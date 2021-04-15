Curv Exchange offers stylish fashions for plus size women in a nonjudgmental setting

Brittanny Brooks, the manager of Curv Exchange Plus Size Resale Boutique, has an infectious laugh and enthusiasm for what she does.

She estimates that 60 percent of women wear plus-size clothing. Her bright, neat clothing store at 5165 14th St. W., probably has what most of them have been seeking: racks of stylish clothing, sizes 14-22.

“All of our inventory comes from the local community,” said Brooks, who attended Palmetto High School for three years before graduating from Bayshore High School in 2007.

Although the store sells clothing that has been worn, the clothing and the store have a like-new vibe that is fun and inviting.

“When you bring your pieces in, we give you store credit and you get to shop right away,” Brooks said.

Nola Frye, a retired nurse from Battle Creek, Mich., now living in the Bradenton area, brought in a few items on Wednesday and promptly began shopping with her daughter.

4/14/2021--Britanny Brooks shows several swim suit selections available at Curv Exchange Plus Size Resale Boutique, 5165 14th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“Being a plus-size gal, this is really great. It’s quality, nice stuff, and very clean,” Frye said, adding that this was her fourth visit to the store.

Stella Myers is the owner of the company, which also has stores in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Port Richey

“Plus size clothing can be expensive. It doesn’t have to be anymore. At Curv Exchange you can find trendy, name-brand clothing without breaking the bank. Curv Exchange is not a thrift store but a resale store, so we pride ourselves on the quality and condition of our clothing and having the ultimate shopping experience,” the company web site says.

4/14/2021--Nola Frye has become a regular shopper at Curv Exchange Plus Size Resale Boutique, 5165 14th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“In a world of judgment, Curv Exchange wants everybody who walks in our doors to feel welcomed and accepted. We strive to maintain a positive and honest environment for all. Curv Exchange has spacious dressing rooms (with FANS!), inspirational wall art and clean, well-organized selection of clothes to choose from,” the web site says.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Curv Exchange had to close for a while, like all retail in Florida.

But even so, the business did well because of its online shop at www.curvexchange.com, Brooks said.

A big advantage of being in a brick-and-mortar store is that customers can try on their selections to make sure they fit properly and decide whether they really like the look, Brooks said.

“They can try them on and take the item with them,” Brooks said. “We are a one-stop shop. You get everything you need and you’re good to go.”

And that includes everything from tank tops and swim suits, to dresses, blouses, pants, purses, intimate apparel, shoes, hats, jewelry, and masks “for curvy faces,” she said.

Curv Exchange is open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The business is located just north of 53rd Avenue West in a shopping center. A Dairy Queen and Dunkin Donuts are located just to the south of the store.

For more information, call 941-251-4442.