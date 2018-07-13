Focus on Manatee: Annual Small Business of Year Awards a celebration of local entrepreneurship

In just a few weeks, Manatee County will celebrate the spirit of American entrepreneurship by honoring businesses nominated for the 2018 Small Business of the Year Awards.
The Manatee Chamber of Commerce and Bradenton Herald have partnered for 39 years on these awards. It’s important to recognize the significant contributions that small businesses make to our local economy, job base and community philanthropy.
Did you know that two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. are created by small businesses according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)? Reports from March of this year indicate that the number of small businesses has grown to 29.6 million and now surpasses 2007 levels.
This year our community submitted 114 nominations for these prestigious awards. The Chamber named 33 finalists last week and on Aug. 17, we will announce the 2018 Small Business of the Year Awards winners. The community is invited to honor these nominees and celebrate the winners by joining us at a special awards event.
The Small Business Awards event is always one of my favorite mornings of the year. Business owners share their stories of sacrifice and accomplishment. Without exception, all share their accolades by crediting supportive families, dedicated staff and loyal customers.
You’ll also hear about the many ways these businesses support our community through philanthropy and volunteerism. The event will be held at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. For more information, please call the Manatee Chamber at 941-748-3411 or visit www.ManateeChamber.com/SmallBiz.
Look over the list of past winners and you will see the names of businesses of all types – product-based and those that offer services, multi-generational and newer entrepreneurs – located in all corners of Manatee County from Parrish to Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton to Anna Maria and places in between.
Supporting local small business as consumers is something we all can do to support a diverse economic base in Manatee County. The Chamber’s “Think Local” efforts encourage you to first look for a local company for the products and services you need for home and office.
The Manatee Chamber stands ready to help connect consumers with local businesses and we share referrals with consumers every day – just give us a call or send us an email.
Additionally, small businesses can benefit from access to the expertise and resources typically available to larger businesses. When a small business owner fills the role of HR, marketing, sales and finance, knowledge and shared best practices can make a big difference.
On Aug. 13, the Chamber will host a luncheon featuring Vicki Silver, a senior vice president with Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment who will share insight on global marketing strategies that can benefit businesses at the local level.
Make a pledge with me to seek out a local business first when you are looking to make a purchase. The business you support just might be your neighbor’s employer, your child’s baseball team sponsor, or the next cutting-edge start-up that makes it big.
Jacki Dezelski is the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
