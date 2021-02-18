Bank of America is permanently closing one of its Bradenton branches

Closed since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of America confirms this week that it is permanently closing its branch at 4311 Manatee Ave. W.

The branch is scheduled to close May 18. Customers with safe deposit boxes are being asked to make an appointment to come in and close their boxes and collect their belongings by April 16.

In deciding to close the branch, Bank of America took into consideration that it has two other branches within two miles of the branch being closed, media relations specialist Matthew Dailey said. One branch is located at 7412 Manatee Ave. W., and the other at 3401 Cortez Road W.

National banking chains have been reducing the number of brick-and-mortar branches they operate due to the growing popularity of online banking.

That doesn’t mean that standing bank branches will disappear anytime soon.

“There are still customers who who want a face-to-face consultation for advice and recommendations,” Dailey said. “People like to have those face-to-face conversations.”

The location at 4311 Manatee Ave. W. was previously owned and operated by Barnett Bank.

After Bank of America acquired the property, it sold it in 2005 for $1.3 million, according to Herald archives.

The owner of the property has posted a sign announcing that it is for lease.

Customers with safe deposit boxes at the Bank of America branch that is closing may call 833-477-5450 to make an appointment to collect their belongings.

Another bank with a national reach, Wells Fargo, closed its downtown Bradenton branch at 303 Ninth St., W., on Sept. 30.

The company referred customers to Wells Fargo branches remaining open, including at 1510 Cortez Road W., and at 510 Seventh St. W. in Palmetto.

Jordan Jacob, a spokesman for Wells Fargo, said the branch closing is based on changes in customer behavior across the southwest Florida region. In addition to the other branches remaining open, customers will be served through WellsFargo.com and mobile banking.