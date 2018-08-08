Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$5,925,000 Rh Property Holdings LLC to Egg Rock LLC; Pt 10-34-18; Aug. 3.
$3,000,000 Pointe West Partners LLC to Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty Iii LLC; Pointe West Medical Park; July 31.
$2,750,000 Global Building Ellenton S C LLC to Ellenton Square LLC; Lot 4 Ellenton Commercial; July 31.
$2,500,000 Duvall Judith A to Porter Halden, Porter Lynda G Susan; Lot 2 Banyan Tree Estates Iii; Aug. 1.
$2,415,789 Ber Real Estate Investments I LLC to 7393 State Road LLC; 0; Aug. 2.
$2,200,000 Planck Piroska K, Planck Samuel Carpenter Trust, Samuel Carpenter Planck Trust to Bertrand Cynthia Ann, Bertrand James A; Lot 12 Key Royale; Aug. 3.
$2,100,000 Beverly Associates L L L P to Signature Real Estate Investment LLC; 0; Aug. 2.
$1,750,000 2010 Murray Family Trust, Murray Janis, Murray Patrick to Ets Invest LLC; Lot 13 Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 3.
$1,750,000 210 72Nd Street LLC to Centrem LLC; Lot 15 Blk 21 West Wind Shores; Aug. 3.
$1,650,000 Coconut Grove Properties LLC to Ireland Leslie Hugh, Ireland Lori Ann; Grand Bay Iv Unit 456; Aug. 3.
$1,530,000 Starfish 66 LLC to Lynn John J, Lynn Pamela B; Lot 15 Blk 21 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 2.
$1,205,500 Beall Robert Matthews Iii, Robert Matthews Beall Iii Revocable Trust to Coyne Brian James, Coyne Leslie Coulter; Winding River; July 31.
$1,100,000 Edward A Russell Living Trust, Russell Edward A to Tate Craig M, Tate Cynthia R; Lot 6 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 1.
$875,000 Pies Grant, Pies Jennifer to Jadid Natalie, Jadid Salah E; Lot 33 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 1.
$870,000 Terrell Barbara J, Terrell Dale P to Strahs Kenneth R, Strahs Susan K V; Lot 8 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 1.
$825,000 Czupryna Anita, Czupryna Jerzy to Brewer Nelson Shelby, Nelson Shelby Brewer Living Trust; Lot 34 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 3.
$757,630 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Berson Stuart M; Lot 570 Esplanade; July 31.
$745,000 Harvey James C, Harvey Jeannie to Sowards Maria L, Sowards Stephen D; Lot 16 Blk 25 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Aug. 3.
$713,000 Saia Brian J, Saia Nirupa Rapti to Katims Starr Lynn Parsons, Stadler Mark Vale; Lot 13 Blk B Mangrove Point; Aug. 2.
$713,000 Saia Brian J, Saia Nirupa Rapti to Katims Starr Lynn Parsons, Stadler Mark Vale; Or2740 Pg5121; Aug. 2.
$677,480 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Condino James D, Condino Robin L; Lot 4079 Twin Rivers; Aug. 3.
$654,967 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Rantis Janet I E, Rantis Nicholas S; Lot 167 Legends Bay; July 30.
$644,900 Gillen Patricia, Gillen Timothy, Timothy and Patricia Gillen Revocable Trust to Franklin Hayley, Warren Gary Lee, Warren Lesley, Warren Leslie, Warren Sean Paul; Lot 658 Esplanade; Aug. 1.
$642,506 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Offerdal Erik C, Offerdal Susan F; Lot 427 Del Webb; Aug. 2.
$640,000 Kreider Kay to Moshier Krista M, Moshier Mark A; Longboat Landing Unit 201; Aug. 2.
$620,000 John and Lee Anne Metz Trust, Metz John H, Metz Lee Anne to Ganz Eric A, Ganz Karen, Ganz Todd; Lot 17 Blk 8 Ilexhurst; Aug. 1.
$620,000 Mark Anthony Arcidiacono Realty LLC to Schroeder Aaron D, Schroeder Tracey Talley; Lot 14 Blk 14 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens; Aug. 2.
$600,000 Ddkr LLC, Slawson Rick to Gap Properties Of Sw Florida 1 Inc; Lot 10 Blk A Centre Park Industrial; July 31.
$600,000 Kyzer Donald R to Lapierre Gregory, Lapierre Gregory C, Lapierre Marilyn; Lot 10 Tainiami Shores; Aug. 3.
$575,000 Berg Thomas A, Berg Varaluck to Thompson Jeffrey E, Thompson Nadine M; Lot 2049 Country Meadows; Aug. 2.
$575,000 Kayali Fadi, Kayali Jennifer to Inboden Joshua R, Inboden Melissa Delynn; Lot 35 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 3.
$570,000 James Priscilla, James William to Wieckowski Frank, Wieckowski Michele; Lot 366 Del Webb; July 30.
$561,500 Disalvo Desiree, Disalvo John to Phillips Deanna F, Phillips Drew F; Blk 28 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 1.
$560,000 Bell Robert G, Coward Helen V to Gandhi Darshan R, Gandhi Dimple D; Lot 11 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 3.
$557,500 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Morrison Mara C, Morrison Thomas J; Lot 117 Legends Bay; Aug. 1.
$550,000 Scanlon Cheryl, Scanlon Hugh to Botto Hunter R, Botto Maryann; Lot 16 Blk M Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 3.
$539,000 Malkovich Andrea J, Malkovich Michael P to Sapanski Catherine, Sapanski Richard; Lot 20 Riverwalk Ridge; Aug. 3.
$537,500 Ksp 44 LLC to Raymore Holdings LLC; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 15; Aug. 2.
$536,930 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Long Man Yu, Long Qing Li; Lot 150 Legends Bay; July 31.
$535,000 Wci Communities LLC to Leonardo Richard Clarence; Lot 25 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 2.
$527,000 4141 Inc to Scurlock Cheryl E, Scurlock Richard E; Lot 444 Rosedale Addition; Aug. 3.
$517,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Sherr Barry Michael, Sherr Jenny Deborah; Lot 3 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; July 30.
$515,000 Godfrey Alicia C, Godfrey Richard D Ii to Chevalier Andre, Chevalier Melina; Lot 54 Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 2.
$512,000 Gillies Juliett, Gillies Keith to Jarvis Allie, Jarvis Andrew R; Lot 459 Preserve at Panther Ridge; July 30.
$510,000 Minto Bradenton LLC to Lauder Jeffrey Scott, Lauder Leslie Karen; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour Unit 383 301; Aug. 2.
$495,000 Kearney Sheila M Rananto, Kearney William E to Mitchell Joan M, Mitchell Thomas W Ii; Lot 61 Azalea Park Northwest; Aug. 3.
$495,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Brzostowski Arthur H, Brzostowski Esther C; Lot 9 Polo Run; Aug. 1.
$490,675 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cowgill Robert L, Gowgill Linda L; Lot 442 Del Webb; July 31.
$490,000 Sabbath Doris V, Sabbath Stanley E to Hueber Dawn, Hueber Richard; Lot 223 Greyhawk Landng West; Aug. 2.
$486,947 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Michael G Weisz and Pauline T Riendeau Revocable Living Trust, Riendeau Pauline T, Weisz Michael G; Lot 97 Legends Bay; Aug. 1.
