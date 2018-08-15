Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$6,200,000 8430 Enterprise Circle LLC to Crown Real Estate LLC, Lakewood Crown Realty LLC; Lakewood Ranch Town Center Office Park Unit 4; Aug. 7.
$4,650,000 2510 Gulf Drive LLC to 2510 LLC; Blk 24 Ilexhurst; Aug. 9.
$4,300,000 Manchester David F, Manchester Lee Chin to Randall Sue Anne, Randall Timothy Mark, Tsr Revocable Living Trust; 0; Aug. 9.
$3,785,101 Suburban Land Reserve Inc to Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C; Pt 9-33-18; Aug. 9.
$2,250,000 Iannello Joseph, Iannello Karen to Murphy Jo Ann, Murphy Paul J; Sleepy Lagoon Addition; Aug. 9.
$1,750,000 South 101 48Th Street LLC to Lawrence Peter Repar Revocable Trust, Repar Lawrence Peter; Blk 18 Jones; Aug. 9.
$1,350,000 Fl 420 Magnolia LLC to Murray Patrick; Lot 5 Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 8.
$1,350,000 Hall Jeffrey D to 624 Concord Property LLC; Lot 10 Key Royale; Aug. 7.
$1,090,000 Padg 05 LLC to Starfish Anna Maria LLC; Lot 11 Blk 13 West Wind Shores; Aug. 8.
$895,000 Young Claire, Young Robert to Kollock Kevin James; Isla Vista Unit A; Aug. 7.
$875,000 Neilinger Karen, Neilinger Neal to Griffiths Margurite E, Griffiths Michael S; Lot 2 H and M Associates; Aug. 8.
$867,455 Sd Cce LLC to Davidson Darrin R, Davidson Natalie R; Lot 90R Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 7.
$846,389 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Biller Richard T Jr, Biller Tina Lorrie; Lot 527 Esplanade; Aug. 7.
$840,000 Finold Parke, Parke Finold Revocable Trust to Billings Jerry W, Billings Sheila A; Blk 15 Palma Sola Park; Aug. 8.
$790,000 National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Lancaster Melanie Cooper, Lancaster Scott David; Lot 73 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 9.
$775,000 Kuehn Summer Joy to Almerico Pasquale Jr; Lot 128 Riverdale Revised; Aug. 9.
$762,147 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Apple Darlene A, Apple Gregory T; Lot 791 Esplanade; Aug. 8.
$745,000 Stuffings Robert L to Moore Michael Edward, Moore Rebecca Doerr; Lot 28 Stanhope Gate; Aug. 8.
$742,500 Bonadeo Jon, Bonadeo Suzanne E to Bopp Haas Dr Maria Ulrike, Brajer Jens Hannes; Lot 39 Blk D Luana Isles; Aug. 8.
$715,000 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to Jadro LLC; Lakewood Centre North I Unit 8; Aug. 9.
$706,810 Sandbar Enterprises LLC to Westerheide Theodore J; Pine Avenue Unit 216 R; Aug. 7.
$700,000 Ambrusko Joan to Gruninger John E Jr, Gruninger Kimberly K; Lot 30 Conquistador Bayside; Aug. 9.
$698,724 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Sacco Donald N, Sacco Maria R; Lot 793 Esplanade; Aug. 8.
$680,000 Ricchetti Kathleen, Ricchetti Michael to Gustafson Ann E, Gustafson Christopher D; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 56 B; Aug. 7.
$665,678 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Martinez Maria L, Perez Ricardo J; Lot 795 Esplanade; Aug. 9.
$665,000 Ewing Marie L, Ewing Thomas J to Hirthler Maureen A, Hutchison Richard L; Lot 33 Flamingo Cay; Aug. 7.
$660,000 Smith Bob H, Smith Sheila to Borglund Marie Schultz, Borglund Terry; Westchester Condominium Apartments Unit 205; Aug. 8.
$605,000 Menendez Douglas D to Hinman Vacations LLC; Lot 2 Blk 3 Casanas; Aug. 8.
$605,000 Menendez Douglas D to Hinman Vacations LLC; Lot 1 Blk 3 Casanas; Aug. 8.
$602,264 Divosta Homes L P to Wise Kelly A, Wise Sean A; Lot 231 Mallory Park; Aug. 7.
$600,000 Ferrell Barbara D to Owens Judy Ann, Owens Kyle Thomas; Pt 34-33-17; Aug. 9.
$600,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Sayegh Paul S; Lot 48 Lakewood National Golf Club; Aug. 7.
$596,000 Ronan Kathleen A to Douglas Margaret M, Douglas Robert T; Lot 7 Key Royale; Aug. 7.
$575,000 Taylor Cynthia, Taylor James to Frederick Edwin Winter Living Trust, Winter Frederick E, Winter Frederick Edwin Living Trust; 0; Aug. 8.
$567,281 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Fessner Ursula Charlotte Margot; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1007; Aug. 8.
$565,000 Hart Jerry L, Hart Tina M to Neitzel Jessi M, Neitzel Matthew A; Lot 2 Blk S Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 7.
$557,000 D R Horton Inc to Tran Eric Quang; Lot 43 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 8.
$542,220 Minto Bradenton LLC to Griffiths Carla Kay, Smith Robert L; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Aug. 7.
$525,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Guimond Guy, Guimond Stephanie, Kostos Fanny; Lot 144 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 6.
$520,000 Bultema Kurt R to Hassell Ernest, Hassell Teri; Lot 7204 Mill Creek; Aug. 7.
$515,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Vaz Mirna; Lot 622 Esplanade; Aug. 8.
$510,000 Leone Dorothy, Leone Dorothy R, Leone Philip E to Chung Won S, Chung Woon S; Lot 2 Treymore at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Aug. 7.
$505,000 Pitts Amy to Bdk Futures LLC; Lot 2 Blk Q Bay Palms Addition; Aug. 7.
$502,500 Bennett Patricia E, Bennett Richard L to Barbara and Scott Olin Revocable Trust, Olin Barbara A, Olin Barbara Revocable Trust, Olin Scott A, Olin Scott Revocable Trust; Smugglers Landing Unit 101; Aug. 9.
$495,000 Child Arthur James, Child Juliana to Fauci Joseph Jr, Fauci Marguerite S; Lot 4023 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 8.
$487,300 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Hart Benjamin, Hart Yolanda; Lot 30 River Wind; Aug. 8.
$485,000 Boston Pauline W, Nery Victor W, Pauline W Boston Trust to Pisieczko Ashley E, Pisieczko Charles J Jr; Lot 67 Blk A River Wilderness; Aug. 7.
$482,500 Avery Natalie A, Avery Roger C to Keen Jason, Keen Jordan; Lot 42 Twin Rivers; Aug. 8.
$482,500 Corbin Marie to Lehmann Thomas John; Pt 10-37-21; Aug. 7.
$480,000 Cabrera Pedro, Oquendo Mabel to Kercher Mark E Sr; Lot 198 Coral Shores; Aug. 8.
$475,000 Airi Property Group Number 2 LLC to Dangelo Joanne, Siepmann Gisela; Lot 1059 River Club South; Aug. 7.
$475,000 Baumgartner Carla, Baumgartner David R to Prisella Jennifer M, Prisella Joseph R; Pt 2-34-19; Aug. 7.
$465,565 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Basco Andrew J, Wright Jeremy K; Lot 106 Magnolia Point Ii; Aug. 9.
$465,300 Trinh Family Trust, Trinh Gregory Laurent to Halkidis Amber, Halkidis Anastasios; Lot 1033 River Club South; Aug. 9.
$443,402 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Christian Bruce C, Christian Dianne L; Lot 177 Indigo; Aug. 9.
$442,800 Gustafson Christopher D to Kearney Sheila M Rananto, Kearney William E; Lot 2085 Country Meadows; Aug. 7.
$442,315 Bryan Mark, Bryan Nicole to Freda Amy, Freda Arthur; Lot 25 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 7.
$441,145 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Bogdanske Donald L, Bogdanske Halina T; Lot 433 Del Webb; Aug. 9.
