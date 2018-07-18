Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$38,000,000 Waypoint Sarasota Owner LLC to Sarasota Real Estate Holdings LLC; Pt 32-35-18; July 10.
$2,300,000 Hoover Property Palmetto LLC to Gip Palmetto LLC; Lot 5 North River Industrial Park; July 10.
$1,701,000 Manatee Fruit Company to Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC; Pt 21-35-18; July 11.
$1,390,240 Sd Cce LLC to Jeffrey P Munafo Living Trust, Megan B Munafo Living Trust, Munafo Jeffrey P, Munafo Megan B; Lot 29 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 11.
$1,325,000 Glass Henry F Trust, Glass Patricia M, Henry F Glass Trust, Patricia M Glass Trust to Clausing David W; Pt 9-34-17; July 9.
$1,287,710 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Lacy Marla V, Lacy Steven R; Lot 47 Lake Club; July 13.
$1,250,000 Bode Carol A, Bode Charles M to Dozier Christopher M, Dozier Shannon L; Lot 54 Bimini Bay Estates; July 16.
$1,189,000 Koshier Dennis, Koshier Suzy to Lesh Connie M, Lesh Donald Scott; Lot 15 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 13.
$900,000 Givens Alvin E, Givens Nadine S to Pokey Properties LLC; Beachwalkers Villas Unit 200; July 13.
$900,000 Spaude Barbara, Spaude Joseph to Pearson Richard B, Pearson Susan E; Coral Shores; July 10.
$890,000 Goffin Edith Lynne, Goffin Robert J to Steinbarger Amber, Steinbarger Dane P; Lot 7 Blk 6 Shore Acres; July 10.
$875,000 Altizer James Craig, Altizer Marta Mieras to Stump Denise S, Stump Mickey D; Lot 2 Sleepy Lagoon Park; July 13.
$837,400 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Lavick Chris, Lavick Nancy; Lot 284 Greyhawk Landing West; July 10.
$835,000 Noviello John, Noviello Kathleen to Caceres Veimery, Garcia Debrah; Lot 27 Bay Palms; July 12.
$825,000 Jolia LLC to Keegan Michael, Keegan Sandra; Lot 137 Legends Bay; July 11.
$799,682 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Faramarzifar Kimberly Ann, Faramarzifar Ramin; Lot 132 Arbor Grande; July 11.
$775,000 Petry Nancy M, White William B to Eshman David A, Eshman Julie W; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 64 C; July 16.
$736,470 Minto Bradenton LLC to Russell E Spruill Revocable Living Trust, Sharon A Spruill Revocable Living Trust, Spruill Russell E, Spruill Sharon A; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; July 9.
$734,491 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Morris Patricia M, Weed Dennis H; Lot 839 Esplanade; July 11.
$720,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Shook Ray W, Shook Sandra L; Lot 114 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 11.
$720,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Basmagy Nancy, Basmagy Thomas; Lot 49 Lakewood National Golf Club; July 13.
$690,858 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Sansenbach Edwina Anne, Sansenbach Mike; Lot 29 Estuary; July 11.
$689,000 C Dennis and Cherylee Leep Trust, Leep C Dennis, Leep Cherylee to Rodriguez Emily H, Rodriguez Gustavo; Lot 7 Bay Palms; July 9.
$687,129 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Restuccia Philip, Rubin Restuccia Lynn; Lot 650 Del Webb; July 11.
$685,000 Mccauley Mary Jo to Anderson Mary E, Anderson Thomas D; Marina Drive Unit B; July 16.
$683,158 D R Horton Inc to Gardner James Emile Jr, Gardner Judith Leffler; Lot 114 Rye Wilderness Estates; July 10.
$667,665 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Quantrill Donna M, Quantrill John E; Lot 816 Esplanade; July 11.
$650,000 Jeanne Taylor Rozamus Revocable Living Trust, Michaels Kathleen L Rozamus, Reese Michael, Rozamus Jeanne Taylor Revocable Living Trust to 6509 Gulf Drive LLC; Lot 9 Blk 14 West Wind Shores; July 9.
$647,500 Tilelli Valerie A to Jason A and Laura W Seubert Trust, Seubert Jason A, Seubert Laura W; Lot 32 Bay Palms; July 13.
$628,520 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Downey Catherine M, Elliott William F; Lot 823 Esplanade; July 11.
$625,556 Soletti Anthony, Soletti Catherine to Pelicans and Pirates LLC; Lot 25 Blk D Luana Isles; July 12.
$617,000 Anderson Carolyn Wells, Anderson Phillip A to Mcswain Andrew; Lot 6 Blk 12 Holmes Beach; July 13.
$600,000 Hickey Barbara R, Hickey Thomas P to Hutyra Aimee, Hutyra Rodney J; Lot 21 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$572,000 Dormeyer Alan J, Dormeyer Jacqueline S to Thomas Kelly; Lot 145 River Club North; July 11.
$562,500 Smalkowski Joseph, Smalkowski Karen to Medves Steven A, Steven A Medves Trust; Lot 22 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 12.
$559,500 Johnson Kerri Ann, Johnson Willie Neil to Miller Rachelle S, Miller Steven M; Edgewater; July 11.
$553,434 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Resnick Alla, Tota Frank; Lot 651 Del Webb; July 11.
$550,957 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Morrow Deborah A, Morrow Michael P; Lot 4166 Twin Rivers; July 10.
$547,228 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Hoidge Kathryn; Or2716 Pg0001; July 12.
$540,000 Wci Communities LLC to Leonard Keith Jordan, Wilmesher Charles Albert Jr; Lot 22 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$536,552 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Fetkenher David, Fetkenher Rhonda; Lot 243 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 10.
$535,880 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Douglas Amy, Douglas Myles; Lot 6 Tides End; July 12.
$534,000 Tapp Deborah G, Tapp Steven E to Tomochak Sharon; Lot 25 Blk B Palma Sola Bay Estates; July 13.
$523,000 Mize Joanne M to Greco Mary Kathleen Tully, Greco Patrick Joseph; Blk 2 Pinehurst; July 12.
$520,000 J David Pearah Revocable Trust, Pearah J David to Clarke Audrey, Clarke Michael; Lot 7 Central Park; July 11.
$512,000 Cook Kelley K, Cook Russell C to Miller Gary P, Miller Judith G; Lot 62 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 12.
$512,000 Goknar Evren, Goknar Mehmet K Trust, Goknar Meral U Ili Trust, Mehmet K Goknar and Meral U Ili Goknar Trust to Kahn Paulina Bey, Urdaneta Eduardo R; Lot 42 Harbour Landings; July 12.
$508,317 Jacbo LLC to Huling Colleen A, Huling John H; Lot 3117 Twin Rivers; July 11.
$505,000 Wci Communities LLC to Sichel Ellen V, Sichel Robert S; Lot 168 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$504,440 Minto Bradenton LLC to Edwards Fredrick Julius; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour Unit 387 301; July 9.
$502,500 Adams Margene G, Makinen Ronald Ray to Bierman Hjordis, Hjordis Bierman Living Trust; Martinique Condominium Apartments South Unit 602; July 12.
$502,500 Hospenthal Paulette, Makinen Ronald Ray to Bierman Hjordis, Hjordis Bierman Living Trust; Martinique Condominium Apartments South Unit 602; July 12.
$502,500 Makinen Ronald Ray to Bierman Hjordis, Hjordis Bierman Revocable Living Trust; Martinique Condominium Apartments South Unit 602; July 12.
$500,000 Mcqueen Carrie, Mcqueen Larry G to Odendal Cornelis Hylton, Odendal Lisa; Lot 31 Greyhawk Landing; July 13.
$495,000 Donovan Brian S, Donovan Fariba M to Perron Sally, Perron Scott; Lot 34 Links at Palm Aire; July 11.
$491,400 Lennar Homes LLC to Harris Larry James, Harris Peggy Sue; Lot 2 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; July 11.
$490,000 Buckman Harriette H to Freedman Barbara, Freedman James B, James B Freedman 2008 Trust; Lot 7 Marlow; July 10.
$489,684 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Eicher Joseph R, Taylor Tammy T; Lot 387 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 11.
$487,634 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Lampton F William; Lot 652 Del Webb; July 10.
$486,228 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Fitscher Carol Susan, Fitscher Dennis Richard; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1004; July 10.
$483,342 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Mandarine Juliette, Mandarine Robert; Lot 4171 Twin Rivers; July 10.
$480,000 Ohler Martha K, Ohler Robert A to Touch Phala, Touch Sophorn; Lot 9 River Club South; July 11.
$475,000 Edwin A Spence Jr Revocable Trust, Spence Edwin A Jr to Wiederhorn Peter; Lot 16 Ascot; July 13.
$467,000 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Gregory W Corning, Nicole A Corning; Lot 99 Legends Bay; July 9.
$460,000 Pepper Debra to Whitehead Jana, Whitehead Micah; Shorelands; July 12.
$459,497 Lennar Homes LLC to King Carol Joyce, King Samuel B, Rapp Karla; Lot 138 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 12.
$458,000 Hecklinski Michael J, Hecklinski Nancy L, Hecklinski Randall J to Dibiase Jennifer A, Dibiase Joseph N; Playa Encantada Unit 216; July 11.
$457,000 Yoder Patricia Ann, Yoder Urias Lamar to Bergstrom Gary Alan; Pt 24-36-21; July 10.
$456,000 Tan Sue D to Dobson Derek, Dobson Kimberly; Lot 2008 River Club South; July 9.
$452,087 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Balok Cynthia Lee, Balok Larry J; Lot 42 Arbor Grande; July 11.
$450,000 Murai Akemi, Murai Sam, Yabe Ryoichi K to Hamilton Diane, Hamilton Shawn; Gulf Of Mexico Drive; July 12.
$447,500 Leibowitz Michael S, Leibowitz Rana L to Giesler Stephen, Giesler Teresa; Lot 57 Legends Bay; July 11.
$445,000 Diem John C to Wright Gary; Lot 336 Country Creek; July 10.
$440,000 Beavers M Jeanette to Carter Brian D Fortin, Carter John E; Lot 78 Blk B Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 13.
$440,000 Blanchette Julia E, Blanchette Michael A to Weber Shari R, Weber William; Lot 207 Country Creek; July 16.
