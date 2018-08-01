Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$6,880,000 Trine Ralph, Trine Sheri to Centrem LLC; 0; July 27.
$3,405,500 Cottages Twin Rivers LLC to D R Horton Inc; Pt 11-34-19; July 26.
$1,450,000 Betty J Cole Qtip Trust, Cole Betty J Qtip Trust, Cole Theodore H Family Trust, Hanes Vicky, Rich Sandra, Theodore H Cole Family Trust to Chiles Holdings LLC; Blk 33 Anna Maria Beach; July 23.
$1,245,750 Murphy Cynthia S to Tribble Amy E, Tribble Errin L; Riverdale; July 23.
$1,184,480 Sd Tlc LLC to Allshouse Diane L, Allshouse Scott A; Lot 308 Lake Club; July 27.
$1,150,675 Sd Tlc LLC to Barkell Marcia M, Barkell Richard C; Lot 305 Lake Club; July 27.
$1,097,989 3008 Bay Drive Trust, Bank Of America, Pflugner J Geoffrey to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 19 Sarabay Estates 2015 Ca 005842; July 23.
$950,000 Carmichael Chad A to Follett Cheryl L, Follett Richard L Ii; Lot 491 Esplanade; July 25.
$825,000 Johnston Family Trust, Johnston Roberta H to United Parcel Service Inc; Lot 2 Nashville Park; July 27.
$755,000 Quillin Claire, Quillin Emerson to Manzione Linda, Manzione Louis; Pine Avenue 315 317 Unit 317 R; July 25.
$700,000 Johnson Victoria J, Johnson Warren S to Rhodes Family Revocable Living Trust, Rhodes Gene H, Rhodes Margaret L; Lot 260 Foxbrook; July 23.
$690,000 Adb Investments LLC to Schrimper Wendy Lynn; Lot 10 Bay Palms Addition; July 25.
$685,000 Kirby Gerald W, Kirker Maureen A to Igm Holdings LLC; Lot 4 Blk D Luana Isles; July 24.
$673,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Cornetta John Joseph; Lot 8 Lakewood National Golf Club; July 25.
$655,147 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Gleason Roche Anne M, Roche Joseph S; Lot 532 R Esplanade; July 26.
$650,000 Guy Wimpy L P to Bowers Bonnie, Bowers Kenneth S; Lot 11 Blk N Holmes Beach; July 23.
$646,660 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Boccia Lenore L, Boccia Robert M; Lot 26 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 27.
$637,000 Basmagy Nancy, Basmagy Thomas to Cohen Pamela E, Goldblatt Craig J; Lot 325 Preserve at Panther Ridge; July 23.
$636,231 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Fine Judith G, Fine Richard B, Richard B Fine and Judith G Fine Revocable Trust; Lot 531 R Esplanade; July 24.
$634,689 Divosta Homes L P to Melissa Penry 2014 Revocable Living Trust, Penry Melissa; Lot 188 Mallory Park; July 25.
$625,000 Buzzard Eileen C, Buzzard James E to Edmiston Maria I, Edmiston William B; Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 25.
$625,000 King Pamela C, King Robert A to Miller Meredith M, Miller Stephen Wesley; Lot 9 River Club North; July 23.
$599,589 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Mootrey Kathleen, Mootrey Warren, Warren and Kathleen Mootrey Revocable Living Trust; Lot 705 Del Webb; July 25.
$585,000 Hagan Daniel J, Hagan Diane A to Burns Deborah, Deborah L Burns Trust; Whitney Beach Iii Unit 307; July 25.
$580,000 Stetson Nichole to Graan Jeffrey T, Graan Sandra A; Lot 44 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 23.
$570,000 Thomas Robin Gayle to Frano Christopher W, Frano Rose Anne B; Lot 54 Hawks Harbor; July 25.
$562,624 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Morningstar Dain K, Morningstar Joanne G; Lot 636 Del Webb; July 25.
$560,000 Carbone Stacey, Deloynes Daniel to Vaida Michael L, Vaida Patricia A; Lot 1 Blk S Tidewater Preserve; July 24.
$559,889 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Czerney Donna C, Czerney George W; Lot 703 Del Webb; July 24.
$546,333 Divosta Homes L P to Brady Brian, Brady Rose Gibson; Lot 195 Mallory Park; July 27.
$500,000 Mckeithen Laura to Jacobs Karen, Jacobs Scott; Lot 17 River Forest; July 24.
$500,000 Youngblood Alan P, Youngblood Robert A to Manatee County; Pt 32-33-19; July 24.
$489,733 Divosta Homes L P to Blanda Angelo, Blanda Wanda; Lot 119 Mallory Park; July 23.
$480,000 Fowler James D to Aikman Alan W, Thomas Madelynne Y; Lot 113 Tidewater Preserve; July 27.
$480,000 Hager James R, Hager Karla S to Lamme Sandra Mcclure, Mcclure Amanda Michelle, Mcclure Daniel Carr; Regatta Pointe Unit A501; July 27.
$480,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Gillen Patricia, Gillen Timothy, Timothy and Patricia Gillen Revocable Trust; Lot 145 Lakewood National Golf Club; July 24.
$475,000 Kruger Christina, Kruger Christina H, Kruger Christina Helen, Kruger Randall, Kruger Randall A, Kruger Randall Alan, Randall and Christina Kruger Living Trust to Korba Alvin, Korba Janice K; Lot 43 Greyhawk Landing; July 24.
$474,602 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Smart Homer Edgar L, Smart Homer Velma; Lot 250 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 26.
$465,000 Rhicard Janice M to Brown Amy P, Brown Brooks K; Lot 165 River Wilderness; July 24.
$461,895 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Phillips Helen, Phillips Maria, Phillips Michael; Lot 297 Del Webb; July 25.
$459,000 Powell Darlene A to Litz Christopher M, Litz Deborah J; Lot 75 San Remo Shores; July 24.
$457,604 Divosta Homes LP to Chevalier Eric L; Lot 232 Mallory Park; July 26.
$450,000 Couch Philip A, Couch Tiffany to Miller Jessica, Miller Matthew; Lot 83 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 26.
$450,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Brondyke Craig, Brondyke Sarah; Lot 11 Polo Run; July 27.
$443,000 Gould Janice K to Hadlock Danielle K; Lot 54 Shaws Point; July 25.
$435,000 Medina Daniel, Medina Kimberly A to Cidral Ismair Jr, Gusmon Cidral Lorena B; Lot 80 Magnolia Hill; July 24.
$425,000 Greene Arlene, Greene Stephen C, Greene Trust to Michael and Christine Wetzer Living Trust, Wetzer Christine A, Wetzer Michael; Lot 40 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 25.
