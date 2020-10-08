Anna Maria Farmers Market returning with a focus on food and safety

After Hurricane Irma destroyed the Anna Maria City Pier, one of Manatee County’s most popular attractions, the City of Anna Maria started a farmers market in 2018 to support local businesses.

The farmers market proved so popular that it has returned every year since and remains a staple of island life, even after the rebuilt pier reopened in June at a cost of nearly $7 million. From its original two-month run, the market has grown to a seven-month operation.

For the new season, the farmers returns 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday between Oct. 13 and May 11, except holidays. The market is at City Pier Park, across the street from the Anna Maria City Pier at the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boulevard.

“This year, the market focuses on produce and specialty food items. Due to Centers for Disease Control recommended spacing guidelines and concern for our visitors and residents, we have limited our vendors to top-of-the line produce and gourmet accoutrements,” Mayor Dan Murphy said.

Among the offerings at the market: micro-greens, mushrooms, jams and jellies, specialty sauces, Florida honey, and gourmet spices.

In the interest of limiting exposure to COVID-19, organizers encourage shoppers to bring their own bags. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations on site.

“This season we’re looking forward to a pared down, smaller market with the majority of our food vendors back with us,” said Deputy City Clerk Debbie Haynes. “Two things make our market stand out, the fact that it’s truly a farmers market, emphasizing produce and food based products. That, and the fact we have such a great group of vendors on board. Their products are very high quality and everyone loves them. We’re all excited to get the market going again.”

When the city launched the market in 2018, there were only had a handful of vendors, who showed an interest in a market on the north end of Anna Maria Island.

“That market proved to be so successful with locals and visitors alike that everyone highly anticipated it restarting that fall. In fact, many locals had even suggested it remain in place throughout the summer,” Haynes said.

The Anna Maria Pier reopened in June. The pier was rebuilt at a cost of nearly $7 million after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The spread of the pandemic forced organizers to close the market in March, two months earlier than originally planned.