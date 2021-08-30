Once a farm, this development would add 1,900 housing units plus 3 commercial parcels

McClure Properties is seeking rezoning for acreage between Buckeye Road and Moccasin Wallow Road that would allow 1,900 residential units and 122,600-square-feet of nonresidential use.

The property at 10403 Buckeye Road has a long history of agricultural use.

“It’s property that we have farmed for more than half a century. It’s very difficult to farm when you’re surrounded by houses and we have decided to sell the property,” said Bob Spencer, president of West Cost Tomato.

The Parrish-North River area is one of Manatee County’s hottest for development with more than 20,000 new homes already planned there.

The McClure property required a rezone because the owner wanted to reserve three parcels for commercial development, which is not allowed under planned development residential zoning. The new zoning for the proposed commercial tracts would be for mixed-use development.

There are three commercial parcels proposed: a four-acre parcel along Moccasin Wallow Road, a three-acre parcel along Buckeye Road, and a 16-acre parcel at the southwest corner of the property along Moccasin Wallow Road and the proposed Sawgrass Road.

KB Homes would be building single-family residential detached and semi-detached homes, according to paperwork filed with Manatee County Building Services.

The McClure Properties’ request, named McClure Eisenhower, is not the only large project requested for Buckeye Road.

Jones Potato Farm filed an application nearly two years ago to build 1,833 homes and 300,000-square feet of nonresidential space at 12002 Buckeye Road.

Jones Potato Farm was seeking a rezone of 635-acres from general agriculture to planned development mixed use.

The Jones Potato Farm property extends from Buckeye Road in the south to the Hillsborough County line in the north. The Fort Hamer Road extension would run north and south through the property.

Lennar Homes also has a project planned in the area that would bring 2,400 homes and about 300,000 square feet of commercial space to 1,100 acres on the southwest corner of Buckeye Road and U.S. 301

Lennar has agreed to modernize a 3.2-mile stretch of Buckeye Road in exchange for impact fee credits. The road would be widened to 24 feet with proper roadway shoulders and would include a five-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side.

Initially, Buckeye Road would remain a two-lane road. But Lennar’s agreement with the county allows commissioners to decide when an expansion to four lanes would occur.

Lennar is also planning on extending Fort Hamer Road north to connect with Buckeye Road.