Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$18,400,000 Control Storage Inc, Storage Now Inc, Storage Now Too LLC to Midgard Self Storage Bradenton Fl LLC; Lot 30 Creekwood East Corporate Park; July 20.
$2,700,000 Allucan LLC to All U Can Self Storage LLC; Saunders Road Industrial Park; July 20.
$2,040,000 at The Property Inc to Kla Properties I LLC; Blk 46 Whitfield Estates; July 17.
$1,554,000 Endean Jeffrey J, Endean Myrna T to Childress Randall Scott; Bimini Bay Estates; July 18.
$1,550,000 Colligan Joyce A to Collins Cynthia M, Collins Robert E, Cynthia M Collins 2016 Trust, Robert E Collins 2016 Trust; Lot 100 River Wilderness; July 17.
$1,350,000 Glen R Varnadoe Revocable Trust, Varnadoe Glen R to Bynum Todd D; Lot 34 Bay Palms; July 20.
$1,250,000 Bode Carol A, Bode Charles M to Dozier Christopher M, Dozier Shannon L; Lot 54 Bimini Bay Estates; July 16.
$1,125,000 Madell Turon Nancy, Turon George I J to Whittemore Jon C, Whittemore Marla A; Lot 42 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 17.
$1,000,000 Tanski Ryan D to Tanski Alan D, Tanski Stacy; Pt 8-37-22; July 19.
$989,825 Sd Cce LLC to Jeffries Jane N, Jeffries John J Jr; Lot 193 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$950,000 26 Law Cliff Investment Co LLC to Snyder Development LLC; Lot 2 Bay View Shores Development; July 20.
$904,250 Sd Cce LLC to Schneider Donald P, Schneider Margaret A; Lot 84 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$828,000 Donnelly John to Mazza Pamela P, Mazza Thomas M; Lot 30 Blk D Luana Isles; July 20.
$825,000 Cohoon Jena Patrice, Jena Patrice Smith 2016 Revocable Trust, Malcolm W Smith 2016 Revocable Trust, Smith Jena Patrice, Smith Malcolm W to Indy Consulting Group LLC; Lot 27 Blk 17 Shore Acres; July 18.
$815,000 Cnd Moss Creek LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Moss Creek; July 19.
$795,000 Bauman Cecil Davis, Donnelly Amye, Elwin William Donnelly Revocable Trust, Hall Amy Donnelly to Bartley Deborah A, Bartley Marcel R; Pt 23-35-16; July 19.
$776,111 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Vanlare Karen S; Lot 256 Rosedale; July 20.
$775,000 Petry Nancy M, White William B to Eshman David A, Eshman Julie W; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 64 C; July 16.
$742,998 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Dorsch Carol J, Dorsch Dennis M, Dorsch Family Living Trust; Lot 792 Esplanade; July 17.
$730,000 Horne Ann S, Horne Lynn D to Schenk Olaf, Schenk Susanne; Lot 9 Blk 2 Wells Terrace; July 19.
$712,500 Golm Crystal, Golm Joshua to Perkins Christopher M, Perkins Danielle B; Lot 1 Blk 8 Gulf and Bay Estates; July 20.
$685,000 Mccauley Mary Jo to Anderson Mary E, Anderson Thomas D; Marina Drive Unit B; July 16.
$675,000 Lim Lin Nah to Weigel Blair Jr; Lot 22 Heathfield; July 17.
$639,096 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Edward H Jennings and Barbara M Jennings Joint Spousal Revocable Trust, Jennings Barbara M, Jennings Edward H; Lot 49 Estuary; July 17.
$629,789 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Boy Bethany, Boy Javier; Lot 131 Arbor Grande; July 18.
$620,000 Behringer Michael, Behringer Pamela J to Yerger Craig Stanley, Yerger Kristen Denise; Lot 56 Flamingo Cay; July 18.
$615,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Seltzer Beth A, Seltzer John; Lot 26 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$600,000 Bachmann Kevin S, Bachmann Susan E to Tromp Daniel A, Tromp Katherine Marie; Lot 2199 River Club South; July 20.
$600,000 Mason Martin Holdings LLC to Meidahart Realty LP; Lot 8 Blk 2 Wells Terrace; July 19.
$580,000 Chicago Rooftop L L C to Kinsey Don, Kinsey Sally; Shore Acres; July 17.
$577,500 Sun Investments Of Sarasota LLC to Mcguire Deborah A, Mcguire Mark A; Lot 7 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 18.
$575,000 Curry Family Trust, Curry Mary M, Curry Thomas L to Clemens Donald R, Clemens Kimberly Rene, Donald R Clemens Revocable Living Trust; Village at Holmes Beach Unit 3804; July 20.
$542,700 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Moreno David, Moreno Jeannette; Lot 306 Greyhawk Landing West; July 17.
$535,000 Jackson Paul to Diclemente Jeannie C, Diclemente John F, Jeannie C Diclemente Trust, John F Diclemente Trust; Martinique Condominium Apartments South Unit 508; July 19.
$535,000 Tamiami Hoehne LLC to U Haul Co Of Florida; Blk F Ballentine Manor Estates; July 17.
$516,637 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bussie Goodwin W, Bussie Megan M; Lot 127 Ridge at Crossing Creek; July 19.
$515,000 Hansen Neil W, Hansen Patricia K to Mueller Murielle C, Mueller Walter L; Lot 114 Southbay Yacht Racquet Club; July 19.
$515,000 Johnson John R to Grubb Denice M, Grubb Ronald G; Lot 2 Blk 17 Palma Sola Park; July 17.
$515,000 Rabbitt Stephen Elizabeth, Stephen Tyler W to Sommers Joshua L, Sommers Krystle; Lot 9 Blk 2 Braden Woods; July 20.
$512,233 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Colvin Sharon Y; Lot 644 Esplanade; July 17.
$510,000 Coffman Carolyn C, Coffman John T to Stalnaker Brenton Kyle, Stalnaker Rudina; Lot 20 River Club South; July 19.
$510,000 Soudijn A Fern to Fahrion Manfred; Lot 29 Riverwalk Ridge; July 20.
$507,000 Whitford Jeffrey B, Whitford Linda L to Coffman Carolyn C, Coffman John T; Lot 416 Riverdale Revised; July 19.
$499,000 Rosenboom Jennifer, Rosenboom Rodney to Albright Daniel L; Pt 33-33-19; July 18.
$496,135 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Barber Joyce A, Joyce A Barber Revocable Living Trust; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1006; July 17.
$495,000 Cloutier Robert A, Cloutier Valerie V to Lukes Jennifer M, Lukes Trevor; Lot 25 Blk A River Park at Mote Ranch; July 17.
