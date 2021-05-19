Don’t leave your masks at home if you are visiting these public places in Bradenton

Recent revisions of guidelines for wearing masks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew mixed public reaction, ranging from, “It’s about time” to “I’m not ready yet.”

The new CDC guidance says that if you’re fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic, and that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

But the exception to that guidance is that masks may still be “required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

In many Bradenton area business places and public institutions, the protocols that were in place before the CDC revised its guidelines have not changed.

At Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5461 Factory Shops Blvd., owned by the Simon Property Group of Indianapolis, masks are still the one required article of apparel.

“At this time, Simon will require their employees, retailer employees and shoppers to wear masks, as well as provide free face coverings upon request. Please visit https://healthsafetyfirst.splashthat.com/localhomepages for more information regarding Simon’s mask policy,” a company spokesperson said in an email.

5/18/2021--Rita and Michael Piovane visited the Mall at University Town Center this week. Michael did not wear a mask, but he had one in his pocket for businesses that require them. Both have been fully vaccinated. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

At the Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, the policy is a little different, but the policy has not changed.

“The changes don’t have a major impact at the mall,” said Jose A. Ayala, the general manager of the Mall at UTC.

While mall employees are required to wear masks, masks are only recommended, not required for customers, at least to enter the mall.

“We have signage at all mall entrances to promote wearing masks. We offer free masks at the customer service desk for any customers who would like one,” he said.

However, about half of the mall’s tenant businesses require customers to wear masks.

Tenants are entitled to control their space as they see fit, Ayala said.

“We never require masks to enter the mall itself, but the stores do have the right and option to require masks,” he said.

5/18/2021--The Mall at University Town Center does not require masks at the entrance, but about half the tenant stores do. The customer service desk offers free masks for guests who need one. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Michael and Rita Piovane were among the couples visiting the Mall at UTC this week. Rita wore a mask. Michael did not.

“We are both fully vaccinated. I carry a mask with me in case one is required, depending on how crowded it is,” Michael said.

Rita said she prefers to wear a mask in public because she has autoimmune issues.

At The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, mask wearing is still mandatory.

“We are a community gathering place, and guests and staff are required to wear masks,” Remi Gonzalez, the museum’s director of communications, said. “We need to make sure that the health and safety measures meet the needs of the most people.”

Most likely, the museum will keep the mask requirement in place at least until Manatee County can sufficiently reduce its infection rate, she said.

At Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests, staff and interns.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, Mote continues to adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of the state of Florida and the CDC as they relate to keeping yourself and others safe. In accordance with state and local guidelines and the newly-published CDC interim public health recommendations, Mote will not require face coverings or masks for fully-vaccinated guests, staff, interns, or volunteers. Mote recommends that staff, interns, volunteers and visitors who are not fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) continue to take prevention measures in certain situations,” said Stephannie Kettle, Mote’s public relations manager.

At The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, masks are recommended inside, but are not mandatory, confirmed Virginia Harshman, public relations specialist.

Ringling does, however, invite guests to purchase tickets online at ringling.org, prior to arrival, to stay home if they feel unwell, and to maintain social distancing.