Computer systems at Manatee Memorial, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center coming back online

Computer systems at Universal Health Services hospitals nationwide were coming back online Monday, following a cyber attack on Sept. 27.

UHS shut down all of its networks across the United States, including at Manatee Memoria Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, following a security incident caused by malware. UHS disconnected all systems and shut down the network in order to prevent further propagation of the malware.

“The UHS IT network has been restored and applications are in the process of being reconnected. The recovery process has been completed for all servers at the corporate data center and connectivity has been re-established for all U.S.-based inpatient facilities.,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Our major information systems such as the electronic medical record (EMR) were not directly impacted; we are in the process of restoring connections to these systems and back-loading data from the past week. More than half of our acute care hospitals are live already or scheduled to be live by the end of today ,” the statement said.

UHS said that it has deployed a significant number of IT and clinical resources to the hospitals, to support the resumption of online operations. The go-lives will continue on a rolling basis; in the meantime, those working toward go-live are continuing to use their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods.

“All patient safety protocols remain in effect and patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively at our facilities across the country. As we conduct our IT remediation work, we continue to have no indication that any patient or employee data has been accessed, copied or misused. As previously stated, the company’s U.K. operations were not impacted,” the company said.