$491,730 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Ferrante Gino, Ferrante Jung J; Lot 301 Del Webb; July 18.
$487,500 Darmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen H, Furber Stephern H to Gnam Erica B, Gnam Robert J; Lot 74 Central Park; July 20.
$482,200 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Maruca Frank, Maruca Maria R; Lot 64 Enclave at Country Meadows; July 17.
$455,780 D R Horton Inc to Jazexhiu Liri Elsa, Jazexhiu Sergei Jani; Lot 60 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 17.
$447,000 Land Experts Inc, Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Heiland Seth, Heiland Shannon; Lot 19 Enclave at Country Meadows; July 17.
$445,000 Tribble Amy E, Tribble Errin L to Galletta Kimberly C, Galletta William T; Lot 5 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 17.
$445,000 Watson Brian F, Watson Margaret L to Altman Harry K, Watters Sandra Anne; Lot 249 Palma Sola Trace; July 19.
$443,244 Ploegstra Edward J, Ploegstra Georgia A to Fraser Elizabeth M; Pt 16-36-21; July 20.
$441,000 Hearn Nicole, Hearn Nicole P, Hearn Thomas A Iii to Jarboe Irene A, Jarboe James B Sr; Lot 2 Stewart; July 19.
$440,000 Blanchette Julia E, Blanchette Michael A to Weber Shari R, Weber William; Lot 207 Country Creek; July 16.
$436,115 Divosta Homes L P to Hyssong Cherie L, Hyssong David S; Lot 181 Mallory Park; July 18.
$435,000 Horiguchi Oya D, Horiguchi Yusuke, Oya D Horiguchi Revocable Trust, Yusuke Horiguchi Revocable Trust to Howe Lois; Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Unit 308; July 18.
$435,000 Tiana Petie Corporation to Nudo Patrick R, Patrick R Nudo Revocable Trust; Lot 18 Sleepy Lagoon Park; July 18.
$430,000 Bellaire Heather P, Bellaire Timothy D to Conner Charles R, Conner Gail D, Jensen Kimberly, Jensen Wesley; Lot 23 Greenbrook Village; July 19.
$430,000 Briant Jonathan David, Briant Monica Beth to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 11 Brookside Estates; July 20.
$430,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Andersen Chris L, Andersen Stacie; Lot 134 River Wilderness; July 17.
$427,500 Perkins Christopher M, Perkins Danielle B to Beauregard Justin J, Lullo Shelley D; Lot 303 Country Creek; July 19.
$426,000 Canzonetta Lewis, Lanning Gerald B to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 17 Raven Crest; July 17.
$425,000 Menda Ronald W to Frissell Laura, Frissell Willard; Lot 64 Misty Oaks; July 20.
$419,900 Drinkell Hillary Ann, Drinkell John Michael to Ziegel Eric R, Ziegel Kathleen M; Lot 14 Greenbrook Village; July 19.
$413,000 Zimmerman Mark W, Zimmerman Tracy L to Cullen Daniel J, Cullen Jo Anne; Lot 114 Hidden Oaks; July 20.
$410,000 Orr Patricia, Orr Stephen, Orr Stephen Iii to Silveira Maria Lucia Azevedo, Vendramini Joao Mauricio Bueno; Lot 249 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$410,000 Pierro Cynthia L to Drazdowski Deborah, Drazdowski Thomas Alexander, Kandravi Heather Marie; Lot 74 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 17.
$406,861 Gtis I Vgc LP to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Villages Of Glen Creek; July 16.
$405,000 Brumenschenkel Joshua, Brumenschenkel Nicole to Smith Katie E, Smith William Russell; Lot 18 Greenbrook Village; July 17.
$405,000 Lanzer Patricia L, Lanzer Timothy J, Patricia L Lanzer Revocable Trust to Moore Deirdre, Ritzel Edward Alan Jr; Lot 16 Blk 19 Iiexhurst; July 20.
$400,000 Adamatmar LLC to Patel Bhagwat, Patel Girish, Patel Kalpana, Patel Kirti; Pt 9-36-21; July 16.
$400,000 Battaglia Alyson A, Battaglia Joseph B to Mckeon Kendall, Mckeon Ryan; Lot 4168 River Club South; July 20.
$400,000 Urban Martina, Urban Zdenek to Hoerster Brigitte; Lot 41 Perico Isles; July 17.
$399,900 Haddad Christopher to Frye Kimberly Verjean, Frye Rodney Brian; Lot 6 Greyhawk Landing; July 16.
$397,300 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Tarka Jean Louise; Waterfront at Main Street Unit I 404; July 17.
$395,000 Famco Financial Corp to Gattuso Denise, Gattuso Joseph; Blk 1 Ballentine Manor Estates; July 19.
$395,000 Robinson Janet R, Terhune David D, Terhune Edward B, Terhune John C to Helmer David L, Helmer Susan K; Waters Edge Unit 101 S; July 20.
$394,556 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Widunas Kristen Denise; Lot 391 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$394,000 Tromp Daniel, Tromp Katherine to An Brock; Lot 10 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 17.
$392,000 Sommers Joshua L, Sommers Krystie to Seyler Amanda M, Seyler Andrew D; Lot 41 Blk D 4 Summerfield Village; July 19.
$390,000 Hartman Gregory J, Hartman Tammy M to Holliday Anna M, Holliday Bernard W; Lot 800 Riverdale Revised; July 18.
$385,000 Dodge Robert J, Dodge Shannon A to Heben Kathryn C, Heben Thomas J; Lot 7 Mckinley Oaks; July 17.
$372,000 Poisson Mary B, Poisson Michael G to Batson Eric Clayton, Batson Jennifer Millen; Lot 4 Blk 11 Palma Sola Park; July 20.
$370,000 Dellarmi Michael to Mcmillan Kathryn Margaret; Vistas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit Ii 104; July 17.
$365,000 Grant James F Jr, Grant Maria Diana to Gervasi David A, Gervasi Linda A; Lot 9 Arbor Lakes B; July 19.
$363,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Lowery William R; Lot 347 Rivers Reach; July 17.
$362,500 Hassett Gloria, Hassett Gloria D, Hassett John, Hassett John J to Eikill Robert E, Robert Eeikill Revocable Living Trust; Lot 242 Palma Sola Trace; July 19.
$362,000 Pimlott Victoria to Lambert Philip J; Lot 169 Mill Creek; July 17.
$362,000 Wci Communities LLC to Ruch Jacquelyn J, Ruch Kevin M; Lot 36 Copperlefe; July 20.