$470,000 Fava Frank T, Fava Josephine G to Mcgraw Finis H Jr, Mcgraw Jennifer J; Lot 69 Edgewater Village; Aug. 1.
$465,000 Edison Fraser, Wicks Valerie A to Simson Evelina, Simson Harry; Lot A 14 Rosedale Highlands; Aug. 1.
$465,000 Peretz Richard to Vondersaar Joshua, Vondersaar Stephanie; Lot 16 Blk 9 Ilexhurst; July 31.
$460,000 Suponcic Bozena, Suponcic Ronald F to Longwell Anne Whitney, Longwell Robert Mchenry; Lot 94 Tara; July 30.
$459,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Gillies Juliett, Gillies Keith; Lot 12 Polo Run; July 30.
$451,502 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Waddell Elizabeth Rebecca, Waddell Nicklaus Ahn; Lot 77 Serenity Creek; Aug. 1.
$450,000 Fmk Investments LLC to Antonio Marcial Maricela, Deleon Carlos; Pt 13-35-17; Aug. 3.
$450,000 Graham Candace E, Graham William E Jr to Vellozzi David A, Vellozzi Maria C; Lot 2 Blk A Rosedale 1; Aug. 2.
$440,000 Edwards Joyce O to Craft Erin, Craft Stephen Paul; Blk 6 Gulf and Bay Estates; Aug. 1.
$437,500 Ruch Stefanie, Ruch Thomas to Nazario Alfie B, Nazario Margaret A; Lot 53 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 2.
$435,000 Vvci Communities LLC to Sandhu Anup S, Sandhu Jaswinder K; Lot 25 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 1.
$435,000 Yuhasz Don L Jr to Ottenga Marc E; Lot 44 Riva Trace; July 31.
$430,000 Sokolov Annette to Mercier Denise; Lot 79 Blk D Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 2.
$425,000 Horne Nancy B Joint Revocable Trust, Horne William W Joint Revocable Trust, Horne William W Jr, William W Horne and Nancy B Horne Joint Revocable Trust to Drewnowski Sophia J; Vistas at Wild Oak Bay V Unit V 205; July 31.
$424,950 Petruzzi Lisa, Petruzzi Michael to Vandyk Caitlin M; Lot 74 Blk C 5 Summerfield Village; Aug. 2.
$419,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mccormick Michael Gregory, Mccormick Shirley Rae; Lot 151 Lakewood National Golf Club; Aug. 3.
$416,587 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Dixon Mary Alice, Dixon Rex; Lot 133 Mirabella at Village Green; Aug. 2.
$415,000 Hahlen Scott D to Realtor Association Of Sarasota and Manatee Inc; Blk A H C Prices Addition to Braidentown; July 31.
$414,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Henderson Elizabeth M, Henderson Jay W; Lot 217 Arbor Grande; Aug. 3.
$410,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Smith Donnie Lee, Smith Joyce M; Lot 74 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 2.
$410,000 Runyan Linda, Runyan Paul Jr to Fountain Capricia, Fountain William Todd; Lot 69 Twin Rivers; Aug. 1.
$400,000 Landers Catherine, Landers Daniel to Tice Susan L, Tice William J; Lot 20 Point Pleasant; Aug. 3.
$400,000 Tucker Paula A, Tucker Wade S to Donlon Carole H; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 130; Aug. 3.
$399,900 Jennings Deborah M, Jennings Nelson A to Van Vlack Constance H, Van Vlack Eric W; Lot 11 Sonoma; Aug. 2.
$399,000 Saltzberg Annette, Saltzberg Sasha, Sasha Saltzberg Revocable Trust to Richards Group and Associates LLC; Lot 183 River Place; Aug. 2.
$395,000 Thai Kimberly Irene, Thai Loi Xung to Hager Brad W, Hager Heather L; Lot 51 Oakleaf Hammock; Aug. 2.
$394,820 Divosta Homes L P to Smith Idalia I, Smith Robert E; Lot 218 Mallory Park; July 31.
$392,000 Anastasia Christopher W, Anastasia Laura M to Syfert Christopher, Syfert Danielle; Lot 370 Country Creek; Aug. 2.
$390,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Rawlings Michael John; Lot 91 Lakewood National Golf Club; Aug. 1.
$388,695 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Strauss Barry L, Strauss Marcia Z; Lot 274 Del Webb; Aug. 3.
$385,000 Holden Adam D, Holden Nicole G to Aubry Marian R, Aubry Richard J Jr; Lot 41 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Aug. 1.
$385,000 Pisieczko Ashley Elliott, Pisieczko Charles J Jr to Moser Steven L; Lot 1036 Country Meadows; Aug. 2.
$383,580 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Roden Karen J, Roden Raymond A; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1003; Aug. 1.
$382,299 Lennar Homes LLC to Arnett Gary W, Gary W Arnett Living Trust; Lot 145 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 2.
$380,000 Sego John R, Sego Robin L to Mcallister James R; Lot 46 Ranches at Mossy Hammock; Aug. 1.
$376,828 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Kemp Karen, Petrie Steven George; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1001; July 31.
$370,000 Verrochi Ventures LLC to Petruzzi Lisa, Petruzzi Michael; Vistas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit Ii 404; Aug. 3.
$369,900 Lockard Louis L to Fail Heath W, Grosse Amy; Lot 223 River Woods; July 31.
$366,000 Boiteau Donald E to Lockyer Cynthia B, Lockyer Mark W; Lot 28 Blk G Chaparral Ii; Aug. 3.
$366,000 Galati Christopher F, Galati Kellie to Larry D Rust Revocable Trust, Marcia C Rust Revocable Trust, Rust Larry D, Rust Marcia C; Waters Edge Unit 205 N; Aug. 2.
$365,000 Scheuer Craiger, Scheuer Travis to Hewitt Isabella; Lot 58 Mote Ranch; Aug. 2.
$359,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Antonio and Angela Fornaro Revocable Trust, Fornaro Angela, Fornaro Antonio; Lot 19 Blk 36 Crosscreek; Aug. 1.
$353,000 Raduns Deborah, Raduns Deborah to Hartz Ashley M, Hartz Patrick; Lot 313 Del Tierra; Aug. 1.
$351,400 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Gutstein Edward A, Gutstein Kathryn P; Lot 413 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 3.
$350,000 Becovic Muhamed to Barnes Laura L, Robles Benjamin J; Lot 19 Conrad Beach; July 31.
$350,000 Brandt Mary A, Brandt Michael J to Duerkop Wendy R, Wendy R Duerkop Revocable Trust; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 103; Aug. 1.
$348,990 Mi Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Christman Michael Jason; Bougainvillea Place; Aug. 1.
$345,000 Hager Brad W, Hager Heather L to Dixon Melanie Lynn, Dixon Thomas Daniel; Lot 21 Lexington Addition; July 31.
$342,775 D R Horton Inc to Harvey Barbara Andrews, Harvey Nadia Kastina; Lot 308 Trevesta; July 31.
$342,000 Wilson Carolyn S, Wilson Robert E to Mekush Jason, Mekush Megan; Lot 1 Blk E Belair Bayou; July 30.