$440,000 Kear Sandra E, Worthington Melvyn to Weinbach Jonathan R, Weinbach Suzanna L; Lot 94 Ashley Trace at University Place; Aug. 9.
$439,000 Sloan Margaret M to Johnson Casper D, Johnson Sonia A; Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Unit 126; Aug. 9.
$430,548 Divosta Homes L P to Buerschinger William Wallace, Kimps Cheryl Lynn; Lot 193 Mallory Park; Aug. 9.
$428,000 806 Riviera Dunes Way LLC to Berman Linda A, Berman Ronald M; Lot 37 Island at Riviera Dunes; Aug. 7.
$426,500 Olmstead Cynthia M, Olmstead Steven H Jr to Godfrey Alicia C, Godfrey Richard D Ii; Lot 5 Blk C Country River Estates; Aug. 8.
$425,000 Ieraci Armin J to Andersen Janet L, Andersen John C; Pt 32-33-18; Aug. 9.
$421,872 D R Horton Inc to Sanborn Everett Chandler Iii, Sanborn Kelli Breton; Lot 63 Rye Wilderness Estates; Aug. 7.
$419,000 Dorsch Carol J, Dorsch Dennis M, Dorsch Family Living Trust to Isenhour Nanette B, Nanette Beverly Isenhour Trust; Lot 102 Esplanade; Aug. 7.
$416,000 Hart Kim A, Kildahl Kim A, Kildahl Stephen Peter to Lavender Kristina J, Wesley David Scott; Lot 2 Sarabay Harbour; Aug. 6.
$402,500 Finney Duane M, Finney Rhonda L to R Paul Marshall Holdings Ltd; Lot I 44 Rosedale 9; Aug. 7.
$400,000 Hassan Ahmad Samir, Hassan Linda Y to 201 4Th St LLC; Omega Medical; Aug. 7.
$394,922 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Lindsey Rodney L, Lindsey Stacy A; Lot 231 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Aug. 9.
$391,000 Hawkins Juliene S, Hawkins Randy M Jr to Boone Christopher, Boone Jennie; Lot 75 Oakleaf; Aug. 7.
$390,265 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Nika Beauty and Spa LLC; Bougainvillia Place; Aug. 9.
$387,000 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Albers Barbara, Albers Thomas H; Lot 135 Greyhawk Landing; Aug. 9.
$383,750 Lnc Properties L L C to Mcdermott and Sons Properties LLC; Lakeside Office Park; Aug. 9.
$378,500 Brzostowski Arthur H, Brzostowski Carol E to Bernier Iris, Sherman Lawrence R; Lot 27 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 8.
$377,500 Anderson Susan F, Anderson Timothy W Jr to Bothwell John E, Bothwell Marcella C; Lot 109 Ancient Oaks; Aug. 7.
$375,000 4141 Inc to Lapina Bruce, Lapina Julie; Lot 39 Rosedale; Aug. 9.
$375,000 Cline Linda P, Cline Oscar E, Linda P Cline Revocable Trust to Taylor Gregory S Jr, Taylor Tammy H; Lot 2129 River Club South; Aug. 7.
$375,000 Lindsey Carolyn, Lindsey Gary to Mierendorf Lori, Mierendorf Robert; Lot 193 River Plantation; Aug. 8.
$373,500 Darbyshire J Gavin, Darbyshire Pamela to Silliman Matthew C, Silliman Natalie G; Lot 340 Mill Creek; Aug. 9.
$370,496 Wci Communities LLC to Westermeyer William James, Westermeyer Yvonne Iris; Lot 132 Copperlefe; Aug. 7.
$370,480 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hall David Alan, Hall Heather; Lot 1 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 7.
$370,000 Hicks George M to Hockel Dale M Jr, Hockel Laura L; Lot 28 Blk 7 Palma Sola Park; Aug. 7.
$370,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Liakhovetski Alla, Liakhovetski Anatoli, Rubanchik Leonard, Rubanchik Zhanna; Lot 712 Esplanade; Aug. 7.
$369,120 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Heffernan Ewa J; Lot 720 Esplanade; Aug. 9.
$368,900 Latina Cynthia G, Latina Lee S to Stathers Karen Cappelli, Stathers Mark A; Lot 33 Residences at University Groves; Aug. 7.
$365,000 Mcquaid Brendan A to Cruz Julio, Cruz Lydia; Lot 4030 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 7.
$360,000 Steagall Larry P, Steagall Virginia A to Sehlhorst Kristina E, Sehlhorst Robert P; Windward Bay Unit Ph 5; Aug. 9.
$357,000 Perez Contreras Sandra to Ronan Kathleen A; Westbay Cove South Unit 11; Aug. 7.
$355,000 Schutte Ilse to Oconnor James J Jr; Lot 40 Misty Oaks; Aug. 9.
$355,000 Wilson Karl L, Wilson Rhonda M to Miiller Justin K, Miiller Tera C; Lot 89 Greyhawk Landing; Aug. 9.
$352,434 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Daichendt Bonnie L, Daichendt William M; Lot 18 Blk 33 Crosscreek; Aug. 7.
$352,373 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Misiag John J, Valencia Alba Luz; Lot 111 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Aug. 8.
$351,324 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Maurer Gloria Jean, Maurer Raymond Noel; Lot 351 Indigo; Aug. 9.
$350,000 Daley Jean Marie, Daley William J to Orser Glenn L, Orser Janet C; Lot 4241 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 9.
$350,000 Kane Pamela P, Kane Thomas P to Holbrook Family Trust, Holbrook James R, Holbrook Karen A; Cedars East Unit 1; Aug. 8.
$349,900 Exline Anne M, Lomski Anne Exline, Lomski Lonnie L to Perez Kevin; Pt 4-36-21; Aug. 7.
$347,797 Wci Communities LLC to Obrien Jennifer Ann, Obrien Patrick Stephens; Lot 71 Copperlefe; Aug. 7.
$345,797 Wci Communities LLC to Pendergast James Patrick, Pendergast Mary Fleming; Lot 139 Copperlefe; Aug. 7.
$345,000 Akersloot Charles, Akersloot Cynthia, Pect Family Trust to Moroz Charles Russell, Moroz Wanda Jean; Lot 8 Fairways at Conquistador; Aug. 8.
$344,990 D R Horton Inc to Nowicki Adam John, Nowicki Anne Michele; Lot 134 Del Tierra; Aug. 7.
$342,081 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Berry Kathy M; Lot 450 Indigo; Aug. 9.
$342,000 Crosby Kristi L, Dahlborg Heidi S, Deborah R Schumacher Revocable Trust, Gary A Schumacher Revocable Trust, Schumacher Deborah R Revocable Trust, Schumacher Eric L, Schumacher Gary A Revocable Trust to Strange Jeffery Thomas, Strange Joanna Mae; Lot 14 Mote Ranch; Aug. 7.
$340,000 Collins William, Harrigan Kenneth M to Daniel Alan Novreske Revocable Trust, Novreske Daniel Alan; Longboat Harbour Unit 204; Aug. 7.
$337,378 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Menard Edwin J, Menard Kum Ye; Lot 133 Indigo; Aug. 9.
$337,319 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Lin Yizhi, Sze Shirlene C; Lot 125 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Aug. 8.
$337,200 D R Horton Inc to Gunick Joan E, Gunick Timothy C; Lot 125 Del Tierra; Aug. 6.
$337,000 Blair Brian K, Blair Denise A to Dartawil Lina, Dartawil Odeh; Lot 60 Crossing Creek Village; Aug. 8.
$335,000 Given Baron W, Given Monica to Smith John Edward Ii; Pt 36-34-17; Aug. 8.
$335,000 Gloria A Mills Revocable Trust Agreement, Mills Gloria A to Mceldowney Brooke J, Mceldowney Margaret V; Lot 203 Carylyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Aug. 8.
$335,000 Poetz Mary Jean to Miller Michael D, Miller Suzanne R; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 22; Aug. 7.
$328,000 Thornbrough Mary E, Thornbrough Preston J to Peleschak Patricia R, Peleschak Ronald M, Ronald M Peleschak and Patricia R Peleschak Revocable Trust; Lot 189 Peridia; Aug. 7.