$415,000 Appell Jacquelyn H, Appell Lawrence, Lawrence Appell and Jacquelyn H Appell Revocable Trust to John Paul; Lot 42 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 24.
$414,000 Hauser Donna, Thompson Malissa, Thompson Shane to Neale Arthur J, Toomasi Frieda; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1708; July 25.
$410,000 Hill James Jefferson, Hill Jessica to Wang Hongjun; Lot 80 Legends Bay; July 23.
$410,000 Weaver James C, Weaver Susan L to Mcgill Brittany N, Mcgill Christopher P; Lot 49 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 24.
$404,100 Core Azure LLC to Johnson Homes Of West Florida Inc; Lot 60 Blk B Concession; July 27.
$400,000 Brown Brenda B to Fahrion Manfred; Lot 25 Greenbrook Village; July 23.
$390,000 Carey Steve M, Carey Tamara L to Trifts Jack W, Trifts Janet M; Sunbow Bay Unit 26; July 27.
$390,000 Chiasson Darrell L, Chiasson Dawn T to Rogers David Lee, Rogers Mary Christine; Lot B 15 Rosedale 3; July 25.
$389,000 Giddings Tamela to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 129 Greyhawk Landing; July 23.
$389,000 Horvath Irene T, Horvath Louis to Bloemendaal Nola, Bloemendaal Randy; Lot 1 Blk A Palma Sola Bay Estates; July 24.
$387,000 Olsen Alan L, Olsen Brenda K to Parsons Krystal, Reid Joan; Lot 4041 Mill Creek; July 25.
$385,000 Cullen Bradley, Cullen Dana S, Simms Dana S to Cutshall David W, Cutshall Janice L; Lot 171 Ancient Oaks; July 27.
$384,000 Reed John E to Jones Adriana, Jones Jedidiah; Lot 4 Blk 4 Braden Woods; July 25.
$380,000 Hansen Marion, Hansen Richard to Schuman Richard M, Schuman Wanda E; Lot 5108 Mill Creek; July 27.
$379,990 D R Horton Inc to Ourand Marquetta Lynette; Lot 143 Del Tierra; July 25.
$377,500 Gates Dawna, Gates Jason to Dawson Donice K; Lot 248 Eagle Trace; July 24.
$371,404 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to 12611 Sorrento Way LLC; Lot 703 Esplanade; July 25.
$370,503 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Roback Hal; Lot 727 Esplanade; July 26.
$370,000 Beard James M, Beard Kathy A to Lyddon Douglas, Lyddon Melissa J; Lot 1 Blk B Greenfield Plantation; July 26.
$370,000 Hitchcock Brett M, Hitchcock Margaret to Collins John Daniel Jr, Ferreira Glaucia Dos Reis, Rio Bella Land Trust; Lot 39 Riva Trace; July 23.
$365,000 Gonzales Joseph K, Gonzales Lori to Latina Cynthia B, Latina Lee S; Lot 20 Blk 7 Mandalay; July 25.
$365,000 Rosenwasser Marc Leonard, Rosenwasser Nancy Ellen to Hyde Barbara; Lot 21 Virginia Water; July 27.
$362,905 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Mcqueen Carrie A, Smith Sheila; Lot 710 Esplanade; July 26.
$361,842 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Czerniawski Catherine, Czerniawski Charles J; Lot 457 Del Webb; July 27.
$355,376 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Wietharn Lynn P, Wietharn Ruth M; Lot 75 Mirabella at Village Green; July 25.
$355,000 Harrison David Earl to Mckee Adrienne J, Norman Richard H Jr; Lot 153 Summerfield Village; July 25.
$354,203 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Gleason John M; Lot 711 Esplanade; July 26.
$350,000 Beverly S Marquette Revocable Trust, Marquette Beverly S to Dean Katie, Dean Kenneth C; Lot 27 Eagle Trace; July 25.
$350,000 Kakarala Chandraleela, Kakarala Janaki R to Dodge Robert James Jr, Dodge Shannon Anne; Lot 55 Greyhawk Landing; July 24.
$349,525 Weston Signature Homes LLC to Hazell Leah F, Hazell Mark D; Lot 3 Cortez; July 23.
$345,700 Lennar Homes LLC to Boos Linda M, Boos Paul Delaney; Lot 162 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 24.
$345,000 Hamilton Libby S to Morgan Corinne R; Tidy Island Unit 109; July 26.
$344,500 Schneiderhahn James E, Schneiderhahn Madonna M to Gulash Lee A; Lot 4219 Heritage Harbour; July 24.
$342,900 University Village LLC to Hayles Richard A, Kong Robotham Althea, Robotham Lloyd; Lot 58 University Village; July 24.
$342,511 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Mattis Constance M, Mattis Mark E; Lot 77 Villa Amalfi; July 25.
$337,000 Boles Jon Dyar, Dyar Jon, Greaney Boles Aida to Hall David H, Hall Vickie L; Lot 793 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; July 25.
$335,000 Bryson Janice A, Quigg Anne C to Thomas Jason Thomas; Lot 8 Blk C Laughlins Addition; July 24.
$335,000 Salzedo Francois A, Salzedo Marie Claire to Kane Michael A, Kane Patricia F; Lot 735 Central Park; July 26.
$335,000 Topjun Paula M, Topjun Terry J to Tropical Family Holdings LLC; Belle Meade; July 24.
$333,775 D R Horton Inc to Alamo Luis Jesus Perez, Perez Natalia Andrea; Lot 499 Del Tierra; July 27.
$333,000 Shoham Antonia C to Abidor Gerard, Riley Priscilla Anne; Westbay Cove Unit 230; July 24.
$332,496 Wci Communities LLC to Willett David Roland, Willett Mary Jacqueline; Lot 181 Rosedale Addition; July 27.
$330,000 Paulson Chad, Paulson Stephanie to Paulson Peggy J; Lot 161 Mill Creek; July 25.
$330,000 Schultheis David C, Schultheis Karen Marie to Figuerola Alvaro, Vila Maria Julia; Lot 9 Blk I Pine Lakes; July 24.
$329,000 Witt Betty J to Jergovic Colleen A, Jergovic Rudolph J; Lot 16 Blk A Greenfield Plantation; July 23.
$325,000 Davidson Lori A, Davidson Steven to Masterson Jeffrey A, Masterson Stacey C, Masterson Stacy C; 0; July 27.
$325,000 Masters James, Masters John Paul to Henderson Rodney; Lot 4 Marywood; July 27.
$320,500 Eddis Gerald W, Eddis Jacqueline L to Clelland Mark R, Clelland Sharen R; Lot 6 Tara; July 26.
$315,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Melito Christopher; Lot 5 Blk 6 Crosscreek; July 26.
