Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance selects new CEO to begin new role in November

Brittany Lamont has been chosen to lead the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Brittany Lamont has been chosen as the new president and chief executive officer of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

She replaces Dom DiMaio, who left in August to take a new job as president of RITE Technology. Prior to taking the lead at the business alliance, DiMaio was an executive with Synovus Bank. He replaced Heather Kasten, who left the alliance to become president of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

Lamont joins the alliance after serving as vice president of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. She begins her new role in November, working alongside interim president Dan Sidler.

“Our search committee had many strong candidates and Brittany proved to be the unanimous choice based on her industry knowledge, community ties, passion and proven track record,” Amanda Parrish, LWRBA board chair, said.

“We thank Dan Sidler for ensuring a seamless transition and the committee for selecting a leader whose strategic vision will create new opportunities for the Lakewood Ranch business community,” Parrish said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lamont worked with the Greater Sarasota Chamber since 2010 and most recently served as vice president, leading the team responsible for membership acquisition and retention.

Brittany Lamont has been chosen to lead the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. provided photo

Prior to her role as vice president, Lamont was the director of communications and events, managing more than 70 events and programs each year and overseeing public relations initiatives.

“I am grateful for my time with the Sarasota Chamber and honored to help lead our member businesses of the alliance,” Lamont said. “This is an exciting moment for our organization and the entire community. I look forward to championing dynamic growth mirroring that of our rapidly growing region.”

For more information about the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, 8430 Enterprise Circle #140, Lakewood Ranch, visit www.LWRBA.org.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 11:46 AM.