$326,000 Allison Ruth J to Lott Steven; Lot 3 Derstine Acres; Aug. 7.
$325,000 Ballou David M, Ballou Leah L to Wilhelm Bryce, Wilhelm Bryce A Meade, Wilhelm Scott D; Lot 112 Blk A 7 Summerfield Village; Aug. 7.
$325,000 Morgan Allen Douglas, Morgan Debbie Rae to Werker Travis; Lot 602 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 8.
$325,000 Wallace Doris M to James D Nelson and Holly N Nelson Trust, Nelson Holly N, Nelson James D; Lot 118 Crossing Creek Village; Aug. 7.
$324,456 University Village LLC to Rose Pileggi Myrtle M; Lot 57 University Village; Aug. 7.
$320,000 Given Baron W, Given Monica G to Gonalez Marilyn Ortiz, Pina Victor; Lot 1 Blk D Pointe West; Aug. 8.
$320,000 Gunter Julia D, Gunter Thomas M to George Sanchez Revocable Trust, Sanchez George; Turtle Crawl Unit G 203; Aug. 8.
$320,000 Pipino Joseph E, Pipino Rebecca A to Courtney Renae, Filipowicz Robert; Lot 27 Lakeside Preserve; Aug. 9.
$320,000 University Village LLC to Giorgi Tena; Lot 147 University Village; Aug. 9.
$319,990 University Village LLC to Brennan Susan K; Lot 51 University Village; Aug. 9.
$318,000 Gause Christen Rae, Gause Justin Louis to Bednarek Jeffrey Alan, Bednarek Kaleigh Ann; Lot 148 Creekside Preserve Ii; Aug. 7.
$315,000 Keen Jason R, Keen Jordan M to Holder Bobbie J, Holder Virgil F; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit A; Aug. 8.
$315,000 Lebel Todd L, Lebel Trista to Pontious Blair William, Pontious Suzannah Joy; Lot 3 Valencia; Aug. 8.
$313,990 D R Horton Inc to Puelston Jeremiah R, Puelston Shyla B; Lot 161 Del Tierra; Aug. 6.
$313,629 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Hunter Evelyn Tracy, Macleod Callie; Lot 359 Indigo; Aug. 9.
$312,000 Rbdb Investments LLC to Faul Erin M, Faul Matthew E; Blk B Elysian Heights; Aug. 7.
$312,000 Shelley Dilys H, Shelley Roger K to Robinson Cheryl A, Robinson Robert E; Lot 19 Blk 4 Palma Sola Park; Aug. 8.
$310,886 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kavanaugh Brian Paul, Kavanaugh Joann Lee; Lot 349 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 8.
$306,457 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Fox Leila Mae, Fox Renardo B; Lot 119 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Aug. 8.
$306,343 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Agostino Gail A, Mccormack Mary R; Lot 159 Eagle Trace; Aug. 9.
$305,000 Griffith Raymond L Jr, Trezise Michael W to Gao Xiaomei, Xu Xiangyu; Lot 27 Central Park; Aug. 8.
$305,000 Spates Denise M, Spates William H Iii to Whittington Virginia D; Lot 3188 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 9.
$304,690 Calatlantic Group Inc to Tufekci Ismail C, Tufekci Zeynep; Lot 97 Old Mill Preserve; Aug. 7.
$300,000 Wci Communities LLC to Zabel James M; Clubside at Country Club East Unit 7 A; Aug. 9.
$300,000 Wci Communities LLC to Siegel Dale; Clubside at Country Club East Unit 7 B; Aug. 9.
$299,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Campbell Amy, Campbell Thomas; Lot 96 Old Mill Preserve; Aug. 7.
$296,000 Baracchini Holly A, Baracchini Philip S to Barrow Crystal, Barrow Jonathan Glen; Lot 53 Kingsfield Lakes; Aug. 8.
$293,971 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Seiler Allan L, Seiler Rosemarie; Lot 127 Eagle Trace; Aug. 9.
$292,500 Rea Arthur Jr, Rea Sharon P to Becker Kim L; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 8023; Aug. 7.
$291,000 Hepp Franco, Hepp Joanna to Shaberts Christopher Peter, Shaberts Kalee Ann; Lot 54 Blk B Pointe West; Aug. 7.
$290,000 Perkins Frances, Perkins Stephen to Mandall Don, Mandell Natalee; Lot 62 Covered Bridge Estates; Aug. 8.
$288,215 Pgci Iv LLC to Campbell Carol A, Campbell Larry D; Lot 222 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$288,000 Holbrook Carl D, Holbrook Karen V to Rentschler Amanda J, Rentschler Todd; Lot 15 Creekside Preserve; Aug. 7.
$288,000 Nielsen Jessica L, Tropiano Paul R to Dixon Derek, Dixon Joan M; Lot 157 Creekwood; Aug. 6.
$285,000 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Hartman Gregory J, Hartman Tammy M; Lot 121 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$284,000 Delaney Billie H, Delaney Robert J to Lopez Edward J, Lopez Linda; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 406; Aug. 8.
$281,360 Pulte Home Company LLC to Robinson Christopher W, Robinson Courtney N; Lot 148 Trevesta; Aug. 9.
$280,000 Farsun Halina to Farsun Natalya; Lot 178 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Aug. 9.
$280,000 Gorzelany Constance, Gorzelany Stanley to Riverview Marina LLC; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 107; Aug. 7.
$280,000 Quimby Nadia to Brunelle Jeffrey P Jr, Quimby Monica L; Lot 28 Highland Ridge; Aug. 9.
$275,628 Pgci Iv LLC to Patricelli Faye F; Lot 347 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$275,000 Ayola Edward L Family Trust, Ayola Jan L, Edward L Ayola and Jan L Ayola Family Trust to Kaiphas Jeffrey S, Kaiphas Suzanne C; Lot 50 Parkwood Lakes; Aug. 8.
$275,000 Forrester Lois F, Forrester Robert W to Namyak Jennifer, Namyak John J; Lot 6 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Aug. 7.
$275,000 Snyder Ramona L, Snyder Robert K to 201 4Th St LLC; Omega Medical; Aug. 7.
$274,066 Neal Communities Of Southvvest Florida LLC to Lyden Francis B, Lyden Kathleen M; Lot 128 Eagle Trace; Aug. 9.
$274,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Goff Brenda, Goff Melvin; Blk 15 Whitfield Estates; Aug. 9.
$271,990 D R Horton Inc to Jm Alvarez Holdings LLC; Lot 607 Del Tierra; Aug. 6.
$271,273 Pgci Iv LLC to Votaw Earnest E, Votaw Londa; Lot 337 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$270,000 Buchanan James to Bebermeyer Joel M, Bebermeyer Lorretta; Pt 16-34-19; Aug. 8.
$270,000 Crosser Crystal D, Crosser Justin D to Garcia Cindy, Valle Garcia Elfego; Onahom Farms; Aug. 7.
$270,000 Daugherty Elsye R, Daugherty James C to Stutts Susan E; Cape Town Village Unit 3; Aug. 7.
$270,000 Moran Family Trust, Moran Theodore W to Limardi Virginia A; Lot 15 Blk 11 Waterlefe Golf River Club; Aug. 8.
$269,000 Kane Cristine, Kane Michael to Tran La Ngoc; Lot 222 Sabal Harbour; Aug. 9.
$268,051 Pgci Iv LLC to Gagnon Janet M; Lot 343 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$265,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Beltran Kristina, Blazevic Milka; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1211; Aug. 6.
$265,000 Mcmurry Wanda L, Wanda L Mcmurry Revocable Trust to Hopson Mark Paul, Roessner Carol Ann; Lot 79 Summerfield Village; Aug. 8.
$265,000 Richards Gary F, Richardst Patsy L to Richards Scott G; Lot 68 Sterling Lake; Aug. 8.
$265,000 Seaman Ronald J Jr, Seaman Tina M, Young Tina Marie to Marashi Ala, Marashi Sara; Lot 44 Woods Of Whitfield; Aug. 7.