$315,000 Newbury Reo 2017 LLC to De Abreu Julia C Da Cruz Torres, De Abreu Rafael Frota; Lot 27 Blk 6 Braden Woods; July 24.
$314,990 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Starr Thomas F, Starr Wanda Gayle; Lot 43 Harrison Ranch; July 27.
$313,753 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Kilzer Mary Ann; Lot 372 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 27.
$312,297 Wci Communities LLC to Dunn Kendra Michelle, Dunn Robert Jay; Lot 129 Copperlefe; July 27.
$310,000 Stewart Gregory A, Stewart Joanne, Stewart Trust to Temflo Management LLC; Lot 14 Blk K Glenn Lakes; July 25.
$307,000 Simard Deborah S, Simard Denis to Dos Anjos Henrique C, Dos Anjos Susan; Lot 28 River Place; July 25.
$305,000 Chiafari Francis A, Martorana Theresa A to Keeling Edward P, Keeling Leanne E; Lot 5 Blk G Chaparral Ii; July 25.
$300,000 Evelyn J Harris Revocable Trust, Harris Evelyn J Revocable Trust, Harris Kirsten Ann, Mallicote Kirsten Ann to Bergmann Elizabeth Helene Weil, Bergmann Elizabeth Weil Trust, Elizabeth Weil Bergmann Trust; Lot 18 Blk D Lakeridge Falls; July 24.
$299,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Rhoades Paul Richard Jr; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1312; July 24.
$298,230 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Leveque April M; Lot 341 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 25.
$294,290 Dean Katie L, Dean Kenneth C to Marquette Beverly S, Restated Beverly S Marquette Revocable Trust; Lot 133 Eagle Trace; July 25.
$293,995 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Casperson Victoria; Lot 479 Del Webb; July 25.
$293,990 D R Horton Inc to Fredericks Tory Alimayu, Pavacich Alisha Marie; Lot 606 Del Tierra; July 27.
$290,000 Luna Ernesto, Luna Tamara R to Grant Amanda J; Lot 454 Harrison Ranch; July 25.
$290,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kennedy Billie Jo; Lot 331 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 25.
$290,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Bain Charles W, Bain Karen J; Lot 315 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 26.
$290,000 Ways Diana R to Lakhwani Jote S, Lakhwani Santu; Lot 14 Greenbrook Village; July 26.
$289,500 Douglas Elaine K, Douglas Robert C to Newton James A, Newton Molly; Lot 5 Summerfield Village; July 24.
$285,000 Cheung Mei, Chew Jennifer, Vorbeck Jennifer, Vorbeck Mick to Martin Ronald Russell, Martin Tara Z; Lot 37 Hunters Grove; July 24.
$285,000 Eitman Tara Anne to Murphy Michael A; Lot 167 Sabal Harbour; July 24.
$285,000 Mason Darlene P to Hughes Christin, Hughes Christin M, Hughes Terrence, Hughes Terrence L; Lot 12 Edgewater Village; July 27.
$285,000 Mulock Edwin T to Murphy Gordon D, Murphy Kathryn A; Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit B; July 24.
$282,000 Delp Stephen, Delp Sydney A to Kyser Karen A; Lot 2 Blk 6 Village Green Of Bradenton; July 24.
$280,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Anders John Paul, Anders Susan Mary; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1411; July 27.
$279,000 Gallacher Alexander R, Gallacher Marlineide to Howle Nancy W, Howle Walker C, Howle William O Jr; Lot 6 Blk 2 Bayou Harbor; July 24.
$279,000 Hickok John A, Hickok Shannon to Spisak Nathan; Lot 130 Summerfield Village; July 23.
$278,000 Brown Joseph, Brown Joseph Allen to Ellen J Jackel Revocable Trust, Jackel Ellen J; River Dance Unit 308; July 26.
$276,000 Everett Lamountain and Jacqueline P Lamountain Revocable Trust, Lamountain Everett G, Lamountain Everett Revocable Trust, Lamountain Jacqueline P to Choi Sun Ki P; Lot 54 Heron Creek; July 25.
$275,862 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Vandyke Paul K, Vandyke Paula A; Lot 309 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 27.
$273,000 Weir Kristin, Weir Ryan to Ausborn Jessica, Ausborn Shaun; Lot 424 Harrison Ranch; July 24.
$271,820 Pulte Home Company LLC to Smith Aixa C, Smith Jake D; Lot 50 Trevesta; July 26.
$271,005 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Tuttle Nathan William; Lot 13 Heron Creek; July 27.
$270,000 Corr Aaron, Corr Kathy to Rancho Cartaya L L C; Pomello Park; July 24.
$267,000 Zeilman Bruce, Zeilman Deborah to Warren Andrew L, Warren Ashley L; Lot 140 Oakhurst; July 25.
$266,545 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Garcia Zamuel Sanchez; Lot 34 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; July 27.
$266,500 Eggleston Melissa H, Eggleston Paul C to Petrizzo Adam, Petrizzo Doarung; Lot 182 Kingsfield Lakes; July 24.
$266,000 Naylor Robert J Ii to Pharo Jillian Nicole, Pharo Michael Allen; Lot 13 Lake Forest Estates; July 24.
$265,000 Aubry Janet to Boyd Amy Louise; Blk H Seaside Gardens Replat; July 26.
$265,000 Jenkins William to Greifenstein Elaine; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Unit 203; July 24.
$264,000 Bradshaw Madalean S to Bradshaw Gregg A, Bradshaw Nicole L; Lot 104 Lakeside Preserve; July 25.
$263,990 D R Horton Inc to Conde Cindy, Conde Julian; Lot 12 Willow Hammock; July 25.
$262,000 Schmerzler Alan M to Reed Marland D, Reed Michael L; Blk 1 Forest Creek Fennemore Way; July 25.
$259,900 Errico James W, Errico Nancy E to Urban Martina, Urban Zdenek; Lot 89 Waterside Lane Phase 3 at Perico Bay Club; July 25.
$255,000 Dunn Thomas E to Elkins Michael T, Elkins Michelle Suzanne; Longboat Harbour Unit 205; July 27.
$255,000 Hargreaves Heather R to Campbell Gerald Patrick, Jones Sylvia; Lot 88 Covered Bridge Estates; July 27.
$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Flickinger Jack George, Flickinger Janet Lynn; Lot 608 Del Tierra; July 26.
$254,000 Piscitelli Christine A, Piscitelli Salvatore A to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 39 Greenbrook Village; July 27.
$253,000 Campbell Peggy N, Smith Peggy N to Salyer Michael E; Lot 96 Parkside; July 27.
$250,000 Stoll Jason to Praino Thomas D; Lot 131 Lakeside Preserve; July 27.