$340,000 Almeida Livia, Bravo Domingos to Pool Chad, Pool Krista Marie; Lot 2 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 2.
$340,000 Frano Christopher Walter, Frano Rose Anne B to Ramirez Thomas Monica Patricia, Thomas Richard Duane; Lot 210 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 1.
$332,000 Kreiling Judith A, Kreiling Robert E Jr to Biddle Royce J; Lot 4 Blk A River Wilderness; Aug. 2.
$326,610 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Miller Marcia L, Miller Robert; Lot 476 Del Webb; July 31.
$325,000 Hostetler Sarasota LLC to Tylka Debra L, Tylka Thomas A; Lot 7 Blk B Lakeridge Falls; Aug. 3.
$325,000 Moore Cheryl, Moore James J to Buky Charles J, Buky Rebecca A; Lot 28 Harbour Landings Estates; Aug. 3.
$325,000 Rose Estate Holdings LLC to Pierro Cynthia L; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 404; Aug. 2.
$320,000 Chianese Benjamin L, Chianese Elsie to Bseirani Aimee; Lot 111 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 31.
$320,000 Lynch Mary A, Stegemoeller Andrew B to Persaud Krishna, Persaud Stomya A; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 28; July 30.
$319,900 Banister Mary Marshall, Banister Tribble Mary Marshall, Tribble Berner A Jr to Moore Jason, Moore Jennifer; Richards Addition; Aug. 1.
$315,000 Burke Kimberly Anne, Burke Leo P Iii to Francis Bean Holding LLC; Lot 126 Soleil West; July 31.
$313,000 Sosnowski Steven to Spotleson Barbara J, Spotleson Family Revocable Trust, Spotleson Fred J Jr; Marina Drive Unit A; Aug. 3.
$312,000 Aubry Marian R, Aubry Richard J Jr to Jennings Deborah M, Jennings Nelson A; Lot 12 Blk C Chaparral; Aug. 1.
$311,760 Pulte Home Company LLC to Barton Michael Steven, Bender Melissa Jean; Lot 56 Trevesta; Aug. 2.
$311,171 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Waterman Pamela; Lot 61 Villa Amalfi; Aug. 1.
$310,000 Fincher Lisa Lee to Snyder Catherine R, Snyder Scott A; Pomello Park; July 31.
$309,055 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Brown Brenda B; Lot 2 Arbor Grande; July 31.
$308,000 Northington Harry Ronald to Ramalho Kimberly Cooper, Ramalho Living Trust, Ramalho Michael Ferrao; Longboat Harbour Unit 106; Aug. 3.
$305,000 Delong Emilie L, Williams Patrick R to Andrews Robert; Lot 484 Harrison Ranch; July 31.
$304,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Canzonetta Lewis James, Lanning Gerald B; Lot 109 Creekwood Townhomes; July 31.
$302,000 Yelinek John A, Yelinek Susan to Ekstrom Allison K, Ekstrom Michael R; Lot 163 Creekwood; July 30.
$300,000 Alyeldin Khaled to Goble Kraig F, Goble Theresa A; Lot 136 Crystal Lakes; July 31.
$297,950 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Webb Lisa Sue, Webb Scott Edward; Lot 112 Creekwood Townhomes; July 31.
$295,000 Juillerat James, Juillerat Linda S to Sansotta Margaret A, Sansotta Vincent R; Lot 144 River Plantation; July 31.
$295,000 Marin Eloy A, Reynaldos Viviana to John M Lafarge Trust, Lafarge John M, Lafarge M Christine, M Christine Lafarge Trust; Lot 87 Creekwood; July 30.
$293,740 Pulte Home Company LLC to Baruch Lisa; Lot 55 Trevesta; July 31.
$293,500 Lamber Jennine Anne, Lambert Burkart Michele B, Lambert Jennine Anne to Boffoli Christine, Boffoli Ronald; Lot 78 Edgewater Village; July 31.
$290,970 Ih Central Florida LLC to Moran Ketan J; Lot 221 Trevesta; Aug. 1.
$290,000 Rel Homes LLC to Wright Cheryl, Wright Mark; Blk B Beighneer Manor; Aug. 3.
$287,000 Connors Pamela J, Pamela J Connors Living Trust to Bram Mark C, Bram Patricia L; Lot 6 Coral Shores; July 31.
$285,000 Boulanger Manie Susan E, Manie Kenneth to Causin Reynaldo Deiparine, Causin Sharon K; Lot 230 Ancient Oaks; Aug. 1.
$285,000 Joan Lorene Trust, Lorenc Cheryl D, Lorenc Joan Trust, Lorenc Theodore Trust, Theodore Lorenc Trust to Arant Amanda, Arant Francis B; Lot 80 Palm Aire at Sarasota; July 30.
$280,000 Mcconnell Elanor A, Mcconnell Eleanor A, Mcconnell Fred to Beckley Cary W, Madonna Beckley Diane M; Lot 14 Blk O Sandpointe Estates; July 31.
$279,990 D R Horton Inc to Yates Christopher Heath, Yates Damian Lewis; Lot 165 Del Tierra; July 31.
$279,900 Tidmore Gail Marie, Tidmore Larry Marvin to Fulghum Ann; Oaks Unit 22; Aug. 3.
$279,000 Burke Jared Daniel to Frederico Graceann, Frederico Stephen D; Lot 46 Central Park; July 31.
$279,000 Hyssong Cherie L, Hyssong David S to Turner Lindsay N; Lot 51 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 2.
$277,500 Bank Of America to Copeman Ryan, Copeman Samantha; Pt 28-33-18; July 30.
$277,000 Jacobson Adrianna, Jacobson Joseph A to Lodhi Shareef Adam; Lot 2063 Cascades at Sarasota; July 31.
$276,950 Paddock Ellen to Dunn Melody, Dunn Paul; Lot 59 Peridia; Aug. 2.
$276,250 Bills Scott R, Bills Tara to Dryer Scott Andrew, Vee Houck Amanda; Lot 126 River Plantation; Aug. 1.
$275,000 Major Samuel R to De La Rosa Juan A, Reilly Pamela S; Lot 1 R D K Estates; Aug. 2.
$275,000 Wilhelm James Alan, Wilhelm Jim to Miller Amy C, Miller Steven A; Lot 65 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Aug. 2.
$274,900 Baal Donna, Baal Robert K Jr to Avren Nicholas John; Lot 432 Copperstone; Aug. 3.
$273,500 Hassen Beth A, Hassen Jeffrey A to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 2 Blk A Braden River Lakes; Aug. 1.
$272,500 Dolphin Realty and Mgmt LLC to Gangemi John M; Blk B Meadow Green; July 31.
$272,057 Land Experts Inc to Hernandez Diana, Rodriguez Cristian Esteban Cortes; Lot 7 Blk 36 Crosscreek; Aug. 3.
$270,000 Naylor Enterprises LLC to Thompson Pre K Thompson Academy LLC; Westwego Park; Aug. 1.
$270,000 Stoll Barbara G to Baddai Kathleen, Baddai Majed A; Lot 39 Creekside Preserve Ii; Aug. 1.
$270,000 Thomas Monica, Thomas Richard, Thomas Richard Duane to Brotz Edward J; Lot 69 Summerfield Village; July 31.
