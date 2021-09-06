Cirque Italia seeks approvals for performance facility and residential space in Oneco

Cirque Italia, known for water and paranormal circuses, is requesting county approvals for development of performance, commercial, and residential space in Oneco.

Cirque Italia proposes to have a maximum of 80 event days during a calendar year with no event lasting for more than 20 consecutive days.

The request recently showed up on the Manatee County weekly project list, proposing the development on 5.6 acres at 1623 53rd Ave. E., formerly the home of Oneco Glass Company.

The property is located approximately 775 feet from the intersections of 15th Street East And 53rd Avenue East, both of which are designated as principal arterials, and 15th Street East and 51st Avenue East.

A 4.16-acre portion of the property would be for medium-intensity temporary recreation and include a performance area and grass parking for about 128 automobiles.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Planned for the remaining 1.5 acres are office/commercial/multi-family residential uses within a 18,500-square-foot, two-story structure adjacent to 53rd Avenue East.

Cirque Italia did not respond to a request for comment on the project.

2/21/2014--Cirque Italia’s Water Circus, featuring a 35,000-gallon water stage and international artists ,has entertained annually under tents in Palmetto since 2014. Bradenton Herald file photo by Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The company, with corporate headquarters at 310 Whitfield Ave. in southern Manatee County, has held performances every year since 2014 under big-top type tents near the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus features a specially built stage holding 35,000 gallons of water. Performances include timed sprays and downpours, and light displays as a backdrop for circus artists.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Paranormal Circus is restricted to those 17 and older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The newest show, Cirque Alcatraz, is themed after the now-closed San Francisco prison, dubbed The Rock. Like the paranormal show, Alcatraz is age-restricted.

Cirque Italia was started in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi, a direct descendant of a European circus family, according to the Cirque Italia web page.

8/30/2021--Cirque Italia, known for water and paranormal circuses, is requesting county approvals for development of performance, commercial, and residential space at 1623 53rd Ave. E., formerly the home of Oneco Glass Company. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Manatee County government’s principal planners typically do not comment on recently received projects, but they will likely take a close look at traffic impacts, given the project’s location so close to a major intersection.

Projects submitted to the county get a staff review before being forwarded with recommendations to the county planning commission, and ultimately to the Board of County Commissioners.