$249,000 Ih Central Florida LLC to Barngrover Kerwin L; Lot 189 Willow Walk; July 23.
$248,800 Braden Woods Phase Vi Homeowners Association Inc, Deutsche Bank National Trust, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Gsamp Trust, Liberty Savings Bank, Todd John, Todd Vicki to Best Bay Properties LLC; Lot 663 Braden Woods 2016 Ca 004003; July 26.
$248,000 Coral Green Homes LLC to Bucciarelli Lori, Herold Tomi; River Isles; July 23.
$245,000 Hanley Quiana L, Hanley Spencer A to Ongaro Emmanuel P, Ongaro Sherrell; Lot 322 Copperstone; July 23.
$244,990 D R Horton Inc to Dolinish Gerald A, Dolinish Joyce R; Lot 42 Villages Of Glen Creek; July 26.
$242,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Casavoy Kevin C; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 611; July 26.
$240,000 Hemenway Charles R, Hemenway Sheila Y to Brown Andrea C, Brown James F; Lot 6 Blk A Pointe West; July 24.
$239,900 Schulz George W, Schulz Jane C to Himes Terri L; Lot 46 Woodlawn Lakes; July 23.
$239,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Fentner Thomas A, Thomas A Fentner Revocable Living Trust; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 626; July 26.
$239,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Fiorella Charlene Rae, Fiorella Richard Carl, Richard Carl Fiorella and Charlene Rae Fiorella Trust; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 621; July 24.
$235,000 Bts Properties 2 LLC to 4854 Holdings LLC; Pt 30-34-18; July 25.
$235,000 Goar Jade L, Goar Matthew E to Carpenter Cecelia A; Lot 116 Waterford; July 24.
$232,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Macdonald Corinne Sue, Macdonald Thomas W; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 616; July 24.
$230,000 Mills Ralph L to Santos Mauricio Dos; Lot 144 Waterford; July 25.
$227,990 D R Horton Inc to Hammond Fred L; Lot 49 Villages Of Glen Creek; July 27.
$225,000 Cynthia M Kahn Revocable Trust, Kahn Cynthia M to Stewart Gregory A, Stewart Joanne C; Pine Trace Unit 49; July 25.
$225,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Smart Bette Dalton, Smart Carrington Hall; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 622; July 26.
$222,000 Williams Blake to Tuohy Ashley, Tuohy Michael; Lot 22 Blk A Centre Lake; July 25.
$221,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Enns Arthur, Enns Julie A; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 623; July 27.
$221,000 Pierce Amy L, Pierce Michael W to Horne Heather; Lot 134 Central Park; July 27.
$220,000 Griffith Paul, Payne Meredith to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 2 Blk C Heather Glen; July 27.
$220,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mickel Katherine, Mickel Lance; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 613; July 25.
$215,000 16804 Vardon Terrace 307 LLC, 16814 Vardon Terrace 307 LLC to Raia Vincent; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 237; July 24.
$215,000 Barth Linda K, Kortzendorf Alan T, Kortzendorf Dennis L, Kortzendorf Gary, Kortzendorf Kevin D to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 7 Blk G Heather Glen; July 27.
$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Jones Nancy Sarah, Jones Ronald David Jr; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 614; July 26.
$212,300 Moore Jason to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 9 Blk I Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; July 27.
$210,000 J A Winston LLC to Schenk Amy L, Schenk John D; Lot 6 Blk B Bonnie Lynn Estates; July 27.
$210,000 Marks Donald W, Marks Nicolette M to Martin Dean; Terrace Iii at River Strand Unit 2641; July 27.
$210,000 Roller Cassandra C, Roller Earnest A to Mcanally Alexander, Plas Rianna; Pinecrest; July 27.
$209,000 Delanko Lawrence to Alred Jason J, Starr Tracey A; Lot 24 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; July 27.
$209,000 Fiechter Diane T, Fiechter Paul E Jr to Bingham Nicole Marie, Eisert David; Lot 61 Lamp Post Place; July 24.
$208,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Brown Michael W, Brown Susan R; Lot 53 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 27.
$204,500 Parker Suzanne F to Smith Janene Renee; Lot 252 Forest Creek; July 23.
$200,000 Wang Fajun, Zhao Congying to Knudsen John B, Knudsen Michele V; Vizcaya Unit 302; July 26.
$199,900 Triam Investments LLC to Edmonds Tara M; Lot 15 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; July 26.
$199,000 Kyser Karen A to Mabes Kelsey, Scott Cyrus; Lot 12 Blk F Sandpoint; July 24.
$197,000 Byers Patricia, Kinley Mary Diane to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 6 Blk K Kingsfield; July 27.
$189,000 Barba Angelo J, Barba Vita M to Ellingson David Alan; Pine Bay Forest Unit 1; July 23.
$187,000 Christenson LLC, Palawski James J to Michels Floyd W; Pt 31-33-18; July 24.
$186,000 Bichus Corp to Fiume Chance Henry; Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit 278; July 26.
$186,000 Newhall Paul K to Contreras Luiz A, Mendoza Haidee V; Lot 41 Farrows; July 26.
$184,000 Dong Tian Shun, Yang Xiu Yu to Lange Tracy; Lot 26 Cordova Lakes; July 24.
$181,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Brown David James, Gullo Brown Johnni; Lot 77 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 27.
$180,100 Courtyard Homes Association Inc, Perico Bay Club Association, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club, Trevethan Marilyn E, United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 74 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club 2017 Ca 002503; July 26.
$180,100 Sardo Carrie to Pnc Bank; Lot 38 Greenbrook Village 2017 Ca 002913; July 26.
$180,000 Andre Roberta J to Beck Karen Ann; Forty Three West Oaks Ii Unit 18; July 24.
$180,000 Carnes Jeremy Thomas, Cavender Thomas W Revocable Living Trust, Thomas W Cavender Revocable Living Trust to Fallin Christopher Matthew, Fallin Laura Irene; Lot 45 Briarwood; July 25.
$180,000 Ebert Joseph E to Thomas Justin R; Palmetto Point; July 25.
$180,000 Howison Living Trust, Howison William W to Desoto Holdings Inc; Regatta Pointe Unit A303; July 24.
$175,000 Copperstone Sean J to Petrucelli Gino Jordan, Pierson Bailey; Lot 13 Riverdale; July 23.
$175,000 Griffon Rod to Ballard William; Lot 108 Manatee Palms; July 24.
$173,500 Oates Doug, Oates Pam to Smith Carole Nicholson; Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1622; July 25.
$173,000 Crowley Jason T, Crowley Mona A to Pietsch Taylor; Lot 235 Manatee Palms; July 25.