$268,500 Fountain Capricia, Fountain William T to Bussiculo Elizabeth, Lux Gustavo; Lot 467 Copperstone; Aug. 2.
$267,000 Cruz Julio, Cruz Lydia to Gina Gloria, Gina Joseph S; Lot 339 Del Tierra; Aug. 2.
$265,000 Compass Bank Corporation to Toe Ellen W; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7939; July 30.
$264,990 D R Horton Inc to Ala Sonia Kesava, Ala Steven Edward; Lot 11 Willow Hammock; July 31.
$262,500 Mtglq Investors L P to Attilis Jimmy, Seed Heather; Lot 10 Summerfield Village; Aug. 2.
$260,000 Dodson Gregory George, Dodson Mollie B to Pizza Marilyn G; Lot 8 Blk A Town and Country Estates; Aug. 2.
$259,000 Lipinski Irena, Lipinski Karol to Nguyen Hanh Thi Nhung, Tran Hong Thu; Lot 65 Cottages at Blu Vista; Aug. 3.
$258,500 Oneill Debra K to Wilkes Kevin; Lot 147 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 2.
$256,000 Davis Cary, Davis Sandy to Copher Linda Jo; Lot 35 Braden Crossings; Aug. 1.
$255,000 Hanna Douglas, Hanna Jessica to Aguirre Sanchez Jefferson, Toole Teresa A; Lot 1 Blk 2 Cedar Manor; July 31.
$255,000 Laurin Mary F Revocable Trust, Laurin Ronald E, Ronald E Laurin and Mary F Laurin Revocable Trust to Kreiling Judith A, Kreiling Kristin J, Kreiling Robert E Iii, Kreiling Robert E Jr; Lot 35 Timberly; Aug. 3.
$253,112 D R Horton Inc to Lavoie Andrew Gifford, Lavoie Whitney Lee; Lot 239 Trevesta; Aug. 1.
$253,000 Dale Robert Edward to Dale Christofer M; Lot 7 Blk 24 Coral Heights; July 31.
$250,000 Toth Larry, Toth Rosemarie to Hall George, Hall Rebecca; Pt 29-34-17; Aug. 1.
$249,000 Casella Christa M to Kays Daniel L; Garden Lakes Village Unit 30; Aug. 1.
$247,000 Ophoff Frederick H, Ophoff Lorraine to Caputo Carole L, Caputo Frank; Lot 49 Highland Lakes; July 31.
$245,000 Baddai Kathleen, Baddai Majed A to Scarfone Leonardo; Lot 138 Kingsfield Lakes; Aug. 1.
$245,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Williams Sarah Deloris; Lot 110 Creekwood Townhomes; July 31.
$245,000 Marin David V, Marin Terri Mock to Hair David Kurtis, Hair Robbin Joyce; Lot 11 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Aug. 2.
$241,500 Barrientes Jesse, Huey Gary D to Beals Brandon, Beals Cassandra; Lot 62 Northwood Park; Aug. 1.
$240,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Lovullo Cynthia A, Lovullo Leonard T; Lot 34 Creekwood Townhomes; Aug. 1.
$238,000 Cooper Linda Jo, Cooper Vincent Jack to Schmelz Henry Lee, Schmelz Judy L; Lot 2 Blk 13 Lakeridge Falls; Aug. 1.
$237,500 Mandell Don Y, Mandell Natalee R, Mandell Revocable Trust to Wright Meghan, Wright Thomas; Lot 78 Covered Bridge Estates; Aug. 2.
$237,450 Zahm Michelle A, Zahm Roger W to Elaine E Zagame Revocable Trust, Zagame Elaine E, Zagame Robert G Sr; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 81; Aug. 3.
$237,000 Andriychuk Diana Yuryevna, Maksimchuk Vladislav to Marlass Jhosua; Lot 1 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 3.
$235,050 Andrews Robert P to Sanchez Alison N, Sanchez Joshua M; Lot 219 Harrison Ranch; July 31.
$235,000 Ananta Kqasha, Ananta Melissa to Vine Adam D, Vine Randi L; Lot 5 Blk 34 Holiday Heights 2Nd Addition; Aug. 2.
$235,000 Farrington Crystal, Farrington Kevin to Meredith Dorene A; Lot 2 Blk G Heather Glen; Aug. 2.
$235,000 Ih Central Florida LLC to Moseder Nicholas, Moseder Robert; Lot 191 Willow Walk; Aug. 1.
$235,000 Mcconnell Janet A to Lazzara Rosalie Lynn; Tradewinds Unit 18; Aug. 2.
$235,000 Mowery James Scott Jr to Luciani Lance John Jr; Lot 23 San Michele at University Commons; Aug. 3.
$232,490 D R Horton Inc to Albritton Andrew James, Perry Tiffany Marie; Lot 8 Willow Hammock; July 30.
$232,000 Mckenna Meghan to Degenhardt Joy M; Lot 877 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 2.
$230,000 Fisher Family Investments LLC to Beall Amber, Beall Ryan; Lot 18 Blk D Meadow Lakes East; Aug. 1.
$230,000 Florida Power and Light Company to Cruisin Inc; John Piplacks; Aug. 2.
$230,000 Rothstein Claudia, Rothstein Ronald to Quade Gail A, Quade Martin H; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 132; July 31.
$229,500 Arnold Allen to Lockhart Gary D, Lockhart Pamala J; Lot 157 Willow Walk; Aug. 2.
$228,000 Jones Scott L to Mccullers Cheryl; Lot 68 Marineland; Aug. 1.
$225,000 Guilfoyle Dayna, Guilfoyle John M to Constantine John; Lot 25 Blk D Crossings; Aug. 2.
$224,500 Damico Guido S, Damico Janet A to Yeates Trumbo Mara Cristina; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 99; Aug. 3.
$222,500 Dufault Carol, Dufault Thomas F to Croft Ellen; Lot 89 Blk A 5 Summerfield Village; Aug. 2.
$221,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Mcgee Ann M, Mcgee John G; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 624; July 31.
$220,000 Harazda Gregory C, Harazda Patricia A to De Las Alas Erwin D; Lot 78 Regal Oaks; Aug. 3.
$219,900 King James J, King Karen M to Winslow John R, Winslow Monna J; Pine Bay Forest Unit 5; July 31.
$216,000 Foerst Eileen, Peterson Debra L to Wood Robert William, Wood Susan Kay; Lot 312 River Sound; Aug. 1.
$215,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Burkemper Enterprises Lllp; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 615; Aug. 3.
$215,000 Becker Kim Lori to Mavrelos Kimberly A; Sabal Bay Unit 2 6; Aug. 2.
$215,000 Bocchetti Gloria J to Gibson Ronald G, Unland Jerry L; Fairways Townhouses and Villas Unit I A; July 31.
$215,000 Deile Thomas to Dearwester Donald D, Smith Michael E; Village Of The Palms at Riviera Dunes Unit 205; Aug. 1.
$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to 5507 Palmer Circle 102 LLC; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 612; Aug. 1.
$215,000 Lovale Peter R, Lovale Tabatha to Galvin Kelly; Lot 318 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 2.
$212,000 Picardo Jose, Picardo Silvana M to Dreznin Jonell E; Sabal Bay Unit 9 7; Aug. 3.
