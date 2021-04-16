Linger Lodge RV Resort renovations underway. Here’s when the restaurant will reopen

11/27/2017--The Linger Lodge Restaurant will remain closed until early 2022 while the RV Resort is renovated and expanded. jajones1@bradenton.com

Anyone missing the eccentric atmosphere of Linger Lodge Restaurant, along with its menu of fried catfish, frog legs and alligator chowder, will have to wait until early 2022 when the iconic landmark is projected to reopen.

The restaurant closed in July because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. But that’s not the total reason that the restaurant, located on the Braden River at 7205 85th St. Court E., is staying closed for now.

Wednesday, company officials and contractors broke ground on renovations for Linger Lodge’s RV Resort, which has been closed since October 2019. While no work is planned on the restaurant, which was extensively renovated in 2017, it will be in the middle of a 17-acre construction zone.

For safety reasons, the restaurant will stay closed until the RV Resort is completed, said Ruth Hofer, restaurant manager.

“We hope to reopen in January, but it is just not safe with all the construction activity,” Hofer said.

Planned for the RV Resort are the addition of a clubhouse with swimming pool and gym, and reconstruction of sewer lines, roads and the electrical distribution system.

The small RV park office, now co-located with the restaurant, will be moved across the street to the entrance of the park. Another 25 to 30 camping sites will be added to the campground.

Philipp Hartl, construction manager, said the restaurant parking lot will be paved and lighting will be added.

“We are going to make the restaurant more accessible. It will be easier and safer for the guests coming in,” Hartl said. “We are trying to update the RV Resort and retain the old Florida feel.”

Stellar Development of Sarasota has been selected as contractor for the project.

Linger Lodge gained national notoriety for its unusual collection of taxidermy and Americana, along with its authentic Florida roots.

Linger Loft, an Austrian company, bought Linger Lodge in November 2016 for $2,498,258.

“We tried to keep the flair of the lodge rustic, but clean and neat,” Hofer told the Herald in 2017 after renovations of the restaurant had been completed.