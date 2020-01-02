It’s right in the name. New Acapulco store in Ellenton offers much more than groceries

The ultra modern, yet comfortable Acapulco Tropical Y Mas supermarket, which opens Saturday, represents a quantum leap for the Leyva family.

It’s the third Hispanic-themed grocery store the family has opened in Manatee County in the past 14 years, and by far the largest at 30,000 square feet.

Located in the The Shoppes at Ellenton, 3410 U.S. 301., the supermarket, as its name implies, has more of everything in the way of Hispanic and Caribbean products.

Originally opened as a Mexican supermarket that also carried products from the Caribbean, the new market has merchandise and food items that will appeal to virtually anyone from Latin America.

The new store offers more of what customers have been requesting: more space, more products, more parking, said Ana Leyva, who owns the business with her husband, Daniel.

Acapulco Tropical was founded in 2005 at 3525 First St. E. The family opened a second store in 2016 at 5612 14th St. W.

Karina Cervantes stands in one of the wide aisles at Acapulco Tropical Y Mas, which opens Saturday at 3410 US 301 in Ellenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The new store becomes the company flagship, and Ana Leyva’s enthusiasm for the new store is contagious.

“This is a new vision. We have been listening to our customers. For years they have been asking for this. Everyone is so excited,” Leyva said.

The first thing customers will notice about Acapulco Tropical Y Mas is how large it is, how wide the aisles are, and the multitude of food products and merchandise.

Up front, there are six checkout counters, and a customer service department, handling lottery tickets, bus tickets, money transfers, phone card recharges, faxes and copying.

The new Acapulco also has a greatly expanded menu, kitchen and dining area with seating for 40, and free wifi.

The kitchen will be producing meal items and food sold by the pound, including paleo, keto and vegan items. Acapulco also bakes its own bread and pastry items.

“We have easier grab and go items,” Leyva said. “We are known for our prepared food items. Our cook makes 15 different types of tamales

“We want to be part of big celebrations. If you don’t want to cook, come to us,” she said.

Meat and produce departments are not only much larger than in the older stores but offer a wider selection of products.

Although the supermarket doesn’t open until Saturday, the staff has been showing customers around to give them an idea of what awaits.

“We tell them if you don’t see what you want, tell us, and we will get it for you. Customer service is everything,” Leyva said.

Family is a word that comes up often in conversation with Leyva, whether she is talking about her staff or her customers.

“We are blessed to have our employees, and without our community support we wouldn’t be here. A lot of people we meet here are like family,” she said.

The business is open seven days a week. Hours Monday through Friday are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone buying breakfast at the market can also get free coffee.

For more information, call 941-981-9089 or visit the Acapulco Tropical Facebook or Instagram pages. A company website, acapulcotropicalymas.net is under construction.