$360,250 Lewis Judith S to Knecht Linda M, Knecht William F, William F Knecht and Linda M Knecht Revocable Living; Lot 3035 Cascades at Sarasota; July 20.
$360,000 Scalisi David L, Scalisi Family Revocable Trust, Scalisi Joanne M, Scalisi Laura to Reed Colleen M, Reed David; Lot 3 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 20.
$359,000 Offerpad Spvborrowers LLC to Dunshee Kurt Evans, Kurt Evans Dunshee Revocable Living Trust; Lot 4147 Heritage Harbour; July 19.
$355,750 Acevedo Anna, Acevedo Jose A to Dweck Kristin M, Dweck Raymond J; Lot 707 Central Park; July 17.
$354,000 Stevens Boone, Stevens Djonne to Villa Diana M, Villahurtado Andres M; Lot 302 Del Tierra; July 20.
$350,340 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Belgacem Achref Abdelmajid Ben, Belgacem Kimi Renee L; Bougainvillea Place; July 17.
$350,000 Drain Amanda to Semple Andrew M; Lot 158 Lexington; July 17.
$350,000 Usf Federal Credit Union, West Coast Federal Employees Credit Union to Asolo Theatre Inc; Lot I 5 University Park Of Commerce; July 17.
$350,000 Willow Lane Holdings LLC to D R Horton Inc; Willow Hammock; July 20.
$345,000 Pastor Andrea, Pastor James to Jordan Joshua C; Lot 4 Blk 1 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto; July 20.
$345,000 Wilson Benjamin, Wilson Benjamin T to Casco Maria De Lourdes, Casco Ricardo I; Lot 3 Blk 6 Braden Woods; July 17.
$340,000 Cassidy Patrick, Perrier Ginette to Brown James S, Brown Karen S; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1703; July 20.
$340,000 Shaw Randall to Sizemore Anthony Shawn, Sizemore Shankisha Danielle; Lot 87 Blk C Greyhawk Landing; July 17.
$338,749 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Madill David Ray, Madill Family Trust, Madill Sandra Jo; Lot 73 Mirabella at Village Green; July 16.
$336,706 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Goldberg Jesse Ian; Lot 314 Indigo; July 17.
$335,000 Bixler Amy S, Bixler Emmett B to Chancey Anthony K, Chancey Sasha M; Lot 555 Braden Woods; July 20.
$331,000 Baran Madeline G, Baran Paul to Rashid Gene Daniel, Rashid Teri Ann; Lot 4 Summerfield Village; July 17.
$330,000 Boiko Alan to Bezon Lisa Ann, Lisa Ann Bezon Living Trust 2016; Watercrest Unit 302; July 19.
$330,000 Lucas Linda to Kmetz Laura; Lot 501 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; July 20.
$330,000 Wilson Bernard Paul, Wilson Chrisanta V to Kokemuller Roger, Kokemuller Sharon; Lot 14 Gamble Creek Estates; July 16.
$327,500 Cardwell Adrienne M, Cardwell Matthew D to Cardin Cynthia, Cardin Steven; Lot 15 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge; July 20.
$325,000 Schmitt Evelyn L to Bongard Ronald A, Ronald A Bongard Trust; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 10; July 16.
$325,000 Slomack Bradford, Slomack Jeanette to Kocol John M, Montgomery Deborah E; Lot 75 Carlyle at Villages Of Palm Aire; July 19.
$324,500 Manevitch Lee E, Manevitch Tami L to Wein Michael A, Wein Rachel L; Lot 90 Water Oak; July 20.
$321,775 D R Horton Inc to Plummer James N, Plummer Patty R; Lot 310 Trevesta; July 20.
$320,212 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Leedom Delores Marie, Leedom Frederick M, Leedom Melissa Marie; Lot 73 Ridge at Crossing Creek; July 19.
$320,000 Filak Ashley L, Roberts Ashley L, Roberts Jessica L, Stringent Jessica L to Lee Derek J; Lot 68 Magnolia Hill; July 20.
$320,000 Mcglothlin Donna L, Mcglothlin Gary P to Alewine Larry, Alewine Mary; Lot 66 Peridia; July 17.
$315,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Powers Kevin Edmund, Powers Tara Adine; Coach Homes L at Lakewood National Unit 1321; July 16.
$310,360 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Kuzma Greg, Kuzma Karen; Lot 5 Harrison Ranch; July 17.
$310,000 Ashby Anthony R, Ashby Margaret V, Hughes Margaret V, Hughes Michael A to Weiseman Valerie; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 67; July 17.
$310,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to D R Horton Inc; Trevesta; July 20.
$309,000 Burgess Jill E, Robert S Southworth and Joanne S Southworth Revocable Trust, Southworth Joanne Revocable Trust, Southworth Lori J, Southworth Robert S Revocable Trust to Boothe Eric D, Boothe Pamela K; Lot 28 Quail Run; July 20.
$305,225 Byers Robert V to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 23 Blk E Elmco Heights; July 17.
$305,000 Censullo Stephen J, Garland Cheryl J to Pittsburgh Associates Of Florida LLC; Pt 35-34-17; July 17.
$305,000 Morisi Annette to Mendoza Romel F Huelga, Quintana Joey Leyva; Lot 16 Blk G Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; July 17.
$301,000 Couser Jean M, Walker Ted E to Kellogg Kimberly S; Lot 12 Blk C Twin Lakes Estates; July 20.
$300,600 Dreznin Jonell, Dreznin Sean to Morelli Theresa M; Lot 35 Ashley Trace at University Place; July 17.
$300,000 Shellenbaum Dale, Shellenbaum Nancie to Keyes David Joseph, Keyes Marilyn Shellenbaum; Lot 88 Palm Aire at Sarasota; July 17.
$295,900 Pontious Blair William, Pontious Suzannah Joy to Sosa Jerrica, Sosa Joshua; Pt 29-33-19; July 18.
$294,373 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Blanchette Julia, Blanchette Michael; Lot 99 Eagle Trace; July 17.
$291,007 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Holden Trudy D; Lot 100 Eagle Trace; July 17.
$290,000 Caudill Amanda Louise, Caudill William Bradley to Colton Michelle Oliver; Lot 32 Sylvan Woods; July 19.
$290,000 Kain Frances M, Kain Robert Thompson to Rowley Alan W, Rowley Dixie F; Lot 150 Oakleaf Hammock; July 17.
$288,000 Brown Katie Elizabeth, Smith Katie Elizabeth, Smith William Russell to Cope Nathan A, Whiddon Lisa A; Lot 86 Crossing Creek Village; July 16.
$285,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Cummings Jessica Kraeske, Cummings Joshua Alan; Lot 272 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 18.
