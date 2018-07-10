They’re Manatee County’s best small businesses in 2018. They’ll be honored Aug. 17.

After receiving 114 nominations from the community, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the field to 33 finalists for the annual Manatee Small Business of the Year Awards.
This year marks the 39th celebration of small businesses and non-profit organizations that have “stellar customer service, dedicated employees, business growth, support of our community and (do) things right,” according to a news release.
This year’s finalists are:
- Advanced Technology Services and Support
- Armstrong Bros Plumbing
- ArtCenter Manatee
- BiteMeCookies by Cindy
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County
- The Clam House Sushi & Seafood Restaurant
- Clean as a Whistle of Manatee, LLC
- Culver’s of Bradenton FL – Ranch Lake Blvd.
- Discount Med Direct
- Esposito Law Group, P.A.
- Fun Girl Art, LLC
- Gilbert Design Build
- Halfacre Construction Company
- HOPE Family Services, Inc.
- Humane Society of Manatee County, Inc.
- Hungers End, Inc.
- InFocus Family Eyecare
- Kallins Little Delgado
- Kool Stuff II
- Manatee Apparel Graphics
- Manatee County Habitat for Humanity
- Minuteman Press of Bradenton
- Motorworks Brewing
- Pier 22 Catering
- The Ranch ALF, Inc.
- Richards Plumbing Repair, Inc.
- Seafood Shack Marina Bar & Grill
- Selah Freedom
- Shoreline Financial Partners
- Spa NorthWest, LLC
- Sport Clips Haircuts of Bradenton
- Turning Points
- Women’s Resource Center of Manatee
The four winners will be announced at an awards breakfast scheduled for 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W. in Bradenton.
Reservations are required. For more information, contact Erica Massey at 941-748-4842, ext. 123, or ManateeChamber.com/SmallBiz.
Past Small Business of the Year winners
1980 Bradenton Tool & Machine
1981 Paul Bartley Photography
1982 Starlite
1983 Durbecks, Inc.
1984 Seafood Shack
1985 Community Bank
1986 Wyman, Green & Blalock
1987 Persinger Insurance
1988 Catalina Beach Resort
1989 Mike Carter Construction, PDG Electric, C.R. Burnett & Sons
1990 Factory Tire Outlet, Sun Bay Nursery, Visitec Company, Blair North American, Goodson Electric
1991 REL Interiors & Exteriors, Inc., Forney Engineering, Brown & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.,
1992 Freeman Electronics, Manasota Commercial Construction Company, Richard Fawley Architects
1993 Firkins Jeep Eagle, M. Kesten Apparel, Bradenton House of Golf
1994 Larry Pearson Air Conditioning & Heating, Varnadore, Hoffner, Tyler & King, Café on the Beach
1995 Shinn, Meadowcroft & Co., Fox Advertising, Miller Insulation & Acoustics
1996 Swan, Moody & Associates, Molter Termite & Pest Control, Eatman & Smith Architecture
1997 Ron Bernard Photography, Wyman, Green & Blalock, American Car Care
1998 Staffing Professionals, Servpro of Bradenton, Magee Sign Service, Lombardo, Skipper & Foley
1999 Crowder Brothers Ace Hardware, Jakes Automotive Center, Inc., Hough Engineering, Inc., Express Personnel Services
2000 Chateau du Chien Boarding Kennel, Sea Breeze Coffee & Tea, Inc., Speak Easy Grill, Air & Energy, Inc.
2001 Décor Gallery & Framing/Décor & More, Burke’s Auto Body, Pools by Lowell, Inc., Eye Center, Inc.
2002 BC Cutters Hair Designers, Premier Team, Inc., Popi’s Place Too, Inc., Forristall Enterprises, Inc.
2003 Midtown Catering, Keilly’s Automotive, Inc., Children’s Therapy Associates, Environmental Affairs Consultants, Inc., Mixon Fruit Farms
2004 SpaRenity, Advertising Specialties and Promotions, Inc., Pittsburgh Mattress Factory, All Star Steakhouse & Sports Bar, Inc., Technology Performance Group
2005 Harry’s Continental Kitchens, Connie’s Produce, Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Terry E. Rehfeldt, P.A., CPA, The Scissors Corporation
2006 Home Check Home Inspections, Wild Monkey Gourmet, Bradenton Beauty & Barber Academy, Inc., Whetstone Engineering & Testing, Inc., Earthworks Land Development, Inc.
2007 Pet Express Concierge, Sharon Otis, Ed.D. P.A., The UPS Store at Beachway Plaza, Demetrios’ Pizza House, Dieter’s Sod Service, Inc.
2008 Stanley Lambert Wines, Biological Tree Services, Tinsworth Orthodontics, The Sandbar Restaurant, Manson Roofing, Inc.
2009 Campus Books, On A Shoestring, Suncoast Gem Lab, Turner Tree & Landscape, Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
2010 Willis A. Smith Construction, Inc., Ezra Fine Foods, Inc., The Trophy Case, Polo Bar and Grill and Fete Catering, Gator Plumbing
2011 Environmental Biotech International, United Systems Computer Group, Inc., LaPensee Plumbing & Pools, Webtivity Design Solutions
2012 Susan Humphreys Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Gateway Bank of Southwest Florida, Hornback Chiropractic and Wellness, P.A., IRISS
2013 Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery, Suncoast Business Technologies, Johnson Photo Imaging, Inc., Keeton’s Office & Art Supply, Netweave Social Networking
2014 Duncan Real Estate, Anna Maria Historic Green Village, Leadership Simplified, Gator Air Conditioning, Inc., Grapevine Communications International, Inc.
2015 Clear Sunset Car Wash & Detail Center, CS&L CPAs, Overturf’s Floor & Fabric Care, South Tech Solutions, Inc. dba SouthTech
2016 Anthony’s Cooling-Heating-Electrical, L.A. Events, Inc., PCI Communications, Inc., Realize Bradenton
2017 Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery, Blalock Walters, P.A., Pace Center for Girls, Williams Wealth Management Group
