FPL rolls out credit program to aid small businesses hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Starting Monday, Florida Power & Light Company began accepting applications for its new Main Street Recovery Credit Program, offering credits to qualifying small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible to apply for the program are new small businesses, small businesses that were inactive for at least six consecutive months after March 2020, and existing small businesses operating in federally designated Opportunity Zones in FPL’s service area.

Qualifying small businesses will receive a monthly 10% credit based on the previous month’s energy charge portion of their electric bill for the duration of the program. The company will offer bill credits through the end of 2021.

Recent studies show the pandemic’s toll on the state’s 2.7 million small businesses. Florida ranks fourth in the nation for business closures with 5,300 permanent closures and 3,300 temporary closures, according to a Yelp economic report. A recent survey of more than 4,800 Florida small businesses conducted by the Florida Chamber Foundation found that:

▪ More than half of businesses either voluntarily closed or were forced to close.

▪ More than 30% suspended operations during the survey.

▪ More than 45% expressed concern about their ability to operate in the future.

“We know that COVID-19’s unpredictability and disruptiveness has made life very difficult for all Floridians, so we are continuing to work hard to find innovative ways to help our customers get through this challenging time,” Eric Silagy, FPL president and CEO, said in a press release.

“This new initiative will help alleviate some of the financial pressure facing our small businesses and independent stores that make up the fabric of our communities. We’re committed to helping Florida get back up on her feet and this program is one more way FPL is helping to rebuild our economy and move the state forward,” Silagy said.

To fill out an application, visit FPL.com/MainStreetRecovery.

Last month, FPL donated $15 million to help approximately 55,000 residential customers who receive federal assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program. These customers will receive credits on their monthly electric bill through December 2021.

In mid-March, FPL began offering payment extensions and waiving late fees for customers experiencing hardship due to the pandemic, policies that remain in effect. During that time, the company also suspended disconnections for nonpayment and continued doing so for more than six months.

FPL resumed issuing final notices in September. To date, approximately 75% of customers who have received a final notice and passed their due date for payment have worked with FPL to make a payment arrangement and avoid disconnection for nonpayment. For those customers who were disconnected, more than 80% were reconnected within 24 hours following payment of their past due balance.

FPL issued more than $15 million in bill credits to more than 112,000 residential and small business customers based on the status of their account and how long the account had been past due.