$439,000 Abbott Carol B, Carol B Abbott Trust to Lyerly James Stephen, Lyerly Ruth L, Peurifoy Joshua T; Lot 20 Flamingo Cay; July 12.
$437,000 Alnadi Ibrahim, Alnadi Sohair to Flowers Jamie N, Flowers Joshua J; Lot 32 Blk 1 Mandalay; July 13.
$435,000 Chism David M, Chism Marti J to Sager Allyson Yuko, Sager Bryce Jeffrey; 0; July 12.
$432,500 Thompson Barbara J, Thompson Patrick A to Larson Earl R, Larson Tryla B; Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Unit 212; July 10.
$430,000 Adamson James T, James T Adamson Trust to Pasquariello Anna Maria, Polo Franco; Lot 6 Greens at El Conquistador; July 10.
$430,000 Holm Marie, Holm Tom, Tom and Marie Holm Family Trust to Lavallee Monique G, Lavallee Richard J; Lot 73 Tailfeather Way at Tara; July 10.
$429,114 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Tateosian Barbara, Tateosian Glenn; Lot 223 Eagle Trace; July 11.
$422,985 Lennar Homes LLC to Graham Berlenda Belizaire, Graham Jemaar Lekei; Lot 58 Polo Run; July 10.
$419,765 Wci Communities LLC to Moscoso Blanca; Lot 137 Sanctuary Cove; July 10.
$413,500 Faramarzifar Kimberly A, Faramarzifar Ramin to Marshbanks Gerald P, Marshbanks Stephanie Jo; Lot 41 Harrison Ranch; July 11.
$412,500 Sykes James R, Sykes T Diane to Oconnor Charles S, Oconnor Sandra K; Lot 14 Woodridge Oaks; July 9.
$412,000 Hardin Christine E, Hardin Richard W to Childers Phyllis L, Keenan Judith Ann; Lot 102 Tailfeather Way at Tara; July 10.
$411,915 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Pelletier Pamela M, Pelletier Timothy M; Lot 368 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; July 11.
$410,000 Bryant Evelyn M, Bryant Michael P to Forsythe Leslie, Forsythe Todd Fenton; Lot 25 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 11.
$406,861 Gtis I Vgc LP to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Villages Of Glen Creek; July 16.
$400,000 Adamatmar LLC to Patel Bhagwat, Patel Girish, Patel Kalpana, Patel Kirti; Pt 9-36-21; July 16.
$400,000 Apple Andrea N to Joseph Charles W, Joseph Christine M; Lot 82 Oakleaf Hammock; July 9.
$400,000 Csendesne Andrea Gyarmati, Lewis Robert to Rasmussen Chris, Rasmussen Lyn; Lot 103 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; July 10.
$399,900 Haddad Christopher to Frye Kimberly Verjean, Frye Rodney Brian; Lot 6 Greyhawk Landing; July 16.
$399,796 Lennar Homes LLC to Kelly Eva Marie, Kelly Joseph A; Lot 61 Polo Run; July 9.
$395,000 Craig David A, Craig Joan M, Craig Scott A, Craig Steven M, Graham Susan E, Joan M Craig Supplemental Needs Income Trust, Joan M Craig Supplemental Needs Non Income Trust, Scibelli Doreen M to Kovaleski Rosemarie, Smulowitz Jack, Smulowitz Real Estate Trust; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 92; July 11.
$395,000 Taylor William R to Barta Alfonz, Pinterne Erzsebet Kaplonyi; Lot 4066 Twin Rivers; July 13.
$394,000 Schneider Jo Anne B, Schneider Victor S to Wolski Joseph M Sr, Wolski Joy M; Lot 2083 Mill Creek; July 10.
$393,990 D R Horton Inc to Maher Jennifer A, Maher Robert William; Lot 135 Del Tierra; July 10.
$391,994 Lennar Homes LLC to Wright Christophe Michael, Wright Michelle Leigh; Lot 157 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 9.
$390,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Horner Kimberly, Horner Scott; Lot 64 Rosedale Addition; July 10.
$390,000 Bcat 2015 14Att, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Santmyer Betty, Santmyer Terry; Sun Plaza West Unit 211; July 9.
$387,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Andrews Maria S, Bakhouch Mustapha; Lot 157 Polo Run; July 10.
$386,525 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Shepherd Natasha, Shepherd Oleg; Lot 82 Magnolia Point Ii; July 12.
$385,000 Averkamp Karen J, Karen J Averkamp Revocable Trust to Ellis James M; Riverside Court; July 13.
$385,000 Sopko Elizabeth M, Sopko George A to Mills Florizel, Mills Wanda C; Lot 25 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 12.
$383,987 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Jeffers Marianne, Jeffers Richard N; Lot 38 Mirabella at Village Green; July 12.
$382,517 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Riggs Jeanna L; Lot 1 Blk 32 Crosscreek; July 10.
$380,000 Maben Donna K to Hague Danny David, Hague Donna Marie; Lot 25 Greyhawk Landing; July 11.
$380,000 Pace Real Estate LLC to Fitzpatrick Ross, Fitzpatrick Viki; Lot 21 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes; July 13.
$374,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Glass Susan, Rodgers Karen, Rodgers Scott; Lot 37 Osprey Landing; July 10.
$374,000 Weyer Megan E, Weyer Ryan P to Bonneau Edward L Iii, Sargent Marianne Scott; Lot 29 Ridge at Crossing Creek; July 9.
$373,500 Sheehan Gladys E, Sheehan Leroy E, Sheehan Trust to Buhr Gerald; Lot 46 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 11.
$371,273 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Price Sylvia C; Lot 74 Mirabella at Village Green; July 12.
$370,000 Borchardt Joshua L, Borchardt Whitney L, Walker Whitney Lauren to Fischer Kim Marie, Fischer Steven David; Lot 594 Harrison Ranch; July 10.
$369,721 River Reach Associates LLC to Kiley Mallory N, May Aaron; Lot 239 Rivers Reach; July 11.
$366,000 Staley Monty S, Staley Robin to Hecht Todd M, Hecht Tracy D; Pt 21-33-21; July 12.
$365,258 Pgci Iv LLC to Kee Robin K; Lot 261 Silverleaf; July 11.
$365,000 Columbia Kristen Lee, Ortiz Angel, Ortiz Angel N, Ortiz Kristen to Hunt Brian R, Hunt Diane M; Lot 32 Blk E Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation; July 10.
$365,000 Evans James Michael, Evans Theone Rae to Bell Charlene Y, Bell Thomas M; Lot 181 Oakleaf Hammock; July 12.
$365,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Hanschke Anne M; Lot 723 Esplanade; July 10.
$364,112 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Do Anh Thuy Ngoc, Pham Truong Ngut; Lot 108 Magnolia Point Ii; July 12.
$361,000 Omicioli Angela, Omicioli Anthony to Griner Annette Marie, Griner Thomas James; Lot 315 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 11.
$360,000 Bergoine Willis E to Ahearn Beverly J, Pless Andrew L; Lot 61 Hampton Terrace at University Place; July 13.
$360,000 John Gregory J to Willis Eugene L, Willis Tia J; Lot 55 Blk B River Wilderness; July 9.
$360,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Olson Amy, Olson Kenneth; Lot 3 Blk 9 Crosscreek; July 12.
$360,000 Rota Michael N to Fernandez Armando, Fernandez Janitza; Lot 1066 River Club South; July 13.
$358,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Davis Jaylin Marie, Supan Pete; Lot 416 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$357,000 Gsaa Home Equity Trust 2006 19 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 19, U S Bank to Jksp LLC; Lot 69 Greyhawk Landing; July 11.
$357,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Alba Diana L, Alba Emilio S; Lot 125 River Wilderness; July 10.
$355,000 Classic Property Management Of Srq LLC to Montalbano Diane V, Montalbano Ronald A; Blk B Elysian Heights; July 11.
$355,000 Royal Villa LLC to Hilton Michael L, Hilton Paula E; Lot 139 Oakleaf Hammock; July 10.
$350,000 Halberg Glenn M, Sproule Jollie A to Meyers Carol A, Meyers Jeffrey A; Lot 34 Del Webb; July 13.
$350,000 Hess Carolyn R to Leddy Ann M, Leddy Ronald J; Lot 76 Mote Ranch Village I; July 13.
$350,000 Nelson Holly, Nelson James D to Laferriere Patrick, Laferriere Terresa; Lot 35 Summerfield Village; July 12.
$350,000 Raczka Marianne, Raczka Wolfgang to Buchert Ingeborg, Buchert Richard; Edgewater Pointe at Perico Bay Club Unit 124; July 12.
$350,000 Siefker Christina M, Siefker Robert L to Two Star Properties LLC; Villa Unit 5; July 10.
$349,000 Earl Dawn, Earl Scott to Trejo Daniel Ramos, Trejo Jose Ramos; Lot 10 Blk B Braden Pines; July 10.
$347,000 Mcmullen Robert to Hadley Gregory W; Lot 330 Central Park; July 10.
$346,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Burrows Christine, Burrows Robert E Jr; Lot 139 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$345,000 Jacbo LLC to Binker Barbara G, Free John K; Lot 23 Blk 35 Crosscreek; July 9.
$344,000 Bartelt Jay Jean, Bartelt Richard to Mackelvey Julia Ann, Mackelvey Mark David; Lot 2 Creekside Preserve Ii; July 12.
$342,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Kirby Jennifer L, Kirby Robert A; Lot 154 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; July 13.
$339,500 Slavova Svetlana, Slavova Svetlana T to Stevens Jeffrey B; Lot 137 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; July 10.
$338,749 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Madill David Ray, Madill Family Trust, Madill Sandra Jo; Lot 73 Mirabella at Village Green; July 16.
$337,000 Demers Barrington R, Demers Virginia B to Rollins Andrea, Rollins William; Blk D Bayshore Gardens; July 11.
$335,000 Edward R Sanders and Carol P Sanders Joint Revocable Trust, Sanders Carol, Sanders Edward to Taylor Vicki L; Lot 3 Blk 6 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; July 10.
$335,000 Rodriguez Angela M, Rodriguez Dale M to Ramjohn Alejandrina; Lot 82 River Woods; July 12.
$334,900 Holt Charles M, Holt Kendra M to Miller Randall J, Miller Sheryl A; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit B; July 10.
