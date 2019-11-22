Charter boat captain is proud to throw fish back into the sea. He’s now a Hall of Famer

Captain Scott Moore set a world record in 1983 for largest snook caught on a two-pound test line.

But there was something else about that catch that Moore relishes all these years later.

“It was one of the first fish ever caught and submitted to the International Game Fish Association that was released back as a live fish. That makes it special,” Moore said, underscoring his long-time concern for the health of local fisheries.

Moore talked about the importance of keeping fisheries healthy Thursday after being inducted into the Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame before a farm-city week crowd at the Womans Club of Palmetto

Angela Collins, Florida Sea Grant agent, who presented Moore with his honor, said that over many years, Moore has worked with scientists, fishing guides, and other conservationists to keep the waters of Sarasota Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and other local waterways healthy and thriving for sea life.

Moore encouraged his audience to think about conservation in keeping local the habitat healthy.

“When you put clams and in oysters in the water, you’re cleaning the water, you’re promoting conservation and bringing the fish population up. You’ve helping Cortez, not just by buying the seafood itself, but by promoting conservation. It’s very important,” Moore said.

“We are so fortunate to be able to go to Cortez docks and buy fresh shrimp and grouper,” he said.

“You want wild caught, but they can only produce so much,” Moore said, adding that farm-raised fish is an important part of the solution to feeding a world hungry for seafood.

Moore said he realized long ago that taking sea life without putting something back is unsustainable.

While Moore is acclaimed as a charter boat captain, and for his knowledge of local fisheries, it was his conservation activities that led to his selection for the Manatee County Agriculture Hall of Fame this year.

He played a key role in the Save Our Sealife Campaign that led to the passage of the state’s net ban in 1995.

Among his most notable honors was a $3 million gift that philanthropists Carol and Barney Barnett gave to Mote Marine to enhance fishing conservation through aquaculture and conservation to restore the health of fisheries.

Kristin Sweeting, supervisor of the Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez, told Thursday’s crowd that what makes Cortez special is that since its founding in the 1880s, it has remained a working waterfront.

“The community is very, very strong and continues to do what it knows best,” she said, adding that local catch is shipped near and far — as far as Taiwan and Italy.

Thursday’s luncheon also recognized Kea Kamiya of the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota as the soil conservation speech winner, and Bailey McGreevy of Bradenton River High School and Jessica Moran of Haile Middle School as farm-city week essay winners.