$170,000 Antioho Daniel E, Antioho Susan L, Daniel E Antioho and Susan L Antioho 2009 Revocable Declaration Of Trust to Coastal Investments Of Psb LLC; Blk B Palma Sola Bay Gardens; July 27.
$165,000 Arellano Leonicio to Duarte Edgar E Arellano, Ochoa Angeles A; Blk D La Selva Park; July 24.
$165,000 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley Abs Capital I Inc Trust 2006 He7 to Apg Homes LLC; Lot 30 Kenilworth at Country Club; July 27.
$165,000 Quesenberry Melissa H to Kowalik Jane N; Lot 19 Blk F Bayshore Gardens; July 26.
$165,000 Rogers Arnold, Rogers Joan B to Jenkins Donald R, Jenkins Twyla L; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 20; July 25.
$164,900 Quest Real Estate Investment Group LLC to Baptiste Mireille Jean; Blk S C H Davis Resubdivision; July 25.
$161,250 Blake Mary A, Johnson David R to Delorenzo Dina M; Valencia Garden Unit 131; July 26.
$160,000 Russell Constance E to Salzburg Investments LLC; Lot 5 Blk 10 Palma Sola Park; July 25.
$155,200 Maes John, Maes Mary Revocable Living Trust, Maes Wayne R, Mary Maes Revocable Living Trust to Griffin Gordon E, Griffin Laura A; Lot 86 Cortez Estates Second Addition; July 26.
$153,000 Mestdagh Viviane H, Viviane H Mestdagh Revocable Trust to Connors Pamela Jean; Riverview Unit 701; July 24.
$153,000 Vansickell Sheri to Hong Binh Tong, Hong Ngoc Phuong Thi Dong; Lot 41 Central Gardens; July 24.
$150,100 Rowe Nancy M, U S Bank, Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificate For Wmalt Series 2007 Oa3 to Bell Karen L; David O Clark Attorneys 2013 Ca 000513; July 23.
$150,000 Key Judith G to Ramirez Emily M Garay; Lot 22 Blk 8 Southwood Village; July 24.
$145,950 Banc Of America Alternative Loan Trust 2005 7, Wells Fargo Bank to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC; Dude Ranch Acres; July 27.
$145,800 Bouressa Jane Casey, Casey Jane to Mcdermott Michael John, Mcdermott Sean James; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iii Unit 103; July 26.
$143,000 Eugene R Mullin Living Trust, Mullin Eugene R, Mullin Vicky to Lozano Joseph G, Lozano Pamela J; Lot 4 Blk A Casa Loma Mobilehome; July 25.
$140,000 Byram Ann T, Byram Robert P to Bradley Steven; Pt 32-33-19; July 24.
$139,900 Isaac Margaret Louise Revocable Trust, Kovalchek Darlene, Margaret Louise Isaac Revocable Trust to Dsk Properties LLC; Pt 32-34-20; July 27.
$138,600 Ok Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc; Willow Walk; July 24.
$136,100 Wike Charles W to Eagle Creek Property Land Trust, Tee Holdings LLC; Eagle Creek Iv Unit 7506; July 25.
$134,000 Lafrenz Holger, Lafrenz Juergen, Stroobants Living Trust to Hollingsworth Paula Keefe; Country Village Unit 4302; July 24.
$134,000 Parker John, Parker John E, Parker John Edwin to Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 14; Lot 36 Hibiscus Park 2017 Ca 003356; July 26.
$130,000 Grow Financial Federal Credit Union, Macdill Federal Credit Union, Ortega Fidel, Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, Serna Lorenza Y, Serna Ornelas Lorenza Y, U S Bank National Association to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Washington Park 2016 Ca 004762; July 26.
$130,000 Gullo Wells Sherry A to Friendly Homes Llp; Blk 6 River Haven; July 25.
$118,000 Pfeifer Ellis T, Pfeifer Noelle Jeanette to Hussey John; Lot 1 Blk 44 First Addition to Trailer Estates; July 25.
$118,000 Schuck Phyllis J to Campese Barbara J, Campese Gerald D; Cortez Villas Condominium 8 Unit 47; July 24.
$112,500 Lasley James S to Jdu Revocable Living Family Trust, Undorf Jeffrey David Sr; Lot 10 Blk A Fairview Avenue Park; July 24.
$108,000 Delorenzo Dina to Sheeran Stephani; Bayshore Village Unit 305; July 23.
$101,300 Citimortgage Inc, Foil Darrin K to Twenty Four Twelve LLC; Palmetto Point 2017 Ca 001339; July 23.
$100,000 Lamontagne Geneva J, Lamontagne Joseph L to Thibodeau Jeannette M, Thibodeau Robert J; Westwinds Village Unit Zb 3; July 26.
$99,000 Vangel Deborah A, Vangel John T to Gowe Kathleen; Heritage Pines Unit 40 B; July 24.
$98,000 Dawn D Zea, Dobson James A to Newingham P Eugene, Newingham Plezzy L Revocable Trust, Plezzy L Newingham Revocable Trust; Chateau Village Unit 36; July 27.
$97,000 Rivard Jocelyn L, Rivard Ronald to Arjo Holdings LLC; Blk 7 Southwood Village Re Plat; July 27.
$95,000 Dykstra Kenneth J to Woloshyn Mark S, Woloshyn Pamela K; Blk 2 Trailer Estates; July 25.
$92,600 Harris Phillip D, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, U S Bank National Association; Blk 2 Elwood Park 2014 Ca 005242; July 24.
$92,500 Barber Ronald J to Kohany Geraldine; Country Village Unit 2082; July 27.
$90,000 Barnett Jason, Baublitz Kelli, Bryan Casey A, Gendreau Christopher M, Gendreau Cory E, Gendreau James J, Gendreau Laurie L, Gendreau Patrick A, Gendreau Patrick A, Gendreau Richard, Gendreau Richard R, Gendreau Richard T, Gendreau Robin T, Jordan Elizabe to Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Lot 25 Southwood Village 2014 Ca 005382; July 26.
$90,000 Gortman Opal to Prompt Property Solutions LLC; Blk C La Selva Park; July 24.
$88,400 Gamble Creek L C to Mccarthy Joseph M, Mccarthy Maureen C; Lot 5035 Twin Rivers; July 25.
$83,000 Simmons Michelle to Tucker Todfdf; Park Acres Estates Unit 67; July 26.
$82,500 Touchette Audrey, Touchette Jerry to Hunley Johanna, Mcgrady Patrick; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 378; July 24.
$76,500 Sues Christopher, Sues Lanese to Lanese A Sues Revocable Trust, Sues Lanese A; Lot 642 Braden Woods; July 25.
$75,000 Crowther Robert E, Fanshaw Candy Leigh to Hare Jerry L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 518 B; July 25.