$333,000 Miller Yolanda M, Morrow John R, Morrow Yolanda M to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 48 Tara; July 12.
$332,000 Bailer Joseph W, Bailer Nancy D, Nancy D Bailer Living Trust to Gorzelany Constance V, Gorzelany Stanley J; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 301; July 10.
$332,000 Brouwer Eileen M, Brouwer Folkert J, Folkert J Brouwer and Eileen M Brouwer Joint Revocable Trust to Lynch Agnes T, Lynch Peter; Lot 94 Blk B 4 Summerfield Village; July 13.
$331,000 Carson Deanna C, Carson Hugh S to Mayer Douglas, Mayer Myra; Lot 13 Blk G Chaparral Ii; July 9.
$330,000 Colon Edwin A, Edwin A Colon Family Trust to Winkle Joseph M; Lot 1 Esplanade; July 10.
$330,000 Cueto Walsh Patricia to Gliosca Richard J, Gliosca Sharon F; Lot 15 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; July 11.
$330,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Paddock Ellen; Lot 41 Arbor Grande; July 13.
$330,000 Wilson Bernard Paul, Wilson Chrisanta V to Kokemuller Roger, Kokemuller Sharon; Lot 14 Gamble Creek Estates; July 16.
$328,500 Camacho Rachel S, Vanegas Juan J Camacho to Chandler Marcus Dean, Chandler Trish L; Lot 317 Mill Creek; July 12.
$327,500 Kalman Eleanor M to Denton Joan, Denton Russell L; Lot 24 Blk D Chaparral; July 11.
$325,000 Schmitt Evelyn L to Bongard Ronald A, Ronald A Bongard Trust; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 10; July 16.
$322,354 University Village LLC to Blackman Steven R, Blackman Vickey S; Lot 20 University Village; July 10.
$320,031 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Young Bobbie T, Young Gerald K; Lot 309 Indigo; July 11.
$320,000 George P Stellas Jr Trust, Stellas George P Jr to Tomasko Jamie; Club Bamboo South Unit 219; July 11.
$320,000 George P Stellas Jr Trust, Stellas George P Jr to Perez Gabriella C; Club Bamboo South Unit 124; July 11.
$320,000 Minck Noelle Y, Minck Stuart J to Furst David K, Furst Rebecca A; Lot 30 Arbor Oaks; July 10.
$320,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Ewert Janie L, Ewert Rick A; Lot 157 River Wilderness; July 13.
$318,000 Kulikowski Michael G, Kulikowski Nadine A to Wielgolinski Jean, Wielgolinski John; Lot 213 Peridia; July 13.
$316,000 Hussey Pat to Holt Charles M, Holt Kendra M; Lot D 17 Rosedale 5; July 10.
$315,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Powers Kevin Edmund, Powers Tara Adine; Coach Homes L at Lakewood National Unit 1321; July 16.
$314,400 Vk Trevesta LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Trevesta; July 12.
$312,751 Pgci Iv LLC to Cavender Gabriele, Cavender Thomas; Lot 255 Silverleaf; July 11.
$310,000 Duholke Brent, Jordan Leanne, Mckenzie Alaine to St Amand Maureen, St Amand Stephen; Lot 73 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield; July 13.
$310,000 Frances M Sax Revocable Trust, Sax Frances M, Sax Sander to Morley Michele, Morley Stephen; Windward Bay Unit 305; July 10.
$310,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Rohrbach Rita Annette, Rohrbach Robert; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1322; July 10.
$310,000 Wci Communities LLC to Cox Jenny A, Cox Jody Glenn; Lot 37 Copperlefe; July 9.
$308,500 Wci Communities LLC to Samuel Latisha, Samuel Ramchan; Lot 90 Copperlefe; July 11.
$308,051 River Reach Associates LLC to Cortez Monica, Cortez Victor I; Lot 328 Rivers Reach; July 11.
$307,588 University Village LLC to Pesce Edward L, Whalen Lori B; Lot 52 University Village; July 9.
$306,211 Richter Manuel to Demilner Lawrence E, Wright Shiela; Lot 29 Mote Ranch; July 9.
$305,000 Hickey Glenn G, Hickey Joanne R to Price Stuart; Lot 19 Tara; July 10.
$305,000 Nick Schimpf and Helen Schimpf Revocable Trust, Schimpf Helen, Schimpf Nick to Petty Bobbie H, Petty Larry D; Lot 17 Blk D Lakeridge Falls; July 12.
$305,000 Stellas Peter G to Perez Gabriella C; Club Bamboo South Unit 217; July 11.
$302,990 D R Horton Inc to Rousseau Geoffrey Brian, Rousseau Meagan Alexis; Lot 159 Del Tierra; July 10.
$301,990 D R Horton Inc to Cedrechi Carina C, Hozan Samuel M; Lot 238 Trevesta; July 9.
$300,000 2Squa LLC to Diedrich Jane, Diedrich Michael; Magnolia Woods; July 11.
$300,000 Dudley Andrew J to Robinson Lisa M, Sharp John Timothy; Lot 9 Blk L Country Club Heights; July 11.
$300,000 Putens Rebecca A to Phyllis N Weber Living Trust, Weber Phyllis N; Lot 7 Blk K Lakeridge Falls; July 13.
$300,000 University Village LLC to Willard Valda; Lot 130 University Village; July 10.
$299,900 Mullins David L, Mullins Robin R to King Amy M; Lot 3 Tara; July 10.
$299,508 University Village LLC to Johnson Carolyn J, Johnson Richard H; Lot 19 University Village; July 10.
$299,187 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Quiroga Diego L, Quiroga Jose L; Lot 118 Ridge at Crossing Creek; July 12.
$295,980 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Regal Cynthia; Lot 38 Creekwood Townhomes; July 10.
$295,000 Carden Brett A, Carden Catherine, Hanneford Catherine to Dudley Andrew Jordan; Pt 5-36-22; July 11.
$295,000 George P Stellas Jr Trust, Stellas George P Jr to Tomasko Jaimie; Club Bamboo South Unit 218; July 11.
$295,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Chin Wee C, Zhu Rong Ping; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1311; July 11.
$295,000 Wright Linda M, Wright Robert D to Morman Patricia; Lot 46 Perico Bay Club; July 13.
$293,000 Henry H and Shirlee J Katz Revocable Trust, Katz Henry H, Katz Lisa B, Katz Shirlee J to Giresi Jennifer, Giresi Matthew; Lot 1 Tara; July 11.
$292,000 Martin Robert Wayne to Hoover Sara L; Lot 128 Fairfield; July 13.
$291,994 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Hostetler Mary Janell; Lot 340 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$290,000 Bartolai Mauro, Bartolai Rina to Dorsey Diane; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5402; July 10.
$290,000 Chiodo Vincent R to Price Diane, Price Donald; Lot 50 Whitney Meadows; July 10.
$290,000 Gorman Maria, Ruiz Cesar A, Ruiz Karla to Cole Charles Paul Iii; Pt 11-35-20; July 12.
$290,000 Jonathan J Shriver Living Trust, Lynda D Shriver Living Trust, Shriver Jonathan J, Shriver Lynda D Living Trust to Sornberger Karen; Lot 23 Wingspan Way at Tara; July 13.
$289,000 Garcia Cinthia Avilez, Polar Cinthia Carla, Polar Omar to Jurden James; Lot 7 Blk 10 Barrington Ridge; July 12.
$289,000 Longo James, Longo Lori A to Farnsworth Caitlin Elizabeth Rose, Shinn Stuart R; Lot 353 Central Park; July 11.
$288,000 Brown Katie Elizabeth, Smith Katie Elizabeth, Smith William Russell to Cope Nathan A, Whiddon Lisa A; Lot 86 Crossing Creek Village; July 16.
$286,000 Carney Brett, Laird Carney Jessica E to Marouf Cheryl; Lot 230 Silverleaf; July 13.
$285,000 Apgf LLC to Varne Thomas; Blk A Fairview Avenue Park; July 9.
$285,000 Waller Christine, Waller Peter to Howland James K, Paquette Shawn P; Lot 41 River Point Of Manatee; July 16.
$284,395 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Sanamixay Phonekeo, Sanamixay Vy; Lot 136 Old Mill Preserve; July 9.
$284,170 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Stevens Dustin J; Lot 15 Blk 36 Crosscreek; July 11.
$282,500 Frey Paul F, Frey Susan to Johnson Jeffrey S, Johnson Teresa G; Lot 11 Blk A Lake Royale; July 10.
$281,000 Lysaght Barbara D, Lysaght Mary J to Ashley Aaron, Ashley Sarah; Forest Creek Fennemore Way; July 12.
$280,000 Elshall Ahmed, Elshall Ritva to Dieckmann Eric H, Dieckmann Melissa A; Lot 385 Harrison Ranch; July 11.
$277,500 Adams Stephen H A, Gonzalez Adams Diane M to Raleigh Melissa, Raleigh Stephen; Blk 2 Forest Creek Fennemore Way; July 11.
$276,356 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Espinosa Alicia, Siford Tyler P; Lot 24 Heron Creek; July 12.
$275,340 Pulte Home Company LLC to Byrd Sheri D; Lot 63 Trevesta; July 13.
$275,000 Ala Fidu Inc, Trust No 472518 to Godshall Magdalena; Lot 4 Blk 5 Village Green Of Bradenton; July 9.
$275,000 Rojas Freddy W, Rojas Maria D to Santoro Melissa; Lot 102 Cottages at Blu Vista; July 11.
$275,000 Smigel Jack, Smigel Mary S to Dell Alan M; Lot 425 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; July 9.
$274,500 Walker Cynthia to Ann M Halliday Revocable Trust, Halliday Ann M; Lot 10 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; July 10.
$272,500 Andrew P Wilking and Marilyn N Wilking 2014 Revocable Trust, Wilking Andrew P, Wilking Marilyn N to Bliss Jerilyn Schultz, Schultz Stephen; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 22; July 9.
$272,000 Sawickey Kyle P, Sawickey Michael J to Taylor Robert Lee, Taylor Samantha Lyn; Lot 17 Ellenton Acres; July 13.
$271,481 Pgci Iv LLC to Soe Mei Mei; Lot 321 Silverleaf; July 11.