$209,900 Cedarwood Properties LLC to Acevedo Malleri M; Lot 400 Copperstone; July 31.
$208,000 Whaley Adeline M, Whaley Mark A to Jackson Regina E, Jackson Tiera Monique; Lot 151 Crystal Lakes; Aug. 1.
$206,000 Shanebrook Kathleen, Shanebrook Robert E to Shaffer Douglas R, Shaffer Teresa G; Lot 9 Blk B Sandpointe; Aug. 1.
$205,000 Stephen Robert A, Stephen Shirley to Cornell Thomas; Lot 4 Crestmoor; Aug. 1.
$200,300 Payne Joseph W, Payne Sky M to Alvarez Sylvia; Lot 5 Triangle Park; Aug. 2.
$199,900 East Manatee Properties LLC to Schultz Jordan; Lot 17 Blk A Braden River City; Aug. 2.
$199,000 Ball David R, Ball M Farley Trust, M Farley Ball Trust to Heine Shaunda Melton; Blk C Laughlin Addition to Palmetto; Aug. 3.
$197,000 Nealon Donald J, Nealon Sharon R to Taillefer Philip; Lot 27 Blk F Heather Glen; Aug. 3.
$196,000 Janet B Rater Revocable Living Trust, Rater Janet B to Chavez Julio Cesar Guzman, Morales Glenda Janeth; Lot 30 Blk B Meadow Lakes East; Aug. 3.
$195,000 Florida Investors Capital LLC to Lutz Earl William, Poage Jessica Ann; Lot 13 Blk C Edgewood Park; July 31.
$191,500 Smith Keith A to Haney Joan D, Haney Steven A; Palm Breeze Villas Unit 135; Aug. 1.
$191,000 Arbor Creek Homeowners Association Inc, Citimortgage Inc, Ditech Financial LLC, Freck Emily Elaine, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Taylor Cynthia A, Taylor Rodney B, Uv Cite LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 40 Arbor Creek 2017 Ca 002768; Aug. 1.
$190,000 Lamas Maria Alvarado to Caballero Juvenal Cruz, Cruz Javier Solis; Tangelo Park; Aug. 3.
$190,000 Zabel Brad, Zabel Bradley W, Zabel Ryan A to Zabel Bradley W, Zabel Sarah; Lot 2 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 2.
$187,000 Cranswick Richard Michael to Bisner Deborah J, Bisner Gilbert F; Terrace Iii at River Strand Unit 2736; Aug. 1.
$186,000 Harrison Julian F, Harrison Rosemarie to Knott Janis S, Knott Richard A; Palm Grove Unit 2 102; Aug. 2.
$185,000 Fail Heath to Escobar Yanet, Gonzalez Emilio M Nadal; Lot 17 Blk 10 Poinciana Park; Aug. 1.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Pruett Deborah Lynne, Pruett Stephanie L; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 444; Aug. 1.
$180,000 Hashem Mark to Austin Matthew R; Lot 8 Blk B Elmco Heights; Aug. 2.
$180,000 Hollinsworth Hansel C Jr, Johnson Christina to Spooner Janet, Spooner Patrick; Casco Dorado Unit 41 A; Aug. 3.
$179,000 Carlson Margaret Elizabeth to Delira Teresa Reyes, Esquivel Efrain Delira; Blk B Magnolia Heights; July 31.
$177,900 Nohl Juergen to Gardner Deanna; Lot 65 Peridia Unit Four; Aug. 3.
$177,500 Medina Waldemar to Hoene Robert; Blk A Biltmore Gardens; July 31.
$175,000 Hendrickson Ilene, Rifenburg Cathy to Spahr Elizabeth, Spahr Jacqueline M, Spahr Mark; Serenata Sarasota Unit 203; Aug. 1.
$175,000 Sarkari Aspi Darabshaw, Sarkari Yasmin Aspi to Delisle Meghan, Land Trust Agreement No 408Gb; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 408; Aug. 1.
$175,000 Smith Jack F, Smith Shirley J to Partridge Marc Edward; Lot 4 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 2.
$170,000 Moree Judy to Blalock Wesley R, Knaul Brittany N; Blk C Ardmore; Aug. 3.
$168,000 Annette Karlin Trust, Karlin Allan N, Karlin Annette Trust, Karlin Mark D to Dougherty Sandra; Vizcaya Unit 513; Aug. 3.
$168,000 Manatee County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Sandifer Willie M; Pt 35-34-17; July 31.
$166,000 Manatee County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Justino Jackeline Melendez; Pt 35-34-17; July 31.
$165,000 Stubbers Barbara W, Stubbers David L to Dring Trina; Blk M Bears Resub; Aug. 3.
$164,000 Duncan Virginia C to Bird Alan Herbert Ii; Lot 4 Blk L Kirkhaven; Aug. 3.
$163,000 Beddow N Creighton, N Creighton Beddow Revocable Living Trust to Howze Christine, Howze Christine Victoria; Blk A Rio Vista; Aug. 2.
$160,000 Browning Kimberly A to Mathew Alvin; Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 606; Aug. 1.
$157,900 Hampton David A to Long Dennis R, Long Judith A; Lot 7 Blk F Southwood Village First Addition Re Plat; July 31.
$157,000 Cain Barbara A to Assenheimer Edwin A; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 101; Aug. 1.
$155,000 Cornejo Isabella Maria to Brown Jack Lamar, Brown Lazara Grisel; Lot 384 Pinecrest; Aug. 1.
$155,000 Guernsey Josephine Trust, Hollingshead Victoria, Josephine Guernsey Trust to Oconnor Glenda Gojar, Oconnor Mark Brendan; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 107; July 31.
$153,750 Douglas Brian, Douglas George L, Hatke Janet to Douglas Robert T; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 101; Aug. 1.
$152,000 Patton Diana K, Patton Dwight L to Parker Melissa Jane; Lot 4 Blk R Windsor Park; Aug. 1.
$152,000 Yankor LLC to Bacarella Michele; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 203B; Aug. 1.
$148,000 Caputo Carole L, Caputo Frank to Hodgdon Tammy Lee; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 534D; July 31.
$146,500 Keogh Jerei Ellen, Parks Jerei Ellen to Mango Tree Group LLC; Lot 5 J C Mcnabb; Aug. 1.
$146,000 Stoutin Lyndal, Stoutin Sherry D to Lieber Mary J, Lieber William J; Cortez Park Unit 63; Aug. 2.
$143,500 Rohr Jeanne M, Rohr Robert F to Schultz Vivian; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 452; Aug. 2.
$143,000 Gribanova Larissa to Broadwell Debra L, Broadwell James W Jr; Lot 3 Blk 10 Sabal Harbour; Aug. 2.
$142,600 Koch Andrea, Koch Andrea C, Nations Direct Mortgage LLC to Dolphin Realty and Mgmt LLC; Lot 3 Blk C Tangelo Park 2017 Ca 000578; Aug. 1.
$142,000 Bostrom Barbara, Bostrom Robert to Washington Steven; Lot 2 Blk B Sharps Addition to City Of Manatee; Aug. 2.
$140,000 Binder Albert, Binder Family Trust, Binder Magda to Metz Jill M, Metz Mark A; Blk N Manasota Land and Timber Company; Aug. 2.