$285,000 Phyllis Jean Uden Living Trust, Uden Phyllis Jean to Seil Frank, Seil Maureen; Lot 7 Forest Creek; July 17.
$285,000 Waller Christine, Waller Peter to Howland James K, Paquette Shawn P; Lot 41 River Point Of Manatee; July 16.
$283,000 Janice D Pearce Revocable Trust, Pearce Janis D to Haigh Linda, Haigh Richard; Lot 1 Blk B Riverwalk at River Isles; July 20.
$282,394 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Cordani Apolinaria, Cordani Mark A; Lot 334 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$277,000 Greaves Kenneth B to Smith Delene, Smith Richard; Lot 652 Harrison Ranch; July 17.
$275,000 Keefe Susan M, Keefe Timothy C to Marsh Lori A; Lot 23 Waterford; July 17.
$275,000 Schoff Sharon E, Schoff William L to Mccroskey James A, Schuler Elizabeth A; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 206; July 20.
$272,990 D R Horton Inc to Casey Adam Jacob, Casey Chelsea Barbara; Lot 40 Cottages at San Lorenzo; July 20.
$270,000 Rowley Alan W, Rowley Dixie F to Simmerman Cheryl J, Simmerman Glenn W; Lot 102 Chelsea Oaks; July 17.
$269,435 D R Horton Inc to Collins Allison Lynn, Collins Kevin A; Lot 236 Trevesta; July 17.
$266,990 D R Horton Inc to Gustafsson Christina A, Zimmerman Gary S; Lot 107 Willow Hammock; July 20.
$265,990 D R Horton Inc to Radetic Michael Anthony; Lot 146 Willow Hammock; July 16.
$265,000 Brezinski Joseph J Revocable Trust, Joseph J Brezinski Revocable Trust, Kopczynski Diane, Zysk Paul to Marrs Michael G; Lot 177 Eagle Trace; July 18.
$265,000 Lie Nielsen Debra, Lie Nielsen John to Lotsoff Karen M, Lotsoff Terry L; Lot 123 Pericio Bay Club; July 16.
$265,000 Ohnmacht Karen to Fraker Melanie M, Fraker Sean L; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 18 A; July 19.
$265,000 Pinacvest LLC to Ortiz Angel; Lot 10 Blk H Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; July 19.
$264,416 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Loge Aaron R, Loge Wendy L; Lot 314 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 19.
$262,500 Hoaglund Dawn S to Dow Kevin, Dow Paula M; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5803; July 17.
$260,990 D R Horton Inc to Cotton Breanna Cheri, Cotton Tyler James; Lot 45 Villages Of Glen Creek; July 20.
$260,000 Stefaniak James, Stefaniak Jayne to Clinard Sheri R; Lot 11 Riverbay Townhomes; July 20.
$259,990 D R Horton Inc to Egan John Francis, Ooley Kayla Michelle; Lot 96 Cottages at San Lorenzo; July 20.
$257,500 Mccarthy Erika L, Mccarthy Ryan J to Burnell Jessica Jo, Burnell Phillip Ryan; Lot 647 Harrison Ranch; July 19.
$254,000 Frank M Kenney Iii and Patricia G Kenney Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Kenney Frank M Iii, Kenney Patricia G to Mixon Helena J; Lot 35 River Wilderness; July 19.
$254,000 Mathieu Bridget, Mathieu Michael to Ahearn Karen, Ahearn Shawn; Lot 19 Blk C Fresh Meadows; July 16.
$253,000 Hapner Leslie H, Terry Leslie W, Terry Robert E Ii to Khan Bebe H, Khan Zamzam; Lot 15 Blk E Sugar Ridge; July 19.
$252,990 D R Horton Inc to Reyes Nancy M, Reyes William; Lot 109 Willow Hammock; July 20.
$252,250 Colletti Debra, Colletti Randy Douglas to Parsley Margaret A, Parsley Mark Allen; Lot 8 Blk 3 Whitfield Manor; July 16.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Bellevue Mirlene; Lot 97 Cottages at San Lorenzo; July 16.
$249,000 Kim Marie Scalzitti Revocable Living Trust, Scalzitti Kim Marie to Craig Brandi Rae, Walker Erik; Onwego Park; July 17.
$244,000 Beam Nichole A, Craig Cody W, Craig Nichole A to Holgate Travis, Kashtan Sara; Lot 7 Rivers Edge; July 16.
$243,500 Samons John to Teel Susan M, Teel Thomas A; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Country Club Ii Unit 103; July 16.
$242,000 Simeone Lawrence M, Simeone Marilynn E to Lynn Terri J, Lynn Thomas J; Lot 1 Blk D Fresh Meadows; July 19.
$240,000 Day Christina R, Day John R Jr to Corbino Ashley, Corbino Drake; 0; July 16.
$240,000 Jones Gordon to Halligan Timothy J; Lot 53 Greenbrook Village; July 18.
$237,000 Herndon Joan P, Herndon Kenneth, K and J Herndon Family Investment Trust to Catherine Pizzo Trust, Pizzo Catherine; Village Iii at Perico Bay Club Unit 609; July 20.
$237,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Barselou James W, Rego Kimberly A; Lot 54 Creek Wood Townhomes; July 20.
$235,990 D R Horton Inc to Farjadi Holly Noelle, Farjadi Nino Kouroosh; Lot 50 Villages Of Glen Creek; July 20.
$230,000 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc; Heron Creek; July 16.
$228,990 D R Horton Inc to Lambert Douglas J Jr; Lot 35 Villages Of Glen Creek; July 18.
$228,000 David T Ronan Revocable Trust, Jones Eileen, Ronan David T Revocable Trust to Property Owner 6 L L C; Lot 23 Gates Creek; July 18.
$226,990 D R Horton Inc to Gonzalez Fevi V, Ospina Julian; Lot 287 Willow Walk; July 20.
$226,000 Maddox Lillian A to Rench Sharon K, Rench Warren Lee Jr; Fairway Oaks Unit 33 C; July 18.
$225,000 Rue Dianna L to Mcdaniell George Gh Iii; Whitney Beach Unit 149; July 17.
$225,000 Sosa Jerrica, Sosa Joshua to Bazo Joanmarie; Lot 30 Sheffield Glenn; July 20.
$224,900 Maloni Susan M to Stansbury Karen; Lot 5 Cottages at San Casciano; July 20.
$224,400 National Assets and Company LLC to Savedra Carlos, Savedra Maria; Lot 15 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; July 18.
$224,000 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Birchard Elaine M, Birchard Robert Anthony; Lot 41 Vvoods Of Moccasin Vvallow; July 17.
