Focus on Manatee | New incubator helps Bradenton area entrepreneurs flourish

Cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Bradenton area is a key component of our strategic plan at the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (EDC). Over the past several years, we have supported a number of efforts in the county and region to support the needs of startup businesses.

We believe the advent of the 26 West Incubator at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), can be the cornerstone and catalyst we’ve been seeking.

This initiative is one piece of the 26 West Center, which already includes the Coding Academy and will also feature a Creative Studio and Academic Partnership Center when complete. Funding came from a $3.6 million Florida Job Growth Grant, an application the EDC strongly supported at the state level.

The timing for the SCF incubator is right. According to the Draper Innovation Index, a service of the Draper Hero Institute, Florida is the second best state for innovation in the country (index.draperhero.org).

The pandemic underscored the potential to run many types of businesses from anywhere, and Florida is a prime choice for quality of life. Job displacement caused by the pandemic also thrust many people out of traditional jobs, stimulating entrepreneurial ambitions.

To their credit, leaders at SCF took a thoughtful and highly professional approach to designing the incubator’s services and recruiting the advisors, mentors and service providers that support the incubator’s members.

“Our goal is to create a start-up community where innovation meets opportunity that leads to the expansion of the business community in Manatee and Sarasota counties,” said Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld, SCF president.

The 26 West Incubator is a place for start-ups and entrepreneurs to learn and grow in collaboration with financial, legal, marketing and other business mentors to convert disruptive ideas into viable business models. The Growth Lab, which is both a physical space and a range of services, focuses on tech and growth startups. The Growth Lab’s services and network are also valuable for traditional small and medium-sized local businesses, while providing an excellent working environment.

Members of the 26 West Incubator community don’t need to be SCF students. The fee structure is based on the services an entrepreneur wants, and the initial consultation is at no charge.

In the initial, free consultation, entrepreneurs share their pitch deck and discuss their business model to receive feedback on obstacles and opportunities. The incubator’s experts are also happy to talk with people who are at the idea stage.

The incubator, which launched last fall, is already working with several entrepreneurs. We’ll be excited to watch their progress and pitch in with services and resources we provide to businesses in targeted industry sectors. Information about the 26 West Incubator is online at Innovate.SCF.edu.

We also have our eye on the Manatee County School District’s entrepreneurship program at Southeast High School. Students create their own companies from the ground up and pitch them to investors. The district is looking for entrepreneurs who want to share their startup stories with students. If you can spare an hour and think your story will resonate with high schoolers, contact Doug Wagner at wagnerd@manateeschools.net.

The Bradenton area is ideally positioned to grow our own businesses by providing an ecosystem where entrepreneurs can flourish. We’re excited to see the pieces coming together.

Sharon Hillstrom is president and chief executive officer of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (BradentonAreaEDC.com). She may be contacted at info@bradentonareaedc.com or 803-9036.