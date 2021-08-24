The B’Towne Coffee Co., a mainstay on Bradenton’s Old Main Street, to close

08/24/2021--After 17 years of serving specialty coffees, pastries and sandwiches, on Bradenton’s Old Main Street, The B’Towne Coffee Co., is closing its doors for good on Saturday. Aug. 28 . jajones1@bradenton.com

The news caught regulars and first-timers by surprise Tuesday when they heard the restaurant at 440 12th St. W., also known as Old Main Street, would be permanently closing.

“You’re kidding,” Jim Howe said from his sidewalk table. “I have been coming here for a couple of years for the quality of the food and the history of the old town. I come from a small village in upstate New York and it reminds me of my main street.”

Another regular, Paul Puckett, who has been a regular since 2013, said The B’Towne Coffee Co., is a victim of the pandemic and lock-down last year.

The owners of The B’Towne Coffee Co., Greg “Smitty” Smith and Mike Gold, said they decided to close their doors because their lease was coming to an end, the restaurant needed updating, and, yes, the pandemic had a major impact on the bottom line.

“With everything going on in the world, hiring had become a challenge, vendors didn’t have truck drivers to deliver supplies, and our equipment needed updating. It was our time to give up our lease and fade away. Saturday is our last day,” Gold said.

The business had also been hurt by sharply reduced staffing at the Manatee County Administration Building, the Judicial Center, and downtown offices during the pandemic, he said.

Barista Anastasia Conklin is shown above.

“We aren’t seeing the day business that we were,” Gold said.

The B’Towne Coffee Co. benefited from the revitalization of downtown, including the development of the Bradenton Riverwalk, which helped Old Main Street become a vibrant street and popular destination for anyone looking for a night out.

“It’s been fun serving downtown and serving our regular customers that I will want to continue to continue to see,” Gold said.

Gold’s partner, Smitty Smith, said the city and the landlord have been really good to The B’Towne Coffee Co.

“We loved this old building,” said Smith, whose previous endeavors include Smitty’s Pub and Grill on Manatee Avenue.

Anastasia Conklin, 19, has been working at The B’Towne Coffee Co. for four month and said she is sad that her first job is coming to an end.

Yet, she said she gained valuable experience working with others, learning to work efficiently and quickly, and keeping a clean work place.

Partner Greg "Smitty" Smith is shown above at a sidewalk table in the blue shirt.

And what was the best thing about working at The B’Towne Coffee Co.?

Getting to meet so many people, especially regulars, her co-workers, and learning more about the barista experience, Conklin said.

“It’s like a small neighborhood and that’s nice, too,” Conklin said. “It’s been a great experience to connect with people around town and to see their day-to-day routine.”