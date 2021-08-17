Food + Beer arrives in Bradenton with tasty offerings and lots of drink choices

8/16/2021-- Partners Mike Whalen, left, and Casey Daniels opened Food + Beer at 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton, on Monday. jajones1@bradenton.com

Food + Beer owners Mike Whalen and Casey Daniels are out to take their guests’ minds off the troubles of the world with good food, lots of drink choices, and distractions, such as multiple TVs and a game room.

Monday, the partners opened their first Food + Beer restaurant in Bradenton in The Fountains shopping center, 4804 14th St. W.

Their other Food + Beer restaurants are in Sarasota at 5446 Fruitville Road and 6528 Superior Ave. They also have a Seabar Modern Pacific Fare restaurant at 6540 Superior Ave., Sarasota.

“You see, life is pretty serious, and once you walk through our doors it doesn’t have to be anymore. We are serious about you having a good time and eating well,” the partners say on their web site.

The menu is full of scratch-made, quality food items that transcend what is normally considered bar food.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For example, in addition to all the burger and sandwich choices, Food + Beer also offers a variety of bowls such as the Poke Tuna for $15 that includes sticky rice, Sambal-marinated poke tuna, Sriracha aioli, avocado, cucumber, radish, wonton, and sesame.

8/16/2021-- Partners Mike Whalen, left, and Casey Daniels opened Food + Beer at 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton, on Monday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Buffalo Bleu Cavatappi bowl for $17 includes scratch-fried buffalo chicken, Cavatappi pasta, bleu cheese Mornay, and Cheez It.

Rounding out the menu are chicken wings, salads, and items to share, such as France Fries (yes, that’s right, fries topped with a sunnyside fried egg, black-pepper cognac cream, and Fontina cheese for $8), edamame, fried goat cheese, nachos and more.

Of course, if you just want a beer and a burger, or a beer and a pretzel, Food + Beer has you covered as well.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

8/16/2021-- Partners Mike Whalen and Casey Daniels opened Food + Beer at 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton, on Monday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Whalen and Daniels have designed Food + Beer as a place where guests feel comfortable and will want to linger.

“People like things to do. We are really a hang out place as well,” Whalen said.

Among the specials offered at Beer & Wine are $3 cheeseburgers 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Mondays, and two tacos, chips and salsa for $5.99 on Taco Tuesday.

France​ Fries (fries topped with a sunnyside fried egg, black-pepper cognac cream, and Fontina cheese) are offered for $8 at Food + Beer, 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton. provided photo

Monday through Friday, Food + Beer offers $6.99 lunch specials. Other highlights include trivia on Wednesdays, and brunch 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Happy hour is 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week with $3 wells, $3.50 mimosas, $4 wine, $3 Narragansett lager, and $15 buckets of Bud Lite or Miller Lite.

Hours are 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday.

The buffalo chicken grilled cheese sandwich at Food + Beer, 4804 14th St. W., Bradenton, includes sourdough bread, buffalo chicken, cheddar, bleu cheese, and tobacco fried onions. provided photo

For more information, call 941-751-2675 or visit www.eatfooddrinkbeer.com.