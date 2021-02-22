Focus on Manatee | Chamber of commerce readies to make Manatee’s case in Tallahassee

The Florida legislative session opens next week, on March 2, marking an important start to the consideration and adoption of policies that impact every Floridian. The research, discussion, and crafting of legislation for the 2021 session has been in the works for months with many of these issues having been considered for years. The legislative process can be drawn out, but our persistence and focus ensure that the business community’s voice is heard.

Throughout this annual legislative cycle, our state senators and representatives, as well as legislative and governmental agency staff, hear from constituents on a myriad of issues. The Manatee Chamber plays an important role as the voice of 2,000 businesses and employers in the greater Manatee County region. This dialogue is important – and necessary – to ensure that a local perspective is part of the policy-making process. Chamber leaders have worked over the past six months to prepare a list of priorities, with the understanding that the pandemic will have a significant effect on this year’s legislative and budget processes.

Over the coming 60-day session, the Chamber will advocate on a range of issues that impact our business climate and quality of life, including workforce development, infrastructure, water quality, and more. Our priorities include the protection of affordable housing trust fund dollars (Sadowski Act) as our workforce continues to face challenges related to the cost of housing. We encourage legislation that provides liability protection for employers from COVID-related lawsuits. Additionally, Florida is one of only two states in the country that does not collect all sales tax on internet sales into the state, placing local businesses at a significant disadvantage and negatively impacting revenue coming into Florida. Online sales tax collection would level the playing field for local, Manatee area businesses.

We support marketing our state as both a business and tourist destination through partners like Enterprise Florida and VISIT Florida. As a response to current workforce demands and the need for a robust, long-term talent pipeline, the Chamber is advocating for additional post-secondary educational opportunities and skills development resources. All of these issues, along with critical infrastructure needs, including roadways and bridges, are necessary to create economic opportunity and a strong quality of life.

The Chamber serves as a resource for our elected officials regarding local employers and their needs and capitalizes on the expertise of our members to provide needed information and feedback on policy related issues. We represent business interests from Lakewood Ranch to Anna Maria Island, Parrish to South County, Bradenton, Palmetto, and all areas in between and even beyond. We also represent a broad spectrum of industries, business types and sizes, and non-profit employers. All of these relationships and collaborations are critical to building consensus on issues that support business growth and enhance our region’s quality of life.

As we turn toward the future, I believe that there are plenty of positives in the outlook for 2021. Our local employment statistics are headed in the right direction, businesses are accessing important resources designed to help them sustain and grow, and creative partnerships continue to flourish. Elected officials at all levels of government have critically important work ahead to ensure that we continue to move forward. We will continue to capitalize on opportunities to work together to keep our local economy and quality of life at the center of our work.

Jacki Dezelski is president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.