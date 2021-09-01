Focus on Manatee: Conference helps students learn about career opportunities

Breathe in the smell of fresh sawdust on a newly planed piece of wood at Teakdecking Systems. Listen to the sizzling skillet on the stove at Gecko’s.

CareerSource Suncoast’s 2021 State of Jobs Conference presented by Truist aims to provide the most visceral experience possible to our high school students as they learn about careers in our area.

COVID-19 and social distancing made it impractical for us to bring nearly 1,000 students to the fairgrounds or Bayside Church as we have in the past to hear firsthand from those in industry. But through the power of video, we hope to show even more this fall while reaching many of the nearly 40,000 high schoolers in Manatee, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota counties.

The college fair this year will be interactive with links for all of our local schools like New College, Ringling and a host of others along with a career planning section featuring MyCareerShines. No dates have been set.

State of Jobs was created in 2014 to provide that interaction between young professionals and students to inspire them in their higher education and career goals. This year, student ambassadors will invite their peers to get curious about companies like Gecko’s, Teakdecking Systems, MyUS.com, PGT and Sarasota Memorial while we showcase how manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and technology businesses are thriving on the Suncoast.

Not only are those careers local but there are ample educational opportunities here to build the skills needed to land the jobs of tomorrow.

We know data shows the unemployment rate drops 50% for those with a college degree versus those with only a high school diploma. Meeting with colleges can combat those fears of bypassing more school because students do not think they can afford it.

With 18,000 jobs posted in July in the two-county area, and another 18,000 workers needed in Manatee County by 2028, the State of Jobs Conference is our first step in building the future workforce. We invite you to share the event with students in your life.

Ted Ehrlichman is the president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast and writes about workforce issues across the region.