$70,000 Ferraro Liza L to Creekside 1D LLC; Creekview Unit 1D; July 25.
$70,000 Lane Rachel to Lane Rachel, Richardson Sheila Lane; Pt 13-35-19; July 27.
$67,500 Seyler Todd to Principle Investment LLC; Pomello Park; July 24.
$65,000 Cabanillas Ralph T, Cabanillas Susan B to Ortes Lionel, Ortes Marie Hermine; Desoto Square Villas Unit 5 D; July 27.
$65,000 De Waal Marianne to Kramer Dustin W; Ironwood First Unit 202 A; July 25.
$63,000 Personke Shawn E to Downes Donna; Second Bayshore Unit K 32; July 26.
$61,000 Rhoad Terry L to Hedrick Jeffrey A, Hedrick Kimberly B; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 72 4; July 24.
$57,000 Courtney Amy L Revocable Living Trust, Courtney Curtis C Jr Revocable Living Trust, Curtis C Courtney Jr and Amy L Courtney Revocable Living Trust, Simon Kathy L to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Ira 8006268; Palm Lake Estates Unit 203; July 24.
$53,750 Cadle Harold E, Cadle Mary Wells, Harold E Cadle and Mary Wells Revocable Living Trust to Jarvis Gloria, Jarvis Lynn; Burgundy Unit 227; July 25.
$51,000 Murphy Calvin, Murphy Calvin G, Murphy Mary, Murphy Mary Susan to Miller Valerie; Lot 32 Shadow Brook Mobile Home; July 24.
$50,100 Griffin Gordon, Griffin Laura A, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association; Pt 11-35-17 2017 Ca 000708; July 26.
$44,900 Hewitt Catherine M to Rippcondi Emil; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1089; July 25.
$40,000 Mcnally Dorothy M to Sanders Diane K, Sanders Larry B; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 125; July 27.
$38,936 Smith Christian J, Smith Hilton E to Smith Christian J; Pt 13-35-17; July 26.
$36,000 Chateau Village Cooperative Inc to Mctaggart Richard David Jr, Mctaggart Sherie Lee; Chateau Village Unit 98; July 26.
$33,600 Hoffman Ada K, Hoffman Charisse, Hoffman Kaylani Summer, Hoffman Mark, Okugaughi Shane, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisiton Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Cortez Plaza Apartments Unit A 3 2016 Ca 004332; July 26.
$26,740 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; July 25.
$25,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to De Pond John Robert; Blk F High School Addition; July 23.
$25,000 Waddington David to Fromsdorf Raymond; Lot 405 Pinecrest; July 25.
$23,000 Schoff Sharon E, Schoff William L to Mccroskey James A, Schuler Elizabeth A; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Unit 206; July 26.
$15,000 Cove Marina LLC to Fraker Melanie, Fraker Sean; Cove Docks at Waterlefe; July 24.
$10,100 Hample Rose Mary Elizabeth to Wells Fargo Bank; Lot 16 Heritage West 2015 Ca 005634; July 26.
$5,700 Lake Vista Residences L L C to Hearn John W, Hearn Tama P; Lake Vista Residences; July 23.
$4,514 Russell Nancy R to 1210 Carmella 5M Land Trust, Delaware Federal Protection LLC; Lot 2 Whitfield Groves South; July 27.
$1,750 Gulf Stream Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Evans Donna Jean, Slivken Edward C; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 1; July 27.
$100 Barlow William R to Barlow Christopher William, Barlow William R; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 116; July 27.
$100 Beam Kimberly M, Beam Ronald J, Country Creek Homeowners Association Of Manatee Inc, Ddm Trust Services LLC, Land Trust No 14731, Regions Bank to Mtglq Investors LP; Lot 219 Country Creek 2014 Ca 000636; July 26.
$100 Benham H Paul, Benham Herbert P Jr to Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust 2005 10, Us Bank; Pt 16-34-19 2014 Ca 006173; July 23.
$100 Bsv International Holdings L L C, Comfort Cove Care Bradenton LLC, Comfort Cove Re LLC, Crego Brent J, First America Bank, Harbor Community Bank, Phoenix Rose Management L L C to Centerstate Bank; Palms 2017 Ca 000009; July 23.
$100 Dear Mary Elizabeth, U S Bank National Association, U S Rof Iii Legal Title Trust 2015 1 to Christiana Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Village at Townpark Unit 102 2016 Ca 002506; July 26.
$100 Lapointe E Diane, Lapointe Elissa to Bank Of America; Lot 222 Shadow Brook Mobile Home 2015 Ca 002195; July 26.
$100 Newbury Reo 2013 LLC to Newbury Reo 2017 LLC; Lot 27 Blk 6 Braden Woods; July 24.
$10 422 60Th Avenue Drive East Land Trust, Iolti Holdings Partnership to Steinbrecher Tiberiu; Lot 1 Florida Oaks; July 27.
$10 4804 18Th Street West Land Trust, Iolti Holdings Partnership to Steinbrecher Tiberiu; Lot 5 Blk 13 Holiday Heights; July 27.
$10 5927 First Street East Land Trust, Iolti Holdings Partnership to Steinbrecher Tiberiu; Lot 52 Pine Bluff Square; July 27.
$10 6023 3Rd Street East Land Trust, Iolti Holdings Partnership to Steinbrecher Tiberiu; Lot 30 Pine Bluff Square; July 27.
$10 Andrews Maureen A, Andrews Maureen T to Andrews Family Trust, Andrews Maureen A; 0; July 23.
$10 Anton John to Barulli Katina J; Lot 425 Forest Creek; July 24.
$10 Anton Olga to Barulli Katina J; Lot 425 Forest Creek; July 24.
$10 Atsaides James Peter, Terry I Ardell, Terry Ina Ardell to Atsaides James Peter, Atsaides Terry Residence Trust, Terry Ina Ardell, Wiesner Ira Stewart; Lot 9 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 23.
$10 Bartholomew John to Bartholomew Crystal Y, Bartholomew John L; Palmetto Point; July 27.
$10 Bastien Linda K, Bastien Patrick A to Bastien Family Trust, Bastien Linda K, Bastien Patrick A; Lot 4027 Twin Rivers; July 25.
$10 Batagglia Katrin, Battaglia Pasquale to Hokanson Scott, Hokanson Stefanie; Pt 26-35-17; July 27.
$10 Becker Robert G to Bradow Melissa, Nelson Michael G; Lot 32 Thunder Bay; July 27.
$10 Becker Robert G to Jones Janette N, Richeson Cheryl; C C Frasers; July 27.
$10 Becker Robert G to Nelson Suzanne M; C C Frasers; July 27.
