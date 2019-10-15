Value-oriented superstore opens in Manatee in space formerly occupied by Kmart

SHARE COPY LINK

At Home Group Inc., which took over space formerly occupied by Kmart, opened its newest At Home décor superstore on Saturday.

The 94,841-square-foot home store at 6126 U.S. 301 offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles, according to a company press release.

The Ellenton store is the ninth At Home location in Florida and 212th store nationwide.

“As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market,” At Home chairman and CEO Lee Bird said. “Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience.”

The store is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items showcasing trends and seasonal products. An average of 400 new products arrive each week.

“At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style,” Ellenton At Home store director Mark Straddler said.

“We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget.”

In July, when the Bradenton Herald reported that At Home was planning to open a store in Ellenton in the North River Village shopping center, other merchants were optimistic about the change.

Lindsay Brama, co-owner of Bulk Food Superstore, said she was pleased that a new store would be moving in to fill the void left by Kmart.

“It will definitely pick up the slack. Kmart was pretty quiet. I can kind of see why they closed. TJ Maxx and Bealls are definitely a bigger draw to the mall than Kmart was, but we are looking forward to something being in that space,” Brama said in July.

At Home will be hold an open house at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 with gift card giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

For more information, visit www.athome.com.