$222,000 Kosey Ronald D, Kosey Victoria M to De Nunez Carmen Reyes, Nunez Nelson R; Lot 28 Briarwood; July 18.
$220,000 Conn Anna M Ryskamp, Conn Joshua L, Ryskamp Howard W to Reese Aaron R; Lot 27 Blk G Country Club Heights; July 20.
$220,000 Hulburt James, Hulburt Judy, James and Judy Hulburt Revocable Trust to Valentine Kimberly R, Valentine Richard H; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 77 A; July 19.
$220,000 Welch Deborah A to Nguyen Tam Thi Thanh, Ton Huy That; Blk 1 Oconnell; July 19.
$219,900 Gronhaug Elinor Marie, Gronhaug Family Trust, Gronhaug Ole Johan to Real Estate Mortgage Grants and Down Payment Assistance Inc; Blk 4 Whitfield Estates; July 20.
$215,000 Belgacem Achref, Belgacem Kimi Renee L to Whaley Brittani, Whaley Evan; Lot 121 Gillette Grove; July 18.
$215,000 Corbino Ashley, Corbino Drake A to Madrid Irma L, Madrid Jose L; Mccollums Lake; July 16.
$215,000 Danner Karen R, Danner William H to Smith Constance A; Shoreline Terraces Iii at Perico Bay Club Unit 857; July 16.
$215,000 Park James A, Smith Christine A to Dykstra Kenneth John; Blk 1 N A Reynolds; July 20.
$213,750 Guritz Michael L to Carney Kara N, Fisher Cari G, Guritz Karen N; Lot 67 Emerald Harbor; July 18.
$210,000 Thompson Maxine R, Thompson Robert E to Carbone Heather; Lot 7 Blk C Crossings; July 16.
$209,000 Branson Jason S, Branson Shannon to George Louis W, Morse Cheryl L; Lot 43 Peridia Unit Four; July 17.
$206,000 Williams Angela L, Williams Brian W to Le Vally Keira Ann, Le Vally Nickolas Gene; Lot 2 Blk M Kingsfield; July 16.
$205,000 Hemstreet Frances S, Hemstreet John A to Byers Janet S, Byers John T; Lot 324 River Isles; July 17.
$202,500 Kaple Sandra R, Kaple Stephen D to Jones Darby; Tradewinds Unit 7; July 18.
$201,500 Westfall Christine B, Westfall David P to Offerpad Spvborrower LLC; Lot 5 Palm Lake Estates; July 16.
$200,000 Charles E Masengale and Sandra E Masengale Revocable Living Trust, Masengale Charles E, Masengale Sandra E to Gillett Darren A, Gillett Velma M, Velma M Gillett Revocable Living Trust; Orange Grove Park; July 16.
$200,000 Johnson Alan to Deweerd Andrew G; Blk A Frank E Kimball; July 16.
$198,500 Whitaker Brenda, Whitaker James to Norris Steven Scott, Sowerby Lisette E; Blk E Riverside Terrace; July 20.
$197,000 Vavro Ann H, Vavro Gary S to Joya Magela De Las Mercedes Jimenez, Reyes Javier Jimenez; Lot 3 Blk E Sugar Ridge; July 16.
$195,000 Whitlock James G, Whitlock Tracy J to Oswald John T, Oswald Patricia G; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 76; July 19.
$194,900 Calvert Brenda to Ellington Crystal N; Lot 31 Blk E Fresh Meadows; July 19.
$194,500 Lockhart Gary Dale, Lockhart Pamala Jayne, Lockhart Pamela Jayne to Powell Brandon, Rouslin Melissa; Lot 91 Farrows; July 20.
$193,500 Race Joan V, Race Lloyd W to Trail Anne A, Trail Donald P; Lot 4 River Isles; July 17.
$189,000 Pinellas Equities LLC to Mava Redevelopment LLC; Lot 10 Bayou Court; July 16.
$189,000 Sabella Gina, Sabella Walter J to Lee Mark V; Lot 1 Blk C Greenwood Heights; July 16.
$187,000 Lennar Homes LLC to 16904 Vardon Terrace 106 LLC; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 416; July 17.
$185,000 Jay A Wedeven Revocable Trust, Wedeven Jay A to Hooey Dale H, Miller Hooey Joyce; Spring Lakes Vi Unit 812; July 17.
$185,000 Paquin Carol M to Freeman H Victoria; Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 2 101; July 20.
$185,000 Rourke James M, Rourke Lorraine to Kramer Aaron Jay, Meyer Diane P, Meyer Michael; Magnolia Crossing Unit 9 101; July 20.
$182,892 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Kincy Cathy D; Lot 41 Estuary; July 19.
$180,000 Southwest Investments Of Florida LLC to Bronkema Nathan Wayne, Salter Diane Rose; Lot 14 Blk B Fairfield Acres; July 17.
$176,250 Windom Robert E Jr to Windom Hugh H, Windom Ross D; Cedars West Of Longboat Unit 202; July 17.
$174,900 Benedict Debbie S, Bishop Debbie S to Hadley Bryan R, Joyce Jessica, Sodre Soraya M; Lot 23 Blk H Tangelo Park; July 17.
$172,500 Browning Helen R to Samuel R Whitaker Revocable Trust, Whitaker Samuel R Revocable Trust; Lot 26 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; July 20.
$162,500 Jasper Kelly, Jasper Troy to Eppes Donna M, Eppes Megan M, Eppes Roy C; Willowbrook Unit 2802; July 17.
$161,479 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Winkelman Daniel R, Winkelman Deljean R; Lot 3 Tides End; July 20.
$160,000 Boisvert Marvin, Rolland Sylvie to Joseph Noreen T; Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 204; July 20.
$160,000 Rinehart Richard D, Webber Mary V to Braunstein Matthew; Lot 6 Blk G Bayshore Gardens; July 17.
$156,000 Ditaranto Deidre M to Bass Jill A; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1706; July 16.
$150,000 J and G Holdings Of Sarasota LLC to Anderson Cassandra Nicole; Craig; July 20.
$149,502 Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L to Big Rock Investors LLC; Airport; July 19.
$145,000 Phillips John to Ali Sair, Ali Tania; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iii Unit 2107; July 19.
$142,000 Cohenour Brady to Ali Sair, Ali Tania; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 2701; July 18.
$139,500 Abbate Stephen to Eagle Creek Property Land Trust, Tee Holdings LLC; Eagle Creek I Unit 7422; July 20.
$135,000 Emerson Properties Of Manatee LLC to Hello17 LLC; Blk A Highland Park; July 18.
$120,000 Gray Regina Joyce to Klatt Michael, Klatt Roxane; Pebble Springs Unit 6014; July 16.