$264,990 D R Horton Inc to Rodriguez Jorge, Valle Rodriguez Erika P; Lot 575 Del Tierra; Aug. 9.
$264,487 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Vaughn Joseph Bonaparte Iv; Lot 15 Blk 34 Crosscreek; Aug. 9.
$263,000 Oliveros Barbara, Oliveros Eugenio to Property Owner 7 LLC; Lot 13 Sylvan Woods; Aug. 7.
$262,500 Cousins Barbara A, Leegate Ronald S to Wallace Doris; Lot 98 Fairfield; Aug. 7.
$260,990 D R Horton Inc to Waple Emily Rachel, Waple Sean Michael; Lot 46 Villages Of Glen Creek; Aug. 7.
$260,000 Everett Jamie, Helensmith William J to Goudy Christine Marie, Goudy William Howard; Lot 30 Regency Oaks; Aug. 9.
$260,000 Salimbene Joseph R to Cabrera Pedro L, Oquendo Mabel; Lot 78 Fairway Acres; Aug. 9.
$260,000 Swartley Charles W, Swartley Mary Jane to Antonelli Christopher G, Antonelli Karen; Lot 19 Tara; Aug. 7.
$258,000 Robertson Jamie, Robertson Nicolas Alan to Mccullough David M; Lot 4 Blk C Heather Glen; Aug. 9.
$255,000 Dartmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen, Furber Stephen H to Wolfe Rebeka Rae Anne; Pt 3-35-22; Aug. 9.
$255,000 Futhey Mark Robert, Futhey Tracy Ann, Futhey William Todd to Palma Joseph Scott; Lot 39 Blk C Fresh Meadows; Aug. 7.
$255,000 Tramonte Fortunata M, Tramonte Michael T to Ahrens Arleen Diane; Lot 21 Blk 1 Lakeridge Falls; Aug. 8.
$254,874 Pgci Iv LLC to Bezet James R, Bezet Jordan J, Duncan Sabel B; Lot 344 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$253,000 Linda Lance LLC to Heisner Lisa A Mckenzie, Knecht Brian D; Lot 90 Arbor Creek; Aug. 8.
$253,000 Logrande Frank to Hassebrook Alina M, Hassebrook Cody D; Lot 124 Creekside Preserve Ii; Aug. 7.
$252,500 Randall Martyn J to Ierulli David; Alcona Estates; Aug. 9.
$250,000 Bither James M, Bither Janet D to Walker Robert J; Clubside at Palm Aire Unit 7682; Aug. 8.
$249,900 Bell Andrew P, Bell Jessica M to Hess Cecil R, Hess Susan G; Blk 6 Reynolds; Aug. 7.
$245,000 Debaylo Brittany C to Waugh Brian S, Waugh Meghan C; Pt 8-34-18; Aug. 7.
$245,000 Hernandez Carlos Fj, Hernandez Sonya Lee to Recupero Sharon, Recupero Stephen; Lot 33 D-2A Central Park; Aug. 7.
$244,900 Wilkie Barrie to Scott Casey R; Lot 14 Woods Of Whitfield; Aug. 7.
$239,900 Bell Edward F, Bell Edward F Jr, Hoskinson Francis Bryan to Brambila Antonia, Brambila Francisco Sr; Marineland; Aug. 8.
$234,000 Anderson Marie, Winters Marie to Timely Assistance Inc; Lot 105 Coral Shores; Aug. 8.
$234,000 Johnson Brian, Johnson Tamara to Henrikson Scott E, Watts Vicki; Lot 25 Blk H Heather Glen; Aug. 9.
$230,000 Apg Florida LLC to Teachman Stephanie, Teachman Timothy; Blk B E D Scroggins; Aug. 9.
$230,000 Jernigan James, Jernigan Laura, Lake Laura K to Clark Carol L, Clark Curtis R; Lot 35 Blk A Heather Glen; Aug. 8.
$229,000 Bordini Maria Camilla, Bordoni Maria Camilla to Banks Andrew L, Banks Terri J; Manatee Gardens; Aug. 8.
$228,375 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, First Horizon Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series Fhams 2007 Fa4 to Bollettieri Resort Villas Condominium Association Inc; Bollettieri Resort Villas Ix Unit 101; Aug. 7.
$227,990 D R Horton Inc to Barbosa Arely G, Dos Santos Joacy Barbosa; Lot 24 Villages Of Glen Creek; Aug. 7.
$227,000 Kittelson Catherine Lico, Kittelson David E to Garcia Daniel Garcia; Lot 23 Blk G Palmetto Estates; Aug. 9.
$227,000 Parent Joan, Parent Phillip J to Miesner Regina A, Miesner Todd D; Lot 20 Blk 4 Village Green Of Bradenton; Aug. 8.
$219,000 Moore Cheryl K, Moore Family Trust, Moore James P to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 3 Blk C Fresh Meadows; Aug. 7.
$217,350 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Mojica Luis A, Santana Moriah; Lot 128 Willow Walk; Aug. 7.
$217,202 Pgci Iv LLC to Ricco Marc A, Ricco Maria D; Lot 334 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$217,111 Southern Property Group Inc to Amaya Jesus Rosales, Cadena Dolores; Lot 8 Scott Terrace; Aug. 9.
$215,000 Beshures Edward J, Beshures Patricia K to Kent Erik, Kent Liliya; Lot 61 Braden Crossings; Aug. 7.
$213,000 Wortner Jeffrey L to Best Sean Paul; Lot 29 Lamp Post Place; Aug. 7.
$210,000 Cassidy Christopher H to Redden Christina; Lot 9 Blk O Country Club Heights; Aug. 7.
$210,000 May Jean R, May Lawrence L Iii to Klinowski William; Cypress Strand Unit 47 101; Aug. 7.
$209,990 D R Horton Inc to Clark Kathleen M, Clark Robert G; Lot 25 Willow Hammock; Aug. 7.
$208,000 Broadwell Debra L, Broadwell James W Jr to Stephenson Everton G, Stephenson Tomeica J; Lot 178 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 7.
$207,028 Sunfire 3 LLC to Rh Partners Ownerco LLC; Lot 11 Blk C Cape Vista; Aug. 7.
$205,000 Marsh Lori A, Smeralda Natalino Antonio to Belanger Matthew Jason; Pt 34-34-18; Aug. 7.
$205,000 Murray Levonta, Murray Sade N, White Sade N, White Sade Nicole to Garcia Oscar, Rodriguez Charmaine; Lot 23 Blk 1 Whitfield Manor; Aug. 8.
$204,044 Pgci Iv LLC to Sunseri Valerie S; Lot 332 Silverleaf; Aug. 9.
$202,000 Higgins Brian to Jasso Maria Rodriguez, Lopez Federico; Lot 6 Blk K Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 7.
$200,000 Lzimring Pa to Affolter John Ira, Equity Trust Company, John Affolter Ira; Lot 8 Rye Meadows; Aug. 9.
$200,000 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC to Piskova Rayna; Onwego Park; Aug. 9.
$200,000 Wheeler Scott, Wheeler Teigh S to Head James F, Head Margaret E; Serenata Sarasota Unit 108; Aug. 7.
$199,900 Lovett Brenda S, Lovett Emily, Lovett Khloek E, Lovett Mia Lynne, Lovett Roy, Lovett Roy A, Lovett Sabrina to Berrones Abel, Cienfuegos Lizet; Blk 2 Pleasant Ridge; Aug. 9.
$199,000 Debold Marta J to Kervadec Nicolas, Kervadec Sharon; Lot 14 Blk F Villages Of Lakeside South; Aug. 7.
$195,000 Scott Anderson D, Scott Virginia F to Dixon Aaron Lorenzo; Lot 23 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 7.
$195,000 Stanton Diane, Stanton Mark M to Caucci Steven C; Pt 22-33-21; Aug. 8.
$192,800 Rsss Enterprises LLC to Freeman Nicholas R, Freeman William H; Lakewood National Unit 132; Aug. 6.
$190,000 Fishman Jason to Hayward Bulloch Bradley, Hayward Bulloch Krista; Willowbrook Unit 3901; Aug. 7.
