Focus on Manatee | Port Manatee’s industry partners seeking to fill more than 100 jobs

9/10/2016-- Air Products and Chemicals Inc., which fabricates massive liquefied natural gas heat exchangers at its plant across U.S. 41 from Port Manatee is one of the companies taking part in a hiring fair in October. jajones1@bradenton.com

Looking for a rewarding career? Port Manatee’s industry partners are now hiring.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, seaport-related companies are hoping to fill as many as 100 or more positions through a free, hands-on event at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

From truck drivers to crane and forklift operators, from welders and mechanics to clerks and production technicians, scores of well-paying jobs with extensive benefits are being offered by private industry partners of Manatee County’s fast-growing seaport at this first-time collaborative event.

On-site interviews are planned by representatives of numerous companies with operations at and near Port Manatee.

With jobs paying as much as $32 an hour, participating companies are seeking applicants with all levels of experience, including trainees, to fill positions essential to keeping the supply chain flowing swiftly and efficiently through Central and Southwest Florida’s preferred gateway for global commerce.

Companies slated to take part include terminal operators Carver Maritime Manatee, Federal Marine Terminals Inc. and Logistec USA Inc.; Air Products and Chemicals Inc., which fabricates massive liquefied natural gas heat exchangers at its plant across U.S. 41 from the seaport; building materials leader Ash Grove Cement Co.; Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., which imports fruits through its on-port distribution center; and Port Manatee-based containerized cargo carrier World Direct Shipping, provider of the fastest short-sea link between Mexico and the U.S. Southeast.

The event, being held with assistance of CareerSource Suncoast, is set for Thursday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Those with questions may e-mail to communications@portmanatee.com.

Port Manatee, which directly and indirectly supports more than 27,000 jobs while annually contributing more than $3.9 billion to the region’s economy, is envisioning the Oct. 14 function as part of an ongoing cooperative initiative to promote lucrative seaport industry careers to local residents while keeping the diverse positions offered by partner firms filled with qualified workers.

We look forward to seeing you on Oct. 14 and, hopefully, on the job with one of the seaport’s dynamic stakeholder companies.

Carlos Buqueras is executive director of Port Manatee.