$270,990 D R Horton Inc to Herschel Alise Velardi, Herschel Cliff W; Lot 163 Del Tierra; July 10.
$268,500 Torres Emelina to Brooks Darrell, Brooks Tracy; Lot 33 Braden Crossings; July 12.
$265,990 D R Horton Inc to Radetic Michael Anthony; Lot 146 Willow Hammock; July 16.
$265,990 D R Horton Inc to Degelmann Karl Arno; Lot 110 Willow Hammock; July 11.
$265,000 Ames Jim L, Ames Pamela S to Diamantino Fernando Moco, Ordaz Maria; Lot 42 Blk G Country Oaks; July 10.
$265,000 Lie Nielsen Debra, Lie Nielsen John to Lotsoff Karen M, Lotsoff Terry L; Lot 123 Pericio Bay Club; July 16.
$265,000 Watson Bobby, Watson Gita to Corbin Karen L, Lefebvre Lawrence R; Lot 159 Chelsea Oaks; July 10.
$264,900 White Gregory George to Carruthers Annmarie, Carruthers Timothy R; Lot 78 Creekside Preserve Ii; July 12.
$262,000 Troedel Michael E to Actkinson Elizabeth Mccormick, Actkinson Michael; Lot 35 River Plantation; July 13.
$260,000 Curd Francis M, Curd Pamela to Curd Francis M Ii; Lot H 5 Rosedale 8 Westbury Lakes; July 12.
$260,000 D R Horton Inc to Hill David Douglas; Lot 166 Del Tierra; July 10.
$260,000 Moore Kevin C, Moore Kimberly N, Noto Barbara A, Noto Carl D, Okeefe Karen L, Okeefe Patrick B to Helensmith William J Self Directed Ira, Sabal Palm Bank, William J Helensmith Self Directed Ira; Lay Z Liv N Unit 16; July 9.
$259,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Perez Elissia, Perez Ronny E; Lot 73 Old Mill Preserve; July 10.
$258,519 Highland Holdings Inc to Shangraw Burton Iii, Shangraw Kathleen; Lot 5 Amber Glen; July 13.
$258,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Seymour Elizabeth; Lot 93 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$257,500 Dennis Darius to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc; Lot 107 River Plantation; July 13.
$257,500 Nucompass Mobility Services Inc to Petkov Kristina; Lot 107 River Plantation; July 13.
$255,900 Corson Karissa E, Corson Shawn M to Martin Christina Jean, Martin Dean Alan; Lot 162 Creekside Preserve Ii; July 11.
$255,000 Mccampbell Billie C, Mccampbell Charles D to Heedles Jeffrey F Sr, Heedles Joanne; Lot 18 Cordova Lakes; July 11.
$255,000 Simard Deborah S, Simard Denis to Birt Thomas Lyle Jr; Lot 384 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; July 12.
$254,000 Mathieu Bridget, Mathieu Michael to Ahearn Karen, Ahearn Shawn; Lot 19 Blk C Fresh Meadows; July 16.
$253,700 Mathe Dennis to Anderson John G; Lot 16 Sarabay Lake; July 10.
$252,250 Colletti Debra, Colletti Randy Douglas to Parsley Margaret A, Parsley Mark Allen; Lot 8 Blk 3 Whitfield Manor; July 16.
$252,000 Habermas Zachary T, Sandler Paul David to Franchi Beatriz M; Lot 18 Blk B Centre Lake; July 10.
$250,000 Arthur Glenn D, Arthur Olivia Ballesteros to Lester Cynthia L, Lester Robert H; Lot 38 Crystal Lakes Ii; July 11.
$250,000 Mary Ruda Trust, Ruda Mary to Jenkins Patricia; Lot 42 Tara; July 10.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Bellevue Mirlene; Lot 97 Cottages at San Lorenzo; July 16.
$249,900 Van Der Kolk Thijs J to Blumstein Damien C; Palmetto Point; July 10.
$246,630 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Espinosa Martiniano L, Espinosa Yanira M; Lot 14 Heron Creek; July 12.
$245,440 Highland Holdings Inc to Lee Debra K, Lee Ronald; Lot 7 Amber Glen; July 12.
$245,000 Burrows Julie A, Carol A Logalbo Trust, Logalbo Carol A Trust, Oliver Michael A to Lawwill Robert L Iii, Thompson Lawwill Lori A; Lot 36 Highland Lakes; July 10.
$245,000 Jarema Haley Ann to Confidential, Meyer Marina; Pt 8-35-22; July 10.
$244,000 Beam Nichole A, Craig Cody W, Craig Nichole A to Holgate Travis, Kashtan Sara; Lot 7 Rivers Edge; July 16.
$244,000 Cervantes Michelle, Cervantes Tony D to Kozlowski Reina Claret, Zamora Keyver Jesus; Lot 3143 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; July 11.
$243,500 Samons John to Teel Susan M, Teel Thomas A; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Country Club Ii Unit 103; July 16.
$243,000 Brenner Diana G, Brenner Timothy M to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 646 Harrison Ranch; July 10.
$242,000 Brown Jamie to Mitchell Melissa D; Lot 99 Central Park; July 9.
$240,030 Pgci Iv LLC to Botha Barbara Jean, Botha Tracey Chantelle; Lot 339 Silverleaf; July 11.
$240,000 Day Christina R, Day John R Jr to Corbino Ashley, Corbino Drake; 0; July 16.
$240,000 Maier Lana, Maier Matthew to Arduengo Piatt Ana Marie, Piatt Wendell Houston; Lot 89 Cortez Estates; July 13.
$240,000 Mitchell Charles K, Mitchell Kathryn C to Dipasquale Ryan Adam; Lot 25 Waterford; July 10.
$239,900 4109 51St Dr W Trust, Trustee Management Services LLC to Cox Gregory L, Cox Michele M; Lot 118 West Glenn; July 12.
$239,284 Kirsner Barry, Kirsner Dorothy to Dimino Management Associates LLC; Lot 31 Greenbrook Village; July 10.
$239,000 Urban Laurie L, Urban Michael, Urban Michael J to Dodge Jason R; Pt 36-36-22; July 11.
$238,700 D R Horton Inc to Johnson Gary A, Johnson Virginia M; Soleil Unit 103; July 11.
$237,990 D R Horton Inc to Gross Kelley Ann; Lot 142 Willow Hammock; July 12.
$237,000 Goodman Barbara C to Delucenay Janice L; Lot 43 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; July 13.
$236,625 D R Horton Inc to Carter Deana Marie; Lot 248 Trevesta; July 10.
$235,800 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Trevesta; July 11.
$235,000 Felicello Anthony Jr, Felicello Elizabeth to Leichter Carey A, Leichter Eric S; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; July 13.
$235,000 Frew Anita V, Frew Thomas M Jr to Duong Tri Thanh, Nguyen Trinh D; Blk D New Pearce and Pearce Vegetable Farms; July 10.
$235,000 Jameson Jacob I, Jameson Jamie R, Linville Jamie R to Blumenthal Roberta Meister; Lot 25 Cottages at San Casciano; July 10.
$235,000 Pruszinske Dennis Charles, Pruszinske Elizabeth Palmina to Kulikowski Michael G Jr, Kulikowski Michael Sr, Kulikowski Nadine A; Lot 290 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 12.
$233,000 Fredericks Tory, Pavacich Alisha M, Pavacich Roy to Carter Jami E, Goodwin Thomas J; Veranda Ii at River Strand Unit 1416; July 13.
$233,000 Robb Martina A to Sexton Helen, Sexton Robin; Lot 162 Sugar Mill Lakes; July 11.
$231,883 Pgci Iv LLC to Arzon Sandra S, Arzon Yniol A; Lot 346 Silverleaf; July 11.
$231,000 Cibischino Tracy to Abbott Arthur R, Abbott Carolyn L, Hill Cheryl A; Shoreline Terraces Iv at Perico Bay Club Unit 922; July 10.
$231,000 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC to Zych Michael, Zych Midielle; Lot 41 Lamp Post Place; July 13.
$230,000 Giresi Jennifer, Giresi Matthew C to Offerpad Spvborrower LLC; Lot 65 Briarwood; July 11.
$230,000 Hall John H to Hullinger Donald D, Hullinger Kathleen A; Garden Lakes Village Unit 73; July 11.
$230,000 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc; Heron Creek; July 16.
$230,000 Warner Lindsay, Warner Michael to Poage Charlene Marie, Poage Kevin; Lot 1 Blk G Kingsfield; July 9.
$229,900 Linell Toni Lee, Linnell Toni Lee to Wyckoff Brittany, Zappa Vincent; Lot 1 Blk B Kingsfield; July 10.
$229,000 D R Horton Inc to Guiterrez Julio Fernando Narez, Narez Jessica; Lot 113 Willow Hammock; July 10.
$228,990 D R Horton Inc to Carpenter Janette Layne; Lot 111 Willow Hammock; July 10.
$225,000 Barnes Adrian, Barnes Hanna Kaye to Cana Getzaida, Cana Tomas; Lot 202 Copperstone; July 12.
$225,000 Leavine Debbie, Leavine Jerry E to Blanche Ryan R, Blanche Sara; Lot 21 Blk J Kingsfield; July 9.
$224,900 Clark Taylor L to Tlc Enterprises Ii LLC; Lot 118 Rivers Reach; July 13.
$224,900 Dwarika Anthony, Dwarika Stacey Traboulay, Traboulay Stacey M to Lehman Stephen P, Obbema Jordan R; Lot 15 Sterling Lake; July 10.
$224,245 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Horton Demetrius A, Horton Spancha L; Lot 137 Willow Walk; July 9.
$221,000 Fitzsimmons Patricia L, White Lorraine to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 93 Oak Terrace; July 11.
$221,000 Weidner Alpheus, Weidner Alpheus Iii to Ortiz Gabriel Felipe, Ortiz Natalie M Laucer; Lot 9 Briarwood; July 9.
$220,000 John P Lukacs Revocable Trust, Lukacs John P to Serrano Joshua L Alvarado; Lot 8 Blk B Casa Del Sol; July 10.
$220,000 Oconnor Mary to Newhall Paul K; Lot 10 Blk 1 Wagners Clear View; July 12.
$219,900 Gloria P Nadeau Trust, Nadeau Gloria P to Pitre Trinity Dawn; Lot 73 Central Park; July 10.
