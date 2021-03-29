This bank plans to close Bradenton branch, according to records

BankUnited plans to close its branch at 5905 Manatee Ave. W., according to an advance branch closing filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Miami Lakes-based company also plans to close a branch at 631 Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater, according to a separate filing.

The advance notice filings did not include a date when the branches would be closing. BankUnited did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the filings.

Other banks that have already closed, or are closing, downtown Bradenton branches include Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Bank of America confirmed in February that it is closing its branch at 4311 Manatee Ave. W. on May 18. Customers with safe deposit boxes are being asked to make an appointment to come in and close their boxes and collect their belongings by April 16.

Bank of America had other nearby branches at 7412 Manatee Ave. W., and at 3401 Cortez Road W.

Wells Fargo, closed its downtown Bradenton branch at 303 Ninth St., W., on Sept. 30.

The company referred customers to Wells Fargo branches remaining open, including at 1510 Cortez Road W., and at 510 Seventh St. W. in Palmetto.