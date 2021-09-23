Small business of the year finalists announced by Manatee Chamber of Commerce

After taking off a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards have returned with a record number of nominations, and more finalists.

In this, the 41st year for the awards, there were more than 230 nominations.

Chosen as finalists were 67 small businesses and 23 non-profit organizations. The local businesses and non-profit organizations are being recognized for stellar customer service, dedication to employees, business/organization growth, and support of the community.

Five small business winners and two non-profit winners will be announced at an awards celebration 4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

Award finalists by category, based on the size of the organization or business with one being the smallest, and five being the largest:

▪ Small Business Category 1: Acer Construction, LLC, BananaBug Designs, Bite Me Cookies by Cindy, Custom Concepts Painting, Grivas Law Group, P.A., Hideaway Styling Studio, L.E.T.S. Landes Emergency Training Services, LGM Law, PLLC, Ohana Embroidery, Soul to Soul Yoga, LLC / All Ages Therapy Services, DBA, Total Reporting, Tru Farm O.H.F. Corp., Vet Care Express Animal Ambulance, and Your Family Matters, PA.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time the Manatee Small Business of the Year Awards were presented was in 2019. Recipients that year included (left, front), Jonathan Marsh of Home Helpers of Bradenton, Tracy Vanderneck of Phil-Com, LCC, Training & Consulting for Nonprofits, Mark DeHaan of Turning Points, Tami Goudy of Veritas! Pest Management, Tim Boyle of U.S. Tent Rental Inc. & Linens by the Sea, (second row, left) Cheryl Hedger, Margi Dawson and Adell Erozer, all of Turning Points, Donald and Bill Goudy of Veritas!, and Brian Boyle of U.S. Tent Rental. Bradenton Herald file photo by James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

▪ Small Business Category 2: Abacus Web Services, Alyssa Gay Consulting, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, Excellence Performance, Loaded Cannon Distillery, Maloney Funeral Home, Massage Therapy Connections, Monroe Plumbing, Inc., North River Body Therapies, Physical Therapy Doctors of Florida, Premier Family Chiropractic, Rise to Shine Cleaning, WePellet, and Your CBD Store Bradenton.

▪ Small Business Category 3: A.L.L. About Kids Pediatric Dentistry, Bayside Pet Resort & Spa, Blue Door Spa & Salon, Custom ComTek, Ellenton Discount Pharmacy, Flow Masters Plumbing Solutions, Inc., Harbor Chiropractic, IAS Marketing Services, RJM Contractors, Inc., Sirius Day Spa, The Center for Skin Wellness, Westcoast Design Build FL, and WEW Enterprises, Inc. dba The Woodcrafters.

▪ Small Business Category 4: A & A Trailer Hitch Center, A Affordable Attorney Gerling Law Group Chartered, Adkins Building & Construction, Anna Maria Island Resorts, LLC, Clark Financial Partners, Enterprise Service Level, Florida Suncoast Real Estate, Inc., Florida Surgical Specialist, InFocus Family Eyecare, Luhrsen Goldberg, LLC, and West Coast OB/GYN.

▪ Small Business Category 5: All Florida Safety Institute LLC, Bayside Sod, Destination Knowledge, DEX Imaging, Inc., Fawley Bryant Architecture, Flooring America of Bradenton, Formella Construction, LLC, Len’s Roofing, Inc., Lyteworks, Meadows Family Dentistry, Mr. Build, Permacast LLC, Shake Station Restaurant, and The Center for Urgent Care.

▪ Non-Profit Category 1: Anna Maria Island Privateers, Inc., Care Net Manasota Pregnancy Center, Inc., CreArte Latino, Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County Inc., Hernando De Soto Historical Society, Inc., Heroes Welcome Home, NAMI Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Project Light of Manatee, Inc., Service Club Manatee County, Special Olympics Florida - Manatee County, Take Stock in Children of Manatee County, and UnidosNow.

▪ Non-Profit Category 2: Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, CareerSource Suncoast, Hope Family Services, Inc., Manatee County Girls Club, Inc. dba Just for Girls, Meals On Wheels PLUS of Manatee, Parenting Matters, The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, and Women’s Resource Center.

Reservations are required for the awards presentation. For more information, contact Cara Misiewicz at 941-748-4842, ext. 122 or visit ManateeChamber.com/SmallBiz.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 1:54 PM.