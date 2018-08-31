Focus on Manatee: Here’s how recent additions are helping SRQ soar to new heights

In recent years, those living in the Bradenton area have seen our community develop into a destination in Florida that people enjoy living in and visiting.
With countless offerings, including world-class dining, diverse arts and culture and unbeatable weather, we are truly blessed.
However, one of our most important assets is not credited as often as it should be: our first-rate international airport, which provides ease of travel in and out and further sets the Bradenton area apart from other communities around the region.
Located just minutes from all of the Bradenton Area’s top offerings, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) has grown into one of the premier airports on Florida’s West Coast right before our eyes.
Though for years it has offered year-round, non-stop flights to top destinations including Atlanta, Charlotte, New York (LaGuardia and Kennedy) and Washington D.C., the past few months have brought not only new routes to new destinations, but also the addition of major airline providers.
Joining top airlines (including Delta, JetBlue and United), American, Frontier, Elite and Allegiant have either added routes or come into the fold, providing more flight options to meet growing demand.
Recently, SRQ announced Frontier will provide nonstop, twice-weekly service to Philadelphia and Cleveland, the latest in a series of new destinations offered via budget airlines, both of which are expected to begin by the end of the year.
This announcement comes on the heels of news that the airport recently added its first west-bound flight (on American) to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Starting in December, the flights will be daily and will connect the Bradenton area not only with Dallas directly, but also with other untapped western destinations connecting there.
And this is not the only new American flight SRQ secured. The two also announced the addition of a flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Equally as exciting, Allegiant added routes between SRQ and Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, and Elite Airways started nonstop service to Portland, Maine, just ahead of spring.
And these are only a handful of the additions seen at SRQ. More are in the works even as you read this.
If you have not visited SRQ’s website to discover its expansive list of non-stop destination, I encourage you to do so at srq-airport.com or by calling 941-Fly-2-SRQ (359-2777).
With more options than ever and unbeatable accessibility, SRQ will continue to be one of the Bradenton area’s top selling points. I hope that all our residents and visitors consider flying through SRQ for their next trip.
As someone who travels frequently, for me this decision is a no-brainer. Those who choose SRQ will avoid the long drive to other nearby airports, enjoy the low-cost, competitive fares offered by all of SRQ’s airline providers and avoid the risk of getting stuck in traffic.
And, increased demand will only attract the attention of additional airlines and lead to additional routes, allowing SRQ to remain competitive in a crowded market for years to come.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
