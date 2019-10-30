Another Marriott brand opens in Bradenton, boosting hotel options in Manatee County

Location, location, location and an invitation for visitors to stay longer are staples at Bradenton’s newest hotel.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Sarasota Bradenton West recently opened at 5451 Cortez Road W., making it one of the chain hotels closest to Anna Maria Island.

Or, as the hotel website says, the hotel is less than nine miles from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, 48.7 miles from Tampa International Airport and “within minutes of spectacular beaches, so you’re never far from your desired destination . . . LECOM Park, USF Sarasota-Manatee and IMG Academy.”

The three-story TownePlace Suites has 87 extended-stay rooms, including 12 one-bedroom suites, 25 king studios and 50 double queens, according to sales manager Cynthia R. Fenton.

All rooms include a cook top or full stove, refrigerator, pots and pans, and glassware so that guests can prepare their own meals. In addition, there are grills outside for guests who want to prepare steaks or burgers.

Other amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and meeting room. The hotel also offers a free breakfast buffet for guests.

TownePlace Suites is designed to appeal to families, business travelers and winter residents.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott, an extended stay hotel, opened recently at 5401 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“The longer the stay, the better the pricing,” Fenton said.

With IMG Academy close by, many sports families have already had a stay at TownPlace Suites, she said.

Jeff Morgan, a veteran hotelier with more than two decade in the business, is the general manager of the new hotel.

“Our goal is to make you feel at home here. Everything you can do at home, you can do here. That’s our focus,” Morgan said.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott, an extended stay hotel, opened recently at 5401 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. General manager Jeff Morgan and sales manager Cynthia Fenton are shown at the firepit and grill area in front of the hotel. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

TownePlace Suites is located south of Cortez Road and the Golden Corral Buffet, well away from traffic noise from the busy roadway.

Manatee County has seen a number of new hotels open as tourism’s economic impact grew to $973,798,800 during 2018, a more than $37 million increase from 2017.

Earlier this year, the $23 million eight-story SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel opened in downtown Bradenton, offering a panoramic view of the Manatee River.

The swimming pool is located on the west side of TownePlace Suites by Marriott, an extended stay hotel, that opened recently at 5401 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

One year ago, IMG Academy opened its five-story 150-room Legacy Hotel, described as an upscale boutique facility.

Even though hundreds of new hotel rooms have become available in recent years, room rates have remained strong, local tourist officials say.

For more information about TownePlace Suites, visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/srqtb-towneplace-suites-sarasota-bradenton-west/.