$189,000 Attallah Karine Kabi, Saleh Seif El Nasr Hussein to Anzures Romero Maria T; Lot 16 Whitfield Groves South; Aug. 8.
$187,500 Jensen Courtney, Powell Courtney to French Avian; Blk C Golfview Park; Aug. 9.
$185,000 Link Jennifer Elizabeth to Bourgeois Louis, Bourgeois Nicole; Serenata Sarasota Unit 308; Aug. 7.
$185,000 Sheets Kevin A to Browning Bobby S, Browning Paulette K; Pt 25-35-17; Aug. 8.
$183,600 Olin Melissa, Smith Melissa to Cochran Alison L, Gadow Myron E; Cypress Strand Unit 31 202; Aug. 7.
$183,000 Wood Dana A, Wood Ellen T to Wood Bryan A; Lot 174 Covered Bridge Estates; Aug. 8.
$179,100 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Alba Palms LLC; Lot 124 San Michele at University Commons 2018 Td 000063; Aug. 7.
$177,500 Fisher Joanne E, Goding Joanne E to Leonard Alan Carl, Leonard Wendy L; Lot 33 River Isles; Aug. 7.
$177,500 Kessler Denise to Sostack Mark, Sostack Robin, Sostack Zachary; Lot 4 Blk 2 Bayou Harbor; Aug. 8.
$177,000 Mcintosh Scott A to Wood Erin C, Wood John Allen; Blk C Ardmore; Aug. 9.
$175,000 Potter Gary S, Potter Revocable Living Trust, Potter Sandra M to Monod Jean Frederic, Monod Kelly; Palm Aire Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 244; Aug. 7.
$173,500 Klocksin James to Carpin Mary Coyne, Davis Laura; Casco Dorado Unit 34 A; Aug. 8.
$170,000 Pinellas Equities LLC to Russell Patrick Mcdowell Holdings LLC; Lot 5 Blk B Ida K; Aug. 9.
$170,000 Santangelo Donna M to Taylor Steven John; Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Iii Unit 324; Aug. 6.
$165,000 Sliwa Josette to Seaman Ronald J Jr, Seaman Tina M; Cypress House Sarabay Coves Unit C 205; Aug. 7.
$163,700 Home2Home LLC to Johnston Angela, Johnston Stephen; Lot 37 Orange Estates; Aug. 8.
$163,000 Brann Judy C to Glasser William; Rosedale; Aug. 6.
$161,000 Mtglq Investors LP to Pinellas Equities LLC; Lot 5 Blk B Ida K; Aug. 8.
$160,000 Case Mary M to Wagener Keith A; Blk N Bears Resubdivision; Aug. 8.
$160,000 Jordan Nicole to Becker Bailey D, Becker Ralph F Ii; Wellons Ranch Estates; Aug. 6.
$160,000 Robert Ural and Margaret A Ural Revocable Trust, Ural Margaret A, Ural Robert to Sapiro Tammie M; Blk 1 River Haven; Aug. 7.
$159,000 Dudeck Ronald L to Montgomery David J, Montgomery Josi M; Sarabay Coves Unit B 404; Aug. 7.
$158,000 Mccolley David C, Mccolley Deborah J to Williams Shameka Quiana; Alberta Park; Aug. 7.
$155,000 Gina Gloria J, Gina Joseph S to Brodie Karen A; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1508; Aug. 7.
$155,000 Prokopenko Michael, Prokopenko Natasha to Zanetti Anita, Zanetti Michael; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 2308; Aug. 7.
$155,000 Schaeffer Russell Gerard Jr to Pitmon Laura L; Grand Estuary Vi River Strand Unit 722; Aug. 7.
$154,000 Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society Of Pennsylvania to Stokes Johnny, Thaler Jeffrey; Lot 2 Sunny Lakes Estates; Aug. 9.
$151,000 Barrett Harold C to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Indymac Indx Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 Ar8; Lot 35 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods 2015 Ca 003648; Aug. 7.
$150,000 Johnson Bradford T, Johnson Elaine K to Smith Marie E, Smith Timothy W; Lot 15 Regency Oaks Preserve; Aug. 8.
$150,000 Otten Eric H to Gilbride Diane, Gilbride Ronald; Lot 94 Peridia; Aug. 7.
$150,000 Perez Iris, Perez Ramon to Burnside Laura F; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 7 102; Aug. 8.
$150,000 Pierce Clifford W to Braileanu Gheorghe; Blk 4 Fowlers; Aug. 9.
$148,000 Fabrizio Joseph A, Stempak James E, Stempak Mark A, Stempak Rosemary F to Baum Anne L, Baum Tony J; Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 215; Aug. 9.
$147,000 Wares Creek Group LLC to Turner Christine Tolley; Pt 27-34-17; Aug. 9.
$145,000 Horton Edward J, Horton Joann to Panza Conrad, Stockton Michael; Lot 5 Blk H Sandpointe; Aug. 7.
$142,500 Keaney Bridget M, Keaney James A to Attallah Karine Kabi, Saleh Seif El Nasr Hussein; Palm Tree Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 436; Aug. 8.
$142,000 Brown Donna J, Brown Donnal J, Brown Family Living Trust, Brown Ralph L to Fisher Cynthia A, Fisher William E Sr; Country Village Condominium Section 8 Unit 2156; Aug. 7.
$138,500 Morrissey Carmen, Taylor Louise, Van Gundy Warren to Mcginnis Jeffrey, Mcginnis Melanie J; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 105; Aug. 8.
$137,500 S and J Land Of Manatee LLC to Guilfoyle Dayna K, Guilfoyle John M Jr; Meadowcroft Unit 1302; Aug. 7.
$136,000 Zhong Lin, Zhu Shujiao to Ali Sair, Ali Tania; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iii Unit 102; Aug. 7.
$134,500 Hoehne Brett, Hoehne Molly to Emerick Charles T, Emerick Christina A; Shadybrook Village Unit 33 C; Aug. 9.
$134,000 Gaffney Geraldine M, Saur Richard H to Odonnell Brian, Odonnell Karen A; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 105; Aug. 9.
$130,000 Beck Richard, Beck Richard C to Magley Sara Bowles; Lot 4 Harrington; Aug. 8.
$128,400 Derryl T Edwards and Barbara A Edwards Revocable Living Trust, Edwards Barbara A, Edwards Derryl T to Miller Patricia Elizabeth; Lot 13 Blk 2 Casa Del Sol; Aug. 9.
$125,400 Delatorre Maria Elena to Jimenez Reynaldo Jr; S B Kesler Sunshine Ridge; Aug. 8.
$125,000 Fletcher Family Trust, Fletcher Genna, Fletcher John Robert to Hernandez Edgar Campos, Trevino Campos Brittnee Nickol; Pt 25-33-17; Aug. 9.
$125,000 Ophthalmic Consultants P A to 201 4Th St LLC; Omega Medical Unit C; Aug. 7.
$122,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Hart Rebecca Jean; Cortez Park Unit 14; Aug. 7.
$120,000 Leese Robert G to Johnson Benjamin; Lot 17 Blk 9 Cortez Gardens; Aug. 9.
$118,000 Sedonis Joann Fetzer to Anna Marie Dykstra Trust, Dykstra Anna Marie, Dykstra Thomas, Thomas Dykstra Trust; Cortez Villas Condominium 3 Unit 26; Aug. 7.
$117,500 Brown John David, Brown Jonette Rusti Edwards to Brown John David, Brown Jonette Rusti Edwards; Blk B Glen Ridge; Aug. 7.
$115,000 Butler Michael T, Skogman John W to Inetas Sharon Wheeler, Sharon Wheeler Inetas Living Trust; Terra Ceia Club Unit 404; Aug. 9.
$112,875 Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 15N, U S Bank National Association to Payano Michelle, Payano Miguel; Lot 1 Blk 10 Holiday Heights; Aug. 7.
$108,000 Wagner John P to Macdowell Ernest, Wagner John P; Blk 3 Winter Gardens; Aug. 7.
$103,150 Safe Ira Homes LLC to Gardner Devon, Gardner Jessica L; 0; Aug. 7.
