Trophy & Sports World closing its doors after 50 years of business in Bradenton

After half a century in business, and who knows how many letterman jackets, Little League uniforms, and trophies and plaques, Trophy & Sports World is closing its doors this week.

The sign out front at 3200 First St. W. says it all: “God Cares. Thanks for the Memories.” The middle deck of the sign reads “Closing,” and then the letters begin to tumble.

Ken Hudson, 65, bought the business in 1990. His eyes mist a bit as he talks about closing it down.

“I have absolutely no regrets. The customers have been great and I am going to miss them,” Hudson said.

“Most of it is my age. You get worn out. A lot of folks think I am closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that was only a knife wound. The ax wound was the internet. I understand the convenience of going to amazon.com, but it has really devastated small businesses,” he said.

At one time, Trophy & Sports World was a full-service sports store, selling football and baseball gear, as well as the awards plaques and trophies, and employing a staff of eight.

But under the competitive pressure from the internet, sales narrowed to mostly plaques, trophies and vinyl lettering, including, most recently, “custom social distancing floor decals.” The staff dwindled to Hudson, one full-time employee, and one part-time employee.

Riccardo Valderrama has worked at the business for 15 years, doing screen printing, digital printing and a jack-of-all-trades assortment of other jobs.

“I am going to miss it. There have been a lot of memories created here,” Valderrama said.

Ken Hudson is closing Bradenton’s Trophy & Sports World at 3200 First St. W. He has owned the 50-year-old business since 1990. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Hudson and his wife were school teachers who found Bradenton like a lot of other transplants. Originally from Kansas City, they followed his wife’s parents who had retired in Bradenton.

“We fell in love with this place,” Hudson said.

The Trophy & Sports World building will become a men’s clothing store, Hudson said. The last day the doors will be open is Friday to allow customers to pick up their orders.

As for Trophy & Sports World, he hopes to continue the business online, and without a brick-and-mortar showroom. Details will be posted on the company website, https://www.trophyandsportsworld.com/, Hudson said.