Focus on Manatee: Plan a ‘staycation’ beyond the beach in the Bradenton area

3/19/2020--Bradenton’s Old Main Street and its proximity to The Bishop and the Riverfront make it a destination for residents and visitors alike. jdeleon@bradenton.com

With just a few weeks remaining before summer comes to a close, many Floridians will consider planning a safe, last-minute getaway with friends and family.

While a beach-side stay might be top of the list for some, Bradenton area residents who have taken advantage of our own world-class beaches all season long might consider checking out a destination that offers a break from the beach instead.

Before checking for last-minute flights or packing the car for a road trip, those looking for the perfect end-of-summer excursion should consider planning a staycation right here in the Bradenton Area.

Despite the pandemic, our landside community has continued to grow into one of the best in the region, and now is the perfect time to take a break from the beach to explore some of the other offerings that further set our destination apart, year-round.

In the heart of our urban core, Old Main Street continues to be a favorite stop for visitors and residents alike. It is home to many Bradenton Area favorites, including O’Bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar, Sage Biscuit Café and Pier 22, but has also welcomed some newer stops such as Oak and Stone and its Rooftop Deck.

The street’s outdoor seating also provides the opportunity for visitors to enjoy the sunshine and witness for themselves the street’s vitality. And its proximity to the Riverwalk makes it a top spot to meet to enjoy one of the most scenic views in your own backyard or partake in regular events and activities we hope to welcome back in the upcoming months.

Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Those looking to take an active approach during their stay can take a stroll on the Riverwalk, downtown Bradenton’s showpiece, serving as an outdoor gathering place and host for many events and activities. Spanning 1.5 miles, it is one of the longest public Riverwalks in Florida.

Known as being a favorite stop for years, downtown Bradenton is the home to the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. If you haven’t been recently, the largest natural and cultural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast has recently expanded even further.

As a treat for the whole family in a safe indoor space, must-see stops include, fossil evidence of Florida’s earliest mammals and marine species, the Montague Tallant collection of prehistoric and early post-contact archeological artifacts and the Bishop Planetarium.

At family-run Mixon Fruit Farm in Bradenton – “Florida’s Sweetest Attraction” – ripe oranges can be purchased and are used to make products served at local restaurants. Others are juiced and used in homemade ice cream. The Farm also offers tours through the groves (voted Florida’s #1 Grove Destination) on the Orange Blossom Express Tram, including a stop at its Florida Wildlife Care & Education Center.

The emerging craft brewery scene throughout the downtown Bradenton Area draws beer-aficionados near and far to try exclusive brews at a variety of stops. Motorworks Brewing is one of the best-known stops, featuring an “Adoptable Lager” supporting local dog adoptions to the area.

Other top spots include 3 Keys Brewing, The Good Liquid Brewing Co. and located right across from LECOM Park is Darwin Brewing – a perfect spot for a pre-baseball game beer.

So before you plan that last-minute summer getaway, consider rediscovering our downtown instead. This area has been growing into one of the best in the southeast, all thanks to residents and visitors alike who head out to take a break from the beach and return time and time again.

With both world-class beaches and a downtown arts, culture and food scene just moments away, the ever-growing popularity of the downtown Bradenton Area ensures economic impact from tourism is felt throughout the destination.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.