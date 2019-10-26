Bradenton store is the first in Florida for this music resale franchise

The husband-and-wife team of David and Melinda Setchel have opened Music Go Round, where you can buy, sell or trade used musical instruments.

Guitars, violins, drums, saxophones, trumpets, keyboards, sound equipment and more filled the 4,000-square-foot store at 5108 15th St. E. for its opening on Thursday.

“All the instruments are used and in good working order,” David Setchel said.

Accessories such as guitar strings, straps, drum sticks and picks are the only new merchandise sold at the store, Melinda Setchel said.

Prices for the instruments can vary widely.

“We have guitars available for $40 or $50 to more than $2,000,” David Setchel said.

The couple also buys instruments.

Music Go Round, a new business specializing in the sale, purchase and trade of used musical instruments and sound equipment, opened Thursday at 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton. The owners are David and Melinda Setchel. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We write a check or customers can get a store credit. We don’t pay retail,” he said, adding the company needs to reserve a bit of margin for resale to make a profit.

Music Go Round has 34 stores in 19 states. The Bradenton store is the first in Florida.

“We understand how frustrating it can be to try to sell your gear to strangers you ‘meet’ online, but we’re real people who are here all day, every day to buy your used gear,” David Setchel said.

“Regardless of new or used, we have product in our store for every type of musician,” he said.

To celebrate its grand opening, the store will be hosting a three-day event during store hours featuring deals on instruments and equipment. There will be raffles and giveaways throughout the weekend.

“We are committed to supporting the Bradenton music community and are excited to become the ultimate used gear resource for musicians. Whether they’re professionals or beginners, our store has options for all,” Melinda Setchel said.

“Music Go Round is very hands-on and we encourage customers to play our instruments. Take your time, sit down and feel free to try the gear out. Our store is a comfortable place where musicians can feel at home.”

In addition to retailing musical instruments, the Setchels have a bit of a musical background. David sings and plays keyboards, while Melinda was a high school drum major and played clarinet.

For more information about Music Go Round of Bradenton and what kind of music merchandise they are interested in purchasing, call 941-896-9138, or visit musicgoround.com/locations/bradenton-fl

Music Go Round is franchised by Winmark Corporation, which also franchises Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Style Encore and Play It Again Sports.

Hours at the Bradenton store are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.