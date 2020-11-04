Gypsea Soul boutique now offering art classes in its new studios in downtown Bradenton

Students at the Gypsea Soul boutique in downtown Bradenton are using the business’ new studios to make art. But sometimes they take the classes outdoors. Such is life in a pandemic.

When Ashley Louda took over the distinctive blue-green, two-story building at 615 15th St. W. in April of 2019, she planned to use the downstairs for the boutique and the upstairs for her personal workspace, where she would produce many of the items sold in the store.

That was until customers began asking her to offer classes so that they, too, could learn how to make the coastal designs sold at her store. Louda decided the perfect place for classes would be upstairs.

Several months ago, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louda completed work on the studios and began offering classes with her daughter, Stevie Louda, 23.

But with the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, Louda took the classes outside until the summer heat made it too uncomfortable for students and instructors alike.

Louda then moved the classes inside, reducing class size from 10 students to six, installing a sanitation station, and disinfecting student materials.

Ashley Louda, shown with her daughter, Stevie Louda, has opened two studios at her Gypsea Soul boutique, and is offering art classes. The business is located at 615 15th St. W. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Louda also worked out a program where she could offer virtual classes for students who aren’t ready to venture into a live class setting.

“We have never had a health scare with our customers or instructors,” Louda said. “It’s a small store and the most people we have here at any one time is about five. Many times they come as a group.”

The Gypsea Soul location has a long history as a boutique offering fashions, jewelry, home decor and art. Previously the location was home to Rusty Crickett.

Many of the pieces that classes at Gypsea Soul have been working on lately have a holiday theme with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up. The classes often are a setting for birthday, or bachelorette parties. For the Saturday morning classes, the Loudas serve “mermosas,” sort of like a mimosas, but with a blue color to carry out the boutique’s mermaid theme. Thursday classes are BYOB-friendly.

Stevie Louda says that she and her mother share a creative vision.

“We can put just about anything together in our head without seeing it,” Stevie said.

It’s a family trait, Ashley said, adding that her father is a glass blower and her brother is a potter.

The two-hour art classes are held on Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons. The $65 fee covers the cost of materials and instruction. Students are welcome to bring their personal items to incorporate into their projects.

Students can make a variety of projects, including painting, and crafts made using resin, stained glass, mosaics, sea glass, and artwork adhered to wood.

Gypsea Soul is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

For more information about Gypsea Soul, visit thegypseasoul.com or call 941-896-3156.