$103,000 Kocanowski Gina M to Grayson John, Grayson Whitney C; Shadybrook Village Unit 119 C; Aug. 6.
$92,500 Ryan Bonnie to Smith Michelle Lynn; Sand Dollar Of Harbor Pines Unit 1; Aug. 9.
$92,000 Foster Gill Ii to Novosad Tamara; Harbor Pines Unit 9; Aug. 6.
$90,000 Kobyluck William G, Kobyluck William S to Mcdill Phyllis K; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 10 C; Aug. 9.
$88,000 John Gettle Iii Pa to Rel Homes LLC; Pt 13-35-17; Aug. 7.
$87,680 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005 Do1 to Cerrillo Juan Jose; Lot 2 Plata Park; Aug. 7.
$83,000 Langlais Judith L, Langlais Ronald C to Fontaine Edward H, Fontaine Francine; Ironwood Eighth Unit 406 J; Aug. 9.
$82,000 Dick Robert S, Dick Sherry L to Arcila Juan Camilo; Ironwood Third Unit 402 D; Aug. 7.
$81,000 Stacey Roger F to Mccormick Marissa, Mccormick Michael, Mccormick Michael S Trust, Michael S Mccormick and Marissa Mccormick Trust; Ironwood Fifth Unit 705 F; Aug. 8.
$75,000 Davis Nancy R, Goff Jewell, Goff Kathleen Jewell to Hobgood Harold E, Hobgood Randy R; Chateau Village Unit 201; Aug. 9.
$75,000 Rayburn Donald R, Rayburn Lori A to Caswell Acquisitions LLC; Pt 1-35-17; Aug. 8.
$74,000 Fiochetta Gary Patrick, Redenbaugh Fiochetta Joanna Sue to Lebel Todd L; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 136; Aug. 8.
$70,000 Garcia Cindy, Valle Garcia Elfego to Garcia Federico Jr; Lot 76 Blk 4 Palmetto Country Club Estates; Aug. 7.
$65,000 Cole Jill A, Cole Jonathan J to Turner Michael D; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 66; Aug. 7.
$65,000 Drawdy Betty L, Howard Dewey, Howard Miriam to Caswell Acquisitions LLC; Lot 2 Tangerine Terrace; Aug. 8.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 13 Amber Glen; Aug. 9.
$52,000 Smith Jennifer Ann to Rogers Tracy L, Sands Fredrick E; Lot 23 Blk 2 Sunniland; Aug. 7.
$50,000 Cole Sharlene A to Sell Me Dirt LLC; Pt 5-36-21; Aug. 7.
$50,000 Danowski Ronald L, Danowski Veteran Legacy Trust to Munson Randall H; Third Bayshore Unit H 34; Aug. 6.
$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Passero Donald J, Passero Fernice J; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 115; Aug. 7.
$45,000 Moree Richard Donald Jr, Rinder Bonnie M to Steele William Darrell; Fernwood Unit 22; Aug. 9.
$45,000 Youngs Janice to 45Th 704 Land Trust, Ehb Of Tampa Bay Inc; Summerfield Estates; Aug. 8.
$42,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward M, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Trust No 503718, Yka Fidu Inc; Lot 18 Blk 33 Rubonia; Aug. 7.
$42,000 Szakacs Erwin to Lucenko Sophia, Wittman Bruce A; Lot 6 Blk B Desoto Community; Aug. 9.
$36,500 Wagner John P to Macdowell Ernest, Wagner John P; Lot 66 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; Aug. 7.
$35,748 Albarran Gaudencia Sanchez, Perez Pablo, Sanchez Albarran Gaudencia to Sanchez Albarran Gaudencia; Lot 15 Blk A Gateway East; Aug. 7.
$35,000 Lincoln Edward to Herrmann Donna, Herrmann Mark; Skyway Village Estates Unit 53; Aug. 9.
$21,900 Evans Cindi L, Evans Revocable Trust to Eneix Dawn L, Eneix Patrick B; Lot 2 Woods Of Whitfield; Aug. 9.
$18,000 Leisure Lake Co Op Inc to Bennett Gene, Campano Kathleen; Leisure Lake Village Unit 31; Aug. 9.
$15,200 Rubietta Erik, Rubietta Victoria, Sweeney Victoria to Rubietta Erik, Rubietta Victoria; Lot 7 Blk 1 Bayou Harbor; Aug. 7.
$11,000 Fogarty Jennifer Thompson, Gilbert Marcia Carol, Hardee Josephine Smith, Mclaughlin Jennifer Smith, Smith Janet, Smith Jason Roy, Smith Jeff, Smith Jonathan, Smith Judy, Smith Mead, Thompson John, Thompson Paul Marshall, Thompson Stephen to Bayside Lake Rv LLC; Lot A Mead Smiths Addition to Rubonia; Aug. 7.
$10,000 Treehouse Properties Quattro LLC to Ltc Signature Homes LLC; Blk B Hortons; Aug. 6.
$6,400 Lake Vista Residences LLC to Lopez Edward J, Lopez Linda; Lake Vista Residences; Aug. 8.
$6,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward M, Wallace James Macaulay Inter Vivos Trust to Trust No 505518, Yka Fidu Inc; Lot 19 Blk 33 Rubonia; Aug. 7.
$2,500 Ksiazek Adam E, Ksiazek Margaret J to Barranca Maryann, Di Stefano Anna, Di Stefano Claudio, Di Stefano Michael; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; Aug. 7.
$2,164 Tryhubenko Paula Louise, Tryhubenko Steven Oleh to Gulbrandson Amy, Gulbrandson John; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 3; Aug. 7.
$1,950 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Miller Jerry L, Miller Judy B, Miller Misty; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 1; Aug. 7.
$1,250 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Zandstra Douglas William; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B 1; Aug. 7.
$1,200 Blais Michael A to Falls Dana A, Falls Leslee J; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 111; Aug. 8.
$1,100 River Wilderness Of Bradenton Foundation Inc to River Wilderness Club Inc; Lot 53 Blk B River Wilderness; Aug. 9.
$400 River Wilderness Club Inc to River Wildemess Of Bradenton Foundation Inc; River Wilderness; Aug. 9.
$20 Hallenbeck John N, Hallenbeck Mary E to Hallenbeck John N, Hallenbeck Mary E, Hallenbeck Trust; Lot 2 Tara; Aug. 7.
$20 Hinkle M James Jr, Hinkle Nancy A to Hinkle Macel James Jr, Hinkle Nancy A, Hinkle Trust; Lot A Blk 2 Harbor Hills; Aug. 9.
$20 Hinkle M James Jr, Hinkle Nancy A to Hinkle Macel James Jr, Hinkle Nancy A, Hinkle Trust; Lot 33 Grande Villa Estates; Aug. 9.
$19 Cimeot Joanne M to Cimeot Joanne M, Joanne M Cimeot Trust; Summerfield Hollow Unit 105; Aug. 9.
$10 Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice to Aronin Yvonne, Cislo Alice, Sellmer Theresa; Blk 75 Myakka City; Aug. 8.
$10 Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice to Aronin Yvonne, Cislo Alice, Sellmer Theresa; Myakka City; Aug. 9.
$10 Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice to Aronin Yvonne, Cislo Alice, Sellmer Theresa; Blk 75 Myakka City; Aug. 8.
$10 Alice M Lustig Revocable Trust, Lau Thomas R, Lustig Alice M Revocable Trust, Scott Barbara A to Lau Thomas R, Scott Barbara A; Meadowcroft South Unit 6405; Aug. 7.
$10 Alvin L Cummer Irrevocable Trust, Cummer Alvin L Irrevocable Trust, Tucker Sheryl L to Alvin L Cummer Revocable Trust, Cummer Alvin L; Third Bayshore Unit L 24; Aug. 8.
$10 Amat Oscar Romero, Placeres Yamilet Escobar to Amat Family Trust, Amat Oscar Romero, Placeres Yamilet Escobar; Lot 3 Blk 45 Ilexhurst; Aug. 9.
$10 Anton Matthew John to Barulli Tina J; Lot 425 Forest Creek; Aug. 7.
