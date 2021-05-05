From the eccentric to the sublime, Manatee businesses offer Mother’s Day gift ideas

Any mom’s fondest wish for Mother’s Day might be for a return to the good old days before the pandemic.

Short of that, Manatee County businesses have some gift suggestions, from elegant to sentimental, from practical to quirky.

Gypsea Soul

Ashley Louda of Gypsea Soul boutique, 615 15th St. W. in downtown Bradenton, suggests a “mommy-and-me” art class where a mom and a child can tackle an art project together in Gypsea’s upstairs studio.

Other options at Gypsea include one-of-a-kind hand-made jewelry and “all kinds of of summer dresses that will make mom look real pretty,” Louda said.

Then, there is the old reliable: the gift certificate, she said. For more information about Gypsea Soul, visit visit thegypseasoul.com or call 941-896-3156.

Teal Turtle Boutique

At the Teal Turtle Boutique, 12351 U.S. 301 N. suite 103 in Parrish, owner Allison Nelson and manager Beverly Tomlinson are running a 20% off special on gifts and accessories for Mother’s Day, and also as a salute to nurses and teaches.

10/29/2020-- Ashley Louda, shown with her daughter, Stevie Louda, suggests a mother-and-child art project as a Mother’s Day gift. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton

Among their suggestions: Inis bath products, defusers, and cologne, imported from Ireland, which have been very popular, Nelson said.

Teal Turtle also carries items made locally, including soaps, candles, and leather and cork earrings.

“We love supporting local businesses,” Tomlinson said.

05/4/2021--The Teal Turtle Boutique, 12351 U.S. Highway 301 N., Parrish has lots of gift suggestions for Mother’s Day. Shown above is manager Beverly Tomlinson with the jewelry display. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Being a boutique, Teal Turtle also carries a selection of dresses, shoes, blouses and other clothing items.

For more information about Teal Turtle, visit thetealturtleboutique.com or call 941-448-9118.

Crowder’s Gifts and Gadgets

Crowder’s Gifts and Gadgets has been in business in Manatee County for 66 years and has stores at 5409 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton and at 2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Shoppers might want to be sure they go into the gift store rather than Crowder’s hardware store while shopping for mom.

5/4/2021--Julie Hagerty, gift buyer for Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton, has some suggestions for Mother’s Day gifts. She is shown in the Mixon wine section. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We always say mom loves jewelry. We have a great selection of Dune Jewelry, made with local beach sand, and designer jewelry from Brighton,” said Scott Hamblen, chief merchandising officer.

Other options include hand bags and tots from Brighton and Vera Bradley and Scout beach bags “in a good range of prices,” Hamblen said.

Finally, Crowder’s offers live plants and Grandma Crowder’s fudge.

“The fudge is a sure-fire winner for the guy who doesn’t know what mom wants,” Hamblen said.

For more information, visit https://crowders-gifts-gadgets.myshopify.com/.

Mixon Fruit Farms

Another option for shoppers is a Bradenton tourist attraction and fancy fruit shipper Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E. in Bradenton.

“We have so many eclectic things,” co-owner Janet Mixon said.

Janet Hagerty, Mixon’s gift buyer, can tell you what eclectic means.

Red, white and blue patriotic items, orange jellies and sauces, fudge and taffy, candied fruit slices, wines, ice cream and more, Hagerty said.

Mixon has been carrying wine for 15 years, all made at the Grove or Aspiration wineries.

“We have a wonderful selection of greeting cards as well, Hagerty said.

For more information about Mixon Fruit Farms, visit mixon.com or call941-748-5829.