New flights added at Sarasota Bradenton International as passenger traffic rebounds

JetBlue, which is offering flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to New York-Kennedy and Boston, will offer new nonstop service to Newark Liberty International Airport, starting Nov. 21.

The JetBlue website also shows flights on Nov. 28, Dec. 18 - 23 and Dec. 26 - 30. The flights become daily starting Jan. 3.

The new JetBlue flight is the latest in the steady rebound of passenger traffic at SRQ. For October, passenger traffic at SRQ climbed to 69 percent of the 2019 level. Traffic for September was at 53 percent of the same month in 2019, compared to 43 percent in July and August for the same months in 2019.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger traffic at SRQ was among the fastest growing in the United States.

Also new at SRQ:

▪ Allegiant stats twice weekly service to Boston on Nov. 19.

▪ Allegiant returns seasonal, twice-weekly service to Louisville, Ky., starting Nov. 20.

▪ Allegiant returns twice weekly seasonal service to South Bend, Ind., starting Nov. 20.

▪ Delta Airlines returns daily service to New York-LaGuardia, starting Nov. 20.

▪ Sun Country returns twice weekly seasonal service to Minneapolis, starting Nov. 24 and increased service around the holidays.

“We continue to see our airport rebounding much faster than other airports across the country. Our October passenger level was just shy of where it was in 2018 and each month, we continue to see our passenger levels climb,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said in a press release.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented numerous measures to create a clean and safe environment for travelers who use our airport. We are excited to welcome back our residents and visitors as we enter our busy holiday season,” Piccolo said.

Some of the cleaning and safety measures in place at SRQ include plastic shields at all customer service counters, touchless hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers in queuing lines, courtesy thermal temperature scanners, and increased janitorial staff to clean high-touch surfaces. Employees, tenants, and passengers wear protective face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SRQ currently has eight airlines providing nonstop service to 36 destinations.