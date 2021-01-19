Tesla looks to add 500 positions in Florida. Other companies are also hiring at job fairs

CareerSource Tampa Bay is partnering with Tesla, Inc., one of the highest flying tech companies in the world, to host a virtual hiring event 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Jan. 27 to fill positions available for Tesla’s solar and automotive unit.

The hiring event is a part of Tesla Inc.’s “Build the Future” initiative to expand jobs while accelerating sustainability efforts. The positions will be in the Tampa Bay region.

The hiring event will focus on hiring:

▪ Solar installers ($16 to $26 per hour, 86 positions available.)

▪ Licensed solar electricians ($24 to $51 per hour, 15 positions available.)

▪ Solar roofers ($16 to $32 per hour, 57 positions available.)

▪ Automotive service technicians ($16 to $32 per hour, 28 positions available.)

CareerSource Tampa Bay is partnering with Tesla, Inc. on a virtual hiring event 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Jan. 27 to fill positions available for Tesla’s solar and automotive unit provided photo

Job seekers can register at www.CareerSourceTB.com/JobFair.

“We are excited to team up with Tesla Inc. to help employ job seekers in our region and community,” John Flanagan, CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO, said in a press release. “We are proud to help fill the positions created by their goals of sustainable job creation.”

Tesla plans to add 500 positions across the state of Florida, said Mario Rodriquez of CareerSource Tampa Bay.

Tesla Inc. benefits package includes health insurance, leave time, and company stock options. For more information about Tesla, Incorporated and the jobs available visit https://www.careersourcetampabay.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Job-Flyer_Energy-Field-Operations-2020.pdf

Veterans can found out more about Tesla career opportunities at https://www.careersourcetampabay.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Military-Energy-Operation.pdf

2/06/2001--Chris Craft is looking to add more than 80 positions to its Bradenton facility. Bradenton Herald file photo

For more information about the hiring event, contact Rodriquez 813-399-1275 or via email at rodriquezm@careersourcetb.com.

Other hiring fairs planned in the Tampa Bay area include:

▪ The MacDill Air Force Base Virtual Career Fair 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday. Local and national employers will be present representing multiple job sectors such as information technology, health care, financial and professional services, hospitality, retail and tourism, construction, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing. The virtual career fair will include nearly 80 employers with more than 2,000 positions. There will be part-time, full-time, remote, and contract-work job-opportunities available.

Register for the Career Fair by visiting www.CareerSourceTB.com/JobFair. Once registered, job seekers will have a chance to create a virtual profile, including uploading a resume and a profile photo.

▪ The Tampa Virtual Career Fair for Veterans 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday online. This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. .

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/UpcomingFairs





▪ Chris Craft is looking to hire more than 80 people and has an event on Jan. 30. For more information, visit https://www.chriscraft.com/career-opportunities/.