Focus on Manatee | Execs help promote Bradenton area for corporate headquarters

At the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (EDC), our mission is two-fold: We work to diversify the local economy by attracting and retaining high-wage jobs for area residents, and connecting established businesses to the resources they need to succeed.

As we market Manatee County’s nine communities as a business location, one of our targets is corporate headquarters operations.

While the term “corporate headquarters” may conjure images of Manhattan skyscrapers or vast, suburban campus-style office development, you might wonder if our vision is realistic. Actually, this vision is already real. To name a few: Beall’s Inc., Feld Entertainment, SUNZ Holdings LLC, and First Watch Restaurants.

The Bradenton area has the assets that many corporate decision-makers seek for their home base.

A regional workforce of just under two million and a wide range of business services support companies that need to grow their headquarters functions. Executives and employees are attracted by Florida’s coastal climate and lifestyle, which makes it easier for companies to recruit and retain talent.

Developable land is plentiful in Manatee County, and a robust package of local incentives — including rapid response permitting for qualified projects — helps to accelerate relocation and expansion of corporate headquarters.

Our region’s highly responsive workforce development ecosystem adapts to employers’ needs as evolving technologies place new demands on training headquarters staff.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) is another major asset. SRQ now offers some 50 direct routes to high-demand destinations.

The executives who have decided to locate here are among the Bradenton area’s strongest proponents in attracting more corporate headquarters. They bring customers here for visits and vendors for training and sales calls. Those companies then are exposed to all that Manatee County has to offer as a business location.

In addition, these executives are among our community’s most ardent promoters.

Said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, “Manatee County Government’s business-friendly strategic thinking, the region’s diverse workforce, and the EDC’s ability to work with state and local governments to structure the right package allowed us to locate our global headquarters in the Bradenton area.”

From SUNZ CEO Steve Herrig: “SUNZ’s office in downtown Bradenton has been critical for usto increase our capabilities in key areas that align with our current and future growth goals. This location allows us to continue to support the personnel growth we are experiencing while giving us dedicated facilities to host customer meetings.”

And from Chris Tomasso, CEO and president of First Watch: “For more than three decades, First Watch has called the Suncoast our home. We’ve grown up here, our team members are raising their families here, and we couldn’t be more excited about our decision to remain and continue growing alongside this incredible community.”

Executives considering a corporate headquarters location in Manatee County aren’t looking for skyscrapers. We have what they are seeking: a business-friendly community, excellent higher education, an eclectic cultural scene, and a quality of life that is second to none. Those assets, and more, help us attract top-notch companies that are proud to call Manatee County home.

Sharon Hillstrom is president and chief executive officer of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (BradentonAreaEDC.com). She may be contacted at info@bradentonareaedc.com or 803-9036.