$10 Berarducci Francis F, Berarducci Lorraine S, Berarducci Trust to Berarducci Francis F, Berarducci Lorraine S; Lot 816 Riverdale Revised; July 25.
$10 Boettner April D to Hornikel Stephen Blake; Blk 296 Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park; July 26.
$10 Buresh Jon A, Buresh Tina M to Buresh Family Trust, Buresh Tina M; Lot 95 Esplanade; July 24.
$10 C Wayne Starling Living Trust, Karen R Starling Living Trust, Starling C Wayne, Starling Karen Range to Starling Clarence Wayne, Starling Karen Range, Wayne and Karen Starling Living Trust; Lot D 47 Rosedale; July 23.
$10 Cadwell John B Revocable Trust, John B Cadwell Revocable Trust, Willis Amy C to Cadwell Stephen L, Skon Lettie A, Willis Amy C; Pt 32-33-18; July 26.
$10 Cadwell John B Trust, John B Cadwell Trust, Willis Amy C to Cadwell Stephen L, Skon Lettie A, Willis Amy C; Blk 4 Zehners Addition; July 26.
$10 Cadwell John B Trust, John B Cadwell Trust, Willis Amy C to Cadwell Stephen L, Skon Lettie A, Willis Amy C; Lot 1 Blk 4 Zehner Addition; July 26.
$10 Cadwell Stephen L, Skon Lettie A, Willis Amy C to Cadwell Family Partners LLC; 0; July 26.
$10 Camlin Home Corporation, Nordic Of Florida Development Inc to Tribble Amy E, Tribble Errin L; 0; July 23.
$10 Christopher S Wenckus Declaraton Of Trust, Sally S Wenckus Trust No 13978 02, Wenckus Christopher S, Wenckus Sally S to Christopher S Wenckus Declaration Of Trust, Wenckus Christopher S; West Winds Of Holmes Beach Unit 6834; July 24.
$10 Clyde M Creighton and Marilyn Creighton Revocable Trust, Creighton Clyde M, Creighton Clyde M, Creighton Marilyn to Creighton Clyde M; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6226; July 27.
$10 Cole Andrew, Cole Andrew J, Cole Angelique Squires to Cole Andrew J; Lot 11 Erie Ranches; July 23.
$10 Creighton Clyde M, Creighton Marilyn R to Clyde M Creighton Revocable Trust, Creighton Clyde M; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6226; July 27.
$10 Da Silva Robin Disney, Da Silva Ronald V to Da Silva Robin Disney; Ami Pineapple Paradise Unit B; July 24.
$10 Delaney Fred B, Delaney Sharon K to Delaney Adam Tyler, Delaney Fred B, Delaney Joel Thomas, Delaney Kyle Reid, Delaney Sarah Michelle, Delaney Sharon K; Lot 33 Blk B La Selva Park; July 25.
$10 Dellabianca Lise A to Southern Exposure 4111 79 LLC; Heritage Pines Condonimium Unit 41 A; July 24.
$10 Derf Neena Evans to Derf Neena Evans, Neena Evans Derf Trust; Lot 6 Northshore at Riviera Dunes; July 27.
$10 Downs Family Revocable Trust, Downs Joseph R Iii to Downs Joseph R Iii; Pt 15-35-17; July 24.
$10 Downs Joseph R Iii, Downs Lorraine to Downs Joseph R Iii, Downs Lorraine, Joseph R Downs Iii and Lorraine Downs Revocable Living; Pt 15-35-17; July 24.
$10 Eiklor John E, Eiklor Judith M to Eiklor John E; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 106; July 25.
$10 Fickinger Joan F Revocable Trust, Frazier Joan Grace, Joan F Fickinger Revocable Trust to Ellen A Fickinger Declaration Of Trust, Fickinger Ellen A, Fickinger Michael Joseph, Fickinger Steven T, Frazier Joan, Jan H Roy Declaration Of Trust, Joan Frazier Declaration Of Trust, Roy Jan H, Steven T Fickinger Family Trust; Longbeach Village; July 23.
$10 Florida Property Investment Trust Number 1, Florida Property Investment Trust Number 2, Hric Michael, Petersheim Janette Dawn, Petersheim Samuel to Petersheim Janette Dawn, Petersheim Samuel; Blk A Point Of Rocks; July 24.
$10 Frey Sylvia P, Frey Walter E to Frey Sylvia, Kellogg Stephen; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 229; July 24.
$10 Gardner Patricia, Gardner Timothy to Gardner Patricia A, Gardner Timothy B, Timothy B Gardner and Patricia A Gardner Revocable Living Trust; Lot 134 Chelsea Oaks; July 24.
$10 Glass Susan L, Rappel Mitchell L to Glass Susan L, Mitchell L Rappel Revocable Trust, Rappel Mitchell L; Lot 181 Bridgewater; July 24.
$10 Goodbrad Jane Mason, Goodbrad John W to Goodbrad James M; Lot 89 Braden Crossings; July 26.
$10 Hager Dennis, Hager Elizabeth to Hager Dennis S, Hager Elizabeth S, Hager Family Revocable Trust; Lot 1 Blk 11 Holmes Beach; July 25.
$10 Hall Charlene N, Hall Reggie H to Charlene N Hall Revocable Trust, Hall Charlene N, Hall Reggie H; Lot 21 Mote Ranch; July 26.
$10 Haneberg Margaret C, Haneberg Rise A, Underwood Clara Haneberg to Haneberg Rise A, Rise A Haneberg Revocable Trust; Lot 4056 Heritage Harbour; July 24.
$10 Hang Cue Xuan, Hang Dong to Hang Cuc X, Hang Dong, Hang Family Trust; Lot 11 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge; July 23.
$10 Hart Mary Susan to Evans Brodie, Hart Mary Susan, Hart Michael, Macon Hunt, Peter Maria; Villa Amalfi Unit 70; July 24.
$10 Hartwell Dorathe O to Hartwell Ivan G Iii; Lot 70 Regency Oaks; July 25.
$10 Horch Chery R, Horch Cheryl Rose, Rogers Cheryl R, Rogers Sebastian O to Cheryl Rose Horch Trust, Horch Cheryl Rose; Cyrpress Strand Unit 3 101; July 23.
$10 Hp Florida I LLC to Hpa Borrower 2018 1 Ms LLC; 0; July 27.
$10 Kennedy Linda, Kennedy Richard L to Kennedy Linda K, Kennedy Raymond L, Linda K Kennedy Trust; Pt 35-33-18; July 27.
$10 Lubinsky Donna, Lubinsky Kenneth to Lubinsky Donna M, Lubinsky Kenneth W, Lubinsky Revocable Trust; Lot 58 Copperfield; July 24.