$218,000 Van Schoonhoven Kent, Van Schoonhoven Ruth to Vanderipe Henry R Jr; Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 8; July 10.
$216,000 Toro Bernice to Hanes Robert Michael; Lot 726 Central Park; July 10.
$215,000 Basnar Kathy Lynn to Franz Camille L, Franz Larry A; Lot 7 Blk 11 Longbeach; July 11.
$215,000 Corbino Ashley, Corbino Drake A to Madrid Irma L, Madrid Jose L; Mccollums Lake; July 16.
$215,000 Danner Karen R, Danner William H to Smith Constance A; Shoreline Terraces Iii at Perico Bay Club Unit 857; July 16.
$215,000 Gonzalez Carlos Torres, Torres Maria I to Howard Alexandria Kate, Reyes Austin J; Lot 22 Blk F Palmetto Estates; July 11.
$215,000 Millar Sylvia L to Soyster Roberta A, Stampfer Samuel J; Boca Grove Unit 204; July 11.
$215,000 Munday Patricia, Munday Raymond to White Jama Jean; Lot 286 Silverleaf; July 11.
$215,000 Washburn Donald L, Washburn Nancy C to Montero Osmide Alvarez, Perez Diagmarelis Almaguer; Lot 19 Blk B Country Club Heights; July 12.
$213,000 Rel Homes LLC to Caballero Jose Rigoberto; Lot 18 Blk L Bayshore Gardens; July 11.
$211,500 Kiekel Sandra A, Kiekel William E, Sandra A Kiekel Revocable Trust to Hofstetter Diane F, Palmer Steven C; Lot 99 Peridia; July 10.
$211,000 Settles Michael Keith to Saarinen Justin Arthur, Weiner Heather; Parkridge Unit 24 105; July 12.
$210,000 Buehler Phyllis S, Frye Kerri Kelley to Jane Roak Revocable Trust, Roak Jane; Mount Vernon Unit 4503; July 13.
$210,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Provvedi Roger, Provvedi Timothy; Lot 67 Harbor Woods; July 11.
$210,000 Patterson Diane L, Patterson Michael F to Kelley Christina M, Kelley John H; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4527; July 10.
$210,000 Thompson Maxine R, Thompson Robert E to Carbone Heather; Lot 7 Blk C Crossings; July 16.
$208,600 Donna M Kopp Revocable Trust, Kopp Trudeau Donna M, Riverbay Homeowners Association Inc, Trudeau Walter L, Walter L Trudeau Revocable Trust to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 60 Riverbay Townhomes 2016 Ca 001365; July 13.
$206,000 Bentley Lorena A, Stoddard Lorena A, Stoddard Michael to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 6 Blk F Fresh Meadows; July 12.
$206,000 Williams Angela L, Williams Brian W to Le Vally Keira Ann, Le Vally Nickolas Gene; Lot 2 Blk M Kingsfield; July 16.
$205,000 Matthew J Musselman LLC, Musselman Matthew to London Dennis D, London Sandra Dee; Lot 2 Blk G Bayshore Gardens; July 12.
$205,000 Monast Pierre B to Huerta Gloria, Huerta Luis M; Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South; July 10.
$205,000 Patterson Colette E, Patterson William H to Chovanec Ondrej; Palm Court Villas Unit 9 B; July 11.
$201,500 Westfall Christine B, Westfall David P to Offerpad Spvborrower LLC; Lot 5 Palm Lake Estates; July 16.
$200,000 Charles E Masengale and Sandra E Masengale Revocable Living Trust, Masengale Charles E, Masengale Sandra E to Gillett Darren A, Gillett Velma M, Velma M Gillett Revocable Living Trust; Orange Grove Park; July 16.
$200,000 Johnson Alan to Deweerd Andrew G; Blk A Frank E Kimball; July 16.
$200,000 Larson Bruce D, Larson Joann B to Clapper Laura N, Clapper Victor C; Lot 3 Ellenton Acres; July 12.
$200,000 Preservation Trust Services Ii LLC to Gingras David R, Gingras Patricia F; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 418; July 10.
$198,500 Shenefelt Brad K, Shenefelt Sabina H to Malpica Joseph L; Cypress Strand Unit 3 201; July 10.
$197,000 Vavro Ann H, Vavro Gary S to Joya Magela De Las Mercedes Jimenez, Reyes Javier Jimenez; Lot 3 Blk E Sugar Ridge; July 16.
$196,000 Diaz Sucre A, Escobar Alexandra to Lovell Crispian; Lot C C R Cole; July 10.
$195,000 Sallee Jennifer L, Sallee John A to King Danese S, Mitchell Bernadine T; Lot 10 Blk J Tangelo Park; July 9.
$190,000 Clark Judy R to Palomino Investments LLC; Lot 8 Blk 77 Whitfield Estates; July 11.
$189,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Thaxton Carol Ann, Thaxton Lee Ray; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 445; July 10.
$189,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Thaxton Carol Ann, Thaxton Lee Ray; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 442; July 9.
$189,900 Rence Kevin M to Harner Amanda J; Lot 7 Blk 1 Whitfield Country Club Estates; July 11.
$189,000 Pinellas Equities LLC to Mava Redevelopment LLC; Lot 10 Bayou Court; July 16.
$189,000 Sabella Gina, Sabella Walter J to Lee Mark V; Lot 1 Blk C Greenwood Heights; July 16.
$188,100 Mayer Sandra K, Shepard David A to Socorregut Yasmany Reyes; Lot 15 Blk R Sandpointe Estates; July 10.
$188,000 Summers Lori D, Summers Randolph B to Hassan Saman, Kamal Ayesha A; Carolina Landings at University Place Condominium B Unit 7686; July 9.
$187,000 Presha Warnetta, Presha Warnetta L to Surette Kathleen Mary; Lot 14 Melwood Oaks; July 10.
$186,000 Birdsall John, Birdsall Michele to Bobitz Laura B; Lot 549 Copperstone; July 10.
$185,000 Musgrove Julie A, Musgrove Justin C to Lawler Ruth E; Blk O Bears; July 10.
$181,310 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Pinellas Equities LLC; Lot 10 Bayou Court; July 12.
$180,000 Addie S Mitchell Living Trust, Mitchell Addie S Living Trust, Stanley Edwina M to Sfr Jv 1 Property LLC; Regent Park; July 11.
$180,000 Henault Marie, Huot Michel to Mulzet Donna, Mulzet William; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 201; July 13.
$179,000 Boulay Mario, Hamon Daniel to Leblanc Denise Louise, Leblanc Donald Robert; Serenata Sarasota; July 10.
$178,000 3M Kral LLC, Kral Realty LLC to Martin Ingrid N, Martin Michael G; Palma Sola Trace Unit 457; July 9.
$176,000 Ad Meliora LLC to Eduan Invest LLC; Lot 8 Blk 10 Holiday Heights; July 11.
$175,000 Hockenbury Louise, Hockenbury Paul G Jr to George John Properties LLC; Blk C Pattens; July 9.
$175,000 Rodriguez Elizabeth to Offerpad Spvborrower LLC, Spvborrower; Lot 23 Blk F Palmetto Estates; July 12.
$169,000 Cheaves Henry, Cheaves Tyna to Lugo Adele, Lugo Mario A; Lot 2 Blk E Sylvan Oaks; July 12.
$169,000 Slagle Mary Josephine to Blouse Gretchen Ann; Lot 17 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; July 9.
$167,000 Belsito Brenda C, Blalock Brenda C to Fout Frederick T, Fout Gerlie A; Craig; July 13.
$166,500 Cit Bank to Tah Holding LP; Lot 4 Blk B Heather Glen; July 13.
$165,000 Ackerman Mary C to Trudeau Mark; Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 101; July 11.
$160,000 Lavon Mattie Griffin, Moran Mattie P to Moran Marilyn, Weaver Michael; Lot 2 Blk I Spanish Point; July 10.
$160,000 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Noble Stephen, Noble Yvette D; Lot 39 Lake Club; July 9.
$160,000 Pulice Thomas S, Pulice Trust No 1 to Hubbard Randall E, Stribling J C, Stribling Robert J; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 218; July 13.
$159,000 Shayka Ann E to Dillender Cherlyn, Dillender Drake; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 519; July 10.
$158,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Pauline Deborah, Pauline James; Lot 37 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$156,950 Stampfer Samuel J to Williamson Elaine M; Greenbrook Walk Unit 102; July 13.
$156,000 Ditaranto Deidre M to Bass Jill A; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1706; July 16.
$153,000 Willis Beverly Ann, Willis Clark Beverly to Hernandez Yordy Caraballo; Albert F Messners Subdivision Of Rosedale Manor; July 10.
$152,000 Carrillo Felix to Hernandez Maria De Los Angeles Torres; Blk F Golfview Park; July 10.
$152,000 Youngs Dale G, Youngs Kelly M to Landaverde Anibal Alexander; 0; July 11.
$150,000 Casco Maria D L, Casco Ricardo to Community Baptist Church Of Bradenton Inc; Mrs P Marvins; July 12.
$150,000 Chaieb Bouchra to Longo Lori Ann; Greenbrook Walk Unit 2; July 11.
$149,900 Rausch Robert C, Rausch Sandra S, Robert C and Sandra S Rausch Revocable Living Trust to Brock James R, Brock Leslie D; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 224; July 11.
$149,000 Cruikshank Robert to Batterson Brian J; Lakes Unit 106; July 11.
$142,500 Stephenson David M to Rockett Shirley, Yates Kenneth Scott; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 27 F; July 13.
$137,000 Campbell Judith A to Work Arthur, Work Colleen; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 236; July 10.
$137,000 Jones Karen L to Carranza Marcial; Lot 9 Blk B Oakwood; July 10.
$132,000 Montin Anne E, Montin Gary J to Kuhlman Thomas Jay; Manatee Moorings Unit 7; July 10.
$130,000 Mata Marco Antonio, Mata Najera Marco Antonio to Dale Virginia, Montalvo Julio Angel; Lot 19 Blk G Sylvan Oaks; July 13.
$128,000 Roth Diana Daniel, Roth Stuart Marc to Arnot Jacqueline M; Huntington Woods Unit D; July 13.
$124,000 Cahir Mary M to Collins Sandra, Krueger Darla Doreen; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 10; July 12.