$120,000 Johnson Matthew B to Broxson Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Broxson Revocable Living Trust; Blk F Bay View Park; July 20.
$120,000 Pritchard Shirley G to Frederick Jennifer P, Frederick Kyle Steven; Blk B Center Park; July 16.
$116,000 Jmb Analytics LLC to Dalesio David, Dalesio Laura; Lot 22 Sherman Stuart; July 17.
$112,100 Hsbc Bank Usa, J P Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2007 A1 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates to Stephenson Edwin W, Stephenson Jessica S; Sarasota Cay Club Unit C236; July 19.
$112,000 Kiser Cathy J Gibson to Moyano Angelo; Pebble Springs Unit 6102; July 17.
$109,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Waterfall Capital Group LLC; Lot 8 Blk 13 Jackson Factory Survey; July 20.
$106,500 Mitchell Margie D to Coastal Capital LLC; Cortez Villas Unit 100; July 16.
$105,000 Cheaves Masonry and Construction Inc to Smith Bertha, Smith Bob W; Lot 5 Blk 7 New Memphis; July 17.
$105,000 Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Adobe Tucci LLC; Lot 14 Blk H Hill Park; July 19.
$105,000 Greene Donald Max, Greene Donna Sue to Findsen Benjamin G, Findsen Doris, Gould Emily M; Day Break Of Harbor Pines Unit 3; July 19.
$100,000 Adams Barbara L, Barbara L Adams Revocable Trust to Dagnolo Anthony P, Dagnolo Sandra A; Morton Village Unit J 10; July 19.
$100,000 Trapuzzano Christopher J to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 8 Blk 13 Jackson Factory Survey; July 20.
$99,900 Calore Joseph Edward to Osier Alan M, Osier Denise M; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 268; July 16.
$99,814 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Noviello John Jr, Noviello Kathleen Mary; Lot 54 Ridge at Crossing Creek; July 19.
$97,500 Lm Maker LLC to Senman Holdings LLC; Tamiami Park; July 17.
$86,000 Madrid Irma I, Madrid Jose L to Martinez Laura, Perez Jose Salinas; Lot 13 Holiday Heights; July 16.
$85,000 Lareau Paul C to Quintero Jose Enrique; Pebble Springs Unit 6028; July 20.
$81,102 Manatee County to Hill Lester T; Saddleborn Estates; July 19.
$79,000 Cameron Frank, Cameron Joanne to Pierce Diane L, Pierce Thomas R; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit I 20; July 18.
$79,000 Dobson Kathleen L to Stadler Daniel M, Stadler Leola G; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 7; July 20.
$76,000 Schmidt Frederick J to Slager Geraldine, Slager William Jr; Lot 16 Blk C Casa Loma Mobile Home; July 16.
$74,500 Baum Anna, Baum Michael W to Dodson Michael E; Lot 10 Blk E Desoto Community; July 18.
$73,700 Cheadle Patricia J to Buena Vista 321 LLC; Blk 55 Whitefield Estates; July 20.
$73,700 Scott John David Jr to Buena Vista 321 LLC; Blk 55 Whitefield Estates; July 20.
$71,000 Livesay Patricia L, Stephens Tamara to West Pamela V; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 404 E; July 18.
$71,000 Sunset Keys Estate LLC to Ortes Lionel, Ortes Marie Hermine; Garden Walk Unit 1606; July 19.
$56,750 Albers Eric Gene, Murphy Thomas J, Murphy Thomas J Ii to Murphy Thomas J Ii; Lot 14 Blk A Ida K; July 17.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 8 Amber Glen; July 20.
$54,900 Black Renaldo to Simison Norman Allen, Simison Shana Dee; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 61 2; July 19.
$51,000 Field Nancy Anne, Tighe Nancy to Salome Group LLC; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 286; July 19.
$50,200 Ditech Financial LLC, Minkoff Greg, Minkoff Gregg to Federal National Mortgage Association; James A Griffees Plat Of Ten Acres 2017 Ca 004794; July 20.
$50,000 Andrews Katrina T, Howard Cassandra to Timely Assistance Inc; Lot 13 Peacocks; July 17.
$50,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Allarakhia Gulzar, Allarakhia Liaquat; Lot 4 Lake Club; July 20.
$50,000 Taylor Richard to Chaffee Anthony C, Chaffee Beth A; Country Retreat Unit 75; July 17.
$49,000 Woodring Scott Allen, Woodring Sharnda Shye to John Gettle Iii Pa; Pt 13-35-17; July 17.
$48,000 Hamilton Lucille Renae to Jennings Michael A; Blk 15 East Terra Ceia Of Rubonia; July 19.
$45,000 Cannata Margaret Elizabeth to Cannata Gaetano; Maple Court; July 17.
$40,300 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Ginsberg Klemmt Erika, Ginsbert Klemmt Achim; Sarasota Cay Club Unit C 221 2018 Td 000019; July 17.
$38,000 Buono Heidi Lia, Doris M Gensheimer Irrevocable Trust to Klinkner Mark D, Mark D Klinkner Family Trust; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 107; July 16.
$36,800 Cheadle Gregory to Buena Vista 321 LLC; Blk 55 Whitefield Estates; July 20.
$36,800 Willis Phyllis to Buena Vista 321 LLC; Blk 55 Whitefield Estates; July 20.
$35,500 Surtani Katherine R, Surtani Ramesh T to Simmons Steven A, Simmons Vickie L; Leisure Lake Village Unit 83; July 17.
$31,000 Golf Lakes Residents Association Inc to Maggio Andrew M, Maggio Patricia A, Major Michelle A; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 624; July 16.
$26,700 Ruhl Gregory A to Gaspar Agnes; Lot 2 Blk M Casa Del Sol; July 18.
$20,000 Ignozzi Shaffer Pier, Shaffer Daniel J to Ignozzi Pren L; Lot 4 Blk 8 Trailer Estates; July 19.
$18,500 Solari Luis to Ltc Signature Homes LLC; Lot 16 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; July 17.
$16,000 Sparks Robert W to Garcia Yessica E; Lot 16 Blk D Hill Park; July 20.
$11,625 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; July 18.
$8,000 Beatty Kathryn, Beatty Scott to Great Living LLC; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 120; July 20.
$8,000 Fetterman Alan, Fetterman Elisabeth to Great Living LLC; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 3; July 20.
$8,000 Lodge Patricia A, Lodge Robert J to Hever Christopher J, Hever Patrick J; Village at Townpark; July 20.
$7,200 Reed Barbara A, Reed Wayne V to Obenhaus Amanda Leigh, Obenhaus Kimberly Laine, Obenhaus Timothy Michael; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 21; July 20.