$10 Mattern James Edward, Mattern Thomas J Revocable Trust, Thomas J Mattern Revocable Trust to Jacobs Janet Anne, Mattern James Edward; Runaway Bay Unit 293; July 26.
$10 Mccooey Denise Frances to Sandock Michael R; Lot 3 Notting Hill; July 26.
$10 Mckinney Ronald Lee to Mckinney Timothy I; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit C 24; July 25.
$10 Mcpherson Forrest D to Mcpherson Deborah L; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 10 E; July 26.
$10 Morlock Family Trust, Morlock Mary Ann to Mr Window Inc; Blk K East Palmetto Plat; July 26.
$10 National Development Corporation, National Development Corporation Of Florida to Glass Carol Kay; Or0952 Pg0247; July 26.
$10 Noordzy Family Living Trust, Noordzy Harry W, Noordzy Lorraine J to Noordzy Keith, Noordzy Lynn; Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts; July 27.
$10 Pennington Alexis Nicolle, Weedo Aaron, Weedo Alexis Nicolle to Weedo Aaron; Lot 83 River Woods; July 27.
$10 Perry Alice F to Special Olympics Florida Manatee County; Meadowcroft Unit 1220; July 27.
$10 Price Matthew to Mrp Properties Sarasota LLC; Las Casas Unit 18; July 24.
$10 Ramsay Kay Lee to Kay L Ramsay Living Trust, Ramsay Kay L; Lot 4 Tara; July 24.
$10 Rickly Stephen C to K and C Investors LLC; Palmetto Point; July 27.
$10 Rickly Stephen C to K and C Investors LLC; Palm Cove Villas Unit 34; July 27.
$10 Scher Gregory, Scher Irene to Scher Irene; Lot 91 Creekwood; July 24.
$10 Schranz John B, Schranz Mabel to Brierley Kimberley; Lot 11 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; July 23.
$10 Stephan Annemarie, Stephan Hans Juergen to Stephan Annemarie, Stephan Hans Juergen, Stephan Vanessa; Lot 7 Shore Acres; July 23.
$10 Stone Creek Homes LLC to Weston Signature Homes LLC; Lot 3 Cortez; July 23.
$10 Tearno Rebecca to Barulli Katina J; Lot 425 Forest Creek; July 24.
$10 Thayer Jenifer Teresa to Jennifer Teresa Thayer Revocable Trust, Thayer Jennifer Teresa; Lot 9 Blk E Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; July 24.
$10 Valentino Martin A, Valentino Martin Anthony to Thompson Nancy, Valentino Aracelly; Lot 4056 Cascades at Sarasota; July 26.
$10 Wade Mark M Jr to Mark M Wade Jr Revocable Trust, Wade Mark M Jr; Lot 94 Creekside Preserve Ii; July 27.
$10 Warner Sally M to Mack Warren S, Sally M Warner Revocable Trust, Warner Lindsey Jay, Warner Sally M Revocable Trust; 0; July 27.
$10 Washington James to Washington James; Lot 7 Blk F Village Of Lakeside South; July 24.
$10 Young Duane K, Young Duane Kendall, Young Marci P, Young Marci Patrice to Marci Patrice Young Joint Revocable Trust, Young Duane Kendall, Young Duane Kendall, Young Marci Patrice; Lot 8 Blk A Concession; July 27.
$1 Hohmeister William to Hohmeister Blair William, Hohmeister Kathleen, Hohmeister William; Lot 2072 Mill Creek; July 27.
$1 Quinn Doris Elaine, Quinn James Joseph to James Joseph Quinn and Doris Elaine Quinn Living Trust, Quinn Doris Elaine, Quinn James Joseph; Villa Dos Palmas Unit 3A; July 25.
$1 Quinn Doris Elaine, Quinn James Joseph to James Joseph Quinn and Doris Elaine Quinn Living Trust, Quinn Doris Elaine, Quinn James Joseph; 0; July 25.
$1 Quinn Doris Elaine, Quinn James Joseph to James Joseph Quinn and Doris Elaine Quinn Living Trust, Quinn Doris Elaine, Quinn James Joseph; Blk D Replat John Wesley Park; July 25.
$0 201 Church Of Christ to Washington Beverly; Lot 1 Blk 16 Rubonia; July 23.
$0 Andersen Pamela L, Andersen William V to Andersen Pamela L, Andersen William V, William V Andersen and Pamela L Andersen Family Trust; Lot 21 River Wilderness; July 24.
$0 Bolendz Karen P, Bolendz Scott M to Bolendz Family Living Trust, Bolendz Karen P, Bolendz Scott M; Lot 15 Blk 1 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; July 24.
$0 Burkholder Angela, Faulconer Michael, Faulconer William to Faulconer Wayne; 0; July 27.
$0 Caon Arlene R, Caon Joseph R Joint Trust, Joseph R Caon and Arlene R Caon Joint Trust to Sunlight Sisters LLC; Or2728 Pg0257; July 27.
$0 Citibank, Cmlti Asset Trust to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Lot 21 Blk 2 Pleasant Ridge; July 25.
$0 Cla Fidu Inc, Trust No 392516 to Pla Fidu Inc, Trust No 392516; Lot 105 Pic Town; July 25.
$0 Cottages Twin Rivers LLC to D R Horton Inc; Pt 11-34-19; July 26.
$0 Dawson Lindsay A to Dawson Grace A; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 11 202; July 23.
$0 Gordon Nikki A, Nikki A Gordon Revocable Trust to Gordon Nikki A; Lot 126 Summerfield Village; July 25.
$0 Grant Ann M, Grant Harry D to Grant Ann Marie, Grant Harry D, Harry D Grant and Ann Marie Grant Family Trust; Lot 101 Blk 28 Waterleaf Golf and River Club; July 24.
$0 Lakewood Ranch Community Development District 2 to Lakewood Ranch Inter District Authority; Lot 2 Lakewood Ranch Town Center; July 27.
$0 Lanham Lisa M to Lanham Lisa M, Lisa M Lanham Revocable Living Trust; Lot 65 Braden Crossings; July 24.
$0 Price Andrew J Jr, Price David W to Price David W; Lot 58 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village West; July 27.
$0 Stetson John, Stetson Nichole to Stetson Nichole; Lot 44 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 23.
$0 Weikert Linda to Linda D Weikert Declaratoin Of Trust, Weikert Linda D; Coral Shores; July 24.
$0 Whaley Robert H to Whaley Sandy M, Whaley Steven R; Or2713 Pg1215; July 24.
$0 Zamani Amir, Zamani Shahnaz to Shahnaz Mebran Zamani Trust, Zama1Ni Alvier Arsalan, Zamani Shahnaz Mehran; Lake Vista Residences Unit D 204; July 24.