$10 Bank Of America to Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Third Bayshore Condominium Unit H 36; Aug. 9.
$10 Beauchamp Paula M to Beauchamp Paula M, Lemaire Joshua W, Paula M Beauchamp Revocable Trust; Lot 395 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 7.
$10 Boston Frank J, Boston Pauline W, Frank J Boston Trust to Boston Pauline W, Pauline W Boston Trust; Or2248 Pg7211; Aug. 7.
$10 Brown Janet R Revocable Trust, Janet R Brown Revocable Trust, Martin Margaret R to Margaret R Martin Revocable Trust, Martin Margaret R, Smith Jacquelene; Lot 14 Wilton Crescent; Aug. 9.
$10 Casey Jeffrey to Srq Property Ventures Inc; Lot 32 Hibiscus Park; Aug. 7.
$10 Chastain Daniel E, Chastain Kathy A to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; Aug. 9.
$10 Ciccone Joseph L to Ciccone Michael; First Lonboat Harbour Unit 101; Aug. 8.
$10 Cimino Lucy C, Cimino Lucy Revocable Trust, Cimino Pasquale Revocable Trust, Pasquale Cimino and Lucy Cimino Revocable Trust to Carrano Mark Anthony, Cimino Lucy C; Pine Trace Unit 7; Aug. 7.
$10 Coletta Kari A, Coletta Thomas J to Mills Gloria A; Or1939 Pg1853; Aug. 8.
$10 Collins Mary G to Collins Mary G, Mary G Collins Revocable Trust 2008; Lot 159 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Aug. 9.
$10 Conaway Angel to Taylor Rhonda; Lot 26 Palm Lake Estates; Aug. 7.
$10 Conaway Angel, Hannah Wilma F, Taylor Rhonda to Conaway Angel; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 50A; Aug. 7.
$10 Cook Douglas L, Cook Tim A, Thompson Deborah S to Cook Douglas L, Thompson Deborah S; El Rancho Village Unit N 2; Aug. 8.
$10 Cuadra Magda to De Cuadra Magda M Deshon, Magda M Deshon De Cuadra Living Trust; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 3202; Aug. 7.
$10 Curtis J Vaughan, Curtis John Vaughan to Curtis John Vaughan, John Vaughan Curtis Trust; Lot 142 Legends Bay; Aug. 9.
$10 De Cuadra Magda Deshon to De Cuadra Magda M Deshon, Magda M Deshon De Cuadra Living Trust; Palms Of Cortez Unit 06; Aug. 7.
$10 De Cuadra Magda Deshon to De Cuadra Magda M Deshon, Magda M Deshon De Cuadra Living Trust; Palms Of Cortez Unit 08; Aug. 7.
$10 Decicco Lorraine to Decicco Lorraine, Lorraine Decicco Revocable Trust, Tashman Frank, Toto Michele; Lot 54 Villa Amalfi; Aug. 9.
$10 Dominguez Cesar Acosta to Zacarias Claudia Hernandez; Lot 22 Blk D Sylvan Oaks; Aug. 7.
$10 Donald L Sexton Revocable Living Trust, Sexton Donald L to Sexton Joseph James; Little Gull Cottages Unit 7; Aug. 9.
$10 Dubiel Kalista H, Dubiel William J to Dubiel Family Living Trust, Dubiel Kalista H, Dubiel William J; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 22; Aug. 7.
$10 Dudas Frank A to Dudas George F; Lot 5172 Mill Creek; Aug. 7.
$10 Dye Gordon E, Dye Maureen D to Dye Family Trust, Dye Gordon E, Dye Maureen D; Pine Bay Forest Unit 17; Aug. 7.
$10 Dye Gordon E, Dye Maureen D to Dye Family Trust, Dye Gordon E, Dye Maureen D; Lot 1 Blk E Sportmans Harbor; Aug. 7.
$10 Elwell Kristen A to Elwell Kristen A, Pope Joshua M; Lot 23 Laurel Oak Park; Aug. 9.
$10 Ferrari Daniel R to Ferrari Daniel R, Ferrari Joann; Cortez Villas Condominium 3 Unit 8; Aug. 7.
$10 French Natalie, French Natalie N to French Natalie N, Natalie N French Trust; Pt 34-33-19; Aug. 9.
$10 Gannon John T, Gannon Mary S to Gannon Alan Patrick, Gannon Kevin John, Gannon Mary S; Fourth Bayshore Unit L 3; Aug. 7.
$10 Grenier David L to Grenier David L, Grenier Jobin Revocable Trust; Lot 65 Harbor Woods; Aug. 7.
$10 Grundy Harold John, Grundy Marynedra Cecile to Grundy Harold John; 0; Aug. 8.
$10 Haddox J David, Haddox James David, James David Haddox Revocable Trust, Marsha Mcallister Revocable Trust, Mcallister Marsha to Haddox James David, Mcallister Marsha; Lot 22 Lacios; Aug. 8.
$10 Hairston Geneva, Hairston Paul to Ruppal Denise M, Ruppal Michael T; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 6V; Aug. 7.
$10 Hartwell Carol H to Hartwell Carol H, Hartwell Keith O, Keith O Hartwell and Carol H Hartwell Joint Declaration Of Trust; Nautilus Longbeach Village Unit 22; Aug. 7.
$10 Hawks Andrew Rosson, Hawks Katie Rebecca, Reiner Dana Suzanne to Lantz David L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 121; Aug. 9.
$10 Hawks Robert Edwin to Lantz David L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 121; Aug. 9.
$10 Heibner Marshall to Heibner Marshall, Marshall Heibner Revocable Trust; Lot 66 River Club North; Aug. 6.
$10 Helen Stamos Trust, Stamos Helen Trust, Stamos Kathryn V to Stamos Kathryn V; Mount Vernon Unit 9404; Aug. 7.
$10 Hodge Shelene S to Rice Steven C; Pt 8-37-22; Aug. 9.
$10 Holleran Joanne M, Holleran John M to Holleran Joanne M; Lot 42 Lake Club; Aug. 8.
$10 Hyer Nohora C, Hyer William D to Hyer Family Trust, Hyer Nohora C, Hyer William D; Pt 11-34-18; Aug. 9.
$10 Hyer William D to Hyer Family Trust, Hyer Nohora C, Hyer William D; Lot 190 Fair Lane Acres; Aug. 8.
$10 Hyer William D to Hyer Nohora C, Hyer William D; Manatee Gardens; Aug. 8.
$10 Jamroz Lola Denise, Sherrill Lola D to Sherrill Lola D; Lot 6 Blk G Syvan Oaks; Aug. 9.
$10 Jayadeva Uma to Jayadeva Uma, Uma Jayadeva Amended and Restated Revocable Trust; Vistas at Wild Oak Bay V Unit V 302; Aug. 7.
$10 Kreischer Tina S to Kreischer Tina Sue, Tina Sue Kreischer Living Trust; Lot 1 University Groves Estates Reserve; Aug. 8.
$10 Lau Thomas R to Scott Barbara A; Meadowcroft South Unit 6405; Aug. 7.
$10 Lee Melanie A, Pokorny Melanie A, Pokorny Nicholas C to Pokorny Melanie A, Pokorny Nicholas C; Lot 13 Summerfield Village; Aug. 8.
$10 Magdaleno Candida S, Magdaleno Heliodoro to Bernal Ivonne Magdaleno, Magdaleno Candida S, Magdaleno Heliodoro, Reyes Tania Maria Magdaleno; Pt 33-34-22; Aug. 7.
$10 Martin Bonnie Campbell to Campbell Judith H; Wildewood Springs Ii A Unit 181D; Aug. 9.
$10 Massey Debra A, Massey Philip to Massey Philip C; 0; Aug. 7.
$10 Massey Debra A, Massey Philip C to Massey Philip C; Pt 25-33-18; Aug. 7.
$10 Massey Debra, Massey Philip to Massey Alanna R, Massey Debra; 0; Aug. 7.
$10 Massey Debra, Massey Philip C, Massey Philip Creel to Massey Philip C; Pt 25-33-18; Aug. 7.
