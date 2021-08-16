Moccasin Wallow Road shopping center begins leasing. Hundreds of apartments planned

Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, is has announced their new retail/medical/office building has completed construction and is now leasing at The Woods/Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow.

Primerica Developments, Inc., of Tampa has announced completion of a 10,800-square-foot building for retail, medical and dining space at The Woods/Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow. The company has started leasing activities.

Located on the southwest corner of Moccasin Wallow Road and Interstate 75, the new building is adjacent to a matching building constructed during phase one of the development. Tenants there include Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, TK Grill, USA Nails & Spa, Mann Orthodontics, and American Honey Creamery & Coffee Co.

The new building has units starting at 1,200 square feet. The end-cap unit includes a patio area for a outdoor seating for a future restaurant or cafe.

The development consists of more than 50 acres of mixed use retail and out parcels. Also planned there is Gateway Commons Apartments, a 280-unit apartment complex. Construction is expected to begin in September.

“We have a lot of foot traffic and you can get a dinner, a drink and dessert all in one spot,” Mindy Converse, who owns American Honey Creamery & Coffee Co. with her sister, Ali, previously told the Herald.

The sisters were attracted to the The Woods/Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow by the rapid growth in the area.

That growth helped persuade Blake Kleppe, owner of Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, to expand his outdoor area to include a beer garden.

Corporate Ladder Brewing Company was the first tenant at The Shoppes.

Among the new neighborhoods springing up on Moccasin Wallow Road are North River Ranch, Del Webb BayView, Artisan Lakes, North River Ranch, Eagle Point, and more.

The Parrish and North River area are among the county’s fastest-growing.

Primerica also operates the highly successful Publix shopping center located on the east side of the I-75-Moccasin Wallow Road intersection.

Other growth coming to the area includes Robinson Gateway Project, McClure MWR Mixed Use Development, and Parrish Lakes.

Parrish Lakes is planned for 3,300 homes and 400,000 square feet of retail and office space on 1,150-acres between Moccasin Wallow Road and Erie Road.

A major concern prompted by the growth is the timetable for widening Moccasin Wallow Road, still largely a two-lane country road.

That first phase of the street widening still does not have a construction start date.

“We are awaiting eminent domain hearing dates which must happen prior to construction initiating. Once this is completed, we will be able to prepare a start date and schedule,” county spokesman Nick Azzara previously said in an email.