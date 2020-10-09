Hunsader Farms, home of annual Pumpkin Festival, faces $7.2 million foreclosure suit

Hunsader Farms is facing foreclosure, according to court records. documents filed in Manatee County Circuit Court in early September.

However, a member of the Hunsader family said the matter had been resolved.

“Everything is fine,” said David Hunsader, one of the defendants named in the suit filed in early September in the Manatee County Circuit Court. “Nothing is happening. It’s over.”

Court records indicate the case remains pending. A court summons, as well as a copy of the complaint, was issued for one of the defendants Monday, according to court records.

Named in the lawsuit as defendants is Hunsader Farms Inc., as well as Michael Hunsader, Constance Hunsader, David Hunsader, Bridge Creek Inc., and Cathy Marie Raye.

The local farm is best known for its annual pumpkin festival, which kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday., U-pick operations and petting zoo.

The family farm located at 5500 County Road 675 in Bradenton, which first started operations in the late 1960s, currently owes more than $7.2 million, according to a foreclosure suit filed in early September.

Court documents show Hunsader Farms Inc., borrowed $6.2 million in October 2014 to refinance operations and modified the loan a year later with an additional $1.5 million loan, which increased the current debt owed to Synovus Bank, headquartered in Georgia.

The bank’s Tampa-based attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.