Harbour Landings; Aug. 23.
$1 Jankowski Michael G, Jankowski Sharon to Bushnell Kathy A, Jankowski Michael G, Jankowski Sharon, Jankowski Todd M, Janowicz Amanda J, Norman Lorrie L; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 39A; Aug. 22.
$1 Jmdh Real Estate Of Sarasota LLC to Manatee County; Pt 31-35-18; Aug. 23.
$0 Barnes Walker Exchange Accommodator I LLC to Bonadeo Jon J, Bonadeo Suzanne E; Lot 6 Blk 8 Shore Acres Resubdivision; Aug. 22.
$0 Barnhill Benton R, Barnhill Kathryn J to Barnhill Kathryn J, Kathryn J Barnhill Trust; Lot 281 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 20.
$0 Bordenave Anne Marie, Bordenave Anne Marie C to Fourty Seven Street LLC; 0; Aug. 23.
$0 Cannata Gaetano to Johnson Robert; Or2530 Pg4637; Aug. 20.
$0 Cannata Margaret, Carlson Margaret Elizabeth to Cannata Gaetano; Or2530 Pg4366; Aug. 20.
$0 Coyle Laura Mary, Scahill Michael to Coyle Laura Mary, Scahill Michael, Scahill Sutcuglu Marjorie Mary; Lot 11 Magellan Park; Aug. 22.
$0 Dieterman Almer L, Dieterman Roberta L to Dieterman Almer, Dieterman Family Trust, Dieterman Roberta; Westbay Point and Moorings Ii Unit 212; Aug. 22.
$0 Fl Property Management 2 LLC to Bischof Investments LLC; Pt 16-34-19; Aug. 22.
$0 Guard Abraham, Guard Norma to Abraham Guard and Norma Guard Trust, Guard Abraham, Guard Norma; Heritage Village West Unit 4188; Aug. 21.
$0 Johnson David E to Johnson David E; Casco Dorado Unit 55 A; Aug. 21.
$0 Lester David L to Lester Angela; Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 24; Aug. 22.
$0 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to An Lisa E, Hwang Joseph D; Or2732 Pg0377; Aug. 21.
$0 Muckle Ann E, Treffiletti Antonino to Rios Carlos M, Rios Elda Lisa; Waterway Unit 134; Aug. 23.
$0 Robinson Janet R, Terhune David D, Terhune Edward B, Terhune John C to Helmer David L, Helmer Susan K; Or2738 Pg7360; Aug. 20.
$0 Sisson Larry, Sisson Nancy to Larry Sisson and Nancy Sisson 2018 Trust, Sisson Larry, Sisson Nancy; Huntington Woods Unit B; Aug. 21.
$0 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Flagg Allison, Flagg Chad; Lot 20 Manatee Oaks; Aug. 23.