$6,500 Ross Helen S to Ashworth Susan; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 404; July 17.
$3,000 Whitaker Brenda, Whitaker James to Farquharson James; Blk E Riverside Terrace; July 20.
$2,500 Bodiford Heather, Bodiford Raymond O to Lear Darlene D, Lear Scott T, Lear Thomas S; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 5; July 17.
$10 Akins Family Trust, Akins George E, Akins Leila J to Akins Family Trust, Akins Leila J; Westwego Park; July 20.
$10 Akins Family Trust, Akins George E, Akins Leila J to Akins Family Trust, Akins Leila J; Lot 2 Blk 1 Poinciana Park Or2728 Pg6019; July 20.
$10 Ames Barbara Ann, Ames Larry J to Ames Barbara Ann, Ames Larry J, Ames Trust; Blk 3 Whitfield Estates; July 17.
$10 Anderson Audene M, Anderson Stewart L to Anderson Audene M, Anderson Family Trust, Anderson Stewart L; Lot 19 Flamingo Cay; July 20.
$10 Avila Lopez Maryuri L, Avila Lopez Wendy Maydeline to Avila Lopez Maryuri L; Lot 9 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; July 17.
$10 Barbara A Dodd Trust, Dodd Barbara A, Peters Marlon A, Peters Mary Ellen to Marlon A Peters Revocable Trust, Peters Marlon A; Vistas at Wild Oak Bay I Unit I 105; July 17.
$10 Bellamy Mary to Bellamy Raymond E; Blk 4 Lincoln Manor; July 17.
$10 Blomquist Joan Lewis to Knecht Linda M, Knecht William F, William F Knecht and Linda M Knecht Revocable Living Trust; Lot 3035 Cascades at Sarasota; July 20.
$10 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc, Rdi Resources Inc to Stroop Family Trust; Resort Sixty Six; July 17.
$10 Braden Brian J, Braden Carol J, Brian J Braden and Carol J Braden Revocable Living Trust to Braden Barry, Braden Boston J, Braden Brian J, Braden Brooks J, Braden Carol J, Brian J Braden and Carol J Braden Revocable Living Trust, Rogers Cathy; Ellenton Village; July 18.
$10 Chapman Jayne E, Chapman Robert D to Chapman Jayne E, Chapman Robert D, Chapman Sarah; Lot 43 Rivers Reach; July 19.
$10 Chisolm Jean C, Chisolm Theodore R to Chisolm Jean C, Jean C Chisolm Living Trust; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit B 229; July 17.
$10 Cook Morris to Cook Morris O, Morris O Cook Living Trust; Meadowcroft Unit 5701; July 20.
$10 Czerniak Richard M to Czerniak Elizabeth C; Lot 40 Arbor Lakes B; July 17.
$10 Degroote Sharon to Loucks Suanne, Salyer Jeanna, Swartz Robert E; Bay Hollow Unit 18; July 16.
$10 Dial Deborah A to Deborah A Dial Revocable Trust, Dial Deborah A; Woodlawn Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 646; July 20.
$10 Dickson Elmer A, Dickson Jean B to Colev Alexandru; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 8; July 19.
$10 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Karsmarski Deborah J, Karsmarski Richard D; Or2715 Pg7619; July 16.
$10 Esqueda Naida N, Medeiros Dino A, Medeiros Naida J to Dino A Medeiros and Naida J Medeiros Revocable Living Trust, Medeiros Dino A, Medeiros Naida J; Lot 37 Oak Grove Park; July 17.
$10 Fellman Wilma R to Fellman Arnold C; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 204; July 17.
$10 Fellman Wilma R, Wilma R Fellman Living Trust to Fellman Wilma R; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 204; July 17.
$10 Frazier Jacquelyn, Frazier Karl A to Cheaves Masonry and Construction Inc; Blk 7 New Memphis; July 17.
$10 Frye Rodney Cameron, Harriet Frye Revocable Trust to Brussee Constance Lynn, Frye Rodney Cameron; Garden Lakes Village Unit 83; July 19.
$10 Hall Christopher V, Hall Sar C Valentine, Vann Sar C to Hall Christopher Valentine, Hall Sar C Valentine; Lot 11 Blk 2 Bear Park; July 17.
$10 Hall Christopher Valentine, Hall Sar C Valentine to Merideth Charles E; Or2712 Pg7331; July 17.
$10 Hang Cuc Xuan, Hang Dong to Hang Cuc X, Hang Dong, Hang Family Trust; Lot 20 Blk 2 Casa Del Sol; July 20.
$10 Jackson John Wesley Jr to Smith Cherie, Waiters Crystal; Blk 8 Lloyds Addition; July 17.
$10 Johnson Claudine L, Moslavac Naudia to Mileo Maryvonne; Lot 11 Blk B Casa Loma Mobile Home; July 20.
$10 Jones Kary, Jones Tracy L to Jones Kary, Jones Tracy L, Zaccagnino Janine R; Lot 29 Blk K Villages Of Lakeside South; July 16.
$10 Joyce Betty G, Joyce Michael to Joyce Betty G, Joyce Michael, Joyce Michell; Lot 79 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; July 20.
$10 Joyce Betty G, Joyce Michael, Joyce Michell to Joyce Betty G, Joyce Michael, Joyce Michell; Lot 3 Blk D Sugar Ridge; July 20.
$10 Joyce Betty, Joyce Michael to Joyce Betty, Joyce Michael; Lot 7 Blk 4 Barrington Ridge; July 20.
$10 Kalmer Kathleen A, Kalmer Leonard H to L&K Florida Holdings LLC; Palm Gables Unit 6; July 17.
$10 Keenan Robert A, Keenan Teresa M to Keenan Family Trust, Keenan Robert A, Keenan Teresa M, Pedi Jonathan; Bayfield Oaks; July 17.
$10 Keenan Teresa M to Keenan Robert A, Keenan Teresa M; Lot 6 Bayfield Oaks; July 17.
$10 Kopcsak Patricia A, Kopcsak William J to Kopcsak Family Trust, Kopcsak Patricia A, Kopcsak William J; Lot 211 Cenral Park; July 16.
$10 Lambert Michael, Munn Lindsay to Munn Lindsay; Lot 90 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 17.
$10 Lane Karen A to Karen A Lane Trust, Lane Karen A; Meadowcroft Unit 1303; July 20.
$10 Lewis Jean E to Knecht Linda M, Knecht William F, William F Knecht and Linda M Knecht Revocable Living Trust; Lot 3035 Cascades at Sarasota; July 20.