$10 May Brenda Boyd to Brenda B May Revocable Living Trust, May Brenda B, May Milton S; Lot 19 Blk 3 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 7.
$10 Partlo Mark R, Partlo Michael D, Partlo Richard H to Nicholson Carolyn I, Nicholson William J, William J Nicholson and Carolyn I Nicholson Revocable Trust; Chateau Village Unit 115; Aug. 9.
$10 Perez Ivet A to Perez Heber, Perez Ivet A; 0; Aug. 8.
$10 Ray and Virginia Stafford Revocable Trust, Stafford Raphael J, Stafford Ray Revocable Trust, Stafford Virginia L, Stafford Virginia Revocable Trust to Stafford Virginia L; Lakes Ii Unit 127; Aug. 8.
$10 Rice John T to Rice Steven C; Pt 8-37-22; Aug. 9.
$10 Rice Steven C to Hodge Shelene S; Lot 43 Woods Of Whitfield; Aug. 9.
$10 Schlett Isabel M to Thompson Carmen Maria, Thompson Hudson Keith; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 308 A; Aug. 8.
$10 Shultis Hope Marie to Shultis Travis O; Lot 57 Hidden Meadows; Aug. 7.
$10 Smr Northwest Land LLC to Florida Department Of Transportation; Pt 29-34-19; Aug. 8.
$10 Stafford Virginia L to Stafford Charles D; Lakes Ii Unit 127; Aug. 8.
$10 Szaur Ann L to Margaret M Sauer Trust, Sauer Margaret M; Westwinds Village Unit F 28; Aug. 8.
$10 Tanguay Craig A to Craig A Tanguay Trust, Tanguay Craig A; Lot 35 Blk H Central Park; Aug. 9.
$10 Taylor Rhonda to Taylor Henry C Jr; Lot 26 Palm Lake Estates; Aug. 7.
$10 Thompson Nancy, Valentino Aracelly to Thompson James; Lot 4056 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 9.
$10 Toale Kathleen to Toale Jaclyn E; Lot 31 Bach; Aug. 8.
$10 Tompkins James M to Mcclain Tana M; Lot 34 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes; Aug. 8.
$10 Torgersen Anna M to Snow Judith T, Torgersen Anna M, Uranga Joan T; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 171; Aug. 9.
$10 Tralick Carla, Tralick Timothy to Adventures In Learning Inc; Pt 36-33-17; Aug. 8.
$10 Yetter Jerry A, Yetter Sue Ann to Freund Jill A, White Julee A, Yetter Jerry A; Lot 4005 Twin Rivers; Aug. 6.
$1 Jensen John B Ii, Jensen Lyvia N to Jensen John Bryan Ii, Jensen Lyvia Nong, Jensen Yaksha Living Trust; Pomello Park; Aug. 7.
$1 Jensen John B, Jensen Lyvia to Jensen John Bryan Ii, Jensen Lyvia Nong, Jensen Yaksha Living Trust; Pomello Park; Aug. 7.
$1 Property Owner 3 LLC to Progress Residential Borrower 4 LLC; 0; Aug. 8.
$1 Property Owner 6 LLC to Progress Residential Borrower 4 LLC; Lot 23 Del Tierra; Aug. 8.
$1 Reaves Greg Bernard to Reaves Gabarri, Reaves Greg Jr, Reaves Kadejiah; Washington Park; Aug. 7.
$1 Big Wing Enterprises LLC to Costantini Pamela A, Costantini Thomas J; Blk 26 Jones Of Anna Maria Key; Aug. 7.
$1 Ferrell Barbara D to Furber Stephen H, Furber Terry C; Pt 34-33-17; Aug. 9.
$1 Humphreys Family Revocable Trust, Humphreys Kimberley, Humphreys Shane to 819 Springwood LLC; Lot 5 Blk B Greenfield Plantation; Aug. 8.
$1 Humphreys Family Revocable Trust, Humphreys Kimberley, Humphreys Shane to 818 Springwood LLC; Lot 5 Blk A Greenfield Plantation; Aug. 8.
$1 Smith Cherie S to Simpson Charles R Ii, Simpson Montgomery C; Lot 12 Riverside Heights; Aug. 8.
$0 201 Church Of Christ to Washington Beverly; Or2739 Pg0918; Aug. 9.
$0 2225 59Th Street West Building Land Trust, Klement Robert J, Zamikoff Irving I to Albatross Rental Properties LLC; Pt 32-34-17; Aug. 6.
$0 3608 Land Trust, Yla Fidu Inc to Trust No 490618, Yla Fidu Inc; Gregory Estates; Aug. 7.
$0 Bell Bradley Louis to Bell Joan Xiaozhong; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove V Unit 605; Aug. 7.
$0 Bell Joan Xiaozhong to Bell Bradley Louis; Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort Unit 0268 67; Aug. 7.
$0 Berkes Stephen L, Stephen L Berkes Revocable Trust to Lodri LLC; 0; Aug. 7.
$0 Berkes Stephen L, Stephen L Berkes Revocable Trust to Lodri LLC; Lot 4 Blk A Blake Park South; Aug. 7.
$0 Diamond Rental Properties LLC to Johns Douglas Jeffrey, Johns Ingrid; Lot 2101 River Club South; Aug. 9.
$0 Fisher Lesley C, Hall Jeffrey D, Hall Lisa J to 624 Concord Property LLC; Lot 10 Key Royale; Aug. 7.
$0 Hastings Cassandra K, Hastings Jason D to Hastings Jason D; Lot 27 River Point Of Manatee; Aug. 9.
$0 Hornikel Stephen Blake to Lanier Jane S; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 296; Aug. 8.
$0 Jla Fidu Inc to Jla Fidu Inc, Trust No 497118; Lot 44 Blk D Fair Lane Acres 3Ad; Aug. 8.
$0 K G Industries Inc to Bissell Terry L, Paolotto Thomas L; Or2716 Pg4768; Aug. 6.
$0 Manatee County to Community Solutions 360 Inc; Blk D Elbert Court; Aug. 8.
$0 Manatee County to Community Solutions 360 Inc; Blk D Elbert Court; Aug. 8.
$0 May Rentals LLC to Young Debra L, Young Robert D; Lot 3 Young and Burchette; Aug. 9.
$0 Mtglq Investors L P to Attilis Jimmy, Seed Heather; Lot 10 Summerfield Village; Aug. 8.
$0 Pennymac Loan Services LLC to United States Of America Administration Of Veterans Affairs; Lot 25 Southwood Village; Aug. 8.
$0 Pieloch Constance to Constances Trust, Novak Virginia; Lot 28 Arbor Oaks; Aug. 7.
$0 Price Sylvia C to Price Sylvia C, Sylvia C Price Revocable Trust; Lot 74 Mirabella at Village Green; Aug. 7.
$0 Redmond Clifton H Jr, Redmond Patricia A to Redmond Clifton H Jr, Redmond Family Revocable Trust, Redmond Patricia A; Bay Estates North Condominium Unit 42; Aug. 8.
$0 Sarasota Jc Investment Corp to Cabrera Yania; 0; Aug. 7.
$0 Scott Barbara A to Scott Barbara A, Scott Mark; Meadowcroft South Unit 6405; Aug. 7.
$0 Srv Rentals LLC to Young Debra L, Young Robert D; Blk 2 Wanamassa Park; Aug. 9.
$0 Srv Rentals LLC to Young Debra L, Young Robert D; Lot 31 La Plata Park; Aug. 9.
$0 Tvy Rentals LLC to Young Debra L, Young Robert D; Lot 11 Pine Bluffsquare; Aug. 9.
$0 Tvy Rentals LLC to Young Debra L, Young Robert D; Blk 3 Wanamassa Park; Aug. 9.
$0 Vfa Fidu Inc to Trust No 017511, Vfa Fidu Inc; Blk B Palms; Aug. 9.
$0 Waterfall Capital Group LLC to High Road Group LLC; Lot 259 Pinecrest; Aug. 8.
$0 Your Time Rv Park LLC to Contemporary Housing Alternatives Of Florida Inc; Or2735 Pg7349; Aug. 9.