$120,000 Gray Regina Joyce to Klatt Michael, Klatt Roxane; Pebble Springs Unit 6014; July 16.
$120,000 Pritchard Shirley G to Frederick Jennifer P, Frederick Kyle Steven; Blk B Center Park; July 16.
$118,000 Anzalone Veronica to Keene Christopher S, Macdonald Regina M; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 20 C; July 10.
$115,000 Freed Margaret Ann to Freddes Jared, Freddes Julee; Pebble Springs Unit 6313; July 12.
$115,000 Hoskins Brenda Carol to Vasko Jacqueline; Heritage Village West Unit 4189; July 12.
$115,000 Kavanaugh Jacinta to Hill Eileen; Cordova Villas Unit E; July 10.
$113,500 Franosz Andrew T, Franosz Helena to Myers Joseph Jared; Lot 14 Blk D Hagle Park; July 9.
$113,000 Stacey Roger Foy to Hughes Lois Ann, Zeleski Charles Leo; Ironwood Fifth Unit 706 F; July 12.
$112,500 Chaffin Pamela A to Risley Dewayne V, Risley Paulette M; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 101; July 11.
$108,131 Kolb Erika L, Milner Dustin to Kolb Erika; Lot 545 Harrison Ranch; July 11.
$106,500 Mitchell Margie D to Coastal Capital LLC; Cortez Villas Unit 100; July 16.
$105,000 Peterson Maria Da Gloria Priamo to Bass Nancy Kay; Lot 6 Blk J Windsor Park; July 10.
$100,938 Reed Marilyn Elizabeth, White Peter L to Peter L White Trust, White Peter L; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 9 C; July 13.
$100,000 Chadwick Heather, Deland Sandra E to Brush Gloria; Pt 13-35-17; July 9.
$100,000 Garacci Patrice J, Svadlenka Mary R to Chang Rasmey, Hin Niyada B; Pomello Park; July 10.
$99,900 Byrnes James E, Byrnes John W to Graves Diana, Graves Mark; Meadowcroft Unit 1218; July 12.
$99,900 Calore Joseph Edward to Osier Alan M, Osier Denise M; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 268; July 16.
$98,000 Adobe Tucci LLC to Brod Sandra; Lot 19 Sherwood Pines; July 13.
$97,701 Lipsey Jamie E, Lipsey Jennifer C, Lipsey Jennifer Cox to Jennifer Cox Lipsey Trust, Lipsey Jennifer Cox; Pt 11-35-18; July 12.
$96,606 Cotto Erika, Pantoja Ismael to Hernz Properties LLC; Lot 26 Blk 3 Garden Heights; July 12.
$95,717 Degraw Mary T to Hernz Properties LLC; Buttonwood; July 12.
$95,000 Vonderheide Shirley M to Zegelin Mary E; Burgundy Unit 209; July 10.
$94,000 Maroon Plains Trust, U S Bank National Association to Adobe Tucci LLC; Lot 19 Sherwood Pines; July 13.
$90,000 Brock James R, Brock Leslie D to Rausch Robert C, Rausch Sandra S, Robert C and Sandra S Rausch Revocable Living Trust; Gold Tree Communities; July 10.
$88,000 Hai Ngoc Nguyen and Nguyet Minh Thi Tran Revocable Living Trust, Nguyen Hai Ngoc, Tran Nguyet Minh Thi to Baltazar Olivia Borja, Castaneda Lorenzo Rojo; Lot 77 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; July 11.
$86,000 Madrid Irma I, Madrid Jose L to Martinez Laura, Perez Jose Salinas; Lot 13 Holiday Heights; July 16.
$85,000 Robinson Sharon C to Morris Richard K; Parkway Villas Unit 3; July 9.
$83,000 Palmer Douglas, Palmer Violet to Smith Monica, Smith Todd, Smith Tood, Todd Smith and Monica Smith Revocable Living Trust; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 99; July 12.
$82,000 Collazo Sandra L, Slager Geraldine, Slager William Jr to Caruso Robert D, Retchkalova Vera V; Park Acres Estates Unit 78; July 13.
$80,000 Herhold Shirley L to Glover Leonard Eugene, Glover Merrily Irene; Desoto Square Villas Unit 30 C; July 11.
$80,000 Jasper Barbara S to Maloney J Scott; Blk C Merrcell Park; July 10.
$76,100 Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2005 11 to Arreola Francisco; Pt 18-35-18; July 13.
$76,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Ferrante Yvonne G, Yvonne G Ferrante Revocable Trust; Lot 331 Rivers Reach; July 11.
$76,000 Quarto Joyce E to Kratzer George Allen; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 111; July 10.
$76,000 Schmidt Frederick J to Slager Geraldine, Slager William Jr; Lot 16 Blk C Casa Loma Mobile Home; July 16.
$75,000 Anderson James E Jr, Anderson Judith W to Bradley Steven; Lot 8 Wootens; July 13.
$75,000 Donald Isabel to Pardo Holdings LLC; 26 West Unit G; July 13.
$67,000 Richer Barbara A, Richer Jean Guy to Dehaven Joyce E, Dehaven Walter C; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 139; July 11.
$65,500 Kennedy Carala Larson to Gomez Meliton Baltazar, Hernandez Maria Velazquez; Lot 258 Sunny Lakes Estates; July 10.
$65,114 Hackman Shaun to Hackman Kai E, Hackman Shaun E; Lot 66 River Sound; July 12.
$65,000 Bigelow George E Trust, Bush Rebecca J, George E Bigelow Trust to Schneider Ana Sofia; Fourth Bayshore Unit C-4; July 11.
$64,000 Jones Karen L Ira, Karen L Jones Ira, Pensco Trust Company to Masias Robert; Gilley and Pattens Addtion to The City Of Bradenton; July 11.
$62,000 Allan K Shaw Living Trust, Shaw Allan K, Shaw Leslie P, Shaw Scott K, Shaw Stephen D to Shaw Henrietta T; El Rancho Village Unit H 30; July 9.
$61,500 Saldivar David, Saldivar Kristine to Saldivar Jacob, Saldivar Kristin; Lot 17 Blk B Meadow Lake; July 9.
$60,995 Vtjfc Investments LLC to Pardo Marina, Sandoval Jorge; Second Bayshore Unit N 22; July 11.
$60,000 Ash Michelle A, Ash Robert W to Harmon Roy J; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 324; July 10.
$60,000 Bourque Lucille Rose to Maturana Maria, Maturana Ricardo G; Southland Unit 24; July 10.
$60,000 Stufflebean Phyllis to Yarmosh Dale, Yarmosh Jill Harp; El Rancho Village Unit F 31; July 11.
$59,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Waterfall Capital Group LLC; Hill Park Annex; July 11.
$58,900 Miller Peggy, Miller Robert Clair to Koons Donal G Sr, Koons Virginia M; Third Bayshore Unit M 2; July 13.
$58,100 Hufnagel Barbara J, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Leblanc Janice, Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court, Marney Betty Jo C, Marney Dana, Marney Stephen B, Park Acres Estates Association Inc, Price Laura Catherine to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Park Acres Estates Unit 100 2017 Ca 001717; July 11.
$58,000 Zheng Jinfeng to Richardson Zachary, Thomas Elizabeth; Village On Cortez Unit 2204; July 10.
$55,484 Santamaria Victor Manuel to Santamaria Isabel; Lot 18 Oak Haven; July 13.
$55,000 Oakey Bonnie B, Slawinski Oakey Elizabeth M to Durazo Manuel M; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 2; July 10.
$54,500 Judith M Kwitt Revocable Living Trust, Kwitt Judith M to Wood Russell E Jr; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 53; July 11.
$52,379 Stanford Mark A, Stiegler Bailey, Stiegler Ronald J Jr to Stiegler Bailey, Stiegler Ronald J Jr; Lot 20 Oakrun; July 13.
$50,000 Colson Mary Ann to Meridian Trust LLC; Hill Park Annex; July 11.
$50,000 Nepper Vanessa, Nepper William to Salyers Gary W; Villager Apartments Units 1 Unit D; July 9.
$49,900 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; July 10.
$48,100 Dynamic Land Restoration LLC, Railside Industrial Land LLC to Daunting Site Works LLC; Railside Industrial Park 2018 Ca 000966; July 13.
$40,000 Mcelhiney Joseph Hugh, Mcelhiney Stacei B to Richard Taylor Revocable Trust, Taylor Richard; Blk A Tropical Park; July 12.
$38,000 Buono Heidi Lia, Doris M Gensheimer Irrevocable Trust to Klinkner Mark D, Mark D Klinkner Family Trust; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 107; July 16.
$37,000 Andrade Pauline F to Lynda Seeber Trust, Seeber Lynda; Lot 7 Blk D Fair Lane Acres; July 10.
$34,000 Flint Ronald A to Zambelli James B, Zambelli Linda D; Fourth Bayshore Unit E 25; July 10.
$31,000 Golf Lakes Residents Association Inc to Maggio Andrew M, Maggio Patricia A, Major Michelle A; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 624; July 16.
$30,000 Masciotti Maureen D to Arseneau David John, Arseneau Regina; Lot 1 Blk 2 Trailer Estates; July 13.
$27,000 Peck Bertha, Peck Glenn A to Peck Bertha, Peck Glenn A; Lot 99 Oak Terrace; July 12.
$25,000 Riggs Mark, Riggs Mark Lee Sr to Nielsen Sharilyn S; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 288; July 11.
$24,000 Noyes Patricia U to Brewer Sheryl L; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 268; July 10.
$18,288 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; July 12.
$12,456 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 28; July 10.
$9,000 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Wagner Donald Duane; Lot 37 Blk B Fair Lane Acres; July 10.
$8,571 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 101; July 12.
$1,800 Jones David Alan, Jones Jennifer Elizabeth to Sarnacki Joyce Clark; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 203; July 13.
$100 Stone Gregory H to Stone Joshua R; Lot 98 Briarwood; July 12.
$20 Fero Jeffrey L, Fero Tammy K to Fero Jeffrey L, Fero Tammy K, Fero Trust; Lot 579 Harrison Ranch; July 11.
$20 Georgie Edwin L, Moore Nancy to Georgie Edwin L, Moore Georgie Trust, Moore Nancy; Lot 7 Lychee Acres; July 10.
