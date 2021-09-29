Paperwork for proposed Parrish grocery at North River Ranch filed with Manatee County

Neal Land & Neighborhoods has filed paperwork with Manatee County government for site plan approval to develop a grocery store in its Riverfield neighborhood of North River Ranch.

The request is for a 50,487-square-foot building with a grocery, liquor store and drive-thru pharmacy on a 5.97-acre tract about one-half mile west of U.S. 301 south of Moccasin Wallow Road.

Plans for Riverfield first became public in 2006, with the original name of Morgan’s Glen. In part, the plans were slowed down by the Great Recession of 2008, and then sped up later with the Parrish growth boom which is expected to add an estimated 25,000 homes to the area.

North River Ranch alone could bring 28,000 residents to the Parrish-North River area.

Riverfield has single-family homes by David Weekly Homes and townhouses by Neal Communities, John Neal, president of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, said.

It is unclear what supermarket brand would be moving into the proposed Parrish location, although Publix has been very active in building new supermarkets to serve the booming East Manatee area.

Publix earlier this year filed paperwork with Manatee County to open its 19th supermarket in the Bradenton area.

The proposed 49,692-square-foot store, named White Eagle Publix, is planned for 13150 State Road 64, on the north side of Lakewood Ranch, roughly south of Greyhawk Landing and Mill Creek.

A Publix spokesman this week said the White Eagle Publix is forecast to open in 2022. He had no information about a possible new store in Parrish.

Neal Land & Neighborhoods recently announced that Pulte Homes has joined builders working at North River Ranch, coinciding with Centex nearing sell-out at the community.

“We’re thrilled that our first North River Ranch builder is nearing sell out already,” John Neal said. “To keep the momentum going, Pulte Homes are now selling a new product offering of nearly a dozen new floor plans.”

Centex was the first builder to launch sales at North River Ranch’s Brightwood neighborhood. To date, the builder has sold 190 of its 200 lots in the neighborhood.

At the start of sales, the average Centex-built home at North River Ranch sold for $230,000. Centex residences are now selling for an average price of approximately $360,000.

As Centex nears sell-out, Pulte Homes will build homes in the new and final phase of the Brightwood neighborhood. The builder will offer 11 home designs. Model homes are now under construction.

Prices for Pulte Homes floor plans start in the $330,000s for a 1,580 square-foot plan and range to a 3,300 square-foot residence in the mid-$400,0000s.

The surge in prices is part of a nationwide trend. In August, existing single-family homes in the Bradenton area sold for a median price of $430,000, tying the record set in July.

Prices for existing single-family homes in the Bradenton area were up 19.4% from the same month a year ago when the median was $360,000. The average sales price, $579,647, was $98,744 more than the same month last year.