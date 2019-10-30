This Manatee community leads the U.S. in new home starts. It’s become a growing trend

Lakewood Ranch led the nation in annual housing starts for the third quarter of 2019, according to Metrostudy, a research and consulting firm specializing in U.S. residential markets.

The Ranch’s 1,467 new home starts exceeded those of other top-selling communities in Florida, including The Villages, as well as those in Las Vegas, Arizona and California.

“Lakewood Ranch was the top community in the U.S. ranked by annual housing starts in the third quarter of 2019,” said David A. Cobb, regional director for the South Florida, Sarasota and Jacksonville regions of Metrostudy. “This is the second quarter in a row that LWR has claimed the top spot.”

Lakewood Ranch’s sales and home start success is a result of its location, its multi-generational approach and diversity of neighborhoods, as well as growing list of conveniences and social engagement opportunities, LWR Communities, LLC, senior vice president Laura Cole said in a press release.

The Ranch has 17 actively selling villages, including the three newest additions: Kolter’s Cresswind; The Palisades, from Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton; and Woodleaf Hammock, featuring M/I Homes and Meritage Homes.

Prices in The Ranch range from $200,000 to more than $1 million, providing a multitude of options for buyers, including condominiums, paired villas and single-family homes.

New neighborhoods like Cresswind, shown above, have helped propel Lakewood Ranch into the top spot for new home starts nationally. Bradenton Herald file photo

Sales in Lakewood Ranch continue to come from throughout Florida, as well as from high tax markets in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

More than 25 percent of new home sales in Lakewood Ranch come from existing homeowners who are on their second, third and fourth home purchase in The Ranch.

“As a community builder, this is a very rewarding statistic, as it tells us that our residents have truly made Lakewood Ranch their lifelong home,” Cole said.

Lakewood Ranch’s 22nd annual Tour of Homes runs through Nov. 17, featuring more than 90 models and move-in-ready homes to tour.

For more information visit lakewoodranch.com.