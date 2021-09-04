Working-class hero: Noreen’s Deli survives the chains, pandemic by offering super subs

It’s tempting to call “The Godfather” at Noreen’s Deli, the working-class hero, considering how many blue collar workers from Tropicana, the auto dealers, and elsewhere ask for the shop’s best-selling sub.

The little Samoset business at 616 30th Ave. E., has a reputation for friendly service and quality that has helped it survive the proliferation of chain sub shops.

Some of the big sandwich chains that opened outlets in Bradenton and then moved on include Blimpie and Sobik.

“Most of our customers are family and they know what is going on,” Noreen’s deli owner Hoda Saiden said.

That includes customers from surrounding businesses as well as residents from the neighborhood, like Dexter Hodo.

“This is the go-to spot. This is like family,” Hodo said.

Saiden and her late husband, immigrants from Egypt in the early 1980s, bought the business more than 20 years ago from Park Crisp. Not surprisingly, the greatest challenge she has experienced since then is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dried up the labor pool while driving up food prices.

9/1/2021-- Noreen’s Deli, 616 30th Ave. E., and its predecessor businesses at the location have been a staple of life in Samoset since the 1950s. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Reluctantly, she recently raised the prices of her sandwiches to keep up with her costs.

What hasn’t changed is the deli’s friendly, cheerful personal service, and hyper-local offerings.

For instance, the menu includes subs named for local communities: the Bradenton (ham and cheese), the Ellenton (American cheese, Swiss cheese, and Provolone), the Palmetto (meatballs and melted provolone), the Samoset (smoked sausage and sauerkraut), and the Manatee (turkey breast, bacon, and Swiss cheese).

The menu also includes breakfast sandwiches, other types of sandwiches and soups and salads.

Counting Saiden, Noreen’s Deli has a staff of four. Saiden handles most of the baking and deserts, including favorites like banana pudding, peach cobbler, apple crisp, banana bread and more. She also makes the spicy pickled eggs in a big jar on the counter.

“They are really good. Want to try one?” she asks a customer.

Without complaint, Saiden says she typically works about 90 hours a week. That’s the nature of a small business.

Linda Vasquez has worked with Saiden for about six years, and drives from across town to get to Noreen’s.

“The best thing here is the food — and the customers. Most of the customers grew up with this place. It’s a staple for them,” Vasquez said.

“Noreen’s is known for The Godfather, but all the sandwiches are good,” she said.

Park Crisp, who sold the business to Saiden, now has Magee Sign Service in Palmetto, and fond memories of the deli.

“Location, location, location. You have a little deli nestled in a residential neighborhood with business and industry in the area. It’s a great location,” Crisp said.

Crisp bought the business in 1984 from Noreen and Ludy Jokubprecious, who gave the deli the name Noreen’s. Prior to that, the business was called Bill and Bev’s, and prior to that, going back to the 1950s, it was Al’s, a convenience store with a screen door at the entrance.

Noreen’s Deli is open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday. Noreen’s is closed on Sunday. Delivery is available through DoorDash. For more information about Noreen’s, call 941-747-4249.