$19 Birdy Linda J to Birdy Linda, Linda Birdy Trust; Lot 599 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; July 10.
$10 Anderson Doretta, Smith Dwight to Anderson Doretta, Smith Dwight; Lot 117 Harbor Woods; July 10.
$10 Anstatt Michele Muldoon to Anstatt Michele M, Baer Brent R, Baer Brian A; Mt Vernon Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 9421; July 13.
$10 Anzalone Nicolas to Anzalone Veronica; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 20 C; July 10.
$10 Arroyo Francisco, Balderas Ofelia P to Arroyo Julian; Lot 29 High Point Manor; July 9.
$10 Brush Gloria to Brush Allen Jr, Brush Gloria; Pt 13-35-17; July 10.
$10 Bugnet Marie Claude to Bugnet Marie Claude, Marie Claude Bugnet Living Trust; Stone Harbour Iii Unit 814; July 9.
$10 Burke Gary D to Burke Gary D, Burke Ross E; Skyway Village Estates Unit 108; July 9.
$10 Buscarnera Sabrina, Buscarnera Vincent to Buscarnera Frank, Buscarnera Susan; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 113; July 10.
$10 Butler Sheila F, Sheila F Butler Revocable Trust to Butler Scott; Raintree Unit 406; July 12.
$10 Camlin Home Corporation to Sw Florida Land Investors LLC; Or2679 Pg1172; July 11.
$10 Carrillo Clara, Mast Clara to Mast D V, Mast Daniel V; Lot 34 Blk A Carmel Heights; July 13.
$10 Carter Cynthia Cay, Pitman Cynthia C, Pittman John Nelson Ii to Carter Cynthia Cay; Or2712 Pg7558; July 12.
$10 Casco Maria D L, Casco Ricardo to Community Baptist Church Of Bradenton Inc; Pt 18-35-18; July 12.
$10 Catherine R Rice Revocable Living Trust, Rice Therese Marie to Rice Therese Marie; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 67; July 12.
$10 Chase Bank, Krusa Joseph L to 0; 0; July 12.
$10 Chiu F Luke, Chiu Fang Luke, Chiu Lili to Chiu Lili, Lili Chiu Revocable Living Trust; 0; July 12.
$10 Ciemniecki Karen L, Ciemniecki Raymond S Jr to Ciemniecki Karen L, Ciemniecki Ray S Jr; Pt 21-34-19; July 12.
$10 Clark Danna J to Clark Danna J, Danna J Clark Trust; Cambridge Village Unit 16; July 9.
$10 Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J to Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J, Phillip R Collier and Tamara J Collier Revocable Living Trust; Village Of Bayshore Gardens Unit 30; July 10.
$10 Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J to Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J, Phillip R Collier and Tamara J Collier Revocable Living Trust; Lot 32 Coral Shores; July 10.
$10 Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J to Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J, Phillip R Collier and Tamara J Collier Revocable Living Trust; Village Of Bayshore Gardens Unit 4; July 10.
$10 Collier Phillip, Collier Tamara to Collier Phillip R, Collier Tamara J, Phillip R Collier and Tamara J Collier Revocable Living Trust; Village Of Bayshore Gardens Unit 14; July 10.
$10 Correll Family Trust, Correll Marianne B, Correll William Jesse Jr to Correll Marianne B, Correll William Jesse Jr; Lot 23 Cedar Trace; July 12.
$10 Correll Marianne B, Correll William Jesse Jr to Brown Shelly, Correll William Jesse Jr, Petrin Nikome Marie, William Jesse Correll Jr Trust; Lot 23 Cedar Trace; July 12.
$10 Correll Marianne B, Correll William Jesse Jr to Correll William Jesse Jr; Lot 23 Cedar Trace; July 12.
$10 Costa Alfred, Costa Barbara J, Costa Sheila Rae to Costa Alfred, Costa Sheila Rae; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 501; July 10.
$10 Country Lakes Co Op Inc to Hartwell Gale A; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2023; July 12.
$10 Country Retreat Mobile Homeowners Assn Inc to Draper Leonrd A, Draper Robin L; Country Retreat Unit 39; July 13.
$10 Cox Jennifer J, Lipsey Jennifer Cox to Jennifer Cox Lipsey Trust, Lipsey Jennifer Cox; Lot 20 Crossing Creek Village; July 12.
$10 Croy Larry, George F Saah Revocable Trust, Saah George F Revocable Trust to Patten Barfield Sharon Ann; Pt 35-35-17; July 11.
$10 Crumb Diane, Crumb Stephen D to Crumb Alex Stepehen, Crumb Diane, Crumb Kevin Charles, Crumb Stephen D; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort; July 11.
$10 Dalton Lori to Dalton Lori, Dalton Timothy; Lot 19 Blk 38 Trailer Estates; July 12.
$10 David D Russell and Ruby E Russell Trust, Russell David D Trust, Russell Ruby E to Mossler Teresa R, Russell David D Jr, Russell Ruby E, Sobzack Susan C; Lot 2 Blk B Sarabay Woods; July 11.
$10 Davidson Scott J to Davidson Scott J, Scott J Davidson Trust; Lot 46 River Woods; July 11.
$10 Degroote Sharon to Loucks Suanne, Salyer Jeanna, Swartz Robert E; Bay Hollow Unit 18; July 16.
$10 Downs Patricia to Downs Patricia M, Downs Ryan, Hagerty Lesley, Patricia M Downs Revocable Living Trust; Wildewood Springs Ii C Unit 317; July 13.
$10 Duane Holdings LLC to Urban Michael; Or2562 Pg0464; July 11.
$10 Edwards Charles R, Edwards Patricia D to Edwards Charles R, Edwards Patricia D; Sea Pines Condominium Association Inc; July 12.
$10 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Karsmarski Deborah J, Karsmarski Richard D; Or2715 Pg7619; July 16.
$10 Fleming Patricia, Fleming Philip S, Philip S Fleming and Patricia Fleming Revocable Trust to Fleming Patricia, Fleming Philip S; 0; July 9.
$10 Ford Susan L, Showalter Margaret W to Ford Susan L; Citrus Grove Estates Unit O 44; July 13.
$10 Frisch Lisa L to 3459 Technology Drive LLC; Pt 25-38-19; July 12.
$10 Fruchey Kevin R, Fruchey Robin L to Black and White Developments LLC; Lot 9 Highlands; July 13.
$10 Greyhawk Landing Community Development District to Mcqueen Carrie, Mcqueen Larry G; Greyhawk Landing; July 9.
$10 Hilton Audrey A, Hilton William to Hilton William; Airport Revised; July 13.
$10 Hogan Anne M, Hogan Family Revocable Trust Of 2008, Hogan Joseph J to Portenga Eric W, Portenga Roy J, Portenga Ryan P, Van Dorin Elizabeth A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 207; July 11.
$10 Hughes Jeffrey Alan to Hughes Jeffrey A, Jeffrey A Hughes and Teresa F Reilly Qualified Spousal Revocable Living Trust, Reilly Teresa F; Leisure Lake Village Unit 422; July 13.
$10 Hurchik Cheryl A, Hurchik John M to Cheryl A Hurchik Revocable Trust, Hurchik Cheryl A, Hurchik John M; Lot 318 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$10 Hurchik Cheryl A, Hurchik John M to Hurchik Cheryl A, Hurchik John M, John M Hurchik Revocable Trust; Lot 318 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 10.
$10 Ives Patricia to Ives Patricia, Patricia Henneberry Ives Living Trust; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit I32; July 13.
$10 Jones Janet L to Obrien Douglas S; Lot 15 Blk 59 Trailer Estates; July 11.
$10 Jones Kary, Jones Tracy L to Jones Kary, Jones Tracy L, Zaccagnino Janine R; Lot 29 Blk K Villages Of Lakeside South; July 16.
$10 Keenan Teresa, Louis N Mangifesti Trust, Mangifesti Louis N Trust to Keenan Teresa, Keenan Teresa M; Bayfield Oaks; July 12.
$10 Kicsak Verna J to Geiger Amy M, Kicsak Mark E, Kicsak Verna J; Sugar Creek Campgroup Estates Unit 80; July 12.
$10 Klein Marilyn to Haynes Severine; Grand Estuary Ii at River Strand Unit 326; July 12.
$10 Kocur Heidi, Kocur William E to Heidi Kocur Trust, Kocur Heidi; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 109; July 13.
$10 Kocur Heidi, Kocur William E to Heidi Kocur Trust, Kocur Heidi; Eagle Creek Ii Unit 7406; July 13.
$10 Kopcsak Patricia A, Kopcsak William J to Kopcsak Family Trust, Kopcsak Patricia A, Kopcsak William J; Lot 211 Cenral Park; July 16.
$10 Labbee Carol, Lacas Robert to Lacas Robert; Serenata Sarasota; July 13.
$10 Lathrop Catherine T, Lathrop Clifford E Jr to Lathrop Catherine T, Lathrop Clifford E Jr, Lathrop Trust; Pt 30-35-19; July 10.
$10 Le Barron Bonnie E, Le Barron Leon R to Hogan Anne M, Hogan Family Revocable Trust Of 2008, Hogan Joseph J; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 204; July 11.
$10 Lebarron Bonnie E, Lebarron Leon R to Lebarron Bonnie E, Lebarron Leon R, Topp London Taylor; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 102; July 11.
$10 Lefton Barbara, Lefton Barbara S to Barbara S Lefton Revocable Trust, Lefton Barbara S; Lot 5068 Cascades at Sarasota; July 11.
$10 Leitzman Carrie R, Leitzman Jason R to 2Tmab LLC; Lot 307 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; July 11.
$10 Leitzman Carrie R, Leitzman Jason R to Carrie R Leitzman Living Trust, Jason R Leitzman Living Trust, Leitzman Carrie R, Leitzman Jason R; Lot 18 Central Park; July 11.
$10 Lima Karen to Karen Lima Revocable Trust, Lima Karen; Lot 77 Ashley Trace at University Place; July 16.
$10 Marnie Allan W D, Marnie Sylvia C to Derwent Investments LLC; Pattens; July 12.
$10 Matthews Charles T Jr to Charles T Matthews Family Trust, Matthews Charles T Jr; Lot 40 Tara; July 16.