$140,000 Racelis Mary to Hollnsteiner Susanna, Sadiq Tanveer; No 10C Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 117; July 31.
$138,000 Milne David, Milne Jean to Gonzalez Nicole M, Pytlarczyk Marta; Lot 2 Blk 17 Sabal Harbour; July 30.
$137,450 Burgin Justin, Burgin Kelly to St Jean Ann Marie, St Jean Paul J; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 11 101; July 31.
$136,000 Hernz Properties LLC to Mlak Holding LLC; Lot 26 Blk 3 Garden Heights; Aug. 1.
$135,000 Anderson Jason to Serterides George N; Lot 63 Waterford; Aug. 3.
$135,000 Buenrostro David, De Buenrostro Zulema Figueroa to Alwan Ziad, Asfoor Fathi; Lot 5 Village Of The Palms; Aug. 2.
$135,000 Schmidt Lori A, Schmidt Robert J to Schulz George W, Schulz Jane C; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 62; Aug. 1.
$134,800 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Aug. 2.
$134,286 Lukyanov Aleksandr to Lukyanov Alexander, Lukyanov Leyla; Lot 26 Mote Ranch; July 31.
$132,400 Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Mcpherson Keith M, United States Department Of Treasury to Hauzs Inc; Blk 2 Elwood Park 2016 Ca 000618; Aug. 1.
$127,800 Arant Amanda, Arant Francis to Mailliard Julie Anne, Mailliard Michael R; Hollows Unit A 11; July 30.
$127,500 Guiddy Donald P, Guiddy Mary C, Poljak David P, Poljak Susan E to Bowman Justin C; Wildewood Springs Ii C Unit 316; Aug. 1.
$121,000 Slater Barbara to Baiz Luis V, Baiz Marilyn A; Valencia Garden Unit 116; Aug. 1.
$120,000 Rosier Olga D to Easterly William Paul; Pt 11-36-21; July 31.
$115,000 Crowley Yvonne M, Turner Gerard A, Turner Yvonne M to Woo Cristina G, Woo David; El Conquistador Village Unit 208; Aug. 3.
$115,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Baum Anna F, Baum Michael W; Ironwood Fifth Unit 604F; Aug. 1.
$115,000 Harmon Louis L, Harmon Marcia A to Hughes David W, Hughes Laura A; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 525; July 31.
$115,000 Morturano Salvatore to Hays Carol A; Ironwood Sixth Unit 503 G; Aug. 2.
$115,000 Samson Hauling LLC to Andrews Elizabeth Rulis, Andrews Family Trust, Andrews William Clifton; Palmetto Warehouse Unit M 5; Aug. 3.
$112,500 Gratton Cynthia S, Kalligher Cynthia S, Kalligher Thomas R, Nye Cynthia S to Villanueva Frances, Villanueva Nelson; Lot 4 Cleo Villas; Aug. 2.
$112,000 Matsushita Rimei to Wellenberger Ouida, Wellengerger Richard; El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 205; Aug. 1.
$110,000 Tombyll Colleen T, Tombyll John E to Miller Josie Anne; Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 1102; Aug. 3.
$109,000 Adobe Tucci LLC to Serrano Gabriel, Serrano Graciela; Lot 14 Blk H Hill Park; Aug. 3.
$109,000 Rogers Charles, Rogers Judith E to Brunner Denise M, Brunner Ronald A; Spicewood Unit 136; Aug. 1.
$106,325 Kosky Martha, Kosky Martha A to Edmonds James T, Kosky Martha A; Manatee Palms; July 31.
$106,220 Ingram Virginia H, Kedzierski Gwen I to Lewis Jerry W, Lewis Paula B; Meadowcroft Unit 1219; Aug. 2.
$105,500 5023 23Rd Land Trust, Bptr LLC to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 48 Hammock Place 2015 Ca 005277; Aug. 1.
$105,000 Bernice M Scheidler Revocable Living Trust, Scheidler Bernice M to Daniel Fred G, Graham Debra K; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 202; Aug. 3.
$105,000 Fisher Douglas Todd to Bennett Michelle; Lot 14 Betts and Clark; July 31.
$101,000 Baker Diane M to Olsen Kelly Ann; Morningside Unit 217; July 31.
$100,000 Baris Clara, Baris Jeffrey L, Baris Sister Clara to Withers James B, Withers Sharon E; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 156; Aug. 2.
$99,000 Rand Elizabeth to Ellis Robin R, Griffis Jennifer R, Robb Melissa R; Banyan Bay Club Unit 603; July 31.
$98,000 Simmons Michelle to Sliwa Josette; Lot 7 Blk H Casa Loma Mobilehome; July 31.
$97,000 Thaxton Carol A, Thaxton Lee R to Ways Diana; Westwinds Village Unit A 32; July 30.
$92,000 Miller Sharon L to Bender James; Ironwood Sixth Unit 404 G; Aug. 2.
$90,000 Ivan Worth Woodle Revocable Living Trust, Woodle Ivan Worth to Con 2444 LLC; Tamiami Park; Aug. 3.
$87,500 Mayner Andrew L, West Glenda D to Webster Daniel C, Webster Marianne; El Rancho Village Unit A 1; Aug. 2.
$85,000 Clark Mary E, Clark Tyce S to Balaun Michael J; Ironwood Third Unit 201 D; Aug. 1.
$84,000 Ditech Financial LLC, Florida Department Of Revenue, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Greene Robert C, Greene Susan Diann, Mercury Insurance Company Of Florida, Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union, United States Of America to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 20 Blk B Sunset Acres 2017 Ca 005020; Aug. 1.
$81,000 Dunn Jennifer to Kelly Maureen; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 313; Aug. 2.
$77,000 Gregory Geraldine A, Gregory W Stuart to Gregory Eric Anderson, Gregory Eric Andrew; Pt 27-34-17; July 31.
$75,000 Phillips Emma S, Phillips Raymond G to Grippo Michael, Leicht Peter; Michelle Villas Unit C 2; Aug. 1.
$65,000 Glantz Gail T, Glantz Jay S to Gaffey Moira A; Lot 7 Blk 14 Trailer Estates; July 31.
$63,300 Sewell Lois A, Sewell Walter to Pragmatic Ventures LLC; Shadybrook Village Unit 177 C; Aug. 3.
$63,100 Claussen Ina, Claussen Peter R to Claussen Peter R; George Williams; July 31.
$62,698 Wip Marcel to Wip Charity Annelien, Wip Marcel; Lot 33 Lakeside Preserve; July 31.
$58,500 Whisanant David M, Whisanant Judith J to Kovesdy Maria M; Second Bayshore Unit N 35; Aug. 2.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 44 Amber Glen; Aug. 1.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 19 Amber Glen; Aug. 1.
$53,025 Bank Of America to Dominguez Alicia, Reynoso Domingo; Washington Park; July 30.
$50,000 Mcquillan Carol, Mcquillan Joseph to Wooda Gail H, Woods Robert Wayne; Fourth Bayshore Unit K 26; Aug. 1.
$49,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Crowther Robert E, Leclair Pauline E; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 102 C; Aug. 3.
$47,000 Owen Thomas Roddy to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Thomas E Owen Ira 8007201; Lot 24 Blk 2 Beachton Park; July 31.
