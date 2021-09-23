Five-O Donut Co. plans to bring ‘arresting good doughnuts’ to the Bradenton area

Five-O Donut Co. founder and CEO Christine Nordstrom announced on Thursday that she plans to open her first Bradenton location in the spring of 2022.

Nordstrom has signed a lease with Benderson Development for Unit 116 at 5942 34th St. W. , in El Conquistador Plaza. The store would be located adjacent to State College of Florida and near Manatee Technical College and IMG Academy.

This 3,000-square-foot space would be the largest Five-O shop yet and include a 2,000 square-foot custom-designed donut production facility with a glass viewing wall and will serve as a commissary with a 1,000 square-foot built-in retail location.

“This newest location is so exciting to me because I’m essentially building the production kitchen of my dreams from scratch. I’m just so thankful for all our amazing staff and loyal fans that love and support us through all our growth,” Nordstrom said.

Five-O Donut Co. is a Sarasota family-owned business established in 2016.

Five-O is committed to gracious customer service and making “arrestingly good donuts,” which we find is the recipe to our success, she said.

Five O Donut has locations open at 2241 Ringling Blvd, downtown Sarasota, 7119 S. Tamiami Trail, South Sarasota, and 3800 S. Tamiami Trail in the-Shops at Siesta Row. The company expects to open its fourth location in early 2022 at 81 Cattleman Road in The West District of University Town Center.

The business is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In the approaching months as the opening date becomes clear, Five-O will announce giveaways and grand opening information on their social media pages at www.facebook.com/fiveobradenton and www.instagram.com/fiveodonutco.

For more information about the company visit http://www.fiveodonutco.com.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 2:39 PM.