Want to eat at Beach Bistro? You’ll need a COVID vaccine under restaurant’s new rule

When Beach Bistro reopened in October, seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only after introducing hepa filtration, and ultraviolet light and ionization treatment of the air.

Plus, the restaurant’s air handling system had been upgraded to provide continuous and rapid replacement of indoor air with fresh air from outdoors.

It was all part of the plan to make Beach Bistro, 6600 Gulf Dr. in Holmes Beach, the safest restaurant in America.

Now that COVID-19 has once again surged in Florida, especially targeting the unvaccinated, the owners are taking another step: requiring customers to be vaccinated.

Asked how the restaurant would verify patron vaccinations, Timmins responded in an email: “We’re going with trusting their word. As you know we’re not able to ask for concrete proof in Florida right now.”

In addition to the bistro’s aggressive program of air purification last summer, the restaurant reports that its staff has been fully vaccinated.

Restaurant employees have been continually tested on-site by Ellenton Urgent Care’s team. In April, the testing team converted to a vaccinating team, and vaccinated the staff of Beach Bistro and its sister restaurant, Doctor’s Office.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our biggest priority has been to protect our staff and diners by ensuring the safest possible working and dining environment. With this dedication to safety, it was important to us to reach a 100% vaccination rate for our staff when vaccines became available,” Timmins and Murphy said in a statement.

“To complete a realistic safety protocol for staff and guests we now believe the next necessary step is to ask our patrons to refrain from visiting unless they have been fully vaccinated as well,” Murphy and Timmins said. “We believe it is necessary for the health of staff and patrons and that it reinforces the Bistro’s reputation as one of the safest restaurants in America.”

For more information

Beach Bistro can be contacted at contact@beachbistro.com and at 941-778-6444.