$10 Lewis Joseph David Ii to Knecht Linda M, Knecht William F, William F Knecht and Linda M Knecht Revocable Living Trust; Lot 3035 Cascades at Sarasota; July 20.
$10 Lima Karen to Karen Lima Revocable Trust, Lima Karen; Lot 77 Ashley Trace at University Place; July 16.
$10 Mack Warren S to Mack Brenda H, Mack Warren S, Warren S and Brenda H Mack Joint Revocable Family Trust; Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates; July 20.
$10 Matthews Charles T Jr to Charles T Matthews Family Trust, Matthews Charles T Jr; Lot 40 Tara; July 16.
$10 Mcalister Arlene Kay, Mcalister Russell John to Mcalister Arlene K, Mcalister Russell J, Russell J Mcalister and Arlene K Mcalister Revocable Living Trust; Blk 16 Trailer Estates; July 16.
$10 Mcguckin Frank to Frank Mcguckin Trust, Lamson Nancy, Mcguckin Frank, Nancy Lamson Trust; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 38 G; July 17.
$10 Miles Joseph D, Miles Joseph D Jr, Miles Joseph Dexter Jr to John Gettle Iii Pa; Pt 13-35-17; July 17.
$10 Moore Beverly to Sleeth Brian; Death Ctf Attached; July 17.
$10 Muth Janet Lewis to Knecht Linda M, Knecht William F, William F Knecht and Linda M Knecht Revocable Living Trust; Lot 3035 Cascades at Sarasota; July 20.
$10 Preston June Lee, Sienicki Mark Philip to Sienicki Mark Philip; Lot 68 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 20.
$10 Putnam Mulholland Auto Company Inc to Mulholland Mindi M; Turnberry Woods at Conquistador Unit 32; July 20.
$10 Robertson Lori A to Lori A Robertson Trust, Robertson Lori A; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 24; July 17.
$10 Salazar Jane F, Salazar John C to Salazar Jane F, Salazar John C, Salazar Revocable Trust; Lot 853 Harrison Ranch; July 16.
$10 Schayer Aimee J, Schayer John E to Schayer Aimee J, Schayer John E, Schayer Revocable Trust; Soleil Unit 104; July 16.
$10 Schroering Debra D, Schroering Robert L to R&D Schroering Ii LLC; Lot 72 Tara; July 17.
$10 Shapiro Ellen Jane, Shapiro Felix L to Felix L Shapiro and Ellen J Shapiro Joint Revocable Trust, Shapiro Ellen J, Shapiro Felix L; Lot 81 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; July 20.
$10 Sims Scott H to Miller Roger I; Lot 19 Blk C Lakeridge Falls; July 20.
$10 Trowbridge Ernest P, Trowbridge Maureen A to Trowbridge Ernest P, Trowbridge Maureen A, Trowbridge Revocable Trust; Ironwood Seventh Unit 108 H; July 20.
$10 Truewell Janice to Hardin Tiffany; Lot 10 Blk 1 Jackson Park; July 19.
$10 Tyson Charles, Tyson Lisa to Tyson Charles E, Tyson Family Trust, Tyson Lisa R; Lot 40 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2; July 19.
$10 Welch Charles R to Petty Christine K, Welch Charles R, Welch Jason Robert; Lot 22 Blk C Casa Loma Mobilehome; July 17.
$10 Wendel Maria E to Maria E Wendel Living Trust, Wendel Maria E; Arbomar Apartments Unit 801; July 17.
$10 Wesley Lisa A, Wesley Michael C to Mcknight Ernest Jr; 0; July 20.
$10 Whiteley Betty S, Whiteley Donald W to Whiteley Betty Jean, Whiteley Donald William, Whiteley Living Trust; Lot 71 Perico Bay Club; July 17.
$10 Winkler Grace W to Magdenz Jessica Winkler, Winkler Grace W; Woodpark at De Soto Square Unit 310; July 17.
$1 Lequeux Veronica, Thames Veronica L to Thames John P, Thames Veronica L, Veronica L Thames and John P Thames Living Trust; Lot 1093 River Club South; July 19.
$1 Maldonado Carlos Ivan to Dimas Keila; Lot 34 Willow Walk; July 16.
$1 Nichols Hydraulics Inc to Nichols Terry A, Terry A Nichols Trust; Pt 36-34-17; July 19.
$1 Stroop Deborah L, Stroop Gerald D Jr to Stroop Deborah L, Stroop Family Trust, Stroop Gerald D Jr; Twin Cities; July 19.
$1 Stroop Deborah L, Stroop Gerald D Jr to Stroop Deborah L, Stroop Family Trust, Stroop Gerald D Jr; Lot 2 Blk A Ida K; July 19.
$0 3608 Land Trust, Zeigler Kevin to 3608 Land Trust, Yla Fidu Inc; Gregory Estates; July 20.
$0 Austin L Duncan Jr and Cindy L Duncan Family Trust, Duncan Austin L Jr, Duncan Cindy L to Duncan Austin L Jr, Duncan Cindy L; Lot 23 Hidden Meadows; July 19.
$0 Chandler Betty J, Chandler Kevin to Eckardt Rhonda, Marshall Rhonda; Pt 32-34-18; July 17.
$0 Clare A Evers Trust, Evers Clare A, Plaehn Dineen Mary E to Urschel Victoria E; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 118; July 17.
$0 Draper Leonard A, Draper Robin L, Eldridge Robert D to Draper Leonard A, Draper Robin L; Or2737 Pg6470; July 20.
$0 Duncan Austin L Jr, Duncan Cindy L to Austin L Duncan Jr and Cindy L Duncan Family Trust, Duncan Austin L Jr, Duncan Cindy L; Lot 23 Hidden Meadows; July 20.
$0 Floyd David E, Jones Carol Abshier to Floyd David E; Lot 106 Sabal Harbour; July 17.
$0 Jones Diana to Jones Lethario; Lot 222 Pincrest; July 18.
$0 Kochno Taras Ira, Pensco Trust Company, Taras Kochno Ira to Kochno Donna M, Kochno Taras V; Lot 71 Virginia Water; July 20.
$0 Lawrence Bernadine Ann to Bunn Margaret Ann; Lot 5 Blk M Tidevue Estates; July 17.
$0 Lustig Harmon, Lustig Ruth to Colella Jerry, Colella Joyce; Veranda Beach Club Unit 16; July 17.
$0 Scalisi David L, Scalisi Joanne M, Scalisi Laura, Scalisi Paul J to Reed Colleen M, Reed David; Lot 3 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 20.
$0 Walton Gwendolyn to Your Time Rv Park LLC; Or2709 Pg0987; July 19.