$42,500 Labrie Veronica to Desoto Holdings Inc; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 210; Aug. 1.
$41,000 Gfb Partners Lllp to North River Homes LLC; Lot 94 North River Estates; Aug. 3.
$40,333 Miano Margaret, Miano Melissa to Miano Dennis, Miano Margaret, Miano Melissa; Lot 800 Harrison Ranch; July 31.
$40,000 Hurst Robert T Sr, Hurst Wanda S to Zehner Evelyn S; El Rancho Village Unit F 30; Aug. 1.
$37,500 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Pentsa John; Blk 4 Lees 2018 Td 000077; Aug. 1.
$36,400 Gilbert Carol, Gilbert Eric, Hollister Barbara J, Hollister David J to Gilbert Carol, Gilbert Eric; Pt 1-34-17; Aug. 2.
$35,000 Mtglq Investors L P to Delta Transactions LLC; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 329; Aug. 1.
$28,000 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Aug. 2.
$21,300 Bank Of America, Third Bayshore Condominium Association Inc, Trudell Robert N to Bank Of America; Third Bayshore Unit H 36 2017 Ca 004895; Aug. 1.
$15,000 Homes Of Riviera Dunes Homeowners Association Inc, Riviera Dunes Master Association Inc to Baldwin Thomas H, Fahrer Betty J, Fahrer Jerry E; North Shore Riviera Dunes; Aug. 1.
$15,000 Thomas Mary M, Thomas Raymond L to Vallor Joseph E; Lot 2 Blk B Desoto Community; July 31.
$9,500 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Paradise Properties Of Manatee LLC; First Addition to Fair Lane Acres; Aug. 1.
$9,500 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Paradise Properties Of Manatee LLC; Fair Lane Acres First Addition; July 31.
$7,700 Americas Wholesale Lender, Countrywide Home Loans Inc, Holcomb Donald, Holcomb Douglas, Holcomb Olen M, Holcomb Phyllis, Holcomb Phyllis J, Knestrick Beverly, Terra Siesta Co Op Inc to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, Gmacm Home Equity Loan Trust 2006 He5; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 381 2016 Ca 001960; Aug. 1.
$5,498 Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L to Big Rock Investors LLC; Lot 35 Revised Plat Of Airport; Aug. 1.
$2,000 Lathrop Ilse to Port Manatee 16 Acre Trust; Pt 18-33-18; July 30.
$20 Davis Nancy A, Davis Stephen J to Davis Nancy A, Davis Stephen J, Davis Trust; Sun Plaza West Unit 108; Aug. 1.
$20 Sachs Edward W Iii, Sachs Janie D to Sachs Edward W Iii, Sachs Janie D, Sachs Trust; Lot 383 Esplanade; Aug. 2.
$10 Adams Patricia Anne, Walker Patricia A to Mckee Amanda, Patricia A Walker Revocable Living Trust, Scherwin Rachel, Walker Patricia A; Palmetto Skyway; Aug. 3.
$10 Alvin H Rosenfeld and Janet L Rosenfeld Revocable Living Trust, Rosenfeld Alvin H Rosenfeld, Rosenfeld Dana L, Rosenfeld Family Trust, Rosenfeld Janet L to Elliott Robert M, Ramirez Lauren E, Rosenfeld Dana L, Rosenfeld Family Trust, Rosenfeld Janet L; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 106; Aug. 1.
$10 Bacarella Michele to Condos Brd Holdings LLC; Shorewalk Bath Tennis Club Unit 203B; Aug. 2.
$10 Bacarella Michele to Condos Brd Holdings LLC; Shorewalk Bath Tennis Club Unit 202; Aug. 2.
$10 Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc to Canale Colleen, Canale Frank, Giffin Anna M, Giffin Edward J; Or2153 Pg1075; Aug. 1.
$10 Bergren James, Bergren James C, Bergren Joan S, Brewer Bergren Joan to Bergren Camara L, Bergren James C, James C Bergren Trust, Southeast National Bank; El Conquistador Unit 305; Aug. 2.
$10 Bergren James, Bergren James C, Bergren Joan S, Brewer Bergren Joan to Bergeren James C, Bergren Joan S, Brewer Julie, Fournier Kathy, Joan S Bergren Trust; El Conquistador Unit 305; Aug. 2.
$10 Beverly Associates L L L P to Signature Real Estate Investment LLC; 0; Aug. 2.
$10 Blanchette Michael R to Blanchette Michael R, Michael R Blanchette Trust; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 120; July 31.
$10 Britt Melissa Lynn to Britt Melissa L, Melissa L Britt Living Trust; Lot 1 Reclinata; July 31.
$10 Colon Luz Maria, Guzman Luz Maria to Guzman Luz Maria, Luz Maria Guzman Revocable Trust; Bayshore On Lake Condo Apts Unit 226; Aug. 1.
$10 Cooley Kimberley G, Walker Kimberley Gail to Cooley Jason E; Lot 5 Blk P Highland Shores; July 31.
$10 Darlington Eleanor Lynet, Darlington William Henry, Eleanor Lynet Darlington Revocable Trust, Merritt Lisa Ann, William Henry Darlington Revocable Trust to Darlington Eleanor Lynet, Eleanor Lynet Darlington Revocable Trust; Lot 93 Ashley Trace at University Place; Aug. 2.
$10 Delgado Francisco to Delgado Amelia; Lot 42 Pleasant Oaks Estates; Aug. 3.
$10 Delyanis Diane F, Delyanis Diane Florence, Delyanis James to Delyanis Diane Florence, Delyanis James, Delyanis Living Trust; Lot C 21 Rosedale Highlands; Aug. 1.
$10 Diener Judith M, Diener Weldon W, Weldon W Diener and Judith M Diener Revocable Living Trust to Diener Judith M, Miller Monica R, Stephens Angela M; Lot 39 Braden Crossings; Aug. 1.
$10 Douglas Amy, Douglas Amy B, Douglas Myles, Douglas Myles S to Bartholomew Family Trust, Douglas Amy B, Douglas Myles S; Lot 6 Tides End; Aug. 2.
$10 Douglas George C Trust, Douglas Robert T, George C Douglas Trust to Douglas Brian, Douglas George L, Hatke Janet; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 101; Aug. 1.
$10 Douglas Robert T to Douglas Margaret M, Douglas Robert T; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 101; Aug. 1.
$10 Gibson Susan, Swain Ron to Ball David R, Ball M Farley Trust, M Farley Ball Trust; Or1984 Pg4985; Aug. 3.
$10 Hess Kathleen E, Hess Lee E to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 104; July 30.
$10 Hicks Brian, Hicks Siu Yee to Jlc Lbk LLC; Lot 4 Sleepy Lagoon Park; Aug. 3.
$10 Holtham Cheryl Anne to Bieluch Jobi Allyssa, Holtham Cheryl Anne, Williams Jennifer Doyer, Williams Samantha Lucille; Manatee Moorings Unit 1; July 31.
$10 Horrigan Pamela Ann to Horrigan Maslanka Pamela Ann, Pamela Ann Horrigan Maslanka Inter Vivos Trust; Eagle Creek Vi Unit 7624; Aug. 1.
$10 Jenkins Irena, Jenkins William to Jenkins Irena; Lot 35 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 1.
