Nick & Moes opens 3rd store in Bradenton area. It’s a place to fill up on gas, comfort food

Your granddaddy probably called them filling stations or gas stations. A couple of pumps outside with an old soda machine, and just about enough room in the little office to swing a grease-stained rag.

Well, Nick & Moes is not like your filling station.

The newest food and gas stop in Bradenton opened in February in the Travelers Oasis at 575 66th Court East, near the intersection of State Road 64 and Interstate 75.

Inside, there’s more than 5,000 square feet of spotless space where hungry drivers can get a Quiznos sandwich, a Pizza Hut pie, or something out of Nick & Moes deli where fried chicken and chicken tenders rule the roost. The deli also includes five flavors of chicken wings, fried fish, fried potato wedges, fried okra, egg rolls.

Customers can order at either a kiosk or at the food counter.

“We are known for our comfort food,” Jose Rodriguez, regional manager, said.

5/12/2021--Nick & Moes is known for its comfort food, regional manager Jose Rodriguez said. The newest Nick & Moes is located at 575 66th Court East, near the intersection of State Road 64 and Interstate 75. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Typical of the reviews is this one: “Best chicken anywhere. they are pushing Publix out of the way. No matter the type, wing, tender or piece, it is full of flavor, tender not tough, and crispy goodness. The prices are really good and check out their daily specials.”

Nick & Moes has three stories in the Lakeland area, and now has three in Manatee County. The first Manatee County Nick & Moes opened in Lakewood Ranch about six years ago at 14315 State Road 70.

The Lakeland-based company demolished the former Citgo station in Travelers Oasis and reopened with a new building and spacious Shell fuel pump area,.

“We rebuilt from the ground up,” Rodriguez said.

Nick & Moes’ third Manatee location is at 5410 14th St. W. in Bradenton. That location was previously a Race Trac gas station and store.

“We saw the potential over here and are looking for the opportunity to buy more,” Rodriquez said.

Nick & Moes is also seeking more staff.

From the website: “Working at Nick & Moes is more than just a job — it’s an opportunity that combines teamwork, community, and advancement in a supportive environment that offers valuable benefits.”

For more information about the new Bradenton store, call 941-909-7757 or visit the Nick & Moes Facebook page.