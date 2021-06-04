There is a worldwide collectibles business boom. They are hiring for it in Bradenton

While most of the world economy was shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, comic book, sports card, coin, stamp and other collectors were driving a boom.

Locked down at home, collectors had time to reassess and inventory their prized possessions and many of them turned to Lakewood Ranch-based Certified Collectibles Group to authenticate, grade and encapsulate their collection.

Collectors from around the United States and the world keep the company’s mail room full with new daily arrivals.

“All these markets really accelerated with COVID. It’s unlike anything we have seen. Every one of our categories is off-the-charts busy,” CCG president Max Spiegel said.

Fastest growing sectors include Pokemon and Magic trading cards and sports trading cards.

On the company radar, but not currently offered, are grading services for vinyl records and video games.

6/3/2021--A grader at Certified Collectibles Group evaluates a coin. The company plans to add 100 employees by the end of summer, bringing its Lakewood Ranch workforce to 500. To hit this target, CCG is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new employees who start by Sept. 30. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Certified Collectibles Group does not buy, sell or store collectibles.

“We are services only, that’s how we maintain our impartiality. We tell you whether it’s genuine, we grade it and we encapsulate it in a holder,” Spiegel said.

The booming collectibles markets show no signs of slowing down. Many coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards and sports cards have recently sold for record prices — some for millions of dollars. It has drawn more people to collectibles.

A 1780s-American coin, a Brasher doubloon graded by CCG, recently sold for $9.3 million.

Only a few companies in the world provide third-party certification services for collectibles, with CCG offering the most comprehensive services, company officials said.

CCG’s impartial, tech-enabled services add value and liquidity to collectibles such as coins, paper money, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps and more.

6/3/2021--A staff member at Certified Collectibles Group encapsulates 2021 American Silver Eagle coins. The company plans to add 100 employees by the end of summer, bringing its Lakewood Ranch workforce to 500. To hit this target, CCG is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new employees who start by Sept. 30. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Since 1987, CCG has certified more than 60 million collectibles and continues to grow at a rapid pace as a result of the demand for its services.

CCG relocated to Lakewood Ranch from New Jersey in 2001 and has flown under the radar for most of its time here as one of the community’s largest employers. It is heavily secured to protect client’s collectibles..

With its explosive business growth, CCG plans to add 100 employees by the end of summer, bringing its total workforce to 500.

To hit this target, CCG is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new employees who start by Sept. 30.

6/3/2021--From comics to ancient coins like this one from the Kingdom of Lydia (1200 BC-546 BC), Certified Collectibles Groups authenticates, grades and encapsulates a wide variety of valuables. The company plans to add 100 employees by the end of summer, bringing its Lakewood Ranch workforce to 500. To hit this target, CCG is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new employees who start by Sept. 30. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We are looking to immediately add at least 100 more people to our phenomenal team of employees,” Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG, said in a press release. “They will join a dynamic, growing company with a significant presence in Sarasota and around the world.”

All full-time CCG employees are eligible for health, dental and vision insurance options, a 401(k) with a company match, paid time off benefits, annual discretionary bonuses and more.

Staff positions are available for people of all experience levels and backgrounds, from expert collectibles graders to positions in shipping, receiving, customer service, human resources, marketing and more.

CCG also provides career advancement opportunities, extensive on-the-job training, overtime incentives and convenient shift times.

CCG operates two facilities in Lakewood Ranch, totaling 82,000 square feet, in addition to offices in London, Munich, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

To learn more and apply, visit CollectiblesGroup.com/Careers.

To speak directly with someone at CCG, call 800-587-1897 or email Service@CollectiblesGroup.com.

More about Certified Collectibles Group

CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation Numismatic Conservation Services, Paper Money Guaranty), Certified Guaranty Company), Classic Collectible Services, Certified Sports Guaranty, Authenticated Stamp Guaranty and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty.

To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com