$10 Johnson Joshua, Johnson Robert L, Pinelli Johnson Elena to Johnson Joshua, Pinelli Johnson Elena; Blk 3 Longbeach; Aug. 3.
$10 Johnson Linda to Johnson Linda L, Linda L Johnson Living Trust; Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 1.
$10 Kazakwic Charles, Kiely Agnes to Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 205; July 31.
$10 Lacivita Louis, Lacivita Margo Irene, Margo Irene Lacivita Living Trust to Lacivita Family Revocable Trust, Lacivita Louis, Lacivita Margo Irene; Lot 41 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 1.
$10 Lennar Homes LLC to Heritage Harbour Master Association Inc; Pt 36-34-18; Aug. 2.
$10 Magmer Audrie, Magmer John Richard Jr to Magmer Audrie, Magmer Family Revocable Trust, Magmer John Richard Jr; Lot 3055 Cascades at Sarasota; July 31.
$10 Martin Catherine E, Martin Kimble G, Martin Kimble Gene to Catherine E Martin Revocable Living Trust, Kimble Gene Martin Revocable Living Trust, Martin Catherine E, Martin Kimble Gene; Lot 17 College Manor; July 31.
$10 Mattern James Edward to Jacobs Janet Anne; Runaway Bay Unit 293; Aug. 1.
$10 Miller Meretta to Miller Milo; Pt 36-35-20; Aug. 1.
$10 Mixon Carole P, Mixon Eugene A to Mixon Carole P, Mixon Eugene A, Mixon Trust; Lot 33 Riverbay Townhomes; Aug. 2.
$10 Morgan Glanda O, Morgan Phyllis to Merideth Mary Kathleen, Morgan Glanda O; Chateau Village Unit 76; July 31.
$10 Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Mtglq Investors L P; Burgundy Unit 329; July 31.
$10 Oakes C Victoria, Oakes Lawrence H to Pappazi Staci M, Staci M Pappazi Living Trust; Lot 9 Blk 5 Howze; July 30.
$10 Pertlicek Martha J to Pertlicek Martha J, Rotroff Holly; Lot 18 Blk 42 First Addition to Trailer Estates; July 31.
$10 Petts Donald L, Petts Wanda to Burger Sherrie, Garcia Julie, Petts David L, Petts Donald L, Petts Jeffrey S, Petts Wanda, Thompson Holly; Palm Lake Estates Unit 71; Aug. 1.
$10 Pontenberg Diana L to Diana L Pontenberg Trust, Pontenberg Diana L; Lot 19 Blk F Central Park; Aug. 1.
$10 Proite Anemarie Guth, Proite Paulo to Proite Anemarie Guth, Proite Family Trust, Proite Paulo; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 402B; July 30.
$10 Reed James Wilson Iii, Reed Lisa S to Deep Blue Lagoon Rentals LLC; Lot 405 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 30.
$10 River Club Holdings LLC to River Club Holdings Phase Iii LLC; River Club Park; Aug. 1.
$10 Robeysek David T to Stevens Ashley Helen; Lot 13 Blk B Cape Vista; Aug. 1.
$10 Robeysek James W Jr, Robeysek William R to Stevens Ashley Helen; Lot 13 Blk B Cape Vista; Aug. 1.
$10 Rosenfeld Alvin, Rosenfeld Janet L to Janet L Rosenfeld Revocable Living Trust, Rosenfeld Janet L; Lot 21 Quail Run; Aug. 1.
$10 Salib Rebecca G to Salib Magda, Salib Mourld M; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 304; Aug. 3.
$10 Schoenith Shirley Ann to Schoenith Shirley Ann, Shirley Ann Schoenith Revocable Living Trust; Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Unit 313; Aug. 1.
$10 Seymour Elizabeth to Lakewood Harmony Ii LLC; Lot 93 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 31.
$10 Sharkey Anita, Sharkey Mary Jeanne to Sharkey Anita, Sharkey Mary Jeanne; Lot 21 Mote Ranch; Aug. 2.
$10 Sheffield Bobbi L, Sheffield Donald W to Donald and Bobbi Sheffield Revocable Trust, Sheffield Bobbi L, Sheffield Donald W; Lot 61 Twin Rivers; July 31.
$10 Spence John W to John W Spence Trust, Spence John W; Lot 240 Trails; July 31.
$10 Swift Linda J, Swift Wayne A to Canale Denise L, Swift David W, Swift Linda J, Swift Steven W, Swift Wayne A, Whitaker Volturo Debra S; Lot 66 Emerald Harbor; Aug. 1.
$10 Thomas Ida Schmid, Thomas Walter Gene Revocable Living Trust, Walter Gene Thomas Revocable Living Trust to Thomas Donnie Walter; Lot 2 Lords; Aug. 2.
$10 Thomas Rockey S, Thomas Sharon A to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 204; July 30.
$10 Thompson Stephen A to Thompson Robert; Lot 1 Blk 29 Lakeridge Falls; July 30.
$10 Vetter Kurtis to Corley Evan, Vetter Steven; Lot 121 Pinecrest; July 30.
$1 Spotleson Barbara J to Spotleson Barbara J, Spotleson Family Revocable Trust, Spotleson Fred J Jr; Marina Drive Unit A; Aug. 3.
$0 Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice, Harwick Kayus to Cislo Alice, Harwick Kayus; Blk A Connecticut Park; Aug. 1.
$0 Dutrisac Melissa E, Dutrisac Richard P to Dutrisac Melissa E, Dutrisac Richard P, Richard and Melissa Dutrisac Family Trust; Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1112; Aug. 1.
$0 Emack Marjorie A to Dibona Nancy; Lot 12 Blk 15 Trailer Estates; Aug. 1.
$0 Esposito Janelle L, Esposito Joseph S to Esposito Janelle L; Lot A Blk J J Stewarts; Aug. 2.
$0 Everts William H to Everts Judith D, Judith D Everts Trust; Pt 3-35-17; July 31.
$0 Kelly Maxwell V to Kelly Maxwell V, Kent Mary Elizabeth; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 316; Aug. 3.
$0 Leach Judith L to Dennis Leach and Judith Leach Living Trust, Frye G R, Leach Dennis Living Trust, Leach Judith Living Trust; Tera Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 039; July 31.
$0 Mcclintock Carol L, Mcclintock James L to Manatee County; Blk 6 Elwood Park; Aug. 3.
$0 Overstreet Danny R to Manatee County; Blk 6 Elwood Park; July 30.
$0 Pearson Richard B, Pearson Susan E to Pearson Richard B, Pearson Susan E, Susan E Pearson Descendant Trust; Coral Shores; Aug. 3.
$0 Planck Norah S, Planck Samuel M to Bertrand Cynthia Ann, Bertrand James A; Lot 12 Key Royale; Aug. 3.
$0 Price David W to David W Price 2017 Revocable Trust, Price David W; Lot 58 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village West; July 30.
$0 Rysal Enterprises LLC to Puskas Lyn, Puskas Richard; Lot 6 Blk 11 Shore Acres; Aug. 2.
$0 Sabal Harbour Homeowners Association Inc to Manatee County; Sabal Harbour; Aug. 1.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Thorincroft Cecile M; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 503; Aug. 3.
