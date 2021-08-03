PepsiCo to sell Bradenton-based Tropicana and other juice brands for $3.3 billion

7/22/2020--PepsiCo, Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, announced that it has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America. ttompkins@bradenton.com

PepsiCo, Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands across North America.

Tropicana, one of the Bradenton area’s largest employers, was founded in 1947 by Anthony T. Rossi. He developed flash pasteurization and pioneered orange juice transport in 1970 via train from Florida to New York.

The deal announced Tuesday is an irrevocable option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe, which will result in combined pre-tax cash proceeds of about $3.3 billion while retaining a 39% non-controlling interest in a newly formed joint venture.

PepsiCo bought Tropicana from Seagram Co. Ltd in 1998 for $3.3 billion, initially keeping the company headquarters in Bradenton. IN 2004, the company moved Tropicana’s executive offices to Chicago.

PAI, a private equity firm with experience in the food and beverage space, will be the majority shareholder of the transferred business, with PepsiCo retaining exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its best-in-class, chilled Direct Store Delivery for small-format and food service channels, according to a press release from the company.

“This joint venture with PAI enables us to realize significant upfront value, whilst providing the focus and resources necessary to drive additional long-term growth for these beloved brands,” PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in the press release.

“In addition, it will free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet,.” Laguarta said.

The juice businesses delivered approximately $3 billion in net revenue in 2020 with operating profit margins that were below PepsiCo’s overall operating margin in 2020. PepsiCo expects to use the proceeds from the sale of these assets primarily to strengthen its balance sheet and to make organic investments in the business. The transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to customary conditions, including works council consultations and regulatory approvals.

PepsiCo products are sold in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream.

“We are delighted to bring these storied beverage brands into the PAI portfolio through another partnership with a leading global food and beverage company. We believe there is great growth potential to be realized through investments in product innovation, expansion into adjacent categories, and enhanced scale in branded juice drinks and other chilled categories,” Frédéric Stévenin, a managing partner at PAI, said in the press release.

“We are also thrilled that PepsiCo will remain involved as our partner in the joint venture as we execute our plans to drive the future success of these brands,” Stévenin said.

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to PepsiCo. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as lead counsel to PepsiCo, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as U.S. tax and antitrust counsel. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to PAI. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal counsel to PAI, and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as financing counsel.

PAI Partners is a private equity firm, investing in market-leading companies across the globe. It has significant experience in the food and beverage space and is currently invested in Froneri, the world’s No. 2 ice cream manufacturer, and Ecotone, a leader in healthy and sustainable food.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.