$10 Mcalister Arlene Kay, Mcalister Russell John to Mcalister Arlene K, Mcalister Russell J, Russell J Mcalister and Arlene K Mcalister Revocable Living Trust; Blk 16 Trailer Estates; July 16.
$10 Medley Mary Beth to Mary Beth Medley Trust, Medley Mary Beth; Lot 88 Quail Run; July 10.
$10 Mtglq Investors L P to Christiana Trust, Pretitim Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 4 Fairway Acres; July 11.
$10 Mulock Breanne, Mulock Jeb Cote to Rothrock Gary E, Rothrock Patricia D; Or2708 Pg1528; July 12.
$10 Nagy Mark A, Nagy Michelle M to Nagy Family Trust, Nagy Mark A, Nagy Michelle M; Lot 89 Del Webb; July 12.
$10 Neal Clyde W Iii to Neal Clyde W Iii, Neal Sheila Renea Martin; Pt 35-34-18; July 13.
$10 Neal Clyde W Iii to Neal Clyde W Iii, Neal Sheila Renea Martin; Pt 35-34-18; July 13.
$10 Ngov Cheng Chuy to Young Huang Jennifer; Lot 2 Blk O Sandpointe Estates; July 9.
$10 Noreen Inc, Noreens Inc to Saiden Hoda Kamel; Ponce De Leon Park; July 12.
$10 Noreen Inc, Noreens Inc to Hoda Saiden LLC; 0; July 12.
$10 Norma L Pulice Trust No 1, Pulice Norma L, Pulice Thomas S, Thomas S Pulice Trust No 1 to Pulice Norma L, Pulice Thomas S, Pulice Trust No 1; Village Green Of Brandenton Unit 218; July 13.
$10 Noyes Sandra to Noyes Sandra, Noyes Sandra Cockerham Revocable Living Trust, Sandra Cockerham Noyes Revocable Living Trust; Lot 11 Manatee Palms; July 13.
$10 Oflahrity Andrea E, Oflahrity Michael L to Stachorowski Buffy M, Stachorowski Matthew J; Or2727 Pg7799; July 12.
$10 Osipova Elizaveta, Shamiev Renat Khabibrakhmanovich to Shamiev Renat Khabibrakhmanovich; Grand Oaks Unit 103; July 9.
$10 Owen Brandon M, Owen Dane P, Owen Robbin R, Owen Shannon M to Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A1; July 11.
$10 Owen Dane P, Owen Robbin R, Owen Shannon M to Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A6; July 11.
$10 Owen Dane P, Owen Robbin R, Owen Shannon M to Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A7; July 11.
$10 Pappa Margaret to Foertsch Marcy L, Pappa Margaret; Ironwood Tenth Unit 401 L; July 9.
$10 Pawley Clayton to 3306 20Th Ave West LLC; Lot 15 Blk A Ida K; July 11.
$10 Pawley Clayton to 2300 23Rd Ave West LLC; Lot 12 Blk 3 Dahlia Gardens; July 11.
$10 Pawley Clayton to 2410 20Th Ave West LLC; Lot 8 Pine Acres; July 11.
$10 Portenga Eric W, Portenga Roy J, Portenga Ryan P, Van Dorin Elizabeth A to Le Barron Bonnie E, Le Barron Leon R, Topp James Shelby; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 102; July 11.
$10 Powers David P to Powers David P, Powers Gilbert H Jr; Palm Lakes Estates Unit 271; July 12.
$10 Powers Gilbert H Jr to Powers David P; Palm Lakes Estates Unit 271; July 12.
$10 Prose Maria T to Maria Prose Revocable Living Trust, Prose Maria T; Cedars West Of Longboat Inc Unit 106; July 9.
$10 Rabideau Audrey to Baker Carla, Baker Raymond; Pt 32-34-18; July 12.
$10 Rosas Betty L, Rosas Family Living Trust, Rosas Robert N to Rosas Betty L, Rosas Robert N; Kenilworth; July 12.
$10 Salazar Jane F, Salazar John C to Salazar Jane F, Salazar John C, Salazar Revocable Trust; Lot 853 Harrison Ranch; July 16.
$10 Schayer Aimee J, Schayer John E to Schayer Aimee J, Schayer John E, Schayer Revocable Trust; Soleil Unit 104; July 16.
$10 Scialabba Kevin, Sikorski Alice to Alice Sikorski Revocable Trust, Kevin Scialabba Revocable Trust, Scialabba Kevin L, Scialabba Kevin Revocable Trust, Sikorski Alice Mary, Sikorski Alice Revocable Trust; Runaway Bay Unit 248; July 11.
$10 Skyway Village Estates Incorporated to Burke Gary D; Skyway Village Estates Unit 108; July 9.
$10 Strunk Donald R, Strunk Sandra R to Sandra R Strunk Trust, Strunk Sandra R; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 266; July 11.
$10 Stutts Susan E to Stutts Paul W; Graves Sawyer; July 11.
$10 Tar Diana A, Tar Family Trust to Tar Diana; Second Bayshore Unit K 37; July 11.
$10 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Hubbell Susan; Or2698 Pg7994; July 9.
$10 Waugh Roger W to Roger W Waugh Revocable Trust, Waugh Roger W; Desoto Square Villas Unit 20 B; July 13.
$10 Webster Anne M to Webster Stephen; Lot 12 Blk D Glenn Lakes; July 13.
$10 Wendel Faye H, Wendel G Bradley to Faye H Wendel Revocable Trust, Wendel Faye H, Wendel G Bradley; 360 North Unit 9; July 10.
$10 Wheeler Randall A to Randall A Wheeler Trust, Wheeler Randall A; Lot 6 Blk Q Country Club Heights; July 11.
$10 Williams Jeff to Rumph Carrie P, Rumph Johnny J, Williams Jeff; Washington Park; July 10.
$10 Wilson Douglas E, Wilson Lacinda L to Wilson Douglas E, Wilson Lacinda L, Wilson Mathew D; Harborage On Braden River I Unit A 07; July 11.
$10 Wood Michael to Wood Linda Michele; Lot 14 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; July 11.
$10 Wyse Bruce, Wyse Kathryn to Smugglews Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 104; July 11.
$1 2015 3 Ih2 Borrower L P, 2018 3 Ih Borrower LP to Ih2 Property Florida L P; 0; July 11.
$1 Bensch Kathleen M, Reno Sandra, Williams Debra to Reno Gary L; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 144; July 12.
$1 Bishop Deborah P, Bishop Kenneth R Jr, Bishop Kenneth R Sr Revocable Family Trust, Bishop Margaret P Revocable Family Trus, Kenneth R Bishop Sr and Margaret P Bishop Revocable Family Trust to Van Der Kolk Thijs J; Lot 2 River Terrace; July 12.
$1 Dawson Family Irrevocable Trust, Moree Donna Jean to Moree Donna Jean, Moree Frederick L; Lot 63 Blk 2 Village Green Of Bradenton; July 13.
$1 Fleming Patricia, Fleming Philip S, Philip S Fleming and Patricia Fleming Revocable Trust to Fleming Patricia, Fleming Philip S; Pt 35-33-17; July 10.
$1 Maldonado Carlos Ivan to Dimas Keila; Lot 34 Willow Walk; July 16.
$1 Manger Karen, Zupp Robert G Jr to Robert and Karen Zupp Living Trust, Zupp Karen S Manger, Zupp Robert G Jr; Lot 16 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; July 13.
$1 Manger Zupp Karen, Zupp Robert G Jr to Robert and Karen Zupp Living Trust, Zupp Karen S Manger, Zupp Robert G Jr; Lot 99 Riverwalk Village; July 13.
$1 Van Der Kolk Slendebroek Anna to Van Der Kolk Thijs J; Lot 12 Blk E Sandpointe; July 10.
$1 Wallace Ronald C to Elliott Delva J; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 208 A; July 12.
$1 Mcconnell Thomas D, Mcconnell Victoria L to Mcconnell Thomas D, Mcconnell Victoria L; Hollows Unit A 12; July 10.
$0 2018 3 Ih Borrower LP to 2018 3 Ih Borrower LP; 0; July 11.
$0 Abbott C Steven, Abbott Carol B to Abbott C Steven, C Steven Abbott Revocable Trust; 0; July 12.
$0 Abbott Carol B, Abbott Craig S to Abbott Carol B, Carol B Abbott Trust; Lot 22 Flamingo Cay; July 12.
$0 Albert Velasco Sr and Aida Velasco Revocable Trust, Velasco Aida Revocable Trust, Velasco Albert Jr, Velasco Albert Sr Revocable Trust to Velasco Albert Jr; Lot 5 Blk G Holmes Beach Development; July 10.
$0 Aust Christian, Biddle Christine to Aust Christian, Aust Christine; Lot 17 Blk B Pine Meadow; July 12.
$0 Barlow Christina D, Barlow Christopher W to Barlow Christina D, Barlow Christopher W, Barlow William R; Pt 21-33-21; July 12.
$0 Breeden Gerald, Coney Ls to Breeden Gerald; Lot 275 Esplanade; July 12.
$0 Crump Juliette C, Crump Juliette L, Long Juliette C to Crump Parnell J Jr; Lot 1 Village Green Of Bradenton; July 13.
$0 Dapi Alfredo, Krelando Ristani, Maranda Maleda to Ristani Krelando; Lot 5 Blk C Central Park; July 10.
$0 Day Joanne E to Foos James E, Foos Michael T; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 301 A; July 10.
$0 Groom Stanley S, Oneal Dawna R to Groom Stanley S, Oneal Dawna R; Lot 1 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; July 10.
$0 Lloyd D Robertson Trust, Robertson Lloyd D Trust, Robertson Lori A to Robertson Lori A; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 24; July 12.
$0 Modrcin Ann C, Modrcin Gary L to Ann C Modrcin Revocable Trust, Modrcin Ann C; Lot 143 River Wilderness; July 13.
$0 Rodriguez Lisa, Testen Joseph, Testen Robert, Weber Patricia, Zbiegien Edward Jr, Zbiegien Gerald, Zbiegien James Jr, Zbiegien Michael, Zbiegien Richard to Carter Diane; Lot 48 Creekwood; July 12.
$0 Swenson Rick to Swenson Paula; Lot 17 Lakwood Ranch County Club Village; July 9.
